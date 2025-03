2025-2026 Awards Calendar

Time is a flat circle; once one award season is done, another is ready to start. Actually, if we’re being honest, next year’s award season has been in the works for months. But how will it all shake out? We have all the dates for your favorite season highlights, from the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes to festivals like the annual bashes at the Cannes Film Festival and TIFF. Be sure to bookmark this page for updates as more dates are announced.

Updated 3/17/2025

January 2025

January 2 – Columbus Film Critics Association Awards (COFCA)

January 3 – North Carolina Film Critics Association Awards (NCFCA)

January 3 – Oklahoma Film Critics Circle Awards (OFCC)

January 4 – Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards (KCFCC)

January 6 – Austin Film Critics Association Awards (AFCA)

January 7 – Georgia Film Critics Association Awards (GFCA)

January 10 – Minnesota Film Critics Alliance Awards (MNFCA)

January 13 – North Dakota Film Society Awards (NDFS)

January 13 – Hawaii Film Critics Society Awards (HCFS)

January 14 – Dorian Film Awards Nominations

January 14 – Houston Film Critics Society Awards (HFCS)

January 14 – Portland Critics Association Awards (PCA)

January 16 – Rotten Tomatoes Awards (GTA)

January 17 – International Press Academy Satellite Awards nominations

January 17 – Online Film Critics Society Nominations (OFCA)

January 18 – Chicago Indie Critics Awards (CIC)

January 23 – Oscar Nominations (AMPAS)

January 26 – Critics Choice Awards

January 26 – International Press Academy Golden Satellite Awards

January 27 – Online Film Critics Society Awards (OFCA)

January 23 – February 2 – Sundance Film Festival

TBD – Denver Film Critics Society Awards (DFCA)

February 2025

Cancelled – Oscars nominees luncheon (AMPAS)

February 2 – 67th Annual Grammy Awards

February 2 – London Critics Circle Film Awards (LFCCC)

February 4-February 15 – Santa Barbara International Film Festival

February 5 – Set Decorators Society of America Awards (SDSA)

February 6 – Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDG)

February 8 – 77th Annual DGA Awards (DGA)

February 8 – DGA Awards

February 8 – PGA Awards (PGA)

February 9 – Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA)

February 10 – Black Reel Awards (BRA)

February 11 – International Cinephile Society Awards (ICS)

February 11 – Visual Effects Society Awards (VES)

February 11-18 – Oscar winner voting (AMPAS)

February 12 – Casting Society of America Artios Awards

February 12 – Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards (SCL)

February 13 – 2025 Dorian Film Awards

February 13 – BAFTA Tea Party

February 13 – Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics Dorian Awards (GALECA)

February 13-23 – Berlin Film Festival

February 15 – Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAH)

February 15 – Art Directors Guild Awards (ADG)

February 15 – Writers Guild of America Awards (WGA)

February 16 – EE BAFTA Film Awards (BAFTA)

February 16 – People’s Choice Awards (PCA)

February 17 – Annie Awards

February 17 – Latino Entertainment Journalists Association Awards (LEJA)

February 18 – Academy Scientific and Technical Awards

February 21 – African American Film Critics Association Awards

February 21 – WGA Nominations

February 22 – 61st Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards (CAS)

February 22 – 40th Film Independent Spirit Awards

February 22 – Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nominations

February 22 – NAACP Image Awards

February 23 – 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG)

February 23 – American Society of Cinematographers Awards (ASC)

February 23 – Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards (MPSE)

February 23 – Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (GMS)

February 23 – Online Film and Television Association Awards (OFTA)

February 24 – Rogers Best Canadian Film and Best Canadian Documentary announcement (TFCA)

February 28 – César Awards

TBD – Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards (VFCC)

March 2025

March 2 – 97th Annual Academy Awards (AMPAS)

March 2 – USC Scripter Awards

March 3 – American Cinema Editors ACE Eddie Awards (ACE)

March 7-15 – SXSW Conference & Festivals

April 2025

April 3 – Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Voting Begins)

May 2025

May 13-24 – Festival de Cannes

May 25 – Crunchyroll Anime Awards

June 2025

June 4-15 – Tribeca Film Festival

June 12 – 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Announcement (Voting Begins)

June 23 – 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Announcement (Voting Ends)

July 2025

July 15 – 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Nominees Announcement

August 2025

August 27-September 6 – Venice International Film Festival

September 2025

September 14 – 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

October 2025

October 16-23 – Newport Beach Film Festival

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Thumbnail Image: Courtesy of VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)