(Photo by Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Venice Film Festival 2022 Scorecard

2022’s awards and festival season begins with the Venice Film Festival, this year celebrating its 79th edition with Julianne Moore as Jury President. Venice 2022 opened with Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. Beyond the red carpet, highlights as the festival unfolds include inescapable tabloid fodder Don’t Worry, Darling, the latest black comedy from Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Blonde, the NC-17 Marilyn Monroe drama starring Ana de Armas. Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino reunites with Timothee Chalamet in Bones and All, director Todd Field returns after 16 years with Tár starring Cate Blanchett, and Darren Aronofsky’s Brendan Fraser-starring The Whale got a standing ovation.

Below, we’re gathering up every title at the fest that’s getting enough reviews for Tomatometer score, up until closing night on September 10. —Alex Vo

#1 Tár (2022) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 100712% Critics Consensus: Led by the soaring melody of Cate Blanchett's note-perfect performance, Tár riffs brilliantly on the discordant side of fame-fueled power. Synopsis: The life of renowned musician and composer Lydia Tár as she records the symphony that will take her formidable career... The life of renowned musician and composer Lydia Tár as she records the symphony that will take her formidable career... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer Directed By: Todd Field

#7 Living (2022) 96% #7 Adjusted Score: 98251% Critics Consensus: Living sets a high bar for itself in setting out to remake a Kurosawa classic -- and director Oliver Hermanus and star Bill Nighy clear it in triumphant fashion. Synopsis: An english-language adaptation of the script of "Ikiru" (1952), set in London in the 1950s.... An english-language adaptation of the script of "Ikiru" (1952), set in London in the 1950s.... [More] Starring: Bill Nighy, Aimee-Lou Wood, Tom Burke, Alex Sharp Directed By: Oliver Hermanus

#8 A Couple (2022) 90% #8 Adjusted Score: 52508% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Leo and Sophia Tolstoy were married for 36 years, had 13 children. Each kept a diary. A COUPLE is Sophia's... Leo and Sophia Tolstoy were married for 36 years, had 13 children. Each kept a diary. A COUPLE is Sophia's... [More] Starring: Nathalie Boutefeu Directed By: Frederick Wiseman