Venice Film Festival 2025: Movie Scorecard

See the Tomatometer scores for all the movies that screened at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival! Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley previously talked about the 8 must-watch movies at the fest, and now we’re ranking all the titles with TM scores, including Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly, which currently holds an 84%. Critics say there’s “a poeticism to [the film] that can be appreciated in many individual sections,” and “it should be a slam-dunk Oscar nomination for Clooney.”

Also on the list is Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy Bugonia, starring Emma Stone. According to critics, the collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone “is successful once again” and “just when you thought [the director] couldn’t get any weirder or darker, he’s assuring you he can.”

But it’s Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice that’s winning over critics, who are praising the film as a masterful work of cinema and saying it’s “the best film in the Venice competition so far.”

Check out the scorecard below and be sure to visit our Venice Film Festival 2025 gallery to see the stars hit the red carpet in Italy.

#1

No Other Choice (2025)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#1
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a man is abruptly laid off by the paper company where he has worked tirelessly for many years, he [More]
Starring: Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min
Directed By: Park Chan-wook
#2

Bugonia (2025)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#2
Critics Consensus: Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are at the top of their game in Bugonia, a bonkers entertainment that applies director Yorgos Lanthimos' whip-smart method to modern society's madness.
Synopsis: Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent [More]
Starring: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos
#3

Jay Kelly (2025)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#3
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: JAY KELLY, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup
Directed By: Noah Baumbach
#4

Frankenstein (2025)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#4
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro
#5

La Grazia (2025)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#5
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Starring: Toni Servillo, Anna Ferzetti, Orlando Cinque, Massimo Venturiello
Directed By: Paolo Sorrentino
#6

Orphan (2025)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#6
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The film follows the boy's painful journey when a man appears from his mother's past and he discovers the true [More]
Starring: Bojtorján Barabas, Grégory Gadebois, Andrea Waskovics, Marcin Czarnik
Directed By: László Nemes
#7

After the Hunt (2025)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#7
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A gripping psychological drama about a college professor (Julia Roberts) who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when [More]
Starring: Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg
Directed By: Luca Guadagnino
#8

The Wizard of the Kremlin (2025)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Russia, early 1990s. Amid post-Soviet chaos, a brilliant young man, Vadim Baranov, charts his path. First an artist, then a [More]
Starring: Paul Dano, Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge
Directed By: Olivier Assayas

 

