2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Television Nominations

Film Independent announced the television nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Tuesday. Abbott Elementary, The Bear (pictured), Severance, and Station Eleven led the scripted nominees with three nominations each. Gender Neutral Acting awards and a Supporting Performance category were added for the 38th Annual Awards show.
HBO Max and HBO combined had the most nominations of any network and/or streamer with eight.
TV and film award-winners will be revealed on March 4 in Santa Monica.
BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
Children of the Underground
Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry
Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither
Mind Over Murder
Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma
Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy
The Rehearsal
Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder
Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith
Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola
We Need to Talk About Cosby
Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn
Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
The Bear
Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer
Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson
Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube
Pachinko
Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh
Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada
Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg
The Porter
Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock
Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay
Creator: Aubrey Nealon
Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin
Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park
Severance
Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson
Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron
Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake
Station Eleven
Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville
Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson
Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Aml Ameen
The Porter
Mohammed Amer
Mo
Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett
Somebody Somewhere
KaMillion
Rap Sh!t
Melanie Lynskey
Yellowjackets
Himesh Patel
Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien
As We See It
Adam Scott
Severance
Ben Whishaw
This is Going to Hurt
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Danielle Deadwyler
Station Eleven
Ayo Edibiri
The Bear
Jeff Hiller
Somebody Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo
A League of Their Own
Janelle James
Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
The Bear
Frankie Quiñones
This Fool
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Abbott Elementary
Molly Shannon
I Love That For You
Tramell Tillman
Severance
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
Pachinko
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn
