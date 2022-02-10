(Photo by Sony/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 30 Worst Romantic Comedies of All Time

Welcome to our guide to the worst romantic comedies ever: Movies suspiciously light on love and laughs that scored less than 10% on the Tomatometer – after 20 reviews from critics. This bubbly mix of misfires and killjoys includes infamous bombs (Gigli), questionable nuptials (The Big Wedding, License to Wed), vanity projects (Good Luck Chuck, The Hottie and the Nottie), and holiday hokum (New Year’s Eve, Mother’s Day). Expect some big names to show up as well: Forest Whitaker (First Daughter director), David O. Russell (director of Accidental Love…until the money ran out and the movie was then thrown together without him ), Tom Cruise (Cocktail), and Sandra Bullock, whose grating All About Steve had the distinct fortune of being Bullock’s first movie to release after her comeback The Proposal.

Now, it’s meet-cutes of the damned in our guide to the worst rom-coms ever made!

#30 Accidental Love (2015) 9% #30 Adjusted Score: 8568% Critics Consensus: Cobbling together an unfinished satire on the healthcare system and contorting it into a dopey romance, Accidental Love is a cynical repurposing of unrealized potential. Synopsis: A clueless politician falls in love with a waitress whose erratic behavior is caused by a nail stuck in her... A clueless politician falls in love with a waitress whose erratic behavior is caused by a nail stuck in her... [More] Starring: Jessica Biel, Jake Gyllenhaal, James Marsden, Catherine Keener Directed By: Stephen Greene