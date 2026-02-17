Robert Duvall Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

There are few actors who have worked with as many legendary directors on as many iconic films as Robert Duvall, whose celebrated career spanned nearly 70 years across film and television and showcased his phenomenal range. While his earliest credits came in TV series like The Defenders, Route 66, and Naked City, he broke out in a big way in his very first film role as Boo Radley in Robert Mulligan’s multiple Oscar-winning adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird in 1962.
Throughout the 1960s, Duvall would appear in films like Bullitt (briefly), True Grit, and M*A*S*H before starring in George Lucas’ debut THX 1138 in 1971. Just a year later, he would be immortalized as a key member of the ensemble in Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather, earning the first of his seven Academy Award nominations. He later reprised his role as Corleone family lawyer and advisor Tom Hagen in the equally acclaimed The Godfather Part II, and then reunited with Coppola in 1979 for Apocalypse Now, which garnered him another Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor.
It was Lewis John Carlin’s 1979 adaptation of the novel The Great Santini that would nab Duvall his first nomination for Best Actor, an award he would finally win in 1984 for his portrayal of an alcoholic country music star in Bruce Beresford’s Tender Mercies. He would earn another Best Actor nomination for 1997’s The Apostle, which he also wrote and directed, and two more for Best Supporting actor for A Civil Action in 1998 and The Judge in 2014.
Meanwhile, on the small screen, Duvall received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special for his work on the Western miniseries Lonesome Dove (1989) and the television films Stalin (1992) and The Man Who Captured Eichmann (1996), before ultimately winning the award for his work on Walter Hill’s miniseries Broken Trail in 2007.
Considered one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, Robert Duvall imbued all of his roles with a certain humanity and down-to-earth grit, flitting from genre to genre with ease and elevating every project he joined, no matter how big or small the part. At 95 years old, Duvall passed away on February 16, 2026 at his Virginia ranch, leaving behind an unmatched legacy of stellar performances. To celebrate his life, we look back at all of Robert Duvall’s films ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films listed first.
Critics Consensus: One of Hollywood's greatest critical and commercial successes, The Godfather gets everything right; not only did the movie transcend expectations, it established new benchmarks for American cinema.
Synopsis: Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of [More]
Critics Consensus: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.
Synopsis: The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone [More]
Critics Consensus: A voyage to hell where the journey is more satisfying than the destination, Francis Ford Coppola's haunting, hallucinatory Vietnam War epic is cinema at its most audacious and visionary.
Synopsis: In Vietnam in 1970, Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) takes a perilous and increasingly hallucinatory journey upriver to find and terminate [More]
Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later.
Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and [More]
Critics Consensus: A nuanced sermon on the contradictions of faith as well as a blistering showcase for its director and star, The Apostle will leave audiences evangelizing the immensity of Robert Duvall's talent.
Synopsis: After Sonny (Robert Duvall), an eccentric Pentecostal preacher, learns that his wife is having an affair, he beats her lover [More]
Critics Consensus: Loaded with delightfully unscrupulous characters and and a witty, cynical script, Thank You For Smoking is a sharp satire with a brilliantly smarmy lead performance from Aaron Eckhart.
Synopsis: Nick Naylor (Aaron Eckhart), a lobbyist for big tobacco, finds it difficult to balance his duties defending the dangerous substance [More]
Critics Consensus:The Road's commitment to Cormac McCarthy's dark vision may prove too unyielding for some, but the film benefits from hauntingly powerful performances from Viggo Mortensen and Kodi McPhee.
Synopsis: America is a grim, gray shadow of itself after a catastrophe. A man (Viggo Mortensen) and his young son (Kodi [More]
Critics Consensus: Predictable but moving, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway is an understated and melancholic drama that gets plenty of mileage out of an outstanding cast that includes Robert Duvall, Richard Harris, Shirley MacLaine, and Sandra Bullock.
Synopsis: Two old men in a Florida town become friends more out of loneliness than compatibility. Ex-sea captain Frank (Richard Harris) [More]
Critics Consensus:Jayne Mansfield's Car assembles an impressive number of talented actors, but the screenplay -- co-written by director and star Billy Bob Thornton -- never gives them much of anything to do.
Synopsis: After his ex-wife's death, a Southern patriarch (Robert Duvall) and his offspring meet the British family for whom she left [More]
Critics Consensus: Even though Oscar-bearers Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, and Robert Duval came aboard for this project, the quality of Gone in 60 Seconds is disappointingly low. The plot line is nonsensical, and even the promised car-chase scenes are boring.
Synopsis: Randall "Memphis" Raines long ago abandoned his life of crime, but after an ominous visit from an old friend, he [More]