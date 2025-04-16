(Photo by Ryan Billings / Everett Collection)

Ryan Coogler Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking by Tomatometer the films of director Ryan Coogler! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh films. In fact, all of them are Certified Fresh, with the social justice drama Fruitvale Station, the Rocky revitalizer Creed, the Best Picture-nominated Black Panther, its sequel Wakanda Forever, and the original horror revelry Sinners.