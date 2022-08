(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Worst Blockbusters of All Time Ranked

We submit to you for your viewing displeasure: The worst blockbusters of all time. Movies that made over $100 million at the domestic box office while dangling a sub-30% Tomatometer in front of prospective viewers. A cacophonous camaraderie made up of all manner of mall cops, poorly disguised robots, talking chipmunks and sparkling vampires, and rehashed sequels and remakes.

Adam Sandler is a repeat offender, with the Grown Ups saga in the top 10, with I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Bedtime Stories, and Mr. Deeds elsewhere. (Good thing he put out 100% Fresh to increase his average.) The Fifty Shades trilogy is fully represented. And while not every Transformers is on here, Michael Bay makes up for it by rolling out Bad Boys II and Pearl Harbor.

Owing to the fact these movies did sell lots of tickets, expect more than a few to have an overall positive Audience Score of at least 60%. These include some of the Sandler joints (Grown Ups, Chuck and Larry), 2007’s Wild Hogs (with midlife crisis actors Tim Allen and John Travolta), Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Patch Adams for that nostalgic 1990s comedy appeal, Fast & Furious (the one before Fast Five), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and, most recently, Jurassic World Dominion.

We’ll update the list whenever another movie with less than 30% reaches the $100 million box office milestone, or if any movie here manages to climb up out of this pit of really Rotten hits. —Alex Vo

#2 Grown Ups 2 (2013) 8% #2 Adjusted Score: 11350% Critics Consensus: While it's almost certainly the movie event of the year for filmgoers passionate about deer urine humor, Grown Ups 2 will bore, annoy, and disgust audiences of nearly every other persuasion. Synopsis: Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends, but he finds --... Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends, but he finds --... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#6 Couples Retreat (2009) 10% #6 Adjusted Score: 16645% Critics Consensus: Despite a talented cast and some reliably pleasant interplay between Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn, Couples Retreat leaves viewers stranded in an arid, mirthless comedy. Synopsis: Four couples, all friends, descend on a tropical island resort. Though one husband and wife are there to work on... Four couples, all friends, descend on a tropical island resort. Though one husband and wife are there to work on... [More] Starring: Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman, Jon Favreau, Faizon Love Directed By: Peter Billingsley

#7 Fifty Shades Darker (2017) 11% #7 Adjusted Score: 26778% Critics Consensus: Lacking enough chemistry, heat, or narrative friction to satisfy, the limp Fifty Shades Darker wants to be kinky but only serves as its own form of punishment. Synopsis: When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele back into his life, she demands a new... When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele back into his life, she demands a new... [More] Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford Directed By: James Foley

#9 Grown Ups (2010) 11% #9 Adjusted Score: 16647% Critics Consensus: Grown Ups' cast of comedy vets is amiable, but they're let down by flat direction and the scattershot, lowbrow humor of a stunted script. Synopsis: The death of their childhood basketball coach leads to a reunion for some old friends (Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris... The death of their childhood basketball coach leads to a reunion for some old friends (Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#20 Identity Thief (2013) 19% #20 Adjusted Score: 26209% Critics Consensus: Identity Thief's few laughs are attributable to Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman, who labor mightily to create a framework for the movie's undisciplined plotline. Synopsis: Florida resident Diana (Melissa McCarthy) has a luxurious lifestyle as the queen of retail, buying whatever strikes her fancy --... Florida resident Diana (Melissa McCarthy) has a luxurious lifestyle as the queen of retail, buying whatever strikes her fancy --... [More] Starring: Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy, Jon Favreau, Amanda Peet Directed By: Seth Gordon

#32 Mr. Deeds (2002) 22% #32 Adjusted Score: 26050% Critics Consensus: This update of Capra doesn't hold a candle to the original, and even on its own merits, Mr. Deeds is still indifferently acted and stale. Synopsis: Longfellow Deeds (Adam Sandler) is a sweet, lovable guy leading a simple but happy life in the tiny hamlet of... Longfellow Deeds (Adam Sandler) is a sweet, lovable guy leading a simple but happy life in the tiny hamlet of... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder, Peter Gallagher, Jared Harris Directed By: Steven Brill

#35 The Flintstones (1994) 21% #35 Adjusted Score: 23505% Critics Consensus: The Flintstones wastes beloved source material and imaginative production design on a tepid script that plunks Bedrock's favorite family into a cynical story awash with lame puns. Synopsis: Big-hearted, dim-witted factory worker Fred Flintstone (John Goodman) lends money to his friend Barney Rubble (Rick Moranis) so that he... Big-hearted, dim-witted factory worker Fred Flintstone (John Goodman) lends money to his friend Barney Rubble (Rick Moranis) so that he... [More] Starring: John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins, Rick Moranis, Rosie O'Donnell Directed By: Brian Levant

#44 The Nun (2018) 25% #44 Adjusted Score: 36498% Critics Consensus: The Nun boasts strong performances, spooky atmospherics, and a couple decent set-pieces, but its sins include inconsistent logic and narrative slackness. Synopsis: When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past... When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past... [More] Starring: Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons Directed By: Corin Hardy

#50 Bedtime Stories (2008) 27% #50 Adjusted Score: 31201% Critics Consensus: Though it may earns some chuckles from pre-teens, this kid-friendly Adam Sandler comedy is uneven, poorly paced, and lacks the requisite whimsy to truly work. Synopsis: Hotel handyman Skeeter Bronson (Adam Sandler) gets an unexpected surprise when he discovers that the tall tales he has been... Hotel handyman Skeeter Bronson (Adam Sandler) gets an unexpected surprise when he discovers that the tall tales he has been... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Keri Russell, Guy Pearce, Russell Brand Directed By: Adam Shankman

#52 Fantastic Four (2005) 28% #52 Adjusted Score: 36322% Critics Consensus: Marred by goofy attempts at wit, subpar acting, and bland storytelling, Fantastic Four is a mediocre attempt to bring Marvel's oldest hero team to the big screen. Synopsis: Scientist Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) persuades his arrogant former classmate, Victor von Doom (Julian McMahon), to fund his experiments with... Scientist Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) persuades his arrogant former classmate, Victor von Doom (Julian McMahon), to fund his experiments with... [More] Starring: Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, Michael Chiklis Directed By: Tim Story