A Fourth Cloverfield Movie Is In the Works, and More News

A MYSTERIOUS FOURTH CLOVERVIELD MOVIE IS IN THE WORKS

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

There is arguably no modern film franchise quite like Paramount and producer J.J. Abrams’ Cloverfield. Named obliquely for the Santa Monica street that leads to J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company offices (rather than, say, something specific about any of the films), the 2008 monster movie Cloverfield (Certified Fresh at 78%) has only the thinnest connections to the other films, the paranoid thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane (Certified Fresh at 90%) and the astronaut body horror of The Cloverfield Paradox (Rotten 22%). Instead, the Cloverfield franchise is more of a loose anthology-style tag given to seemingly barely related sci-fi thrillers. That disconnection was even more pronounced by how both 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox were produced, which was under different titles (The Cellar and God Particle) before the eventual trailers revealed they were actually Cloverfield movies. That makes this week’s news that Paramount is now developing a fourth Cloverfield movie stand out, as it is designated specifically as a Cloverfield movie right from the start. The fourth Cloverfield will be directed by Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow) for producer J.J. Abrams and production company Bad Robot.

1. MYSTERIOUS THE KARATE KID MOVIE ANNOUNCED FOR SUMMER OF 2024

(Photo by ©Columbia Pictures)

Of the top 9 box office hits of 1984, the only films not to receive either sequels or remakes were themselves already sequels. That includes the year’s No. 5 hit, The Karate Kid (Certified Fresh at 89%), which received three direct sequels, a kung fu reboot in 2010 (Fresh at 66%), and the ongoing streaming sequel series Cobra Kai (Fresh at 95%). Given that Cobra Kai is a decades-later continuation of the story and characters from the first Karate Kid, it was especially surprising when Sony stealth-announced late last Friday afternoon that a new The Karate Kid is now scheduled for release on June 7, 2024. One of the reasons a release date for a new The Karate Kid was so surprising is that there had been no indication that Sony was developing a new film at all, and pretty much everything about it remains a mystery, including whether it’s a sequel, a “threeboot,” or something else. The only hint was that the 2024 movie will be “the return to the original Karate Kid franchise.” That wording might suggest the new film could be a continuation of Cobra Kai, but series creator Jon Hurwitz has already clarified that the 2024 film “isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.” Considering that the Cobra Kai cast includes original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, this doesn’t explain the project much better, as it’s apparently a “return to the original Karate Kid“… presumably without the original Karate Kid? Whatever Sony Pictures has planned, we will find out within the next two years if they stick to their plans for a June 7, 2024 release date.

2. MARVEL HIRES COMEDY WRITERS TO ADAPT FANTASTIC FOUR

(Photo by © Marvel Studios, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Marvel Studios still has not given fans any indication of what the premise of their revival of Fantastic Four (11/8/2024) might be, or which villains might be featured. The news this week, however, that Marvel has hired two screenwriters to work on the film might, however, give us an idea of the tone, if not the content. It was just a few weeks ago that director Matt Shakman (WandaVision) landed the Fantastic Four job. Now, the screenwriting job has gone to the relatively new team of Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Kaplan and Springer’s only produced feature films were the 2012 indie film Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship (Rotten at 33%) and 2014’s The Last of the Great Romantics, but their upcoming projects include K-Pop: Lost in America for Rebel Wilson and Disaster Wedding for the team behind Andy Samberg’s Palm Springs (Certified Fresh at 94%). Like many writers and directors Marvel has recruited, Kaplan and Springer appear to have roots in both indie filmmaking and comedies rather than superhero fare.

3. SAOIRSE RONAN TO STAR IN WORLD WAR II FILM BLITZ