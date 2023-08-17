(Photo by Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection)
All Saw Movies In Order: How to Watch Chronologically or By Release
One, two, Jigsaw’s coming for you.
Three, four, sinners hit the floor.
Five, six, swim in a needle pit.
Seven, eight, insane plot twists (really, just the craziest stuff out there) await.
Saw X: Jiggy’s here again!
Yes, John Kramer (aka Jigsaw aka mastermind of morality and gut-mucked mayhem) has orchestrated his return for Saw X (September 29). With the number of Saw movies now in the double digits, this puts Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) in the company of other horror icons like Freddy, Jason, and Mr. Myers. Not bad for a guy whose main power is being really good at Mouse Trap.
Whether you’re a veteran or new to Jigsaw’s modus operandi of punishing the wicked with grisly traps and ironic games, here’s how to watch the Saw movies in order, by release order or chronologically.
First, here’s the release order, which lets all the plot twists and timeline switcheroos (and there’s a lot) fly at you as originally made:
Then below are the Saw movies by chronological order, lined up by the events as they unfolded in-universe. We’re gonna be avoiding spoilers here, but to answer the burning question: Saw X is set between the original Saw and Saw II.
Other major timeline tweaks the series made include Jigsaw mostly taking place before the first Saw (where we see Kramer enact one of his earliest traps), and Saw III and Saw IV actually taking place simultaneously.
And, of course, nearly every Saw movie has flashbacks which reveal more of how Kramer recruited his zealots (Shawnee Smith and Costas Mandylor), his family life with his wife (Betsy Russell), and his origin story. Turns out Jigsaw and Walter White should’ve started a podcast venting about health insurance. Can’t wait for the vanishing pension fund killer next!
SAW MOVIES IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER
#1
Adjusted Score: 37631%
Critics Consensus: Jigsaw definitely won't win many converts to the Saw franchise, but for longtime fans, it should prove a respectably revolting -- if rarely scary -- diversion.
Synopsis:
After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement officials find themselves chasing the... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 56553%
Critics Consensus: Saw ensnares audiences with a deceptively clever plot and a myriad of memorable, nasty set pieces, but its lofty ambitions are undercut by a nihilistic streak that feels more mean than profound.
Synopsis:
Photographer Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and oncologist Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) regain consciousness while chained to pipes at either end... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 41072%
Critics Consensus: Saw II is likely to please the gore-happy fans of the original, though it may be too gruesome for those not familiar with first film's premise.
Synopsis:
On the hunt for the twisted vigilante and serial killer Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), Detective Eric Matthews (Donnie Wahlberg) and his... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 32798%
Critics Consensus: Saw III does little beyond repeating its predecessor's tropes on a gorier level.
Synopsis:
Dr. Lynn Denlon (Bahar Soomekh) becomes a pawn in the Jigsaw Killer's (Tobin Bell) latest gory game. Kidnapped and taken... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 20515%
Critics Consensus: Saw IV is more disturbing than compelling, with material already seen in the prior installments.
Synopsis:
During the autopsy of serial killer Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), a cassette tape is discovered in his stomach in which he... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 15172%
Critics Consensus: If its plot were as interesting as its torture devices, or its violence less painful than its performances, perhaps Saw V might not feel like it was running on fumes.
Synopsis:
As the apparently last disciple and heir apparent of Jigsaw, Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) goes on the hunt to protect his... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 41108%
Critics Consensus: It won't earn the franchise many new fans, but Saw VI is a surprising step up for what has become an intricately grisly annual tradition.
Synopsis:
With Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) still directing events from beyond the grave, Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) emerges as the heir to the... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 11348%
Critics Consensus: Sloppily filmed, poorly acted, and illogically plotted, Saw 3D leaves viewers trapped in the most lackluster installment of the series.
Synopsis:
As a fierce battle rages over Jigsaw's (Tobin Bell) terrible legacy, survivors seek support from a fellow survivor and self-help... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 47564%
Critics Consensus: Spiral: From the Book of Saw suggests an interesting new direction for the Saw franchise, even if the gory sum is rather less than its parts.
Synopsis:
A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw.... [More]