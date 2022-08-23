20 Horror Films to Look Forward to This Fall

The last couple of years have been unusual for movies, to say the least, but when it comes to horror, cinema is thriving. This year has already seen some acclaimed, highly successful, nightmare-inducing spookfests. But that was all child’s play compared to what is to come. We are fast approaching Halloween season, and you know what that means: wave after wave of horror movies all competing for your screams! With some incredible films to look forward to, from originals to anticipated sequels and everything in between, here is your preview guide to the thrillers and horror movies of Fall 2022.

Directed by: Zach Cregger

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell, Justin Long

Opening: September 9

Rental homes are scary; let’s just admit that. Staying at someone else’s home, not knowing what they’re hiding, can give you goosebumps. At least, that’s what Barbarian is counting on. The film stars an unfortunate protagonist who discovers her rental home is double booked. The film is riding on some early buzz from a San Diego Comic-Con screening, so get ready for a thrilling experience with surprising twists and turns, plus Bill Skarsgård’s return to horror.

Directed by: Christian Tafdrup

Starring: Morten Burian, Sidsel Siem Koch, Fedja van Huêt, Karina Smulders

Opening: September 9

Speak No Evil has been on our minds (and our nightmares) ever since it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film turns making friends as an adult into a trip through hell, as it follows a Danish family vacationing in Holland with a Dutch family they meet along the way, lulling the audience before turning into an uncomfortable, gut-wrenching experience. It is an endurance trial, an exploration of how far people will go not to make others uncomfortable, and an edge-of-your-seat experience.

Directed by: Ti West

Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland, Emma Jenkins-Purro

Opening: September 16

After wowing audiences with his return to horror in X, Ti West immediately shocked audiences with the reveal that he already had a continuation in mind. Not only that, but he had already filmed the film. Pearl takes us back in time to tell the untold story of the titular Pearl, the elderly villain of X — and apparently the story of the hungry alligator in the swamp next door. Exchanging 1970s slasher aesthetics for technicolor wonder, Pearl promises lots of gory deaths, surprising twists, and the origin of a monster.

Directed by: Olivia Wilde

Starring: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine

Opening: September 23

Even with two trailers out, we still know rather little about what Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated Don’t Worry Darling has in store for us. All we know is that the film has a stellar cast, including Harry Styles’ second major role after Dunkirk, and the story follows a happy couple moving to a company town. Add a bit of a The Stepford Wives overtones, a highly secretive company, and a utopian community with some big secrets, and you have the recipe for an unsettling psychological thriller.

Directed by: Parker Finn

Starring: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn

Opening: September 30

Smile isn’t even out and it is already in the running for the horror film with the most effective jump scare of 2022. A movie about a curse with a plot that will be familiar to fans of J-horror hits like Ringu, Smile follows a doctor who begins to experience weird and horrifying occurrences after witnessing an incident involving a patient. Is there really something after her or is it all in her head? Why is everyone smiling? Find out soon.

Directed by: Anne Fletcher

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy

Premiering: September 30 on Disney+

It’s been 300 years, right down to the day, but now the witches are back! The family-friendly ’90s horror favorite about three 17th-century witches resurrected by a virgin lighting a black candle is getting a sequel after 29 years and anticipations are through the roof. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back, and when the Sanderson Sisters are resurrected once again, they will be hungry for revenge, and horror will descend on Salem again.

Directed by: Damon Thomas

Starring: Elsie Fisher, Amiah Miller

Premiering: September 30 on Prime Video

Adapted from Grady Hendrix’s novel of the same name, My Best Friend’s Exorcism is described as “Beaches meets The Exorcist” and that is enough to make us intrigued. The film is set during the Satanic Panic of the 1980s and mixes demonic possession with a sweet story about friendship, following two high school sophomores and best friends whose friendship is tested when one of them is possessed by a demon. Eighth Grade’s breakout performer Elsie Fisher stars in this horror comedy, which is produced by Happy Death Day’s Christopher Landon.

Directed by: Vanessa Winter, Joseph Winter

Starring: Joseph Winter, Melanie Stone

Premiering: October 6 on Shudder

A horror comedy that mixes old-school with new-school, Deastream feels like ’80s Sam Raimi traveled to modern time, got obsessed with Twitch and livestreaming culture, and decided to make Evil Dead all about the dumbest stunt streamer in existence. The film follows a disgraced and — worse yet — demonetized internet personality trying to win back his followers by livestreaming himself spending an entire night alone in a haunted house. Of course, things go wrong, and buckets of blood will be spilled. Deadstream got very positive reviews out of its SXSW premiere, and seems to be a good addition to your Halloween watchlist.

Directed by: David Poag

Starring: Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin Frankel, Jaiden J. Smith, Christopher Lloyd

Premiering: October 11 on VOD

What if you got locked in a toy store overnight? What if that toy store was a Spirit Halloween store? Very cool, right? Well, think again. What no one (and also everyone) thought could actually happen is happening, and we’re getting a movie about Spirit Halloween, the ubiquitous seasonal decoration store that magically materializes in every city every fall. Taking a kid-friendly horror approach to something like Five Nights At Freddy’s, the film follows three middle school friends locked inside the iconic store on Halloween night. To complicate things, they encounter an angry spirit that possesses all the creepy animatronic characters and toys you can actually buy at Spirit Halloween. Also, who doesn’t want to see Christopher Lloyd in a horror film?

Directed by: Dario Argento

Starring: Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento

Premiering: October 13 on Shudder

Legendary director Dario Argento is making his triumphant return to horror after a 10-year absence with Dark Glasses. The giallo is set in Rome and follows a prostitute who escapes a serial killer’s attempt on her life but is blinded in the process. As she recuperates from the attack, she meets a young boy that helps her. Argento’s return to horror after a decade is reason enough to see this slasher, if only to see if the master still has what it takes to terrify and thrill audiences.

Directed by: David Gordon Green

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton

Opening: October 14

David Gordon Green’s Halloween legacy sequel trilogy comes to a close, promising to deliver the actual (for real this time) final battle between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. We don’t know a lot about the film, but we do know that it takes place four years after the end of Halloween Kills, wherein the entire town of Haddonfield came together to make “evil die tonight” and utterly failed at it. Though no one has seen Michael Myers, horror returns to Haddonsfield when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting.

Directed by: Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, Vanessa Winter, Joseph Winter

Premiering: October 20 on Shudder

The V/H/S franchise is back! The anthology film series is set to return this year with new horrifying stories set at the dawn of a new millennium, presenting new found-footage scares. There are no plot details yet, but the directors chosen for this entry, like Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) and musician-turned-director Flying Lotus, are very exciting.

Directed by: Daniel Stamm

Starring: Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Virginia Madsen

Opening: October 28

There’s a global epidemic of demonic possessions, so the Catholic Church starts looking for new exorcists, even agreeing to train a young nun, traditionally forgiven from performing exorcisms. A twist on the exorcist horror subgenre, Prey for the Devil wants to stand above the countless other movies about demonic possession with a new hero.

Directed by: Henry Selick

Starring: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong

Premiering: October TBD on Netflix

Henry Selick, the mind behind suck stop-motion classics as The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, and horror sensation Jordan Peele are teaming up, so get ready for some delightful nightmares. The film follows two demon brothers who enlist the help of a tough 13-year-old girl with a lot of guilt to summon them to the land of the living. In return, they take her on a bizarre adventure. Even without a lot of footage to go on, Peele’s horror comedy mind and Selick’s eye for gorgeous stop-motion animation makes for a must-watch film for fans of all ages.

Directed by: Mark Mylod

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult

Opening: November 18

Never accept a dinner invitation, especially if its on a secluded island. That seems to be the takeaway of The Menu, a culinary horror film about a fancy dinner party for the ultra-wealthy that quickly spirals out of control, and it seems at some point body parts become part of the menu — not something you usually see on Top Chef. The film features a superb cast, and director Mark Mylod has hit series like Game of Thrones, Shameless, and, perhaps most appropriately, Succession on his resume, so expectations are understandably high.

Directed by: Lee Cronin

Starring: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies

Premiering: TBD on HBO Max

The fifth film in the Evil Dead franchise, this is the triumphant return of the iconic deadites. It is unclear if this movie will connect to the originals or the 2013 remake, or if it will be its own thing entirely, but it will focus on two sisters whose reunion is interrupted by the discovery of a mysterious book that summons demons.

Directed by: David Bruckner

Starring: Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton

Premiering: TBD on Hulu

Another franchise looking for a resurrection line in 2022, Hellraiser is meant to be released this year, though we’ve heard shockingly little about it. All we know it is meant to be a reboot of Clive Barker’s original 1987 film, and it will follow a young woman who faces sadistic supernatural forces behind the puzzle box responsible for her brother’s disappearance. Also, it’s currently set to be released as a Hulu exclusive.

Directed by: Scott Cooper

Starring: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Toby Jones

Premiering: TBD on Netflix

Scott Cooper returns to horror following his terrifying Antlers with The Pale Blue Eye, which reunites him with Christian Bale for a story about one of the biggest names in horror literature. The film follows a veteran detective investigating a series of murders in a military academy, with a young Edgar Allan Poe assisting him. The Pale Blue Eye is based on Louis Bayard’s Gothic thriller novel of the same name, and given the names involved this should be a detective story worth paying attention to.

Directed by: John Lee Hancock

Starring: Jaeden Martell, Donald Sutherland, Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Premiering: TBD on Netflix

Details are virtually non-existent for this adaptation of the Stephen King novella of the same name, but the original story focuses on a young boy who befriends a Mr. Harrigan shortly before the man passes away. Soon enough, however, the boy discovers he can communicate with Mr. Harrigan through the phone he was buried with. The role of Craig, the boy, is played by Jaeden Martell, who already has a Stephen King film under his belt (IT), while screen legend Donald Sutherland takes on the role of Mr. Harrigan, and film is another one of Netflix’s as-yet-undated films for late 2022.

Directed by: David Slade

Starring: Elizabeth Reaser, Jeremy Davies, Luke Kirby, Casey Likes, Emyri Crutchfield

Opening: TBD

Based on Norman Partridge’s novel of the same name, Dark Harvest is set on Halloween in 1963 in a small Midwestern town where violent gangs of teenage boys eagerly await their chance to confront a supernatural specter that rises from the corn fields every year.

