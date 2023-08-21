Ahsoka Exclusive Sneak Peek: Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera on a Chase with Chopper

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Hera Syndulla in this scene from the two-episode premiere of Star Wars series Ahsoka. Expert pilot Hera and her droid companion Chopper face a little turbulence as they confront a ship. Chopper wants to blast it from the sky, but Hera fears it will crash into the port city. She wants to attach a tracking device instead. Disorganized Chopper accuses her of messing with his stuff.

- - Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season 1 (2023) premieres Tuesday, August 22 at 6 p.m. on Disney+.