2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominations

This morning, Film Independent announced their nominations for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Regina Hall, Beanie Feinstein, and previous Spirit Award winner Naomi Watts presented the nominations via YouTube.

After a relatively quiet day yesterday when the Golden Globes and Critics Choice nominations were announced, Zola came on strong and sparked some much-needed buzz for the 2021 season with seven nominations, followed by The Novice with five. Both were nominated for Best Feature, and the directors of both — Janicza Bravo and Lauren Hadaway, respectively — were also nominated alongside Mike Mills for his quite black-and-white family dramedy C’mon C’mon. A24 led all nominations with 13, retaking the top nomination crown after being unseated by Netflix last year.

Mass was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director, and an ensemble cast, and FX’s Reservation Dogs was selected for the same honor on the television side.

Winners will be announced at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Did they get it right? See the full list of nominees below and let us know what you think of the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations in the comments.

FILM

Best Feature

Best Director

Best Screenplay

Best First Feature

Best First Screenplay

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr. – Jockey

Frankie Faison – The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes – Wild Indian

Udo Kier – Swan Song

Simon Rex – Red Rocket

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman – The Novice

Brittany S. Hall – Test Pattern

Patti Harrison – Together Together

Taylour Paige – Zola

Kali Reis – Catch the Fair One

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo – Zola

Meeko Gattuso – Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Will Patton – Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer – Wild Indian

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth – The Novice

Ruth Negga – Passing

Revika Reustle – Pleasure

Suzanna Son – Red Rocket

Best Cinematography

Best International Film

Best Documentary

Best Editing

John Cassavetes Award (Best Feature under $500,000)

Robert Altman Award (Best Ensemble)

Truer Than Fiction Award

Someone to Watch Award





The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Ekwa Msangi

Farewell Amor

Annie Silverstein

Bull

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan – We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding – Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephus Jones – Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde – THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin

Michael Greyeyes – Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas – THEM: Covenant

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

