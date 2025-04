(Photo by Ryan Billings / Everett Collection)

Ryan Coogler Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking by Tomatometer the films of director Ryan Coogler! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh films. In fact, all of them are Certified Fresh, with the social justice drama Fruitvale Station, the Rocky revitalizer Creed, the Best Picture-nominated Black Panther, its sequel Wakanda Forever, and the original horror revelry Sinners.

#2 Black Panther (2018)

96% #2 Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters. Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman , Michael B. Jordan , Lupita Nyong'o , Danai Gurira Directed By: Ryan Coogler