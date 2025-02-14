SNL50: Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Look Back at Their Crazy Auditions

As SNL fans wait for SNL50: The Anniversary Special to air on NBC and Peacock tonight, cast members are recalling some of their favorite and most iconic sketches over the last fifty years, including current stars Andrew Dismukes and James Austin. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Austin and Dismukes look back at their own auditions and their favorite sketches of all time. They’re also sharing what sketches they’re most proud of and who their dream host would be.

Check out the full conversation in the video above, and be sure to tune in for the three-hour special airing tonight at 8 p.m. E.T.

Rotten Tomatoes: What did you do for your SNL audition?

James Austin: Oh man, I did like 15 different impressions and a couple original characters. I tried to give the people of the show as big a range as possible. I think I did Donald Trump sings Happy Birthday to Frankenstein at Mar-a-Lago, I did Bobby Flay teaching you how to eat sushi, Michael Rapaport. I was Anohni. The singer, Anohni, I’m a big fan of.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special is airing on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 16.