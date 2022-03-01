(Photo by A24, Paramount, Summit Entertainment, Focus Features, Annapurna/Courtesy Everett Collection)

The 212 Best Movies Directed By Women of the 21st Century

For Women’s History Month, Rotten Tomatoes is commemorating the work of women directors throughout the 21st Century. Our guide to the 212 best-reviewed movies by women filmmakers since 2000 includes documentary marvels like Nanfu Wang’s One Child Nation and Kirsten Johnson’s Cameraperson as well as unforgettable narrative features like Marielle Heller’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Ava DuVernay’s Selma. The movies on the list cover an expansive breadth of topics, characters, and stories. They dispel the fallacy that women directors can only tell one type of story, one gorgeous image after moving story after another.

Women have been shaping cinema since its earliest days. Silent era pioneers like Alice Guy-Blaché and Lois Weber blazed a trail as influential as their male counterparts; screenwriters like Francis Marion and editors like Margaret Booth were celebrated for their work, and Booth would go on to be one of the most influential voices on the MGM Studio lot. But as the film business became more lucrative, women were largely and unceremoniously pushed out of the creative and decision-making side of filmmaking. While many broke through with incredible work — among them Dorothy Arzner, Elaine May, Agnès Varda, and Kathryn Bigelow, who became the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Director for her film The Hurt Locker — the decades after the silent era and through the end of the 20th century saw filmmaking, especially in the mainstream, increasingly dominated by men.

The past two decades have seen some great movement, though, and some major milestones hit (that Oscar win for Bigelow; Patty Jenkins’ historic work on Wonder Woman). The directors on this list include Lulu Wang, whose touching movie The Farewell won critical and industry acclaim, as well as Céline Sciamma for her latest film, Portrait of a Lady on Fire. (Now, if only the Academy would acknowledge their efforts…). There’s also Waad Al-Kateab, who with fellow director Edward Watts, brought her searing personal experience of the Syrian conflict to viewers around the world in For Sama, and Dominga Sotomayor Castillo, who took audiences with her back to 1990s Chile in her coming-of-age drama Too Late to Die Young. Sabaah Folayan’s feature debut Whose Streets? sits near Agnès Varda’s final documentaries Varda by Agnès and Faces Places.

To make the list, we looked at the top Certified Fresh films rated 90% and above directed by women since 2000, including those in directing teams. We ordered them chronologically: At the end you’ll see 2021’s additions, including Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Siân Heder’s CODA, and Rebecca Hall’s Passing.

Enjoy the following list as a guide to some of the best movies by women directors so far this century. No two movies are alike in their ability to entertain, inform or reach us. If there are more movies you wish you could add to our list, let us know in the comments below. – Monica Castillo

#210 The Gleaners and I (2000) 93% #210 Adjusted Score: 93845% Critics Consensus: The Gleaners and I takes a compassionate look at a rarely considered subculture whose individualism resonates powerfully with director Agnès Varda's humanistic approach. Synopsis: An 1867 painting by Jean-Francois Millet inspired septuagenarian documentarian Agnes Varda to cross the French countryside to videotape people who... An 1867 painting by Jean-Francois Millet inspired septuagenarian documentarian Agnes Varda to cross the French countryside to videotape people who... [More] Starring: Agnès Varda, Francois Wertheimer Directed By: Agnès Varda

#209 Monsoon Wedding (2001) 95% #209 Adjusted Score: 99013% Critics Consensus: An insightful, energetic blend of Hollywood and Bollywood styles, Monsoon Wedding is a colorful, exuberant celebration of modern-day India, family, love, and life. Synopsis: The exuberant ensemble comedy unites a Punjabi family for the wedding of a family member. Relatives from all over the... The exuberant ensemble comedy unites a Punjabi family for the wedding of a family member. Relatives from all over the... [More] Starring: Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey Directed By: Mira Nair

#208 Promises (2001) 96% #208 Adjusted Score: 95857% Critics Consensus: A heartbreaking and illuminating look at the Israeli and Palestinian conflict through the eyes of children. Synopsis: Rather than focusing on political events, the seven children featured in "Promises" offer a compelling human portrait of the Israeli... Rather than focusing on political events, the seven children featured in "Promises" offer a compelling human portrait of the Israeli... [More] Starring: Directed By: Justin Arlin, Carlos Bolado, B.Z. Goldberg

#198 The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill (2004) 95% #198 Adjusted Score: 98244% Critics Consensus: Interesting and appealing as both a study of man and nature. Synopsis: A homeless musician's life is transformed after he discovers a flock of wild South American parrots living in San Francisco.... A homeless musician's life is transformed after he discovers a flock of wild South American parrots living in San Francisco.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Judy Irving

#196 Deep Water (2006) 96% #196 Adjusted Score: 97732% Critics Consensus: Equal parts mystery and biography, Deep Water is both an engrossing documentary and an affecting treatise on human folly and obsession. Synopsis: In 1968, Donald Crowhurst, an inexperienced British sailor, puts up his home as collateral, gains financial backing and enters the... In 1968, Donald Crowhurst, an inexperienced British sailor, puts up his home as collateral, gains financial backing and enters the... [More] Starring: Tilda Swinton Directed By: Louise Osmond, Jerry Rothwell

#194 The War Tapes (2006) 98% #194 Adjusted Score: 100183% Critics Consensus: Candid, eye-opening footage gives viewers a close-up -- and educational -- look at the experiences of American soldiers in Iraq, a viewpoint not normally seen. Synopsis: Filmmaker Deborah Scranton provides three U.S. soldiers with cameras so they can document their experiences during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The... Filmmaker Deborah Scranton provides three U.S. soldiers with cameras so they can document their experiences during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The... [More] Starring: Directed By: Deborah Scranton

#190 The Devil Came on Horseback (2007) 96% #190 Adjusted Score: 97682% Critics Consensus: The Devil Came on Horseback is both a strong primer on the complexities of the situation in Darfur and a harrowing first-person doc. Synopsis: While serving with the African Union, former Marine Capt. Brian Steidle documents the brutal ethnic cleansing occuring in Darfur. Determined... While serving with the African Union, former Marine Capt. Brian Steidle documents the brutal ethnic cleansing occuring in Darfur. Determined... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ricki Stern, Anne Sundberg

#189 Trouble the Water (2008) 96% #189 Adjusted Score: 98609% Critics Consensus: This incredible documentary displays the tragedy and mismanagement of Katrina along with the heroism of strangers and survivors. Synopsis: As Hurricane Katrina raged around them, Scott and Kimberly Rivers Roberts took shelter with some neighbors in their attic in... As Hurricane Katrina raged around them, Scott and Kimberly Rivers Roberts took shelter with some neighbors in their attic in... [More] Starring: Directed By: Carl Deal

#185 Yoo-Hoo, Mrs. Goldberg (2009) 93% #185 Adjusted Score: 94055% Critics Consensus: Equal parts edification and entertainment, Kempner's tender tribute to a forgotten pioneer of American entertainment is both richly deserved and long overdue. Synopsis: Gertrude Berg rose to prominence in the 1930s as the star of "The Goldbergs," a pioneering radio program and, later,... Gertrude Berg rose to prominence in the 1930s as the star of "The Goldbergs," a pioneering radio program and, later,... [More] Starring: Directed By: Aviva Kempner

#182 Sweetgrass (2009) 97% #182 Adjusted Score: 97719% Critics Consensus: At once tender and unsentimental, Sweetgrass gracefully captures the beauty and hardships of a dying way of life. Synopsis: This spare documentary follows a group of shepherds as they guide hundreds of sheep through endless miles of Montana wilderness.... This spare documentary follows a group of shepherds as they guide hundreds of sheep through endless miles of Montana wilderness.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Illisa Barbash

#181 Afghan Star (2009) 100% #181 Adjusted Score: 101786% Critics Consensus: An enlightening and sobering documentary on Afghanistan's very own X-Factor. Synopsis: Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... Director Havana Marking dives into the booming, but still young and growing, world of pop culture in Afghanistan. Newly liberated... [More] Starring: Directed By: Havana Marking

#180 A Film Unfinished (2009) 98% #180 Adjusted Score: 99921% Critics Consensus: A heartbreaking, haunting historical document, A Film Unfinished excavates particularly horrible chapter of Holocaust history, and in doing so, the film provides a glimpse into the Nazi propaganda machine. Synopsis: Israeli director Yael Hersonski examines a recently found film reel from an unfinished Nazi movie entitled "Das Ghetto" in this... Israeli director Yael Hersonski examines a recently found film reel from an unfinished Nazi movie entitled "Das Ghetto" in this... [More] Starring: Directed By: Yael Hersonski

#177 Waste Land (2010) 100% #177 Adjusted Score: 102225% Critics Consensus: Waste Land begins with an eco-friendly premise, but quickly transforms into an uplifting portrait of the power of art and the dignity of the human spirit. Synopsis: Located just outside Rio de Janeiro, Jardim Gramacho, Brazil, is the world's largest garbage landfill. Modern artist Vik Muniz works... Located just outside Rio de Janeiro, Jardim Gramacho, Brazil, is the world's largest garbage landfill. Modern artist Vik Muniz works... [More] Starring: Vik Muniz Directed By: Lucy Walker, Karen Harley, João Jardim

#175 Pariah (2011) 95% #175 Adjusted Score: 99968% Critics Consensus: Pulsing with authenticity and led by a stirring lead performance from Adepero Oduye, Pariah is a powerful coming out/coming-of-age film that signals the arrival of a fresh new talent in writer/director Dee Rees. Synopsis: Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister... Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister... [More] Starring: Adepero Oduye, Pernell Walker, Aasha Davis, Charles Parnell Directed By: Dee Rees

#173 Tomboy (2011) 96% #173 Adjusted Score: 97426% Critics Consensus: In tune with the emotion and tribulations of childhood, Tomboy is a charming movie that treats its main subject with warmth and heart. Synopsis: A 10-year-old girl (Zoé Héran) moves into a new neighborhood and decides to dress like a boy.... A 10-year-old girl (Zoé Héran) moves into a new neighborhood and decides to dress like a boy.... [More] Starring: Zoé Héran, Malonn Lévana, Sophie Cattani, Mathieu Demy Directed By: Céline Sciamma

#168 The Queen of Versailles (2012) 95% #168 Adjusted Score: 99873% Critics Consensus: The Queen of Versailles is a timely, engaging, and richly drawn portrait of the American Dream improbably composed of equal parts compassion and schadenfreude. Synopsis: The 2008 global economic crisis threatens the fortune of Florida billionaires David and Jackie Siegel just as they are in... The 2008 global economic crisis threatens the fortune of Florida billionaires David and Jackie Siegel just as they are in... [More] Starring: Lorraine Barrett, Jaqueline Siegel Directed By: Lauren Greenfield

#166 Brooklyn Castle (2012) 96% #166 Adjusted Score: 97372% Critics Consensus: Brooklyn Castle is a warm, engaging, and even uplifting documentary about chess-playing whiz kids. Synopsis: Chess helps transforms a New York school into one of the city's best, but recession-driven budget cuts threaten to undermine... Chess helps transforms a New York school into one of the city's best, but recession-driven budget cuts threaten to undermine... [More] Starring: Directed By: Katie Dellamaggiore

#163 Lore (2012) 94% #163 Adjusted Score: 97508% Critics Consensus: Newcomer Saskia Rosendahl gives an astonishingly assured performance in the title role, and director Cate Shortland establishes a delicate, disturbingly ominous tone in the powerful World War II drama Lore. Synopsis: As Allied forces sweep across Germany, five children embark on a journey that challenges their notions of family, love and... As Allied forces sweep across Germany, five children embark on a journey that challenges their notions of family, love and... [More] Starring: Mika Seidel, Ursina Lardi, Hans-Jochen Wagner, Sven Pippig Directed By: Cate Shortland

#162 Stories We Tell (2012) 94% #162 Adjusted Score: 98812% Critics Consensus: In Stories We Tell, Sarah Polley plays with the documentary format to explore the nature of memory and storytelling, crafting a thoughtful, compelling narrative that unfolds like a mystery. Synopsis: Through a series of revealing interviews, filmmaker Sarah Polley investigates the truth about her family history.... Through a series of revealing interviews, filmmaker Sarah Polley investigates the truth about her family history.... [More] Starring: Sarah Polley, Michael Polley, Harry Gulkin Directed By: Sarah Polley

#161 Wadjda (2012) 99% #161 Adjusted Score: 103844% Critics Consensus: Transgressive in the best possible way, Wadjda presents a startlingly assured new voice from a corner of the globe where cinema has been all but silenced. Synopsis: A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money... A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money... [More] Starring: Reem Abdullah, Waad Mohammed, Abdullrahman Al Gohani, Ahd Directed By: Haifaa Al-Mansour

#160 Call Me Kuchu (2012) 98% #160 Adjusted Score: 99363% Critics Consensus: Alternately horrific and uplifting, Call Me Kuchu exposes heinous systematic brutality with a clear eye and admirable precision. Synopsis: In Uganda, openly gay David Kato and his fellow activists work to defeat new legislation in their country that would... In Uganda, openly gay David Kato and his fellow activists work to defeat new legislation in their country that would... [More] Starring: David Bahati Directed By: Katherine Fairfax Wright, Malika Zouhali-Worrall

#158 Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2013) 99% #158 Adjusted Score: 100209% Critics Consensus: Brutally honest and utterly compelling, Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me offers a riveting, vanity-free portrait of its legendary subject while offering a few essential truths about the human condition. Synopsis: Plagued by medical issues and memory lapses, the Broadway icon contemplates retirement and mortality as she approaches her 87th birthday... Plagued by medical issues and memory lapses, the Broadway icon contemplates retirement and mortality as she approaches her 87th birthday... [More] Starring: Directed By: Chiemi Karasawa

#155 Blackfish (2013) 98% #155 Adjusted Score: 103117% Critics Consensus: Blackfish is an aggressive, impassioned documentary that will change the way you look at performance killer whales. Synopsis: The story of Tilikum, a captive killer whale that has taken the lives of several people, underscores problems within the... The story of Tilikum, a captive killer whale that has taken the lives of several people, underscores problems within the... [More] Starring: Tilikum, John Hargrove, Samantha Berg, Mark Simmons Directed By: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

#148 Girlhood (2014) 96% #148 Adjusted Score: 98756% Critics Consensus: Powerfully acted and smartly scripted, Girlhood offers a fresh perspective on familiar cinematic territory. Synopsis: Marieme joins an all-girl gang in the projects of Paris and is slowly turned out of her shell by her... Marieme joins an all-girl gang in the projects of Paris and is slowly turned out of her shell by her... [More] Starring: Karidja Touré, Assa Sylla, Lindsay Karamoh, Marietou Touré Directed By: Céline Sciamma

#146 Selma (2014) 99% #146 Adjusted Score: 111338% Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied. Synopsis: Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More] Starring: David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Giovanni Ribisi Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#142 Janis: Little Girl Blue (2015) 94% #142 Adjusted Score: 97531% Critics Consensus: Respectful without veering into hagiography and inquisitive without being intrusive, Janis: Little Girl Blue offers an insightful glimpse into the life of a rock 'n' roll legend. Synopsis: Archival footage and interviews highlight the life and career of singer-songwriter Janis Joplin, from her musical rise in the 1960s... Archival footage and interviews highlight the life and career of singer-songwriter Janis Joplin, from her musical rise in the 1960s... [More] Starring: Chan Marshall Directed By: Amy J. Berg

#137 Dark Horse (2015) 96% #137 Adjusted Score: 100598% Critics Consensus: Dark Horse offers a thoroughly crowd-pleasing look at an incredible -- and inspirational -- real-life story that will thrill equine enthusiasts and novices alike. Synopsis: A barmaid in a poor Welsh mining village convinces some of her fellow residents to pool their resources to compete... A barmaid in a poor Welsh mining village convinces some of her fellow residents to pool their resources to compete... [More] Starring: Tony Kerby, Maureen Jones, Eddie Thomas Directed By: Louise Osmond

#136 Sherpa (2015) 98% #136 Adjusted Score: 98800% Critics Consensus: A heartbreaking story told with tremendous narrative and visual skill, Sherpa exposes the audience to a side of Mount Everest that many have never seen or considered. Synopsis: After an ice slide kills 16 Sherpas on Everest, they unite in grief and anger to reclaim the mountain.... After an ice slide kills 16 Sherpas on Everest, they unite in grief and anger to reclaim the mountain.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jennifer Peedom

#131 Nuts! (2016) 94% #131 Adjusted Score: 96482% Critics Consensus: Nuts! lives up to its title in the best way, offering a delightfully unorthodox look at a bizarre -- and largely unexplored -- chapter in American history. Synopsis: The mostly true story of Dr. John Romulus Brinkley, an eccentric genius who built an empire with his goat-testicle impotence... The mostly true story of Dr. John Romulus Brinkley, an eccentric genius who built an empire with his goat-testicle impotence... [More] Starring: Gene Tognacci, Andy Boswell, John Causby, Kelly Mizell Directed By: Penny Lane

#126 13TH (2016) 97% #126 Adjusted Score: 104838% Critics Consensus: 13th strikes at the heart of America's tangled racial history, offering observations as incendiary as they are calmly controlled. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's... Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's... [More] Starring: Michelle Alexander, Bryan Stevenson, Van Jones, Newt Gingrich Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#124 Kedi (2016) 98% #124 Adjusted Score: 106444% Critics Consensus: Kedi is a cat fancier's dream, but this thoughtful, beautifully filmed look at Istanbul's street feline population offers absorbing viewing for filmgoers of any purr-suasion. Synopsis: Hundreds of thousands of cats have roamed the metropolis of Istanbul freely for thousands of years, wandering in and out... Hundreds of thousands of cats have roamed the metropolis of Istanbul freely for thousands of years, wandering in and out... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ceyda Torun

#123 Weiner (2016) 97% #123 Adjusted Score: 107086% Critics Consensus: Weiner uses sharp insight and untrammeled access to offer a portrait of a political and personal collapse that's as queasy as it is undeniably compelling. Synopsis: Former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) runs for mayor of New York in 2013, but a new sex scandal ruins his... Former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) runs for mayor of New York in 2013, but a new sex scandal ruins his... [More] Starring: Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin Directed By: Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

#122 Cameraperson (2016) 99% #122 Adjusted Score: 106596% Critics Consensus: Fresh and inventive yet immediately accessible, Cameraperson distills its subject's life and career into an experience that should prove immediately absorbing even for those unfamiliar with her work. Synopsis: Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot... Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot... [More] Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Roger Phenix Directed By: Kirsten Johnson

#115 Step (2017) 96% #115 Adjusted Score: 103274% Critics Consensus: Step tells an irresistibly crowd-pleasing story in a thoroughly absorbing way -- and while smartly incorporating a variety of timely themes. Synopsis: The senior year of a girls' high school step team in inner-city Baltimore is documented, as they try to become... The senior year of a girls' high school step team in inner-city Baltimore is documented, as they try to become... [More] Starring: Blessin Giraldo Directed By: Amanda Lipitz

#113 Whose Streets? (2017) 98% #113 Adjusted Score: 102990% Critics Consensus: Whose Streets? takes a close-up look at the civil unrest that erupted after a shocking act of violence in Ferguson, Missouri - and the decades of simmering tension leading up to it. Synopsis: An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the... An account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the... [More] Starring: Directed By: Sabaah Folayan

#109 Faces Places (2017) 99% #109 Adjusted Score: 108408% Critics Consensus: Equal parts breezily charming and poignantly powerful, Faces Places is a unique cross-generational portrait of life in rural France from the great Agnès Varda. Synopsis: Director Agnès Varda and photographer and muralist JR journey through rural France and form an unlikely friendship.... Director Agnès Varda and photographer and muralist JR journey through rural France and form an unlikely friendship.... [More] Starring: Agnès Varda, JR Directed By: Agnès Varda, JR

#108 Outside In (2017) 96% #108 Adjusted Score: 97189% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly brought to life by tenderly empathetic performances from Jay Duplass and Edie Falco, Outside In tells a sobering -- yet thoroughly absorbing -- story. Synopsis: An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high... An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high... [More] Starring: Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Schwartz Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#107 Western (2017) 96% #107 Adjusted Score: 98751% Critics Consensus: Western earns the viewer's attention with an unpredictable, patiently told tale that evokes the spirit of the titular genre while adding its own unique touches. Synopsis: When some German construction workers begin a challenging new job in the Bulgarian countryside, their sense of adventure is awakened,... When some German construction workers begin a challenging new job in the Bulgarian countryside, their sense of adventure is awakened,... [More] Starring: Meinhard Neumann, Reinhardt Wetrek, Syuleyman Alilov Letifov, Veneta Fragnova Directed By: Valeska Grisebach

#102 Oh Lucy! (2017) 98% #102 Adjusted Score: 100645% Critics Consensus: Oh Lucy! roots its narrative quirks in universal themes and deep empathy for its characters, all brought to life by strong performances from a talented cast led by the thoroughly charming Shinobu Terajima. Synopsis: A lonely woman in Tokyo discovers her alter ego when she takes an English class.... A lonely woman in Tokyo discovers her alter ego when she takes an English class.... [More] Starring: Shinobu Terajima, Josh Hartnett, Kaho Minami, Koji Yakusho Directed By: Atsuko Hirayanagi

#97 On Her Shoulders (2018) 96% #97 Adjusted Score: 98515% Critics Consensus: On Her Shoulders traces one woman's incredible journey to offer an inside look at modern political advocacy - and a challenge to viewers yearning to effect their own change. Synopsis: Nadia Murad, a 23-year-old Yazidi genocide and ISIS sexual slavery survivor, is determined to tell her story. As her journey... Nadia Murad, a 23-year-old Yazidi genocide and ISIS sexual slavery survivor, is determined to tell her story. As her journey... [More] Starring: Nadia Murad, Amal Clooney Directed By: Alexandria Bombach

#96 Rafiki (2018) 93% #96 Adjusted Score: 96967% Critics Consensus: Rafiki tells a familiar story with bracing originality, marking director/co-writer Wanuri Kahiu as a talent to watch. Synopsis: Kena and Ziki live very different lives in Nairobi. Kena works in her father's shop and awaits the start of... Kena and Ziki live very different lives in Nairobi. Kena works in her father's shop and awaits the start of... [More] Starring: Samantha Mugatsia, Sheila Munyiva, Neville Misati, Nice Githinji Directed By: Wanuri Kahiu

#94 Dark Money (2018) 96% #94 Adjusted Score: 98254% Critics Consensus: Dark Money does an impressive job of tackling a complicated subject in easily understandable -- and, for many viewers, utterly enraging -- terms. Synopsis: In the wake of the Citizens United ruling, dark money floods elections nationwide, but Montanans are standing up to stop... In the wake of the Citizens United ruling, dark money floods elections nationwide, but Montanans are standing up to stop... [More] Starring: Directed By: Kimberly Reed

#93 Kusama: Infinity (2018) 94% #93 Adjusted Score: 96034% Critics Consensus: Kusama: Infinity shines a richly deserved spotlight on its subject's brilliant work while opening a fascinating - albeit necessarily incomplete - window into her personal life. Synopsis: Artist Yayoi Kusama's journey from a conservative upbringing in Japan to her brush with fame in America during the 1960s.... Artist Yayoi Kusama's journey from a conservative upbringing in Japan to her brush with fame in America during the 1960s.... [More] Starring: Yayoi Kusama Directed By: Heather Lenz

#91 Private Life (2018) 93% #91 Adjusted Score: 98899% Critics Consensus: Private Life uses one couple's bumpy journey to take an affecting look at an easily identifiable - and too rarely dramatized - rite of adult passage. Synopsis: A couple coping with infertility struggle to keep their marriage going as they navigate through the world of adoption and... A couple coping with infertility struggle to keep their marriage going as they navigate through the world of adoption and... [More] Starring: Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Kayli Carter, Molly Shannon Directed By: Tamara Jenkins

#87 Pick of the Litter (2018) 97% #87 Adjusted Score: 100360% Critics Consensus: Pick of the Litter has all the fluffy adorableness audiences expect from a puppy documentary, along with a story that's as edifying as it is heartwarming. Synopsis: Following five spirited puppies from the moment they're born through their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.... Following five spirited puppies from the moment they're born through their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Dana Nachman, Don Hardy Jr.

#86 The Chambermaid (2018) 99% #86 Adjusted Score: 101630% Critics Consensus: The Chambermaid uses one woman's experiences to take audiences inside a life -- and a culture -- that's as bracingly unique as it is hauntingly relatable. Synopsis: A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... [More] Starring: Gabriela Cartol, Teresa Sánchez Directed By: Lila Avilés

#80 Honey Boy (2019) 95% #80 Adjusted Score: 108740% Critics Consensus: Honey Boy serves as an act of cinematic therapy for its screenwriter and subject -- one whose unique perspective should strike a chord in audiences from all backgrounds. Synopsis: When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as... When 12-year-old Otis begins to find success as a television star, his abusive, alcoholic father returns and takes over as... [More] Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe, Byron Bowers Directed By: Alma Har'el

#76 Little Women (2019) 95% #76 Adjusted Score: 121308% Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig's Little Women proves some stories truly are timeless. Synopsis: In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... [More] Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#74 American Factory (2019) 96% #74 Adjusted Score: 100151% Critics Consensus: American Factory takes a thoughtful -- and troubling -- look at the dynamic between workers and employers in the 21st-century globalized economy. Synopsis: In post-industrial Ohio, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant. Early... In post-industrial Ohio, a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant. Early... [More] Starring: Sherrod Brown Directed By: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

#73 Booksmart (2019) 96% #73 Adjusted Score: 120097% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and fresh, Booksmart does the seemingly impossible by adding a smart new spin to the coming-of-age comedy. Synopsis: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... [More] Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis Directed By: Olivia Wilde

#71 The Kingmaker (2019) 97% #71 Adjusted Score: 99692% Critics Consensus: The Kingmaker aims a disquieting spotlight at the private life of a divisive public figure -- as well as the ways in which unchecked power seduces and corrupts. Synopsis: Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family.... Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield examines the controversial history of Filipino politician Imelda Marcos and her family.... [More] Starring: Imelda Marcos Directed By: Lauren Greenfield

#70 The Farewell (2019) 97% #70 Adjusted Score: 118886% Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes. Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More] Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham Directed By: Lulu Wang

#69 One Child Nation (2019) 98% #69 Adjusted Score: 103680% Critics Consensus: As illuminating as it is accessible, One Child Nation probes a painful chapter in Chinese history with piercing clarity. Synopsis: After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and... After becoming a mother, a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China's one-child policy and the generations of parents and... [More] Starring: Directed By: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang

#67 Atlantics (2019) 96% #67 Adjusted Score: 104383% Critics Consensus: An unpredictable supernatural drama rooted in real-world social commentary, Atlantique suggests a thrillingly bright future for debuting filmmaker Mati Diop. Synopsis: After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that... After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that... [More] Starring: Abdou Balde, Aminata Kane, Ibrahima Mbaye, Amadou Mbow Directed By: Mati Diop

#64 Honeyland (2019) 100% #64 Adjusted Score: 107664% Critics Consensus: Honeyland uses life in a remote village to offer an eye-opening perspective on experiences that should resonate even for audiences halfway around the world. Synopsis: A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries... A woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. When a neighboring family tries... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska

#59 First Cow (2019) 96% #59 Adjusted Score: 110041% Critics Consensus: First Cow finds director Kelly Reichardt revisiting territory and themes that will be familiar to fans of her previous work -- with typically rewarding results. Synopsis: Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich... Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich... [More] Starring: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Alia Shawkat, Toby Jones Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

#51 All In: The Fight for Democracy (2020) 100% #51 Adjusted Score: 103992% Critics Consensus: All In: The Fight for Democracy lives up to its title as a galvanizing rallying cry for voters to exercise -- and preserve -- their right to be heard. Synopsis: Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights... Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights... [More] Starring: Stacey Abrams Directed By: Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus

#50 Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) 100% #50 Adjusted Score: 106035% Critics Consensus: Dick Johnson Is Dead celebrates a life with bittersweet humor and grace, offering a deeply resonant perspective on mortality in the bargain. Synopsis: A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.... A filmmaker and her elderly father stage his death in various ways to help them face his inevitable demise.... [More] Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson Directed By: Kirsten Johnson

#46 Beginning (2020) 90% #46 Adjusted Score: 91931% Critics Consensus: A striking debut from director/co-writer Dea Kulumbegashvili, Beginning grapples convincingly with complex ideas while offering a brilliant showcase for star Ia Sukhitashvili. Synopsis: A missionary's life spirals out of control after extremists burn down a Jehovah's Witnesses church in a remote Georgian village.... A missionary's life spirals out of control after extremists burn down a Jehovah's Witnesses church in a remote Georgian village.... [More] Starring: Ia Sukhitashvili, Rati Oneli, Kakha Kintsurashvili Directed By: Dea Kulumbegashvili

#45 Beans (2020) 90% #45 Adjusted Score: 92049% Critics Consensus: Beans opens a compelling window into the indigenous coming-of-age experience -- and serves as an affecting debut for Kiawentiio. Synopsis: Twelve-year-old Beans is on the edge: torn between innocent childhood and reckless adolescence; forced to grow up fast and become... Twelve-year-old Beans is on the edge: torn between innocent childhood and reckless adolescence; forced to grow up fast and become... [More] Starring: Kiawentiio, Violah Beauvais, Rainbow Dickerson, Joel Montgrand Directed By: Tracey Deer

#43 Holler (2020) 92% #43 Adjusted Score: 94221% Critics Consensus: It's hard not to hear echoes of similarly desperate stories, but Holler drowns them out with strong performances and palpable empathy. Synopsis: In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are dying up, a determined young woman finds... In a forgotten pocket of Southern Ohio where American manufacturing and opportunity are dying up, a determined young woman finds... [More] Starring: Jessica Barden, Pamela Adlon, Gus Halper, Austin Amelio Directed By: Nicole Riegel

#42 My Octopus Teacher (2020) 93% #42 Adjusted Score: 94102% Critics Consensus: A heartwarming look at the way a meaningful bond can transcend just about any barrier, this documentary will leave you asking your friends to come and see My Octopus Teacher with you. Synopsis: A diver swims with an octopus that lives in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa.... A diver swims with an octopus that lives in a kelp forest off the coast of South Africa.... [More] Starring: Craig Foster Directed By: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

#41 Pray Away (2020) 93% #41 Adjusted Score: 94579% Critics Consensus: Pray Away presents a compassionate picture of the damage wrought by so-called conversion therapy -- on its subjects as well as its proponents. Synopsis: Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become... Five evangelicals in the 1970s break away and form Exodus International, a group that claims that gay people can become... [More] Starring: Directed By: Kristine Stolakis

#37 Lucky (2020) 93% #37 Adjusted Score: 95045% Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant. Synopsis: A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe, Kausar Mohammed Directed By: Natasha Kermani

#31 Slaxx (2020) 96% #31 Adjusted Score: 98048% Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams. Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More] Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert Directed By: Elza Kephart

#30 Shiva Baby (2020) 96% #30 Adjusted Score: 104261% Critics Consensus: A ruefully funny calling card for debuting director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby transcends its sitcom setup with strong performances and satisfying insights. Synopsis: While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... [More] Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari Directed By: Emma Seligman

#26 Slalom (2020) 100% #26 Adjusted Score: 102457% Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship. Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More] Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau Directed By: Charlène Favier

#25 Nomadland (2020) 93% #25 Adjusted Score: 116673% Critics Consensus: A poetic character study on the forgotten and downtrodden, Nomadland beautifully captures the restlessness left in the wake of the Great Recession. Synopsis: A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.... [More] Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#23 Together Together (2021) 90% #23 Adjusted Score: 97558% Critics Consensus: Together Together explores love and parenthood from unexpected angles, capturing a broad spectrum of emotions through Patti Harrison and Ed Helms' starring performances. Synopsis: When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants... When young loner Anna is hired as the gestational surrogate for Matt, a single man in his 40s who wants... [More] Starring: Ed Helms, Patti Harrison, Tig Notaro, Julio Torres Directed By: Nikole Beckwith

#21 Ailey (2021) 90% #21 Adjusted Score: 92634% Critics Consensus: Ailey pays invigorating tribute to its subject's brilliant legacy -- and offers a tantalizing introduction to the rest of a fascinating story. Synopsis: Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. AILEY traces the full contours of this brilliant and... Alvin Ailey was a trailblazing pioneer who found salvation through dance. AILEY traces the full contours of this brilliant and... [More] Starring: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Directed By: Jamila Wignot

#19 Passing (2021) 90% #19 Adjusted Score: 102889% Critics Consensus: While Passing's delicate approach has a dampening effect on its story, debuting director Rebecca Hall makes the most of an impressive cast -- and handles thorny themes with impressive dexterity. Synopsis: In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... In 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former... [More] Starring: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård Directed By: Rebecca Hall

#13 In the Same Breath (2021) 96% #13 Adjusted Score: 98107% Critics Consensus: Gripping and clear-eyed, In the Same Breath captures history as it's being written -- and governmental failures as they amplify worldwide tragedy. Synopsis: IN THE SAME BREATH recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus... IN THE SAME BREATH recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus... [More] Starring: Directed By: Nanfu Wang

#12 The Novice (2021) 92% #12 Adjusted Score: 94809% Critics Consensus: A remarkable first feature for writer-director Lauren Hadaway, The Novice paints a thrilling -- and disturbing -- portrait of obsession. Synopsis: Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan) plays Alex Dall, a queer college freshman who joins her university's rowing team and undertakes an obsessive... [More] Starring: Isabelle Fuhrman, Amy Forsyth, Dilone, Kate Drummond Directed By: Lauren Hadaway

#8 Attica (2021) 98% #8 Adjusted Score: 99931% Critics Consensus: Attica revisits the titular riot with intelligence, compassion, and anger, presenting a version of events that honors history as much as it exemplifies the art of documentary filmmaking. Synopsis: During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... During the summer of 1971, tensions between inmates and guards at the Attica Correctional Facility are at an all-time high.... [More] Starring: Clarence Jones Directed By: Stanley Nelson, Traci A. Curry

#7 Stray (2021) 96% #7 Adjusted Score: 97988% Critics Consensus: Stray takes a patient, meditative look at the lives of Istanbul's stray dog population -- and uncovers truths of the human condition in the process. Synopsis: STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark... STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark... [More] Starring: Directed By: Elizabeth Lo

#6 Becoming Cousteau (2021) 98% #6 Adjusted Score: 100285% Critics Consensus: As visually thrilling as it is edifying, Becoming Cousteau pays fitting tribute to a pioneering explorer and environmental advocate. Synopsis: Adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author, unlikely celebrity and conservationist: For over four decades, Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his explorations under the ocean... Adventurer, filmmaker, inventor, author, unlikely celebrity and conservationist: For over four decades, Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his explorations under the ocean... [More] Starring: Vincent Cassel, Jacques-Yves Cousteau Directed By: Liz Garbus

#5 Julia (2021) 98% #5 Adjusted Score: 101685% Critics Consensus: Befitting the culinary aesthetic favored by the brilliant chef it honors, Julia uses fresh, simple ingredients to create a sumptuous documentary feast. Synopsis: JULIA tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food,... JULIA tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food,... [More] Starring: José Andrés, Julia Child Directed By: Julie Cohen, Betsy West