Wicked For Good, One Battle After Another, Frankenstein Named Top Films of 2025 by AFI

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced its official selections of the top 10 movies and TV shows of 2025 today, and the best picture race has come into sharper focus, with Wicked For Good, One Battle After Another, and Frankenstein all earning the top film distinction by the film conservatory. On the TV Side, Emmy Favorites, The Pitt, Serverance, and The Studio

Netflix, Universal Pictures/Focus Features, and Searchlight were the big winners on the film side, taking home two prizes each. With an equal mix of blockbusters and indie fare, most moviegoers would likely be pleased if this list translated to the Best Picture lineup. Last year, Oppenheimer was honored just days before it took home the top film prize, while Shōgun and Hacks were dubbed two of the best shows of 2024 by AFI before their respective repeat Emmy wins this September.

Read below for the full list of AFI winners, and if you’re as obsessed with awards as we are, check out our Awards Leaderboard for 2024/2025.

Top 10 Movies

- - Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025)

87% Bugonia (2025)

86% Frankenstein (2025)

68% Wicked: For Good (2025)

77% Jay Kelly (2025)

96% Marty Supreme (2025)

94% One Battle After Another (2025)

97% Sinners (2025)

95% Train Dreams (2025)

68% Wicked: For Good (2025)

Top 10 TV Shows

SPECIAL RECOGNITION:

98% It Was Just an Accident (2025)

Thumbnail image by Universal Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.