2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Television Nominations

Film Independent announced the television nominations for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Tuesday. Abbott Elementary, The Bear (pictured), Severance, and Station Eleven led the scripted nominees with three nominations each. Gender Neutral Acting awards and a Supporting Performance category were added for the 38th Annual Awards show.

HBO Max and HBO combined had the most nominations of any network and/or streamer with eight.

TV and film award-winners will be revealed on March 4 in Santa Monica.

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Children of the Underground

Executive Producers: Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Ted Gesing, Gabriela Cowperthwaite, Kate Barry

Co-Executive Producer: Julie Gaither

Mind Over Murder

Executive Producers: Marc Smerling, Nanfu Wang, Max Heckman, Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

Executive Producers: Nick Boak, Andrew Renzi, Andrew D. Corkin, Theo James, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma

Co-Executive Producer: Jeremiah Murphy

The Rehearsal

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder

Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith

Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Executive Producers: W. Kamau Bell, Andrew Fried, Katie A. King, Vinnie Malhotra, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn

Co-Executive Producer: Geraldine L. Porras

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

(Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

The Bear

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer

Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Pachinko

Creator/Executive Producer: Soo Hugh

Executive Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Richard Middleton, Justin Chon, Kogonada

Co-Executive Producers: Dani Gorin, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, Ethan Kuperberg

The Porter

Creators/Executive Producers: Marsha Greene, Annmarie Morais, Arnold Pinnock

Creator/Co-Executive Producer: Bruce Ramsay

Creator: Aubrey Nealon

Executive Producers: Ian Dimerman, Jennifer Kawaja, Charles Officer, R.T. Thorne, Aml Ameen, Bruno Dubé, Alfre Woodard, Rose Catherine Pinkney, Devin Griffin

Co-Executive Producers: Elise Cousineau, Andrea Glinski, Steve Cochrane, Daphne Park

Severance

Creator/Executive Producer: Dan Erickson

Executive Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron

Co-Executive Producers: Jill Footlick, Kari Drake

Station Eleven

Creator/Executive Producer: Patrick Somerville

Executive Producers: Jessica Rhoades, Scott Steindorff, Dylan Russell, Scott Delman, Jeremy Podeswa, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

Co-Executive Producers: David Nicksay, Nick Cuse

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen

The Porter

Mohammed Amer

Mo

Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett

Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion

Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey

Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel

Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien

As We See It

Adam Scott

Severance

Ben Whishaw

This is Going to Hurt

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler

Station Eleven

Ayo Edibiri

The Bear

Jeff Hiller

Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo

A League of Their Own

Janelle James

Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

The Bear

Frankie Quiñones

This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon

I Love That For You

Tramell Tillman

Severance

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Pachinko

Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn

