All Saw Movies In Order: How to Watch Chronologically or By Release

One, two, Jigsaw’s coming for you.

Three, four, sinners hit the floor.

Five, six, swim in a needle pit.

Seven, eight, insane plot twists (really, just the craziest stuff out there) await.

Saw X: Jiggy’s here again!

Yes, John Kramer (aka Jigsaw aka mastermind of morality and gut-mucked mayhem) has orchestrated his return for Saw X (September 29). With the number of Saw movies now in the double digits, this puts Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) in the company of other horror icons like Freddy, Jason, and Mr. Myers. Not bad for a guy whose main power is being really good at Mouse Trap.

Whether you’re a veteran or new to Jigsaw’s modus operandi of punishing the wicked with grisly traps and ironic games, here’s how to watch the Saw movies in order, by release order or chronologically.

First, here’s the release order, which lets all the plot twists and timeline switcheroos (and there’s a lot) fly at you as originally made:

Then below are the Saw movies by chronological order, lined up by the events as they unfolded in-universe. We’re gonna be avoiding spoilers here, but to answer the burning question: Saw X is set between the original Saw and Saw II.

Other major timeline tweaks the series made include Jigsaw mostly taking place before the first Saw (where we see Kramer enact one of his earliest traps), and Saw III and Saw IV actually taking place simultaneously.

And, of course, nearly every Saw movie has flashbacks which reveal more of how Kramer recruited his zealots (Shawnee Smith and Costas Mandylor), his family life with his wife (Betsy Russell), and his origin story. Turns out Jigsaw and Walter White should’ve started a podcast venting about health insurance. Can’t wait for the vanishing pension fund killer next!

SAW MOVIES IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

#2 Saw (2004) 50% #2 Adjusted Score: 56553% Critics Consensus: Saw ensnares audiences with a deceptively clever plot and a myriad of memorable, nasty set pieces, but its lofty ambitions are undercut by a nihilistic streak that feels more mean than profound. Synopsis: Photographer Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and oncologist Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) regain consciousness while chained to pipes at either end... Photographer Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and oncologist Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) regain consciousness while chained to pipes at either end... [More] Starring: Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson Directed By: James Wan