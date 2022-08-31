(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)
Worst Blockbusters of All Time Ranked
We submit to you for your viewing displeasure: The worst blockbusters of all time. Movies that made over $100 million at the domestic box office while dangling a sub-30% Tomatometer in front of prospective viewers. A cacophonous camaraderie made up of all manner of mall cops, poorly disguised robots, talking chipmunks and sparkling vampires, and rehashed sequels and remakes.
Adam Sandler is a repeat offender, with the Grown Ups saga in the top 10, with I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Bedtime Stories, and Mr. Deeds elsewhere. (Good thing he put out 100% Fresh to increase his average.) The Fifty Shades trilogy is fully represented. And while not every Transformers is on here, Michael Bay makes up for it by rolling out Bad Boys II and Pearl Harbor.
Owing to the fact these movies did sell lots of tickets, expect more than a few to have an overall positive Audience Score of at least 60%. These include some of the Sandler joints (Grown Ups, Chuck and Larry), 2007’s Wild Hogs (with midlife crisis actors Tim Allen and John Travolta), Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Patch Adams for that nostalgic 1990s comedy appeal, Fast & Furious (the one before Fast Five), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and, most recently, Jurassic World Dominion.
We’ll update the list whenever another movie with less than 30% reaches the $100 million box office milestone, or if any movie here manages to climb up out of this pit of really Rotten hits. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 11541%
Critics Consensus: The Last Airbender squanders its popular source material with incomprehensible plotting, horrible acting, and detached joyless direction.
Synopsis:
The four nations of Air, Water, Earth and Fire lived in harmony until the Fire Nation declared war. A century... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 11350%
Critics Consensus: While it's almost certainly the movie event of the year for filmgoers passionate about deer urine humor, Grown Ups 2 will bore, annoy, and disgust audiences of nearly every other persuasion.
Synopsis:
Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends, but he finds --... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 14708%
Critics Consensus: As star-studded as it is heartbreakingly lazy, Little Fockers takes the top-grossing trilogy to embarrassing new lows.
Synopsis:
After 10 years of marriage and two children, it seems that Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) has finally earned a place... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 9515%
Critics Consensus: Retelling its predecessor's same joke with diminishing returns, Crocodile Dundee II sees the franchise's enjoyability go down under.
Synopsis:
Mick "Crocodile" Dundee (Paul Hogan) is settling into his new Manhattan home when a South American drug dealer (Hechter Ubarry)... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 14889%
Critics Consensus: Filled with double entendres and potty humor, this Cat falls flat.
Synopsis:
In this live-action film based on the favorite children's tale, the trouble-making Cat in the Hat (Mike Myers) arrives at... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 16645%
Critics Consensus: Despite a talented cast and some reliably pleasant interplay between Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn, Couples Retreat leaves viewers stranded in an arid, mirthless comedy.
Synopsis:
Four couples, all friends, descend on a tropical island resort. Though one husband and wife are there to work on... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 26778%
Critics Consensus: Lacking enough chemistry, heat, or narrative friction to satisfy, the limp Fifty Shades Darker wants to be kinky but only serves as its own form of punishment.
Synopsis:
When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Anastasia Steele back into his life, she demands a new... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 22719%
Critics Consensus: Fifty Shades Freed brings its titillating trilogy to a clumsy conclusion, making for a film franchise that adds up to a distinctly dissatisfying ménage à trois.
Synopsis:
Believing they've left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 16647%
Critics Consensus: Grown Ups' cast of comedy vets is amiable, but they're let down by flat direction and the scattershot, lowbrow humor of a stunted script.
Synopsis:
The death of their childhood basketball coach leads to a reunion for some old friends (Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 14712%
Critics Consensus: Lazy, rote, and grating, Chipwrecked is lowest-common-denominator family entertainment that's strictly for the very, very, very young at heart.
Synopsis:
Dave Seville (Jason Lee), the Chipmunks (Justin Long, Matthew Gray Gubler, Jesse McCartney) and the Chipettes are taking a luxury... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 19294%
Critics Consensus: With middling CG effects and a distinct lack of fun, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor finds the series past its prime.
Synopsis:
Cursed by a devious sorceress, China's ruthless Dragon Emperor (Jet Li) and his vast army lie buried in clay for... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 15651%
Critics Consensus: Yogi Bear's 3D effects and all-star voice cast are cold comfort for its aggressively mediocre screenplay.
Synopsis:
Yogi (Dan Aykroyd) and his sidekick, Boo Boo (Justin Timberlake), are Jellystone Park's most-notorious troublemakers, hatching countless schemes to separate... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 21228%
Critics Consensus: Whether by way of inept comedy or tasteless stereotypes, I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry falters on both levels.
Synopsis:
Chuck Levine (Adam Sandler) and Larry Valentine (Kevin James) are firefighters and true-blue buddies. When Larry, a widower, learns he... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 19190%
Critics Consensus: Wild Hogs is a dreadful combination of fish-out-of-water jokes, slapstick, and lazy stereotypes.
Synopsis:
Tired of their humdrum lives, some middle-aged friends (Tim Allen, John Travolta, Martin Lawrence) decide to temporarily ditch their responsibilities... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 34547%
Critics Consensus: Cacophonous, thinly plotted, and boasting state-of-the-art special effects, The Last Knight is pretty much what you'd expect from the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise.
Synopsis:
Humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 21598%
Critics Consensus: Bombastic, manic, and largely laugh-free, Wild Wild West is a bizarre misfire in which greater care was lavished upon the special effects than on the script.
Synopsis:
When President Ulysses S. Grant (Kevin Kline) learns that diabolical inventor Dr. Arliss Loveless (Kenneth Branagh) is planning to assassinate... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 26256%
Critics Consensus: With the fourth installment in Michael Bay's blockbuster Transformers franchise, nothing is in disguise: Fans of loud, effects-driven action will find satisfaction, and all others need not apply.
Synopsis:
After an epic battle, a great city lies in ruins, but the Earth itself is saved. As humanity begins to... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 24497%
Critics Consensus: Eager to please and stuffed with stars, Valentine's Day squanders its promise with a frantic, episodic plot and an abundance of rom-com cliches.
Synopsis:
In a series of interconnected stories, various Los Angeles residents (Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper) wend their way through... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 22488%
Critics Consensus: Kevin Hart's livewire presence gives Ride Along a shot of necessary energy, but it isn't enough to rescue this would-be comedy from the buddy-cop doldrums.
Synopsis:
For two years, security guard Ben (Kevin Hart) has tried to convince James (Ice Cube), a veteran cop, that he... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 26209%
Critics Consensus: Identity Thief's few laughs are attributable to Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman, who labor mightily to create a framework for the movie's undisciplined plotline.
Synopsis:
Florida resident Diana (Melissa McCarthy) has a luxurious lifestyle as the queen of retail, buying whatever strikes her fancy --... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 23293%
Critics Consensus: Just Go With It may be slightly better than some entries in the recently dire rom-com genre, but that's far from a recommendation.
Synopsis:
His heart recently broken, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) pretends to be married so he can enjoy future dates... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 29733%
Critics Consensus: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is a noisy, underplotted, and overlong special effects extravaganza that lacks a human touch.
Synopsis:
Two years after he and his Autobot friends saved the Earth from the Decepticons, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) faces a... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 28528%
Critics Consensus: Less a comedy than an angrily dark action thriller, The Hangover Part III diverges from the series' rote formula but offers nothing compelling in its place.
Synopsis:
It's been two years since the gang known as the Wolfpack narrowly escaped disaster in Bangkok. Now, Phil (Bradley Cooper),... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 26827%
Critics Consensus: Neither entertaining enough to recommend nor remarkably awful, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may bear the distinction of being the dullest movie ever made about talking bipedal reptiles.
Synopsis:
Spawned from a lab experiment gone awry, teenage terrapins Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael live in the sewers beneath New... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 25272%
Critics Consensus: Vin Diesel parodies his tough guy image for the family audience, but the result is only moderately amusing.
Synopsis:
Elite Navy SEAL Shane Wolfe (Vin Diesel) can handle just about anything thrown his way, but even the best have... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 29434%
Critics Consensus: A formulaic comedy that's unlikely to spread much yuletide merriment, Daddy's Home 2 can only muster a few stray yuks from its talented cast.
Synopsis:
Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 25389%
Critics Consensus: The Smurfs assembles an undeniably talented cast of voice actors and live-action stars -- then crushes them beneath a blue mound of lowest-common-denominator kiddie fare.
Synopsis:
Evil wizard Gargamel (Hank Azaria) has plagued the happy, peaceful Smurfs for a very long time. Finally, he succeeds in... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 24483%
Critics Consensus: Contrived performances and over-the-top sequences offer little real drama.
Synopsis:
When the body of Army Capt. Elizabeth Campbell (Leslie Stefanson) is found on a Georgia military base, two investigators, Warrant... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 23987%
Critics Consensus: This Squeakquel may entertain the kiddies, but it's low on energy and heavily reliant on slapstick humor.
Synopsis:
Now in the care of Dave Seville's nephew (Zachary Levi), chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore take a break from pop-music... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 22152%
Critics Consensus: Nature Calls in this Ace Ventura sequel, and it's answered by the law of diminishing returns.
Synopsis:
Legendary pet detective Ace Ventura (Jim Carrey) returns for another adventure when he's coerced out of retirement while on a... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 28423%
Critics Consensus: Taken 2 is largely bereft of the kinetic thrills -- and surprises -- that made the original a hit.
Synopsis:
Two years ago, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) used his "particular set of skills" to rescue his daughter,... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 26050%
Critics Consensus: This update of Capra doesn't hold a candle to the original, and even on its own merits, Mr. Deeds is still indifferently acted and stale.
Synopsis:
Longfellow Deeds (Adam Sandler) is a sweet, lovable guy leading a simple but happy life in the tiny hamlet of... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 26957%
Critics Consensus: G-Force features manic action, but fails to come up with interesting characters or an inspired plot.
Synopsis:
Armed with the latest high-tech spy gear, a guinea pig named Darwin (Sam Rockwell) and his team of specially trained... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 24195%
Critics Consensus: Syrupy performances and directing make this dramedy all too obvious.
Synopsis:
After struggling with depression in a mental hospital, Hunter "Patch" Adams (Robin Williams) decides he wants to become a doctor.... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 23505%
Critics Consensus: The Flintstones wastes beloved source material and imaginative production design on a tepid script that plunks Bedrock's favorite family into a cynical story awash with lame puns.
Synopsis:
Big-hearted, dim-witted factory worker Fred Flintstone (John Goodman) lends money to his friend Barney Rubble (Rick Moranis) so that he... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 31569%
Critics Consensus: Big on special effects but short on laughs, Evan Almighty underutilizes a star-studded cast that includes Steve Carell and Morgan Freeman.
Synopsis:
Newscaster Evan Baxter (Steve Carell) leaves Buffalo behind when he wins a seat in Congress. Moving his wife (Lauren Graham)... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 29771%
Critics Consensus: Two and a half hours of explosions and witless banter.
Synopsis:
The drug ecstasy is flowing into Miami, and the police want it stopped. Police Detective Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 35848%
Critics Consensus: While creatively better endowed than its print counterpart, Fifty Shades of Grey is a less than satisfying experience on the screen.
Synopsis:
When college senior Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) steps in for her sick roommate to interview prominent businessman Christian Grey (Jamie... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 32282%
Critics Consensus: A hollow creature feature that suffers from CGI overload.
Synopsis:
Famed monster slayer Gabriel Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) is dispatched to Transylvania to assist the last of the Valerious bloodline... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 30916%
Critics Consensus: Pearl Harbor tries to be the Titanic of war movies, but it's just a tedious romance filled with laughably bad dialogue. The 40 minute action sequence is spectacular though.
Synopsis:
This sweeping drama, based on real historical events, follows American boyhood friends Rafe McCawley (Ben Affleck) and Danny Walker (Josh... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 27083%
Critics Consensus: In this family of twelve children, much chaos ensues, but little hilarity.
Synopsis:
Tom (Steve Martin) and Kate Baker (Bonnie Hunt) have compromised their careers to raise 12 children. Tom coaches a high-school... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 35213%
Critics Consensus: What makes Dan Brown's novel a best seller is evidently not present in this dull and bloated movie adaptation of The Da Vinci Code.
Synopsis:
A murder in Paris' Louvre Museum and cryptic clues in some of Leonardo da Vinci's most famous paintings lead to... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 33609%
Critics Consensus: Slow, joyless, and loaded with unintentionally humorous moments, Breaking Dawn Part 1 may satisfy the Twilight faithful, but it's strictly for fans of the franchise.
Synopsis:
At last, Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson) are getting married. When Jacob (Taylor Lautner) finds out that Bella... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 36498%
Critics Consensus: The Nun boasts strong performances, spooky atmospherics, and a couple decent set-pieces, but its sins include inconsistent logic and narrative slackness.
Synopsis:
When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 29795%
Critics Consensus: Despite a strong cast, this sour holiday comedy suffers from a hackneyed script.
Synopsis:
When their plans for an exotic vacation fall apart, unmarried couple Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) must spend... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 28770%
Critics Consensus: While Eddie Murphy is still hilarious as the entire Klump family, the movie falls apart because of uneven pacing, a poor script, and skits that rely on being gross rather than funny.
Synopsis:
Professor Sherman Klump (Eddie Murphy) is getting married. And the Klump family could not be more delighted. His fiancee Denise... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 37894%
Critics Consensus: An obviously affectionate remake of the 1981 original, Louis Leterrier's Clash of the Titans doesn't offer enough visual thrills to offset the deficiencies of its script.
Synopsis:
Perseus (Sam Worthington), the son of Zeus (Liam Neeson), is caught in a war between gods and is helpless to... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 31890%
Critics Consensus: Ghost Rider is a sour mix of morose, glum histrionics amidst jokey puns and hammy dialogue.
Synopsis:
Years ago, motorcycle stuntman Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) sold his soul to save the life of a loved one. Now,... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 31544%
Critics Consensus: Daddy Day Care does its job of babysitting the tots. Anyone older will probably be bored.
Synopsis:
While his wife, Kim (Regina King), brings home the bacon, unemployed Charlie (Eddie Murphy) spends his days caring for the... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 31201%
Critics Consensus: Though it may earns some chuckles from pre-teens, this kid-friendly Adam Sandler comedy is uneven, poorly paced, and lacks the requisite whimsy to truly work.
Synopsis:
Hotel handyman Skeeter Bronson (Adam Sandler) gets an unexpected surprise when he discovers that the tall tales he has been... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 29331%
Critics Consensus: A talented cast fails to save this unremarkable thriller.
Synopsis:
Framed for the murder of her husband, Libby Parsons (Ashley Judd) survives the long years in prison with two burning... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 36322%
Critics Consensus: Marred by goofy attempts at wit, subpar acting, and bland storytelling, Fantastic Four is a mediocre attempt to bring Marvel's oldest hero team to the big screen.
Synopsis:
Scientist Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd) persuades his arrogant former classmate, Victor von Doom (Julian McMahon), to fund his experiments with... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 35522%
Critics Consensus: Shailene Woodley gives it her all, but Insurgent is still a resounding step back for a franchise struggling to distinguish itself from the dystopian YA crowd.
Synopsis:
Now on the run from Jeanine (Kate Winslet) and the rest of the power-hungry Erudites, Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 35440%
Critics Consensus: Though arguably superior to its predecessor, G.I. Joe: Retaliation is overwhelmed by its nonstop action and too nonsensical and vapid to leave a lasting impression.
Synopsis:
In the continuing adventures of the G.I. Joe team, Duke (Channing Tatum), second-in-command Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson), and the rest of... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 35325%
Critics Consensus: While Fast and Furious features the requisite action and stunts, the filmmakers have failed to provide a competent story or compelling characters.
Synopsis:
When a crime brings them back to the mean streets of Los Angeles, fugitive ex-convict Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 39125%
Critics Consensus: Pitch Perfect 3 strains to recapture the magic that helped the original spawn a franchise, but ends up sending this increasingly unnecessary trilogy out on a low note.
Synopsis:
After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 34750%
Critics Consensus: Though cutely rendered, Alvin and the Chipmunks suffers from bland potty humor and a rehashed kids' movie formula.
Synopsis:
Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville (Antti Jaakola).... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 56711%
Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action.
Synopsis:
It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis.... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 50267%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World Dominion might be a bit of an improvement over its immediate predecessors in some respects, but this franchise has lumbered a long way down from its classic start.
Synopsis:
This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 43777%
Critics Consensus: It's undeniably visually impressive, but like its predecessor, Independence Day: Resurgence lacks enough emotional heft to support its end-of-the-world narrative stakes.
Synopsis:
As the Fourth of July nears, satellite engineer David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) investigates a 3,000-mile-wide mother ship that's approaching Earth.... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 37835%
Critics Consensus: The Twilight Saga's second installment may satisfy hardcore fans of the series, but outsiders are likely to be turned off by its slow pace, relentlessly downcast tone, and excessive length.
Synopsis:
After the abrupt departure of Edward (Robert Pattinson), her vampire love, Bella (Kristen Stewart) finds comfort in her deepening friendship... [More]