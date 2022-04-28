Summer Movie Calendar 2022

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures, ©Marvel Studios, ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
We saw some encouraging signs early in 2022 that folks were ready to head back to theaters for the ultimate movie-watching experience, but the coronavirus has certainly taken its toll on the industry. As a result, the summer lineup for this year may not be as densely packed as we were accustomed to seeing pre-pandemic, but we’ve still got a whole lot of exciting titles to look forward to. Of course, there’s plenty for superhero fans to cheer about, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, and fans of blockbuster action will be delighted by the return of Tom Cruise as the eponymous ace fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick. Those with families particularly have a lot to choose from, whether it’s the latest Minions movie, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, or Pixar’s Lightyear, and moviegoers looking for a thrill or two can look to Men, The Black Phone, or Jordan Peele’s latest, Nope. But that’s just a small taste of what the summer has in store, so read on and start marking your calendars!
The highly anticipated latest chapter of the MCU finds Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) trying to keep the multiverse from being destroyed with the help of new friends and old.More
Zac Efron headlines this adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a young girl with extraordinary gifts whose parents attempt to keep her hidden from the secret agency that wants to use those gifts for nefarious purposes.More
The original stars of Jurassic Park
return together in this trilogy-capper that finds dinos roaming the Earth freely and humans trying to preserve a delicate balance.More
Julian Fellowes’ upstairs-downstairs drama hits the big screen for a second outing, following the Crawleys as they travel to the South of France.More
Jessie Buckley stars in Alex Garland’s latest thriller about a traumatized woman who retreats to the countryside to heal, only to find a new, insidious threat tormenting her.More
Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in this follow-up to the 1986 Tony Scott film about an intense training school for ace naval fighter pilots.More
The hit Fox animated series leaps to the big screen for its first theatrical feature, as the Belchers attempt to keep business going after a giant sinkhole opens up right in front of their restaurant.More
Maika Monroe stars in this psychological thriller about a young actress who moves to Bucharest and becomes suspicious that she is being stalked by a local serial killer.More
Chris Evans goes to infinity and beyond in this Pixar prequel of sorts that charts the journey of the “real-life” Buzz Lightyear whose adventures inspired the action figure in the Toy Story
films.More
Baz Luhrmann sets his singular vision upon Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler, chronicling the complicated relationship between Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).More
This live-action/stop motion-animated hybrid mockumentary follows an anthropomorphic shell named Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) who embarks on a search for his family.More
Scott Derrickson reunites with his Sinister
star Ethan Hawke in a new thriller about a kidnapped boy trapped in a basement who realizes he can communicate with his captor’s previous victims.More
The second film focusing on Despicable Me’
s goofy, pill-shaped henchmen sees them working for a young Gru (Steve Carell) for the first time in an effort to help him join a famous supervillain group.More
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) just wants to retire in peace, but a new threat in the form of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) forces him to lean on old allies, with some surprising twists.More
This drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, a self-raised girl from the marshlands of North Carolina who becomes the prime suspect in a murky murder case.More
Details on Jordan Peele’s latest spine-tingler are few and far between, but we know it centers on a California horse ranch where mysterious forces begin to terrorize the human and animal populations.More
This animated adventure tells the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who trains to become a fearsome samurai to protect his village of cats — who all hate dogs, by the way — from a ruthless villain.More
Did you know Superman, Batman, and the other DC heroes all have equally superpowered pets? You’ll get to meet them all in this animated film, as they work together to save their kidnapped owners.More
Based on Japanese novel, this action comedy stars Brad Pitt as an assassin looking to retire who is tasked with a final job aboard a bullet train that turns out to be more complicated than he expected.More
Broken Lizard’s Jay Chandrasekhar directs this comedy starring comedian Jo Koy, who plays a fictionalized version of himself as he attends a family Easter celebration.More
This satirical slasher follows a group of friends who gather for a house party and play a murder mystery game, only to discover an actual murder has taken place and they must now play the game for real.More
This crime comedy caper stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson as a “screw-up” and a dangerous assassin, respectively, who must team up to stay alive when they are mistaken for each other.More
A group of friends gather at a remote getaway in the mountains but soon discover the dark history behind it, forcing them to fight for their survival.More
Sylvester Stallone stars in this superhero film based on a series of graphic novels about a young boy who discovers a famous hero thought to be dead is actually still alive and seeks him out.More
In the Heights’
Melissa Barrera stars in this thriller about a pregnant woman put on mandatory bed rest who begins to witness supernatural events in her home.More
B.J. Novak makes his directorial debut with this comedic thriller about a NYC journalist who travels south to investigate the mysterious death of his girlfriend.More
In this sci-fi action adventure, a young boy suspects his father is a superhero after he discovers what appears to be a hideout in his basement, but must defend it with his friends when villains attack.More
Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley star in this thriller about a man visiting a game reserve in South Africa with his daughters who become prey to a dangerous lion that begins stalking them.More
George Miller’s first film since Mad Max: Fury Road
is this epic romantic fantasy about a woman who encounters a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.More
