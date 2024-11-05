6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in November

Cowboys, karate kids, and time travelers are back with the second parts of their latest seasons, while college girls, subterranean silo dwellers, and true-crime aficionados join them on TV screens this November. It’s a mix of the Western, action, dystopian sci-fi, teen comedy, historical drama, and detective thriller genres, as some of today’s most popular shows resume with new episodes throughout the month. These are the six streaming series you should catch up on before they return.

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)



What it is: Co-created by prolific TV producer and honorary cowboy Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone is a neo-Western that follows the Dutton family as they deal with personal and political drama on and around their Montana ranch, which borders both the titular national park and an American Indian reservation. The second part of its fifth, final season begins streaming on Sunday, November 10.

Why you should watch it: Yellowstone is one of the most iconic TV series of the last decade, thanks in part to Western staple Kevin Costner’s leading portrayal of the Dutton family patriarch. You might think of it as the show your dad watches. Still, across four and a half seasons, it has entertained audiences of all ages and interests due to its expansive ensemble storytelling, spawning a whole franchise that includes prequels and an upcoming sequel.

Where to watch: Peacock (subscription, seasons 1-5); buy at Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 39 hours (for season 1-5, Part 1)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

What it is: A series continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Cobra Kai follows the original rival characters Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they lead a new generation of martial arts enthusiasts and face power-corrupt mentors from their past. The middle five episodes of the sixth and final season premiere on Friday, November 15.

Why you should watch it: What began as a nostalgic appreciation for and a fresh take on a beloved hit movie from 40 years ago has become a classic property in its own right. The show offers a mix of action, drama, romance, and comedy and easily appeals to adults who grew up with The Karate Kid movies as well as younger viewers who are new to the franchise. With the show well into its final sixth season and a new Karate Kid movie on the way, now is the best time to catch up with what’s been going on with the San Fernando Valley dojos these last six years.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-6)

Commitment: Approx. 21 hours (for season 1-6, Part 1)

Silo (Apple TV+ )

What it is: Based on a trilogy of novels, Silo is a dystopian science fiction drama that follows a community living in an underground bunker after the world above has supposedly become uninhabitable. The plot so far concerns a murder investigation, an inquiry into the truth about the outside, and the history of what led to life in the silo. The first episode of season 2 premieres on Friday, November 15.

Why you should watch it: With an exceptional cast, including Dune’s Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar winner Tim Robbins, extensive world-building, and a twist-heavy plot driven by multiple mysteries, Silo is a compelling sci-fi drama in the vein of Snowpiercer and Westworld. Even if the show were to go downhill down the road, as these often do, the first season satisfies the premise perfectly.

Where to watch: Apple TV+ (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 8 hours (for season 1)

Based on a True Story (Peacock)



What it is: In this original dark comedy, Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina play a married couple who find themselves investigating a real true crime case via their podcast. Tom Bateman co-stars as a friend of theirs who involuntarily inspires the story. The second season premieres in its entirety on Thursday, November 21.

Why you should watch it: If you love the series Only Murders in the Building, which similarly plays with the true-crime podcast phenomenon, and the movie Game Night, which, like this show, was produced by Jason Bateman, Based on a True Story is for you: another fun romp that finds comedy in the thriller genre. Cuoco and Messina are a winning pair, and Tom Bateman makes for a killer third wheel.

Where to watch: Peacock (subscription, season 1), buy at Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 4 hours (for season 1)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max)



What it is: Co-created by Mindy Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls is an R-rated drama-infused teen comedy about four 18-year-old women exploring their newfound freedom away from home. These college freshmen hail from different backgrounds and various parts of the country and represent different sexualities and views on sex, providing a range of narratives among them. The first episode of season 3 premieres on Thursday, November 21.

Why you should watch it: The Sex Lives of College Girls offers a funny and heartwarming depiction of college life — specifically involving dating and hookups — through an inclusive lens while never coming off as exploitative of its main characters. Best of all, the second season never swayed from the quality of storytelling found in the first, meaning the show isn’t likely to sour anytime soon.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, seasons 1-2), buy at Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 9.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Outlander (Starz)



What it is: Based on Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander novels, this romance-heavy historical drama follows a married military nurse (Caitríona Balfe) in postwar Scotland as she’s transported back in time to the 1700s and finds a new husband in the Highlands of old. Each subsequent season adapts the next book in the series, with the setting changing to 18th-century Paris, 1950s Boston, and Colonial North Carolina. In the first half of season 7, released back in the summer of 2023, the American Revolutionary War had just broken out — the first two episodes of season 7, Part 2 premiere on Friday, November 22.

Why you should watch it: Going strong in its seventh season, with an eighth already on the way, Outlander is obviously a very successful show, one that more and more fans have been discovering over its decade-long run. There is so much going on with the romantic drama, the historical events, the various time periods, and multiple characters from multiple generations that it’s easy to get hooked and caught up in this epic story. With the next season announced as its last, now is the perfect time to dive into the lengthiest binge-watch of the month.

Where to watch: Starz (subscription, seasons 1-7); buy seasons 1-6 on Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and Prime Video

Commitment: Approx. 79 hours (for season 1-7, Part 1)

