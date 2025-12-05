2026 Critics Choice Awards: Full List of Nominees

(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

The critics have spoken! The TV Nominations for the 31st annual Critics Choice awards were announced yesterday, and now, the Critics Choice Association is turning their attention to the big screen as they’ve just announced the film nominees for 2026. All eyes were on Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good. Coogler’s popular horror film, which won over critics back in April, dominated with 17 noms, while PTA’s critically-acclaimed dramedy got 14, and Chu’s Verified Hot sequel scored seven. The three titles join Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams in the race for Best Picture — all Certified Fresh titles.

Check out the list below to see who is nominated, and tune in on Sunday, January 4, for the awards ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler, marking her fourth consecutive year in that role.

Best Picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wicked: For Good

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor / Actress

Everett Blunck, The Plague

Miles Caton, Sinners

Cary Christopher, Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet

Best Acting Ensemble

Nina Gold, Hamnet

Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold, Jay Kelly

Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme

Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another

Francine Maisler, Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Zach Cregger, Weapons

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Will Tracy, Bugonia

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

Belén

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Best Song

“Drive,” Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, F1

“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun,” Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams,” Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, F1

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Max Richter, Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat

Wood Harris, Forever

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Denée Benton, The Gilded Age

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, will air on E! on Jan. 4.

