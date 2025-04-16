(Photo by Ryan Billings / Everett Collection)
Ryan Coogler Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking by Tomatometer the films of director Ryan Coogler! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh films. In fact, all of them are Certified Fresh, with the social justice drama Fruitvale Station, the Rocky revitalizer Creed, the Best Picture-nominated Black Panther, its sequel Wakanda Forever, and the original horror revelry Sinners.
#1
Critics Consensus: A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination.
Synopsis:
Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.
Synopsis:
After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots.
Synopsis:
Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born. [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Passionate and powerfully acted, Fruitvale Station serves as a celebration of life, a condemnation of death, and a triumph for star Michael B. Jordan.
Synopsis:
Though he once spent time in San Quentin, 22-year-old black man Oscar Grant (Michael B. Jordan) is now trying hard [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.
Synopsis:
In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) [More]