Wicked Stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Break Down Their Performance of "For Good"

When Jon M. Chu’s big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked opened in 2024, fans held their breath, hoping their beloved story would be able to capture the same energy as its theater counterpart. Thankfully, the resulting film was a huge success, both with critics and audiences. But it was only half the story…

This year, Wicked: For Good aims to tie up all the threads in the epic conclusion of the tale of Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), two friends whose relationship is put to the test by the magical world they inhabit. Ahead of the sequel’s release, Chu, Grande, Erivo, and co-stars Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum sat down with RT’s own Jacqueline Coley to talk about the film. During their conversation, Grande and Erivo talked about the process of filming the pivotal duet “For Good,” explaining how their characters’ journeys helped inform their performance. Watch the clip above, and then check out the full interview with Chu, Grande, Erivo, Bailey, Yeoh, and Goldblum.

Cynthia Erivo on “For Good”: There was so much growth that happened between that day in Jon’s house to the very many days on set that we shot that number. And at that moment, even though we had an inkling and an understanding of who these characters might be, by the time we had shot that piece, we really understood who these women were, and what their relationship was, and what it could be, and what they were having to leave behind, and what they were yearning to hold onto. And so, to shoot it was really, really emotional.

Wicked: For Good is out in theaters November 21, 2025.

