Everything We Know About The Boys Season 3

As Amazon recently revealed, The Boys will be back for summer with eight new episodes of irreverent superhero satire, shockingly graphic violence, and oddly sweet relationships. But as that means a year and half will have transpired since Season 2’s explosive finale back in October 2020, we thought it would be worthwhile to round up everything we know about the upcoming season as a primer on what to expect and recall those who died in a horrific mass head explosion.

This is The Boys after all. No one goes out peacefully in their sleep.

Who Is Returning For More?

(Photo by Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios)

Let’s begin with the people who made it out alive. Lucky for us, the Boys – Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Kapon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) – are all in good physical shape, even if their mental health may be a different story. Granted, that was always the case, but with Butcher reeling from his wife Becca’s (Shantel VanSanten) for real death, we imagine his hatred of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Vought will only increase. Meanwhile, the group has scattered, with Frenchie and Kimiko exploring their relationship, Hughie trying to find a less violent way to fight the Supes, Mother’s Milk going home to his family, and Butcher joining a government-sanctioned superhero monitoring team.

Over on the Seven’s side, Stormfront (Aya Cash) is alive if severely wounded after the Season 2 finale battle. She is also persona non grata at Vought, now that her affiliations to Vought’s founder and the Nazis have been exposed. Of course, those associations will inspire others in her absence…

(Photo by James Minchin/Amazon Prime Video)

The remaining members of the super group, which includes Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), and A-Train (Jesse T. Usher) once again, will carry on. Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), meanwhile, is still down after a close encounter with an Almond Joy, and The Deep (Chase Crawford) is still on the bench despite his attempt at redemption via The Church of the Collective. Besides being down three members, the Seven’s esprit de corps could not be worse with both Homelander and A-Train aware of Starlight’s association to the Boys, Maeve’s last-ditch effort to stop Homelander via blackmail, and the group’s leader taking some of Stormfront’s ideas to heart. He’s ready to take the world by the throat and sap it of all its… well, all its breastmilk.

Oh, also, in spite of everything, Vought’s chief of Hero Management, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), survives to face another day of shocking trauma and horror. Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) also continues to chart the company’s future – although it is unclear if he will appear on screen this season. The same can be said for Grace Mallory (Laila Robbins), who not only survived, but offered Butcher his new job. Meanwhile, Cameron Crovetti continues on as Becca’s son, Ryan, and Andrew Jackson will also return as Love Sausage for an episode. Also, Matthew Edison will be seen from time to time as Cameron Coleman, the host of 2021’s Seven on the 7 with Cameron Coleman videos. But going into the season, Coleman gets his own VNN chat show, The Cameron Coleman Hour.

What Happens Next?

(Photo by Dynamite Entertainment)

Shortly after the second season concluded, showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke announced the program will adapt Herogasm during its third season. The six-issue Boys miniseries by Garth Ennis, John McCrea, and Keith Burns, published by Dynamite Entertainment in 2009, saw the various Vought supes heading to a secret island for a veritable orgy of illegal activity. It also expanded the Seven’s role in 9/11 – something we expect will be dramatically different in the television show.

Curiously, though, the Herogasm weekend is also a chance for Vought to manufacture a yearly global crisis – a la DC Comic’s Crisis on Infinite Earths – that only the combined strength of the supers in their employ can “stop.” The one-two punch of a good PR op and a chance to keep their superpowered stars happy sounds like the epitome of Vought thinking.

Of course, that’s just one episode’s worth of content. The rest of the season will no doubt see Homelander following up on his new feelings even as his control of the Seven slips away; Congress member Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) doubling down on the tensions the Boys created by exposing Vought’s connections to Compound V – to say nothing of the heads she caused to explode throughout last season; and, maybe, we’ll see Mother’s Milk getting some quality time with his family. Also, as teased by Seven on the 7, filling the open slots on the Seven will likely get some screen time as well.

According to Kripke, the season will also spend time with a different super-team, the active-since-World War II group called Payback, which leads us to a whole slew of new cast members.

Who Is Joining The Fight?

(Photo by Amazon Studios)

Among the infamous scenes depicted in Herogasm is a rather intimate moment between Homelander and Soldier Boy. Kripke confirmed the scene will not be part of the show’s “Herogasm” episode, but Soldier Boy will be joining the series in the form of Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles. Described as “Homelander before Homelander,” the character is said to be the first superhero. Expect an extended riff on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America that amplifies the psychotic tendencies of Starr’s character, and with Ackles in the part, we imagine Soldier Boy will be intensely funny.

Other new cast members include Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess, Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic, and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk.

Crimson Countess comes from the books as both a member of Payback and as an obvious riff on Marvel’s Scarlet Witch. It will be interesting to see if the show guessed at any of WandaVision’s content or had time to slide a joke or two about that program into the proceedings. Gunpowder is loosely based on a character from the comics, but will appear in the TV series as a retired member of Payback who also extols the virtues of firearms for Vought. Both Supersonic and Blue Hawk are new characters introduced in the Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman shorts. The latter is the spokesman for the Four Freedom brand while the former is a Supe out of rehab who may also be Starlight’s ex-boyfriend.

Additionally, Katia Winter will make a guest appearance as a member of the Russian mafia who comes to a very eventful end in the comics. It, of course, remains to be seen if her TV counterpoint will experience the same fate.

Who’s Creating This Madness?

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Kripke, who developed the series alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, returns once more as showrunner. His interests continue to be in the political and satirical edge of the show while also illuminating more of Vought’s history and its insidious effect on the world. The introduction of Soldier Boy offers further opportunities to look back at the company’s impact on earlier geopolitical conflicts.

Longtime Kripke collaborators Philip Sgriccia, who serves here as an executive producer and director, is also back for more eviscerated whales and surprising emotional depth. Of course, that surprising element makes The Boys a delight. If it was just a bloodbath and a satire about all people being terrible and selfish, it wouldn’t be anywhere near as compelling. Other creatives include writers Craig Rosenberg and Jessica Chou.

Filming took place from later winter 2021 through to the summer of that year. According to Kripke, extreme COVID-19 safety protocols were in place, which led to a much longer production cycle. Hence, the year without The Boys.

When Does The Mayhem Begin?

As Amazon recently announced, the program returns June 3, 2022 with the first three episodes. New episodes will debut each week through July 8. The program’s Twitter account also notes the June 24 episode will be “Herogasm.”

