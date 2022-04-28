News

Summer Movie Calendar 2022

A month-by-month breakdown of the best summer movies 2022 has to offer, from Thor: Love and Thunder and Jurassic World: Dominion to Lightyear and Nope.

Images from Jurassic World: Dominion, Nope, Thor: Love and Thunder, Lightyear, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures, ©Marvel Studios, ©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

We saw some encouraging signs early in 2022 that folks were ready to head back to theaters for the ultimate movie-watching experience, but the coronavirus has certainly taken its toll on the industry. As a result, the summer lineup for this year may not be as densely packed as we were accustomed to seeing pre-pandemic, but we’ve still got a whole lot of exciting titles to look forward to. Of course, there’s plenty for superhero fans to cheer about, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, and fans of blockbuster action will be delighted by the return of Tom Cruise as the eponymous ace fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick. Those with families particularly have a lot to choose from, whether it’s the latest Minions movieMarcel the Shell with Shoes On, or Pixar’s Lightyear, and moviegoers looking for a thrill or two can look to MenThe Black Phone, or Jordan Peele’s latest, Nope. But that’s just a small taste of what the summer has in store, so read on and start marking your calendars!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
The highly anticipated latest chapter of the MCU finds Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) trying to keep the multiverse from being destroyed with the help of new friends and old.More
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams
Directed By: Sam Raimi
Firestarter (2022)
Zac Efron headlines this adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a young girl with extraordinary gifts whose parents attempt to keep her hidden from the secret agency that wants to use those gifts for nefarious purposes.More
Starring: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Kurtwood Smith
Directed By: Keith Thomas
Jurassic World Dominion (2022)
The original stars of Jurassic Park return together in this trilogy-capper that finds dinos roaming the Earth freely and humans trying to preserve a delicate balance.More
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow
Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
75%
Julian Fellowes’ upstairs-downstairs drama hits the big screen for a second outing, following the Crawleys as they travel to the South of France.More
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy
Directed By: Simon Curtis
Men (2022)
Jessie Buckley stars in Alex Garland’s latest thriller about a traumatized woman who retreats to the countryside to heal, only to find a new, insidious threat tormenting her.More
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, Gayle Rankin
Directed By: Alex Garland
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in this follow-up to the 1986 Tony Scott film about an intense training school for ace naval fighter pilots.More
Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski
The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)
The hit Fox animated series leaps to the big screen for its first theatrical feature, as the Belchers attempt to keep business going after a giant sinkhole opens up right in front of their restaurant.More
Starring: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz
Directed By: Bernard Derriman, Loren Bouchard
Watcher (2022)
82%
Maika Monroe stars in this psychological thriller about a young actress who moves to Bucharest and becomes suspicious that she is being stalked by a local serial killer.More
Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut
Directed By: Chloe Okuno
Lightyear (2022)
Chris Evans goes to infinity and beyond in this Pixar prequel of sorts that charts the journey of the “real-life” Buzz Lightyear whose adventures inspired the action figure in the Toy Story films.More
Starring: Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, James Brolin
Directed By: Angus MacLane
Elvis (2022)
Baz Luhrmann sets his singular vision upon Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler, chronicling the complicated relationship between Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).More
Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh
Directed By: Baz Luhrmann
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021)
100%
This live-action/stop motion-animated hybrid mockumentary follows an anthropomorphic shell named Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) who embarks on a search for his family.More
Starring: Jenny Slate, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, Isabella Rossellini
Directed By: Dean Fleischer-Camp
The Black Phone (2021)
100%
Scott Derrickson reunites with his Sinister star Ethan Hawke in a new thriller about a kidnapped boy trapped in a basement who realizes he can communicate with his captor’s previous victims.More
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies
Directed By: Scott Derrickson
Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)
The second film focusing on Despicable Me’s goofy, pill-shaped henchmen sees them working for a young Gru (Steve Carell) for the first time in an effort to help him join a famous supervillain group.More
Starring: Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA
Directed By: Kyle Balda
Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) just wants to retire in peace, but a new threat in the form of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) forces him to lean on old allies, with some surprising twists.More
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe
Directed By: Taika Waititi
Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)
This drama based on the best-selling novel of the same name stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kya, a self-raised girl from the marshlands of North Carolina who becomes the prime suspect in a murky murder case.More
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Garret Dillahunt
Directed By: Olivia Newman
Nope (2022)
Details on Jordan Peele’s latest spine-tingler are few and far between, but we know it centers on a California horse ranch where mysterious forces begin to terrorize the human and animal populations.More
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira
Directed By: Jordan Peele
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
This animated adventure tells the story of a down-on-his-luck dog who trains to become a fearsome samurai to protect his village of cats — who all hate dogs, by the way — from a ruthless villain.More
Starring: Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Mel Brooks
Directed By: Mark Koetsier, Chris Bailey, Rob Minkoff
DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
Did you know Superman, Batman, and the other DC heroes all have equally superpowered pets? You’ll get to meet them all in this animated film, as they work together to save their kidnapped owners.More
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski
Directed By: Jared Stern
Bullet Train (2022)
Based on Japanese novel, this action comedy stars Brad Pitt as an assassin looking to retire who is tasked with a final job aboard a bullet train that turns out to be more complicated than he expected.More
Starring: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry
Directed By: David Leitch
Easter Sunday (2022)
Broken Lizard’s Jay Chandrasekhar directs this comedy starring comedian Jo Koy, who plays a fictionalized version of himself as he attends a family Easter celebration.More
Starring: Jimmy O. Yang, Lydia Gaston, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada
Directed By: Jay Chandrasekhar
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
95%
This satirical slasher follows a group of friends who gather for a house party and play a murder mystery game, only to discover an actual murder has taken place and they must now play the game for real.More
Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders
Directed By: Halina Reijn
The Man From Toronto (2022)
This crime comedy caper stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson as a “screw-up” and a dangerous assassin, respectively, who must team up to stay alive when they are mistaken for each other.More
Starring: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews
Directed By: Patrick Hughes
Fear (2022)
A group of friends gather at a remote getaway in the mountains but soon discover the dark history behind it, forcing them to fight for their survival.More
Starring: Joseph Sikora, King Bach, Terrence Jenkins, Ruby Modine
Directed By: Deon Taylor
Samaritan (2022)
Sylvester Stallone stars in this superhero film based on a series of graphic novels about a young boy who discovers a famous hero  thought to be dead is actually still alive and seeks him out.More
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Moises Arias, Martin Starr, Natacha Karam
Directed By: Julius Avery
Bed Rest (2022)
In the Heights’ Melissa Barrera stars in this thriller about a pregnant woman put on mandatory bed rest who begins to witness supernatural events in her home.More
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Guy Burnet, Kristen Harris, Erik Athavale
Directed By: Lori Evans Taylor
Vengeance (2022)
B.J. Novak makes his directorial debut with this comedic thriller about a NYC journalist who travels south to investigate the mysterious death of his girlfriend.More
Starring: Issa Rae, B.J. Novak, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook
Directed By: B.J. Novak
Secret Headquarters (2022)
In this sci-fi action adventure, a young boy suspects his father is a superhero after he discovers what appears to be a hideout in his basement, but must defend it with his friends when villains attack.More
Starring: Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams, Michael Peña, Keith L. Williams
Directed By: Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman
Beast (2022)
Idris Elba and Sharlto Copley star in this thriller about a man visiting a game reserve in South Africa with his daughters who become prey to a dangerous lion that begins stalking them.More
Starring: Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley, Iyana Halley, Leah Sava' Jeffries
Directed By: Baltasar Kormákur
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
George Miller’s first film since Mad Max: Fury Road is this epic romantic fantasy about a woman who encounters a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.More
Starring: Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Alyla Browne, Kaan Guldur
Directed By: George Miller

