(Photo by Peter Mountain / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection)

Venice Film Festival 2025: Movie Scorecard

See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies that screened at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival! Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley previously talked about the 8 must-watch movies at the fest, and now we’re ranking all the titles with TM scores, including Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, which currently holds an 84%. Critics say there’s “a poeticism to [the film] that can be appreciated in many individual sections,” and “it should be a slam-dunk Oscar nomination for Clooney.”

Also on the list is Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy Bugonia, starring Emma Stone. According to critics, the collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone “is successful once again” and “just when you thought [the director] couldn’t get any weirder or darker, he’s assuring you he can.”

But it’s Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice that’s winning over critics, who are praising the film as a masterful work of cinema and saying it’s “the best film in the Venice competition so far.”

Check out the scorecard below and be sure to visit our Venice Film Festival 2025 gallery to see the stars hit the red carpet in Italy.