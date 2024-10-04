8 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in October

Superheroes and space travelers. Vampires and ghosts. Therapists and treasure hunters. They’re all part of the television highlights this October. Joined also by gay teens and elementary school teachers, all of these character groups make up some of the most popular and compelling series of our time. Are you on board with all of them? These are the eight streaming shows you should catch up on before they resume.

Abbott Elementary (ABC)



What it is: Quinta Brunson created and stars in this mockumentary sitcom, in which she plays a second-grade teacher at the titular school. The show follows her character and the rest of the staff at Abbott Elementary, including a kindergarten teacher famously played by Sheryl Lee Ralph, as they work through budget issues, poor conditions, and mismanagement. The first episode of its fourth season premieres on Wednesday, October 9.

Why you should watch it: Abbott Elementary is one of the most acclaimed and well-regarded shows on the air and among the most awarded sitcoms currently on network television. These accolades include 24 Primetime Emmy nominations and four wins over the course of its first three years on the air. Brunson, Ralph, and the rest of the ensemble cast are just brilliant season after season, while the comedy is as poignant as it is hilarious episode after episode.

Where to watch: Hulu and Max (subscription, seasons 1-3); buy on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Microsoft, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 18 hours (for season 1-3)

Ghosts (CBS)

(Photo by ©CBS Broadcasting)

What it is: An American remake of a British series of the same name, Ghosts is a sitcom about a couple who moves into a country home inhabited by the spirits of people who have died on the property throughout history. The first episode of Season 4 of the show premieres on Thursday, October 17.

Why you should watch it: Adapted from the British sitcom, this version of Ghosts is still an ingenious idea for a show, given the scope and variety of its characters, and it’s similarly very witty to boot. The fact that it’s consistently one of the top 10 most-watched programs on broadcast television and has the second-best ratings for a broadcast TV comedy is proof that it’s among the most entertaining series currently running.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, seasons 1-3); buy on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 17.5 hours (for season 1-3)

Heartstopper (Netflix)



What it is: Based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper is a coming-of-age romance series following a recently outed gay teen and his relationship with a popular classmate. The third season begins streaming in full on Thursday, October 3.

Why you should watch it: Heartstopper is as lovable as teen dramas get, especially since it feels more genuine in its romantic and emotional elements than other shows of its kind these days. The series is also driven by two exceptional lead performances, by Joe Locke (now known also for Marvel’s Agatha All Along) and Kit Connor (the teen Elton John in Rocketman). Critics have been raving about the show since the beginning (the first season boast a 100% Tomatometer score), and it’s time for more viewers to catch up to its charms.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Outer Banks (Netflix)



What it is: A teen drama filled with action and mystery, Outer Banks follows a group of friends searching for a lost treasure linked to the missing father of one of the boys. Throughout their pursuit, they get into conflicts with some rich kids visiting their North Carolina vacation town. The first half of season 4, consisting of five episodes, premieres on Thursday, October 10.

Why you should watch it: Outer Banks is engaging on many levels, with its teenage melodrama, clash of social classes, and high-stakes adventure. Plus, it’s a great-looking show thanks to its titular setting. Even if you view season 3 as a drop in quality, the boys are eventually going to reach their goal, and the show remains addictive throughout that journey.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-3)

Commitment: Approx. 25 hours (for season 1-3)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)



What it is: Shrinking is a drama-infused comedy starring Jason Segel as a recently widowed therapist who begins to cross ethical lines in his involvement with his patients. The show also stars Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams as his colleagues. The first two episodes of season 2 premiere on Wednesday, October 16.

Why you should watch it: Jason Segel continues to be a joy to watch, Jessica Williams is outstanding, and Harrison Ford is Harrison Ford, being amusing and serialized. What more could you want in a show? Oh, how about Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein (who also co-created Shrinking) joining for the second season?

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 5 hours (for seasons 1)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)



What it is: The first animated Star Trek series in 50 years, this show takes a rare comedic approach to the sci-fi franchise known for boldly going where no man has gone before. Star Trek: Lower Decks specifically dives deep into the ranks of a little-regarded Starfleet starship to follow its support staff rather than its principal crew. The first two episodes of its fifth and final season premiere on Thursday, October 24.

Why you should watch it: While mostly geared toward existing Star Trek fans, you don’t have to be a Trekker to appreciate its satirical and parodical shots at the franchise or its animated characters, who are genuinely a lot of fun and represent a fresh perspective on the world of Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets. Star Trek: Lower Decks has gotten better over time, too, with a critical reception reflecting improvements from season to season.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, seasons 1-4); buy on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Microsoft, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 17 hours (for season 1-4)

Superman & Lois (The CW)



What it is: Superman & Lois is the latest in a long history of live-action TV shows based on the titular DC Comics superhero and his equally famous love interest. The premise here is that Clark Kent, aka Superman, and Lois Lane are married with twin sons and living in Smallville. While it deals with the usual villainous threats of such characters as Lex Luthor, Bizarro, and The Stranger, the show also involves real-world evils like breast cancer. The first two episodes of the fourth and final season premiere on Monday, October 7.

Why you should watch it: Like the Arrowverse shows that initially spawned Superman & Lois, this is an action-packed fantasy series primarily for the fans — but a very satisfying one at that. Still, those unfamiliar with all the comic book characters can easily set right in with the dramatic storytelling, which is as grounded and human as a show can be while centering on a super-powered protagonist hailing from another planet. With the upcoming season being its last, now is the best time to join in the fun.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, seasons 1-3); buy on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Microsoft, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 31 hours (for seasons 1-3)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



What it is: Based on and spun off from the 2014 mockumentary film of the same name, What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires living together in an old house in Staten Island. At the heart of the show is a human familiar who takes care of his undead roommates but desperately wants to be turned into a vampire himself. The first three episodes of the sixth, final season premiere on Monday, October 21.

Why you should watch it: Earning 24 Primetime Emmy nominations over the last five years, What We Do in the Shadows has been one of the funniest and most consistently satisfying shows of the last decade, exceeding the expectations of its simple premise, even after the original film seemed to reach its comedic potential. Everyone in the cast stands out independently while also perfectly serving a collective balance within the ensemble, leaving fans with some of the most memorable TV characters in years. It’s especially hilarious how lived-in the world of this show about the undead has felt from the start.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-5); buy on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Microsoft, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 21.5 hours (for season 1-5) plus an additional 86 minutes for the original film

Thumbnail image by ©CW

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.