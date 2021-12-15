News

2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

Zola and The Novice lead all contenders, including nominations for Best Feature and Best Director alongside Mike Mills' C'mon C'mon and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter.

Riley Keough and Taylour Paige in Zola

This morning, Film Independent announced their nominations for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Regina Hall, Beanie Feinstein, and previous Spirit Award winner Naomi Watts presented the nominations via YouTube.

After a relatively quiet day yesterday when the Golden Globes and Critics Choice nominations were announced, Zola came on strong and sparked some much-needed buzz for the 2021 season with seven nominations, followed by The Novice with five. Both were nominated for Best Feature, and the directors of both — Janicza Bravo and Lauren Hadaway, respectively — were also nominated alongside Mike Mills for his quite black-and-white family dramedy C’mon C’mon. A24 led all nominations with 13, retaking the top nomination crown after being unseated by Netflix last year.

Mass was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director, and an ensemble cast, and FX’s Reservation Dogs was selected for the same honor on the television side.

Winners will be announced at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Did they get it right? See the full list of nominees below and let us know what you think of the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations in the comments.

FILM

Best Feature

A Chiara
89%

C'mon C'mon
94%

The Lost Daughter
93%

The Novice
93%

Zola
88%

Best Director

Janicza Bravo

Zola
88%

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter
93%

Ninja Thyberg

Pleasure
89%

Mike Mills

C'mon C'mon
94%

Lauren Hadaway

The Novice
93%

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith

Together Together
90%

Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris

Zola
88%

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter
93%

Mike Mills

C'mon C'mon
94%

Todd Stephens

Swan Song
93%

Best First Feature

7 Days
72%

The Hollars
47%

Queen of Glory
78%

Test Pattern
96%

Wild Indian
91%

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.

Wild Indian
91%

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown

Cicada
93%

Shatara Michelle Ford

Test Pattern
96%

Fran Kranz

Mass
95%

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski

Pig
97%

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey 

Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes – Wild Indian

Udo Kier – Swan Song

Simon Rex – Red Rocket

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman – The Novice

Brittany S. Hall  – Test Pattern

Patti Harrison – Together Together

Taylour Paige – Zola

Kali Reis  – Catch the Fair One

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo – Zola  

Meeko Gattuso – Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur  – CODA

Will Patton – Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer – Wild Indian

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth – The Novice

Ruth Negga – Passing

Revika Reustle – Pleasure

Suzanna Son – Red Rocket

Best Cinematography

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuangl

Blue Bayou
74%

Lol Crawley

The Humans
92%

Tim Curtin

A Chiara
89%

Edu Grau

Passing
90%

Ari Wegner

Zola
88%

Best International Film

Drive My Car
100%

Prayers for the Stolen
95%

Parallel Mothers
100%


Petite Maman
96%

Best Documentary

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
99%

Flee
98%

In the Same Breath
96%

Procession
97%

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
99%

Best Editing

A Chiara
89%

The Nowhere Inn
68%

Zola
88%

The Novice
93%

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
96%

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature under $500,000)

Cryptozoo
70%

Jockey
89%

Shiva Baby
97%

Sweet Thing
89%

This Is Not a War Story
100%

Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)

Mass
95%

Truer Than Fiction Award

Alex Camilleri

Luzzu
100%

Michael Sarnoski

Pig
97%

Gillian Wallace Horvat

Try Harder!
97%

Someone to Watch Award

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain


Ekwa Msangi

Farewell Amor


Annie Silverstein

Bull

Producers Award

  • Brad Becker-Parton
  • Pin-Chun Liu
  • Lizzie Shapiro

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting
100%

It's a Sin
97%

Reservation Dogs
98%

The Underground Railroad
94%

We Are Lady Parts
100%

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Black and Missing
100%

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale
100%

Nuclear Family
89%

Philly D.A.
92%

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding – Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephus Jones  – Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde – THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game 

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin 

Michael Greyeyes – Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas – THEM: Covenant

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs
98%

