2024 Producers Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the nominees for their 2024 film and television awards, and a lot of familiar faces made the cut, with a few surprises. On the film side, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things were all present, but they were joined by two international titles – Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest. This is the first time two international titles have been nominated by the Producers Guild. There were fewer surprises on the TV side, with Succession, The Crown, The Bear, and Barry all earning nods.

The winners of the 35th annual Producers Guild Awards will be announced at a ceremony on February 25. The complete list of nominees is below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction (MGM)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Past Lives (A24)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Pixar)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Universal Pictures)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount Pictures)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

The Mother of All Lies

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (Max)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry (Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures



Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea (Netflix)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Paramount+)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

Reality (Max)

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (CBS)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (Max)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (Max)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love (NBC)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave (Max)

Beckham (Netflix)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets (Max)

Shaun White: The Last Run (Max)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps (Disney+)

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Max)

Sesame Street (PBS)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+)

The Velveteen Rabbit (Apple TV+)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

The Last of Us: Inside the Episode (Max)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)

Succession: Controlling the Narrative (Max)

