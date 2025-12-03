2026 Spirit Awards Nominations: Full List of Nominees



The nominations for the 41st annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are in! Each year, the Spirit Awards celebrate bold, independent voices in film and television, creators working outside the major studio system, with nominees selected by committees of industry professionals across writing, directing, producing, editing, acting, criticism, and festival programming.

Recommended: Awards Calendar: 2025-2026

Leading this year’s film nominations is Peter Hujar’s Day, earning five nods, including recognition for stars Rebecca Hall and Ben Whishaw — who is also nominated on the TV side for his performance in Netflix’s Black Doves. In television, Adolescence, Forever, and Mr. Loverman tied for the top spot with four nominations each.

Explore the full list of nominees below, and tune in February 15 to see who takes home the honors!

Movies

Best Feature

Peter Hujar’s Day

The Plague

Sorry, Baby

Train Dreams

Twinless

Best First Feature

Blue Sun Palace

Dust Bunny

East of Wall

Lurker

One of Them Days

Best Director

Clint Bentley, Train Dreams

Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Lloyd Lee Choi, Lucky Lu

Ira Sachs, Peter Hujar’s Day

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Screenplay

A Little Prayer

Sorry, Baby

Sovereign

Splitsville

Twinless

Best First Screenplay

Blue Sun Palace

Friendship

Lurker

One of Them Days

Outerlands

Best Lead Performance

Everett Blunck, The Plague

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch

Chang Chen, Lucky Lu

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Dylan O’Brien, Twinless

Keke Palmer, One of Them Days

Théodore Pellerin, Lurker

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Ben Whishaw, Peter Hujar’s Day

Best Supporting Performance

Naomi Ackie, Sorry, Baby

Zoey Deutch, Nouvelle Vague

Kirsten Dunst, Roofman

Rebecca Hall, Peter Hujar’s Day

Nina Hoss, Hedda

Jane Levy, A Little Prayer

Archie Madekwe, Lurker

Kali Reis, Rebuilding

Jacob Tremblay, Sovereign

Haipeng Xu, Blue Sun Palace

Best Breakthrough Performance

Liz Larsen, The Baltimorons

Kayo Martin, The Plague

Misha Osherovich, She’s the He

SZA, One of Them Days

Tabatha Zimiga, East of Wall



Best Cinematography

Blue Sun Palace

Dust Bunny

Peter Hujar’s Day

Train Dreams

Warfare

Best Editing

Eephus

Good Boy

Splitsville

The Testament of Ann Lee

Warfare

Best Documentary

Come See Me in the Good Light

Endless Cookie

My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 — Last Air in Moscow

The Perfect Neighbor

The Tale of Silyan

Best International Film

All That’s Left of You

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

A Poet

The Secret Agent

Sirāt

Robert Altman Award

The cast, casting director, and director of The Long Walk

Someone to Watch Award

Tatti Ribeiro

Neo Sora

Annapurna Sriram

Truer Than Fiction Award

Tony Benna

Rajee Samarasinghe

Brittany Shyne

John Cassavetes Award

The Baltimorons

Boys Go to Jupiter

Eephus

Esta Isla

Familiar Touch



Producers Award

Emma Hannaway

Luca Intili

Tony Yang



TElevision



Best New Scripted Series

Adolescence

Common Side Effects

Forever

Mr. Loverman

North of North

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Citizen Nation

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time

Pee-Wee As Himself

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown

Lennie James, Mr. Loverman

Anna Lambe, North of North

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Lovie Simone, Forever

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Ariyon Bakare, Mr. Loverman

Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth

Sharon D. Clarke, Mr. Loverman

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Stephen McKinley Henderson, A Man on the Inside

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys

Xosha Roquemore, Forever

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Asif Ali, Deli Boys

Wally Baram, Overcompensating

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Michael Cooper Jr., Forever

Ernest Kinglsey Junior, Washington Black

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Chief of War

The Independent Spirit Awards ceremony will take place on February 15.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.