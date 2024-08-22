2024-25 Fall TV First Look: Find Out What's On Each Night

Summer will be over before you know it and now is as good a time as any to prepare for new television. Whether school will consume your weekdays or you’re working daily anyway, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services have plenty of new and returning shows to offer a break from hard work and study.

Rotten Tomatoes has compiled the TV schedules to help you decide what to watch each night of the week this fall. The broadcast networks have already announced their full schedules from September and on. We’ll continue updating throughout the summer as more cable and streaming services announce, and when the networks set those premiere dates.

ABC

Monday

Monday Night Football, 8 p.m. – Sept. 9

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, 8 p.m. – Oct. 7

Press Your Luck, 9 p.m. – Oct. 7

Tuesday

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. – Sept. 17

High Potential, 8 p.m. – Sept. 17

Who: Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amiraj J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes

What: A single mom (Olson) with high perception skills teams up with a detective (Sunjata) to solve crimes in this adaptation of the French series Haut Potential Intellectuel (HPI).

Wednesday

The Golden Bachelorette, 8 p.m. – Sept. 18

Abbott Elementary, 9:30 p.m. – Oct. 9

Scamanda, 10 p.m. – Oct. 9

Who: Docuseries

What: Based on the podcast about Amanda Riley, a wife and mother with cancer and a secret.

Thursday

9-1-1, 8 p.m. – Sept. 26

Doctor Odyssey, 9 p.m. – Sept. 26

Who: Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson

What: Ryan Murphy series about a doctor (Jackson) on a luxury cruise ship solving medical issues at sea.

Grey’s Anatomy, 10 p.m. – Sept. 26

Friday

Shark Tank, 8 p.m. – Oct. 18

20/20, 9 p.m. – Sept. 20

Saturday

College Football, 7:30

Sunday

America’s Funniest Home Videos. 7 p.m. – Sept. 29

Wonderful World of Disney, 8 p.m. – Sept. 29

