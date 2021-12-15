2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

(Photo by A24)
This morning, Film Independent announced their nominations for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Regina Hall, Beanie Feinstein, and previous Spirit Award winner Naomi Watts presented the nominations via YouTube.
After a relatively quiet day yesterday when the Golden Globes and Critics Choice nominations were announced, Zola came on strong and sparked some much-needed buzz for the 2021 season with seven nominations, followed by The Novice with five. Both were nominated for Best Feature, and the directors of both — Janicza Bravo and Lauren Hadaway, respectively — were also nominated alongside Mike Mills for his quite black-and-white family dramedy C’mon C’mon. A24 led all nominations with 13, retaking the top nomination crown after being unseated by Netflix last year.
Mass was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director, and an ensemble cast, and FX’s Reservation Dogs was selected for the same honor on the television side.
Winners will be announced at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Did they get it right? See the full list of nominees below and let us know what you think of the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations in the comments.
Janicza BravoZola
Maggie GyllenhaalThe Lost Daughter
Ninja ThybergPleasure
Mike MillsC'mon C'mon
Lauren HadawayThe Novice
Nikole BeckwithTogether Together
Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. HarrisZola
Maggie GyllenhaalThe Lost Daughter
Mike MillsC'mon C'mon
Todd StephensSwan Song
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. BrownCicada
Shatara Michelle FordTest Pattern
Fran KranzMass
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael SarnoskiPig
Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey
Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes – Wild Indian
Udo Kier – Swan Song
Simon Rex – Red Rocket
Isabelle Fuhrman – The Novice
Brittany S. Hall – Test Pattern
Patti Harrison – Together Together
Taylour Paige – Zola
Kali Reis – Catch the Fair One
Colman Domingo – Zola
Meeko Gattuso – Queen of Glory
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Will Patton – Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer – Wild Indian
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth – The Novice
Ruth Negga – Passing
Revika Reustle – Pleasure
Suzanna Son – Red Rocket
Ante Cheng, Matthew ChuanglBlue Bayou
Lol CrawleyThe Humans
Tim CurtinA Chiara
Edu GrauPassing
Ari WegnerZola
Alex CamilleriLuzzu
Michael SarnoskiPig
Gillian Wallace HorvatTry Harder!
Farewell Amor
Bull
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding – Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephus Jones – Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde – THEM: Covenant
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin
Michael Greyeyes – Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas – THEM: Covenant
