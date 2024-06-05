6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in June 2024

In June, we return to King’s Landing and Kingstown, plus the kitchen of The Bear and the post-apocalyptic world of Sweet Tooth. The superhero universe of The Boys and the clone club realm of Orphan Black are also back in a new season and a spinoff, respectively. These are the six streaming shows you should catch up on before they resume.

The Bear (Hulu)



What it is: Food, family, and the restaurant business are the ingredients of this drama-infused culinary comedy series set in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy, an award-winning chef who returns home to take over his late brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop. In the show’s second season, he and his brigade turn the spot into a fine dining establishment. Season 3 premieres Thursday, June 27.

Why you should watch it: Between the intense family and kitchen dynamics and the star-making performances from Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, there’s never a dull or unappetizing moment in The Bear. Stressful in a compelling way, it’s a series that will whet your palate while wetting your brow.

Where to watch: Hulu (subscription, seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 10.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

The Boys (Prime Video)



What it is: Adapted from the adult comic book series of the same name that brutally satirizes the superhero genre, The Boys follows the titular team of vigilantes tasked with monitoring people with powers. The “Supes” are as vile and corrupt as super-powered individuals might be in reality, and that makes this show about as R-rated as can be. Season 4 premieres Thursday, June 13.

Why you should watch it: Whether you think the superhero genre is too pure and optimistic, or you just want an outrageous action-fantasy show that’s anything but kid-friendly, The Boys is a funny, gory, dirty, and often shocking watch. Don’t be in the dark the next time one of its more astonishing episodes (like “Herogasm”) becomes the most talked-about TV content of the moment. The Boys is also part of a greater shared universe now, as live-action and animated spinoffs have been released since the start of this flagship show, which itself was just renewed for a fifth season following the upcoming fourth.

Where to watch: Prime Video (subscription, seasons 1-3); buy at Fandango At Home, Google Play, Microsoft, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 24 hours (for seasons 1-3)

House of the Dragon (Max)



What it is: The first Game of Thrones spinoff is a prequel set hundreds of years before the events of that hit HBO series and follows the reign of House Targaryen in the lead-up to the civil war known as the “Dance of the Dragons.” Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 16.

Why you should watch it: If you loved Game of Thrones, you’ll also love this ensemble-based fantasy series set in the same universe and similarly focused on the politics and melodrama of kings, queens, and warriors. There’s a lot of tension between the many characters, especially among family members, as well as thrilling dragon-based action. As the show continues, it’s only going to get more gripping and more violent.

Where to watch: Max (subscription, season 1); buy at Fandango At Home, Google Play, Prime Video, Microsoft, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 10 hours (for season 1), or 84 hours if you include the eight seasons of Game of Thrones

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+)



What it is: From Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone and Tulsa King, this violent crime series stars Jeremy Renner as the titular head of the titular town: Mike McLusky. For years, his family has been central to the power structure of Kingstown, where everything revolves around the local prison. Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 2.

Why you should watch it: While not as critically acclaimed as the other shows on this list, Mayor of Kingstown is popular with viewers (check that 90% Audience Score) as a successor to series like The Wire and Oz, with plenty of action and character-driven drama to hold interest. Season 3 is especially anticipated for Renner’s return following his near-fatal accident in 2023.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy at Fandango At Home, Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 15.5 hours (for seasons 1-2)

Orphan Black (AMC+)



What it is: A sci-fi series starring Tatiana Maslany in a multi-role performance as several identical human clones. The plot of the show follows one clone in particular as she learns of their origins and must evade whoever is attempting to kill them all. The spinoff Orphan Black: Echoes, starring Krysten Ritter and set decades after the events of the main series, premieres on Thursday, June 23.

Why you should watch it: With the highly anticipated spinoff arriving soon, the original Orphan Black provides some necessary background into the world and characters of the new series. It’s also a consistently thrilling show with an exceptional, Emmy-winning performance by Maslany and is now considered a modern television classic.

Where to watch: AMC+ (subscription, seasons 1-5); buy at Fandango At Home, Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 37 hours (for Orphan Black seasons 1-5)

Sweet Tooth (Netflix)



What it is: Based on the Vertigo comic books, this Emmy-winning series takes place after a virus has wiped out most of the world’s population and children are born half-human/half-animal hybrids. The plot follows a 10-year-old boy with antlers in his quest to find his mother. Season 3 premieres Thursday, June 6.

Why you should watch it: With the third season being its last, now is the perfect time to catch up with Sweet Tooth before it ends. This is a rare coming-of-age fantasy show that you can watch with the whole family, as even its darkest moments are treated with care in a way that younger viewers can appreciate and learn from, and adults can also enjoy its uniquely strange premise and world-building. Christian Convery is absolutely charming in the lead role.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-2); buy at Fandango At Home, Prime Video, Google Play, Microsoft, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 13 hours (for season 1-2)

Thumbnail image by Theo Whitman/HBO

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.