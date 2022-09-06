TAGGED AS: festivals, Film Festival, movies, venice
(Photo by Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)
The Venice Film Festival 2022 Scorecard
2022’s awards and festival season begins with the Venice Film Festival, this year celebrating its 79th edition with Julianne Moore as Jury President. Venice 2022 opened with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Beyond the red carpet, highlights as the festival unfolds include inescapable tabloid fodder Don’t Worry, Darling, the latest black comedy from Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Blonde, the NC-17 Marilyn Monroe drama starring Ana de Armas. Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino reunites with Timothee Chalamet in Bones and All, director Todd Field returns after 16 years with Tár starring Cate Blanchett, and Darren Aronofsky’s Brendan Fraser-starring The Whale got a standing ovation.
Below, we’re gathering up every title at the fest that’s getting enough reviews for Tomatometer score, up until closing night on September 10. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 100712%
Critics Consensus: Led by the soaring melody of Cate Blanchett's note-perfect performance, Tár riffs brilliantly on the discordant side of fame-fueled power.
Synopsis:
The life of renowned musician and composer Lydia Tár as she records the symphony that will take her formidable career... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 100475%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN follows lifelong friends Pádraic and... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 41220%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rachel is 40 years old, with no children. She loves her life: her high school students, her friends, her ex,... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 53027%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Rare footage and intimate interviews provide insight into the life and work of renowned photographer and activist Nan Goldin.... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 35004%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Starring:
#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Argentina, 1985 is a feature inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera, Luis Moreno Ocampo and their young legal... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 98251%
Critics Consensus: Living sets a high bar for itself in setting out to remake a Kurosawa classic -- and director Oliver Hermanus and star Bill Nighy clear it in triumphant fashion.
Synopsis:
An english-language adaptation of the script of "Ikiru" (1952), set in London in the 1950s.... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 52508%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Leo and Sophia Tolstoy were married for 36 years, had 13 children. Each kept a diary. A COUPLE is Sophia's... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 89652%
Critics Consensus: Although its subject matter may be hard to stomach, Bones and All proves a deeply romantic and thought-provoking treat.
Synopsis:
A story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 87887%
Critics Consensus: White Noise may occasionally struggle with its allegedly unfilmable source material, but Noah Baumbach succeeds in finding the humorous heart of its surprisingly timely story.
Synopsis:
At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Held together by a killer Brendan Fraser, The Whale sings a song of empathy that will leave most viewers blubbering.
Synopsis:
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 29326%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#13
Adjusted Score: 58780%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Monica is an intimate portrait of a woman who, for the first time in 20 years, returns home to the... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 29345%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Taeko and her husband Jiro are living a peaceful existence with her young son Keita, when a tragic accident brings... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 58217%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: As deeply personal as it is demanding, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths unsteadily walks the line between brilliance and sheer self-indulgence.
Synopsis:
A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 17244%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#21
Adjusted Score: 42947%
Critics Consensus: Despite an intriguing array of talent on either side of the camera, Don't Worry Darling is a mostly muddled rehash of overly familiar themes.
Synopsis:
Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the... [More]