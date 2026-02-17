Robert Duvall Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

There are few actors who have worked with as many legendary directors on as many iconic films as Robert Duvall, whose celebrated career spanned nearly 70 years across film and television and showcased his phenomenal range. While his earliest credits came in TV series like The Defenders, Route 66, and Naked City, he broke out in a big way in his very first film role as Boo Radley in Robert Mulligan’s multiple Oscar-winning adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird in 1962.

Throughout the 1960s, Duvall would appear in films like Bullitt (briefly), True Grit, and M*A*S*H before starring in George Lucas’ debut THX 1138 in 1971. Just a year later, he would be immortalized as a key member of the ensemble in Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather, earning the first of his seven Academy Award nominations. He later reprised his role as Corleone family lawyer and advisor Tom Hagen in the equally acclaimed The Godfather Part II, and then reunited with Coppola in 1979 for Apocalypse Now, which garnered him another Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor.

It was Lewis John Carlin’s 1979 adaptation of the novel The Great Santini that would nab Duvall his first nomination for Best Actor, an award he would finally win in 1984 for his portrayal of an alcoholic country music star in Bruce Beresford’s Tender Mercies. He would earn another Best Actor nomination for 1997’s The Apostle, which he also wrote and directed, and two more for Best Supporting actor for A Civil Action in 1998 and The Judge in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the small screen, Duvall received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special for his work on the Western miniseries Lonesome Dove (1989) and the television films Stalin (1992) and The Man Who Captured Eichmann (1996), before ultimately winning the award for his work on Walter Hill’s miniseries Broken Trail in 2007.

Duvall remained prolific through the 2000s and 2010s, appearing in films as varied as the Gone in 60 Seconds remake, Kevin Costner’s Western Open Range, the holiday comedy Four Christmases, the apocalyptic drama The Road, and the Tom Cruise actioner Jack Reacher, among many others.

Considered one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, Robert Duvall imbued all of his roles with a certain humanity and down-to-earth grit, flitting from genre to genre with ease and elevating every project he joined, no matter how big or small the part. At 95 years old, Duvall passed away on February 16, 2026 at his Virginia ranch, leaving behind an unmatched legacy of stellar performances. To celebrate his life, we look back at all of Robert Duvall’s films ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films listed first.

#4 Hustle (2022)

94% #4 Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch. Synopsis: Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Directed By: Jeremiah Zagar

#6 Widows (2018)

91% #6 Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen. Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda, A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda, [More] Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki Directed By: Steve McQueen

#9 Network (1976)

90% #9 Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later. Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and [More] Starring: Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, William Holden, Robert Duvall Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#10 The Apostle (1998)

88% #10 Critics Consensus: A nuanced sermon on the contradictions of faith as well as a blistering showcase for its director and star, The Apostle will leave audiences evangelizing the immensity of Robert Duvall's talent. Synopsis: After Sonny (Robert Duvall), an eccentric Pentecostal preacher, learns that his wife is having an affair, he beats her lover After Sonny (Robert Duvall), an eccentric Pentecostal preacher, learns that his wife is having an affair, he beats her lover [More] Starring: Robert Duvall, Farrah Fawcett, Miranda Richardson, Todd Allen Directed By: Robert Duvall

#58 Newsies (1992)

39% #58 Critics Consensus: Extra! Extra! Read all about Newsies instead of suffering through its underwhelming musical interludes, although Christian Bale makes for a spirited hero. Synopsis: In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly (Christian Bale) befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly (Christian Bale) befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Robert Duvall, Ann-Margret, David Moscow Directed By: Kenny Ortega

#64 Lucky You (2007)

28% #64 Critics Consensus: Lucky You tries to combine a romantic story with the high-stakes world of poker, but comes up with an empty hand. Synopsis: Huck Cheever is a talented poker player who must balance an intense love affair with the feats he must accomplish Huck Cheever is a talented poker player who must balance an intense love affair with the feats he must accomplish [More] Starring: Eric Bana, Drew Barrymore, Robert Duvall, Debra Messing Directed By: Curtis Hanson

