(Photo by Joe Pugliese/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

The Best Better Call Saul Episodes to the Worst

There’s not all that much difference Tomatometer-wise between the “best” episodes of Better Call Saul and what may more properly called the “not-quite-the-best” episodes. The AMC crime drama prequel to hit series Breaking Bad boasts 51 episodes with a perfect 100% Tomatometer score, including the series finale; of those, 43 accomplished that perfect score with 10 or more critic reviews. Only 12 episodes had a lower score, with the lowest score at a very respectable 89% on 27 reviews.

Each of the show’s seasons is Certified Fresh. Here’s how they stack up by Tomatometer (in cases where they have the same score, those with a higher number of reviews take a higher position):

99% Better Call Saul: Season 5 (2020)

99% Better Call Saul: Season 6 (2022)

99% Better Call Saul: Season 4 (2018)

98% Better Call Saul: Season 3 (2017)

97% Better Call Saul: Season 1 (2015)

97% Better Call Saul: Season 2 (2016)

Does season 2 deserves its bottom slot? (Tell us what you think in the comments.)

If Rotten Tomatoes bestowed the Certified Fresh designation on episodes, all 10 of the first season’s would wear the badge. We can only guess that episodic review fatigue set in with critics after the first season — how many ways can you say “excellent” anyway?

The series finale would also be Certified Fresh. It is currently No. 2 of all episodes in the series with 21 reviews (as of publication at 12:30 p.m. PT on August 16), following only season 1 episode 6, “Five-O,” which focused on the backstory of Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut and receives its 100% Tomatometer score on 25 reviews.

See how all of Better Call Saul’s episodes ranked by Tomatometer below.

(Photo by AMC)