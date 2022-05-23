A New Daredevil on the Way at Disney+

First Charlie Cox turned up in Marvel-hero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home as lawyer Matt Murdock, his starring role in canceled Netflix series Daredevil, then costar Vincent D’Onofrio appeared as his Daredevil character another Marvel series on Disney+. Now there’s reportedly a new Daredevil series in the works at Disney+. Anyone connecting the Marvel dots will have seen this coming.

In other TV and streaming news this week, Netflix sci-fi anthology hit Black Mirror is in production on season 6, upfronts this week showed an almost addiction-like reliance on Dick Wolf to make broadcast series, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will appear in a new Yellowstone prequel, and more.

Netflix’s Daredevil Series Was Canceled After Three Seasons, but a New One Is on the Way to Disney+

(Photo by courtesy of Netflix)

The Man Without Fear may be coming soon to a streaming service near you. Variety reports that the much anticipated return of Daredevil – a Marvel Cinematic Universe character fans have been demanding to see since Netflix’s Daredevil series was canceled in 2018 after three seasons – is being developed as a new Matt Murdock adventure for Disney+.

The series will be written by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, Variety reports, best known for creating USA Network’s Piper Perabo–Christopher Gorham drama Covert Affairs, which ran for five seasons 2010-14. Corman and Ord will write and executive produce Daredevil.

Casting for the new series has not been confirmed, but Cox, who played the title character in the Netflix series, also reprised the role in the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. And Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Daredevil villain Kingpin, showed up as the character in three episodes of Hawkeye.

Moon Knight is the most recent Marvel series added at Disney+, and Ms. Marvel premieres on Wednesday, June 8. This week the streaming service also released the trailer for its next Marvel adventure, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany as the titular lawyer for superhumans who is a superhuman, and a gal who just wants a great first date (and who makes a cheeky Orphan Black joke). The series also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, and Renée Elise Goldsberry and premieres on Wednesday, August 17.

Upfronts 2022: Surprising Cancellations, More Reboots and Spin-offs, and So.Much.Dick.Wolf.

(Photo by Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal)

Magnum P.I., B Positive, and Riverdale: canceled. Quantum Leap, The Love Boat, The Rookie, Walker, and Supernatural: all rebooted or spun off. And Dick Wolf: between his Chicago franchise, his Law & Order franchise, and his FBI franchise, the uber producer will have nine series on the air, across three networks, which will produce nearly 200 episodes next season. And it’s the second season in a row the prolific producer is helming that lineup.

The bottom line for network TV: Save a sprinkling of new shows, this year’s Upfronts, when the networks traditionally set their lineups for the next season, suggested it’s mostly the same old, same old for the networks’ fall seasons.

What was different at this year’s Upfronts, the first in-person events for the broadcast networks for the most part since the pandemic, is the presence of streaming services, many who, despite recent tough times, continued to steal headlines from the broadcast nets.

Here, what we’re most excited about from the Upfronts, for the broadcast networks and streamers:

During NBC’s lengthy presentation on Monday, the most fun news was that Sopranos and Nurse Jackie Emmy winner Edie Falco will play Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson’s mom in Bupkis, the upcoming biographical Davidson comedy for Peacock. (Pictured above: the cast of Peacock’s Bel-Air at NBCUniversal’s upfront.)

CW is ending the once buzzed about Riverdale after its upcoming seventh season. But the network, which may be sold to another company soon, will have The Winchesters, a prequel series about the parents of the Winchester brothers who Supernatural revolved around, and Walker: Independence, a spin-off of Walker, the CW series that stars Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki. Padalecki’s Supernatural brother Jensen Ackles will be an executive producer and narrator on The Winchesters.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will join the Yellowstone franchise, starring in the prequel series 1932 for Paramount+. Creator Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding universe, which already includes Oscar winner Kevin Costner, Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, and country music superstar couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will add 1932 to Paramount+ in December. The new series will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

At Starz’ Upfront week event, it was announced Ava DuVernay has a three-year, script-to-series commitment from the network for a romantic drama starring and executive produced by Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff, along with DuVernay. The untitled series, revolves around “two polar opposites who become intertwined in a love affair that turns their worlds — and those of everyone around them — upside down.” Jackson is already set to star in Paramount+’s series adaptation of the drama classic movie Fatal Attraction.

CBS greenlighted a series adaptation of the Arnold Schwarzenegger–Jamie Lee Curtis movie True Lies, starring Steve Howey (Reba) as an international spy whose wife (Ginger Gonzaga) finds out about his job and is recruited to work with him, as they also try to revive their stale marriage.

NEW TRAILERS: The Boys Season 3 Trailer Reveals More of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

The Boys season 3 features Jensen Ackles as Captain America-ish Soldier Boy, who may be the key to dealing with what, or who, needs to be dealt with. Premieres June 3 on Prime Video.

Read Also: Everything We Know About The Boys Season 3

More trailers and teasers released this week:

• Queer As Folk is the reimagining of the classic British drama from Russell T. Davies, this time set in New Orleans and starring Jesse James Keitel, Devin Way, Fin Argus, Johnny Sibilly, Ryan O’Connell, CG, Juliette Lewis, Kim Cattrall, and Ed Begley Jr. Premieres June 9. (Peacock)

• In The Umbrella Academy season 3, after putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. The celebration is short-lived. Stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Colm Feore. Premieres June 22. (Netflix)

• Halftime is a documentary that focuses on an international superstar — Jennifer Lopez — who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance and cultural contributions, and who gives a rare peek behind-the-scenes of her professional and personal life. Premieres June 14. (Netflix)

• For All Mankind season 3 jumps ahead to the 1990s and the space race competition to reach Mars. Stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, and new regular Edi Gathegi. Premieres June 10. (Apple TV+)

• Jerry and Marge Go Large stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening as a retired couple who discover a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts and win millions and uses the money to revive their small Michigan town. Based on a true story. Premieres June 17. (Paramount+)

• The Terminal List is the eight-episode drama starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, who, after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission, returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. Also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Riley Keough. Premieres July 1. (Amazon Video)

• The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA op on the run for his life, based on Thomas Perry’s 2017 novel of the same name. Also stars Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and my Brenneman. Premieres June 16. (FX)

• Only Murders in the Building season 2 finds the podcast gang with some new neighbors, and a desperate need to find Bunny’s murderer. Stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez. Premieres June 28. (Hulu)

• Prehistoric Planet is a five-night event narrated by Sir David Attenborough, executive produced by Jon Favreau, and with an original score by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer that showcases the latest in state-of-the-art technology and scientific learnings to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. Premieres May 23-27. (Apple TV+)

CASTING: Doctor Who: David Tennant and Catherine Tate Returning to Series for 60th Anniversary Celebrations

They're back! David Tennant and Catherine Tate return to Doctor Who ❤️❤️➕🔷 #DoctorWho Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/kdsAkcYA8C pic.twitter.com/3iBfEnmDa1 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 15, 2022

Doctor Who stars David Tennant, the 10th Doctor, and Catherine Tate, who played Donna, a companion to Tenant’s Doctor, are filming scenes for the classic series’ 60th anniversary, to air in 2023. Showrunner Russell T. Davies didn’t confirm whether the former co-stars are reprising their roles on the series or existing in a “parallel world … or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback.”

In more new Who news, Yasmin Finney, a star of Netflix’s Heartstopper, will play Rose, alongside Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, who has been announced as the next Doctor, the first Black actor to play the iconic character. Finney, a transgender actress, and Gatwa, will join the series after current Doctor Who star, Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the Doctor, ends her run as the BBC series’ lead later this year.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Stephanie Beatriz will star in Peacock’s comedy series Twisted Metal, a live-action adaptation of the videogame. Anthony Mackie and Will Arnett are among the executive producers on the action-comedy, and Mackie will also star as “John Doe,” a smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman (with no memory of his past) who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much needed supplies from one post apocalyptic settlement to another. Beatriz will play “Quiet,” a ferocious, badass car thief who bonds with Doe, and who acts purely on instinct after coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, while Wings alum Thomas Haden Church will play Agent Stone, a harsh post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who likes to prosecute people for even the smallest infraction. Scream queen Neve Campbell will recur as a guest star, and Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith will be the series showrunner.

Classic MTV animated series Daria is being spun-off as the all-star animated movie Jodie, starring Tracee Ellis Ross as the titular Jodie, who was friends with Daria in high school. Now a college student, Jodie decides to leave school and moves to a gentrifying city and starts working as an intern at a Google-like tech company. Ross is also a executive producer on the project, which also includes voicework by Pamela Adlon as Jocelyn, an older coworker who Jodie admires; William Jackson Harper as Mack, Jodie’s high school sweetheart; Alex Moffat as a 50-something internship coordinator who tries to act younger; Dermot Mulroney as Lionel, the CEO of the company where Jodie works; and Kal Penn as Sandeep, another intern who’s a fitness-obsessed tech bro.

Revenge is sweet – and cleverly cast. Erinn Hayes, who was killed off the CBS Kevin James comedy Kevin Can Wait so the series could reunite James with his King of Queens costar Leah Remini, will make an appearance on AMC’s dark comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself, a nod to Kevin Can Wait. The AMC series stars Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy as a frustrated wife who is consciously deconstructing the tropes of the sitcom wife. (EW)

Country music superstar Reba McEntire will join the cast of Big Sky, ABC’s drama that was given a surprise season 3 renewal. McEntire will join the show next season, playing Sunny Brick, the head of a “back country outfitter” with a history of customers who go missing. The series will also welcome Supernatural and The Boys star Jensen Ackles as a new sheriff, who was introduced in the season 2 finale episode. (THR)

Applause Entertainment acquired the rights to a pair of Mahatma Gandhi biographies by Indian historian and journalist Ramachandra Guha and will adapt them into a multi-season series, comparable to the British royals and The Crown. Indian actor Pratik Ghandi (the name is a coincidence) has been cast as Gandhi in the series, which will follow the freedom leader from his early life through his work as an as an attorney and civil rights leader. The project is still in development, and does not yet have a network or streaming home. (Deadline)

PRODUCTION & DEVELOPMENT: Black Mirror Set to Return for Season 6 on Netflix

(Photo by Netflix)

For the first time since before the pandemic, Black Mirror fans can look forward to another round of the anthology series. Season 6 will include more episodes than season 5, which included just three installments, and though no premiere date or cast has been announced, casting in underway. (Variety)

Oops: If you don’t want spoilers for the fourth season of Stranger Things on Netflix, hold off on buying the new season 4 Monopoly game for the series, which, much to the chagrin of the Duffer brothers, reveals some major plot points for the season. (THR)

Paramount+ has announced the start of production for Rabbit Hole, a drama starring Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, who is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations. Executive produced by Sutherland and writer/directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Bad Santa and This Is Us).

Production is also underway in Atlanta for the Marvel series Echo, a Disney+ drama starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who made her MCU debut in 2021 in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye as a deaf gang leader who was determined to make Clint Barton pay for his own vengeful deeds. The character’s origin story revisits Maya’s ruthless behavior in New York City and catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

(Photo by Barbara Nitke/HBO)

And another one: Production is currently underway on season 2 of HBO Original drama series The Gilded Age in Rhode Island and New York state.

Comedy Central no longer has a lock on comedy roasts: Netflix will roast “Gisele Bündchen’s Husband,” a.k.a. NFL legend Tom Brady, for a 2023 special called Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT. The first in a series of roasts will salute/spoof the “sixth round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado,” Brady and self-proclaimed “RoastMaster General” Jeff Ross will be executive producers for the special.

CNN Films and HBO Max have commissioned the documentary feature Little Richard: I Am Everything, with the music special premiering on CNN, and streaming on HBO Max. The doc is currently in production. HBO Max will premiere another music documentary, a special on Grammy winner Lizzo, this fall.

Adult Swim has greenlighted Rick and Morty: The Anime, a 10-episode anime spin-off that is production and will premiere on both Adult Swim and HBO Max. Director Takashi Sano, who directed two anime shorts, Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil), will adapt themes and events of the main series, and make Rick and Morty: The Anime its own as an original work.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Greg Daniels, Mike Judge, and Michael Koman (Nathan for You co-creator) are developing an animated comedy special, Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth, with absurdist humor and interpretive questioning that is a nod to Jewish intellectual traditions. Narrated by Cohen, the special will present a fresh take on the silly antics and exaggerated conflicts of the titular town, Chelm, while also preserving the essence and heart of the classic folktales.

Oscar nominee R.J. Cutler will direct the Disney+ original documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend, comprised of unseen concert footage of the star over the past 50 years, hand-written journals, and present-day footage of John and his family.

ID and Discovery+ will later this year debut the special House of Hammer, which chronicles the deeply troubling accusations leveled against Oscar-nominated actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer family dynasty.

