The 30 Worst Romantic Comedies of All Time

Welcome to our guide to the worst romantic comedies ever: Movies suspiciously light on love and laughs that scored less than 10% on the Tomatometer – after 20 reviews from critics. This bubbly mix of misfires and killjoys includes infamous bombs (Gigli), questionable nuptials (The Big Wedding, License to Wed), vanity projects (Good Luck Chuck, The Hottie and the Nottie), and holiday hokum (New Year’s Eve, Mother’s Day). Expect some big names to show up as well: Forest Whitaker (First Daughter director), David O. Russell (director of Accidental Love…until the money ran out and the movie was then thrown together without him ), Tom Cruise (Cocktail), and Sandra Bullock, whose grating All About Steve had the distinct fortune of being Bullock’s first movie to release after her comeback The Proposal.

Now, it’s meet-cutes of the damned in our guide to the worst rom-coms ever made!

#30 Accidental Love (2015) 9% #30 Adjusted Score: 8568% Critics Consensus: Cobbling together an unfinished satire on the healthcare system and contorting it into a dopey romance, Accidental Love is a cynical repurposing of unrealized potential. Synopsis: A clueless politician falls in love with a waitress whose erratic behavior is caused by a nail stuck in her... A clueless politician falls in love with a waitress whose erratic behavior is caused by a nail stuck in her... [More] Starring: Jessica Biel, Jake Gyllenhaal, James Marsden, Catherine Keener Directed By: Stephen Greene

#17 Cocktail (1988) 7% #17 Adjusted Score: 8948% Critics Consensus: There are no surprises in Cocktail, a shallow, dramatically inert romance that squanders Tom Cruise's talents in what amounts to a naive barkeep's banal fantasy. Synopsis: Brian Flanagan (Tom Cruise) wants a high-paying marketing job, but needs a business degree first. Working as a bartender to... Brian Flanagan (Tom Cruise) wants a high-paying marketing job, but needs a business degree first. Working as a bartender to... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Bryan Brown, Elisabeth Shue, Lisa Banes Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#15 Mr. Wrong (1996) 7% #15 Adjusted Score: 7068% Critics Consensus: A mean-spirited joke without a punchline, Mr. Wrong is so painfully unfunny that Ellen DeGeneres and Bill Pullman's lack of chemistry feels like a total drag despite being the point. Synopsis: All Martha (Ellen DeGeneres) wants is to get married, but she just can't seem to find the right man. On... All Martha (Ellen DeGeneres) wants is to get married, but she just can't seem to find the right man. On... [More] Starring: Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Pullman, Joan Cusack, Dean Stockwell Directed By: Nick Castle

#14 Gigli (2003) 6% #14 Adjusted Score: 12359% Critics Consensus: Bizarre and clumsily plotted, Gigli is a mess. As for its stars, Affleck and Lopez lack chemistry. Synopsis: Gigli (Ben Affleck) is ordered to kidnap the psychologically challenged younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor. When plans go... Gigli (Ben Affleck) is ordered to kidnap the psychologically challenged younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor. When plans go... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bartha, Lainie Kazan Directed By: Martin Brest