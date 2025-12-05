2026 Critics Choice Awards: Full List of Nominees

TAGGED AS: Awards, critics, Critics Choice
The critics have spoken! The TV Nominations for the 31st annual Critics Choice awards were announced yesterday, and now, the Critics Choice Association is turning their attention to the big screen as they’ve just announced the film nominees for 2026. All eyes were on Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, and Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good. Coogler’s popular horror film, which won over critics back in April, dominated with 17 noms, while PTA’s critically-acclaimed dramedy got 14, and Chu’s Verified Hot sequel scored seven. The three titles join Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Jay Kelly, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams in the race for Best Picture — all Certified Fresh titles.
Check out the list below to see who is nominated, and tune in on Sunday, January 4, for the awards ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler, marking her fourth consecutive year in that role.
Best Picture
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Supporting Actor
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Young Actor / Actress
Everett Blunck, The Plague
Miles Caton, Sinners
Cary Christopher, Weapons
Shannon Mahina Gorman, Rental Family
Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet
Nina Ye, Left-Handed Girl
Best Acting Ensemble
Nina Gold, Hamnet
Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold, Jay Kelly
Jennifer Venditti, Marty Supreme
Cassandra Kulukundis, One Battle After Another
Francine Maisler, Sinners
Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey, Wicked: For Good
Best Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Zach Cregger, Weapons
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar and Jahye Lee, No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Will Tracy, Bugonia
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Comedy
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Eternity
Friendship
The Naked Gun
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville
Best Foreign Language Film
Belén
It Was Just an Accident
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sirāt
Best Song
“Drive,” Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, F1
“Golden,” Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
“Clothed by the Sun,” Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee
“Train Dreams,” Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good
Best Score
Hans Zimmer, F1
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Max Richter, Hamnet
Daniel Lopatin, Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Best Drama Series
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Task
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh, The Diplomat
Wood Harris, Forever
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Denée Benton, The Gilded Age
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall, Matlock
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Best Limited Series
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Best Foreign Language Series
Best Animated Series
Best Talk Show
Best Comedy Special
The Critics Choice Awards, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, will air on E! on Jan. 4.