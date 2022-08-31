(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Worst Blockbusters of All Time Ranked

We submit to you for your viewing displeasure: The worst blockbusters of all time. Movies that made over $100 million at the domestic box office while dangling a sub-30% Tomatometer in front of prospective viewers. A cacophonous camaraderie made up of all manner of mall cops, poorly disguised robots, talking chipmunks and sparkling vampires, and rehashed sequels and remakes.

Adam Sandler is a repeat offender, with the Grown Ups saga in the top 10, with I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, Bedtime Stories, and Mr. Deeds elsewhere. (Good thing he put out 100% Fresh to increase his average.) The Fifty Shades trilogy is fully represented. And while not every Transformers is on here, Michael Bay makes up for it by rolling out Bad Boys II and Pearl Harbor.

Owing to the fact these movies did sell lots of tickets, expect more than a few to have an overall positive Audience Score of at least 60%. These include some of the Sandler joints (Grown Ups, Chuck and Larry), 2007’s Wild Hogs (with midlife crisis actors Tim Allen and John Travolta), Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Patch Adams for that nostalgic 1990s comedy appeal, Fast & Furious (the one before Fast Five), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and, most recently, Jurassic World Dominion.

We’ll update the list whenever another movie with less than 30% reaches the $100 million box office milestone, or if any movie here manages to climb up out of this pit of really Rotten hits. —Alex Vo