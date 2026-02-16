2026 Spirit Awards Winners: Full List of Winners



The 41st annual Film Independent Spirit Awards have officially crowned their winners. Hosted by Ego Nwodim, this year’s ceremony marked a notable change of scenery, moving to the Hollywood Palladium after four decades on the beach in Santa Monica.

Leading the film categories, Train Dreams emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home three awards, including best feature and best director for Clint Bentley. Eva Victor earned best screenplay for Sorry, Baby, while Lurker claimed both best first screenplay and best first feature.

Recommended: Awards Calendar: 2025-2026

Performance honors were spread across a standout group of talent. Rose Byrne won best lead performance for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Naomi Ackie won best supporting performance for Sorry, Baby, and Kayo Martin received the best breakthrough performance award for The Plague.

In other major film categories, The Perfect Neighbor was named best documentary, and The Secret Agent won best international film. The John Cassavetes Award went to Esta Isla (This Island). Sofía Subercaseaux was recognized for best editing for her work on The Testament of Ann Lee.

Television winners also made a strong showing. Adolescence continued its awards momentum, with Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper earning acting honors, and the series taking home best new scripted series. Pee-wee as Himself won best new non-scripted or documentary series.

Each year, the Spirit Awards celebrate independent creators working outside the major studio system, with nominees selected by committees of industry professionals across disciplines including writing, directing, producing, editing, acting, criticism, and festival programming.

Explore the full list of winners below.

Movies

Best Feature

Peter Hujar’s Day

The Plague

Sorry, Baby

Train Dreams – WINNER

Twinless

Best First Feature

Blue Sun Palace

Dust Bunny

East of Wall

Lurker – WINNER

One of Them Days

Best Director

Clint Bentley, Train Dreams – WINNER

Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Lloyd Lee Choi, Lucky Lu

Ira Sachs, Peter Hujar’s Day

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Screenplay

A Little Prayer

Sorry, Baby – WINNER

Sovereign

Splitsville

Twinless



Best First Screenplay

Blue Sun Palace

Friendship

Lurker – WINNER

One of Them Days

Outerlands

Best Lead Performance

Everett Blunck, The Plague

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You – WINNER

Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch

Chang Chen, Lucky Lu

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Dylan O’Brien, Twinless

Keke Palmer, One of Them Days

Théodore Pellerin, Lurker

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Ben Whishaw, Peter Hujar’s Day

Best Supporting Performance

Naomi Ackie, Sorry, Baby – WINNER

Zoey Deutch, Nouvelle Vague

Kirsten Dunst, Roofman

Rebecca Hall, Peter Hujar’s Day

Nina Hoss, Hedda

Jane Levy, A Little Prayer

Archie Madekwe, Lurker

Kali Reis, Rebuilding

Jacob Tremblay, Sovereign

Haipeng Xu, Blue Sun Palace

Best Breakthrough Performance

Liz Larsen, The Baltimorons

Kayo Martin, The Plague – WINNER

Misha Osherovich, She’s the He

SZA, One of Them Days

Tabatha Zimiga, East of Wall



Best Cinematography

Blue Sun Palace

Dust Bunny

Peter Hujar’s Day

Train Dreams – WINNER

Warfare

Best Editing

Eephus

Good Boy

Splitsville

The Testament of Ann Lee – WINNER

Warfare

Best Documentary

Come See Me in the Good Light

Endless Cookie

My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 — Last Air in Moscow

The Perfect Neighbor – WINNER

The Tale of Silyan

Best International Film

All That’s Left of You

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

A Poet

The Secret Agent – WINNER

Sirāt

Robert Altman Award

The cast, casting director, and director of The Long Walk

Someone to Watch Award

Tatti Ribeiro – WINNER

Neo Sora

Annapurna Sriram

Truer Than Fiction Award

Tony Benna

Rajee Samarasinghe – WINNER

Brittany Shyne

John Cassavetes Award

The Baltimorons

Boys Go to Jupiter

Eephus

Esta Isla – WINNER

Familiar Touch



Producers Award

Emma Hannaway

Luca Intili

Tony Yang – WINNER



TElevision



Best New Scripted Series

Adolescence – WINNER

Common Side Effects

Forever

Mr. Loverman

North of North

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Citizen Nation

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time

Pee-Wee As Himself – WINNER

Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television

Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth

Stephen Graham, Adolescence – WINNER

Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown

Lennie James, Mr. Loverman

Anna Lambe, North of North

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Lovie Simone, Forever

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Noah Wyle, The Pitt



Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Ariyon Bakare, Mr. Loverman

Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth

Sharon D. Clarke, Mr. Loverman

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Erin Doherty, Adolescence – WINNER

Stephen McKinley Henderson, A Man on the Inside

Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys

Xosha Roquemore, Forever

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Ben Whishaw, Black Doves

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Asif Ali, Deli Boys

Wally Baram, Overcompensating

Owen Cooper, Adolescence – WINNER

Michael Cooper Jr., Forever

Ernest Kinglsey Junior, Washington Black

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Chief of War

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.