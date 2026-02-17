TAGGED AS: ,

Robert Duvall Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Robert Duvall photographed in 2004
(Photo by Michael Caulfield Archive/Getty Images)

There are few actors who have worked with as many legendary directors on as many iconic films as Robert Duvall, whose celebrated career spanned nearly 70 years across film and television and showcased his phenomenal range. While his earliest credits came in TV series like The Defenders, Route 66, and Naked City, he broke out in a big way in his very first film role as Boo Radley in Robert Mulligan’s multiple Oscar-winning adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird in 1962.

Throughout the 1960s, Duvall would appear in films like Bullitt (briefly), True Grit, and M*A*S*H before starring in George Lucas’ debut THX 1138 in 1971. Just a year later, he would be immortalized as a key member of the ensemble in Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece The Godfather, earning the first of his seven Academy Award nominations. He later reprised his role as Corleone family lawyer and advisor Tom Hagen in the equally acclaimed The Godfather Part II, and then reunited with Coppola in 1979 for Apocalypse Now, which garnered him another Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor.

It was Lewis John Carlin’s 1979 adaptation of the novel The Great Santini that would nab Duvall his first nomination for Best Actor, an award he would finally win in 1984 for his portrayal of an alcoholic country music star in Bruce Beresford’s Tender Mercies. He would earn another Best Actor nomination for 1997’s The Apostle, which he also wrote and directed, and two more for Best Supporting actor for A Civil Action in 1998 and The Judge in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the small screen, Duvall received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special for his work on the Western miniseries Lonesome Dove (1989) and the television films Stalin (1992) and The Man Who Captured Eichmann (1996), before ultimately winning the award for his work on Walter Hill’s miniseries Broken Trail in 2007.

Kevin Costner and Robert Duvall in Open Range (2003)
(Photo by Touchstone Pictures)

Duvall remained prolific through the 2000s and 2010s, appearing in films as varied as the Gone in 60 Seconds remake, Kevin Costner’s Western Open Range, the holiday comedy Four Christmases, the apocalyptic drama The Road, and the Tom Cruise actioner Jack Reacher, among many others.

Considered one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, Robert Duvall imbued all of his roles with a certain humanity and down-to-earth grit, flitting from genre to genre with ease and elevating every project he joined, no matter how big or small the part. At 95 years old, Duvall passed away on February 16, 2026 at his Virginia ranch, leaving behind an unmatched legacy of stellar performances. To celebrate his life, we look back at all of Robert Duvall’s films ranked by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films listed first.

The Godfather (1972)
Tomatometer icon 97%

Critics Consensus: One of Hollywood's greatest critical and commercial successes, The Godfather gets everything right; not only did the movie transcend expectations, it established new benchmarks for American cinema.
Synopsis: Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard S. Castellano
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather, Part II (1974)
Tomatometer icon 96%

Critics Consensus: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.
Synopsis: The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

Sling Blade (1996)
Tomatometer icon 96%

Critics Consensus: You will see what's coming, but the masterful performances, especially Thornton's, will leave you riveted.
Synopsis: Mentally disabled Karl Childers (Billy Bob Thornton) is released from the mental hospital where he has spent most of his [More]
Starring: Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam, J.T. Walsh, John Ritter
Directed By: Billy Bob Thornton

Hustle (2022)
Tomatometer icon 94%

Critics Consensus: Hustle doesn't have any fancy moves, but it doesn't need them -- Adam Sandler's everyman charm makes this easy layup fun to watch.
Synopsis: Stanley Sugerman's (Adam Sandler) love for basketball is unparalleled, but the travel weary Philadelphia 76ers scout who has higher ambitions [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster
Directed By: Jeremiah Zagar

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Tomatometer icon 93%

Critics Consensus: To Kill a Mockingbird is a textbook example of a message movie done right -- sober-minded and earnest, but never letting its social conscience get in the way of gripping drama.
Synopsis: Scout Finch (Mary Badham), 6,and her older brother, Jem (Phillip Alford), live in sleepy Maycomb, Ala., spending much of their [More]
Starring: Gregory Peck, Mary Badham, Phillip Alford, John Megna
Directed By: Robert Mulligan

Widows (2018)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen.
Synopsis: A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows -- Veronica, Linda, [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed By: Steve McQueen

Apocalypse Now (1979)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: A voyage to hell where the journey is more satisfying than the destination, Francis Ford Coppola's haunting, hallucinatory Vietnam War epic is cinema at its most audacious and visionary.
Synopsis: In Vietnam in 1970, Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) takes a perilous and increasingly hallucinatory journey upriver to find and terminate [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen, Robert Duvall, Frederic Forrest
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

Crazy Heart (2009)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story.
Synopsis: With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights, former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert Duvall, Tom Bower
Directed By: Scott Cooper

Network (1976)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later.
Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and [More]
Starring: Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, William Holden, Robert Duvall
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

The Apostle (1998)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: A nuanced sermon on the contradictions of faith as well as a blistering showcase for its director and star, The Apostle will leave audiences evangelizing the immensity of Robert Duvall's talent.
Synopsis: After Sonny (Robert Duvall), an eccentric Pentecostal preacher, learns that his wife is having an affair, he beats her lover [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Farrah Fawcett, Miranda Richardson, Todd Allen
Directed By: Robert Duvall

True Grit (1969)
Tomatometer icon 87%

Critics Consensus: True Grit rides along on the strength of a lived-in late-period John Wayne performance, adding its own entertaining spin to the oft-adapted source material.
Synopsis: After hired hand Tom Chaney (Jeff Corey) murders the father of 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Kim Darby), she seeks vengeance and [More]
Starring: John Wayne, Glen Campbell, Kim Darby, Jeremy Slate
Directed By: Henry Hathaway

Thank You for Smoking (2005)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Loaded with delightfully unscrupulous characters and and a witty, cynical script, Thank You For Smoking is a sharp satire with a brilliantly smarmy lead performance from Aaron Eckhart.
Synopsis: Nick Naylor (Aaron Eckhart), a lobbyist for big tobacco, finds it difficult to balance his duties defending the dangerous substance [More]
Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello, Cameron Bright, Adam Brody
Directed By: Jason Reitman

M*A*S*H (1970)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Bold, timely, subversive, and above all funny, M*A*S*H remains a high point in Robert Altman's distinguished filmography.
Synopsis: Based on the novel by Richard Hooker, M*A*S*H follows a group of Mobile Army Surgical Hospital officers at they perform [More]
Starring: Donald Sutherland, Elliott Gould, Sally Kellerman, Tom Skerritt
Directed By: Robert Altman

Get Low (2009)
Tomatometer icon 84%

Critics Consensus: Subtle to a fault, this perfectly cast ensemble drama is lifted by typically sharp performances from Robert Duvall and Bill Murray.
Synopsis: When much-feared hermit Felix Bush (Robert Duvall) comes to town with a wad of cash and announces his intention to [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Sissy Spacek, Bill Murray, Lucas Black
Directed By: Aaron Schneider

THX-1138 (1971)
Tomatometer icon 83%

Critics Consensus: George Lucas' feature debut presents a spare, bleak, dystopian future, and features evocatively minimal set design and creepy sound effects.
Synopsis: In the future, mankind lives in vast underground cities and free will is outlawed by means of mandatory medication that [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Donald Pleasence, Don Pedro Colley, Maggie McOmie
Directed By: George Lucas

The Natural (1984)
Tomatometer icon 83%

Critics Consensus: Though heavy with sentiment, The Natural is an irresistible classic, and a sincere testament to America's national pastime.
Synopsis: On the way to a tryout with the Chicago Cubs, young baseball phenom Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) is shot by [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Glenn Close, Kim Basinger
Directed By: Barry Levinson

Open Range (2003)
Tomatometer icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Greatly benefiting from the tremendous chemistry between Kevin Costner and Robert Duvall, Open Range is a sturdy modern Western with classic roots.
Synopsis: Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall) and his cowhands Charley (Kevin Costner) and Mose (Abraham Benrubi) are driving cattle across a large [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner, Annette Bening, Michael Gambon
Directed By: Kevin Costner

Falling Down (1993)
Tomatometer icon 75%

Critics Consensus: Falling Down's popcorn-friendly take on its complex themes proves disquieting -- and ultimately fitting for a bleakly entertaining picture of one man's angry break with reality.
Synopsis: A middle-aged man dealing with both unemployment and divorce, William Foster (Michael Douglas) is having a bad day. When his [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Barbara Hershey, Rachel Ticotin
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

The Road (2009)
Tomatometer icon 74%

Critics Consensus: The Road's commitment to Cormac McCarthy's dark vision may prove too unyielding for some, but the film benefits from hauntingly powerful performances from Viggo Mortensen and Kodi McPhee.
Synopsis: America is a grim, gray shadow of itself after a catastrophe. A man (Viggo Mortensen) and his young son (Kodi [More]
Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Charlize Theron, Robert Duvall
Directed By: John Hillcoat

Rambling Rose (1991)
Tomatometer icon 100%

Critics Consensus: A touching. bittersweet, and wonderfully-acted film.
Synopsis: During the Great Depression, a Southern family hires the domestic services of Rose (Laura Dern), a damaged woman who hopes [More]
Starring: Laura Dern, Robert Duvall, Diane Ladd, Lukas Haas
Directed By: Martha Coolidge

The Detective (1968)
Tomatometer icon 100%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a gay man is viciously slain, Detective Joe Leland (Frank Sinatra) is put on the case. Joe eventually tracks [More]
Starring: Frank Sinatra, Lee Remick, Jacqueline Bisset, Ralph Meeker
Directed By: Gordon Douglas

The Great Santini (1979)
Tomatometer icon 95%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Bull Meechum (Robert Duvall) is a great fighter pilot -- so great that he dubs himself "The Great Santini." While [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Blythe Danner, Michael O'Keefe, Lisa Jane Persky
Directed By: Lewis John Carlino

The Rain People (1969)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Upon learning that she's pregnant, housewife Natalie Ravenna leaves her husband and embarks on a road trip of self-discovery. On [More]
Starring: James Caan, Shirley Knight, Robert Duvall, Marya Zimmet
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

The Paper (1994)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Fast and frenetic, The Paper captures the energy of the newsroom thanks to its cast and director on first-rate form.
Synopsis: Henry Hackett (Michael Keaton) is an editor at the New York Sun, a tabloid paper facing financial cuts. His pregnant [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Robert Duvall, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Ron Howard

Tender Mercies (1983)
Tomatometer icon 82%

Critics Consensus: Anchored by a deftly understated performance from Robert Duvall, Tender Mercies is a quiet character study that leaves a lasting emotional impact.
Synopsis: Down-on-his-luck country singer Mac Sledge (Robert Duvall) has nowhere to turn when he wakes up in a motel, short on [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Tess Harper, Betty Buckley, Wilford Brimley
Directed By: Bruce Beresford

Joe Kidd (1972)
Tomatometer icon 80%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In New Mexico, one-time bounty hunter Joe Kidd (Clint Eastwood) owns a ranch where a nearby group of Mexican revolutionaries, [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Robert Duvall, John Saxon, Don Stroud
Directed By: John Sturges

The Outfit (1973)
Tomatometer icon 80%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When petty crook Earl Macklin (Robert Duvall) is released from prison to find that his brother was murdered over a [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Karen Black, Joe Don Baker
Directed By: John Flynn

The Seven-Per-Cent Solution (1976)
Tomatometer icon 78%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this bizarre twist on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective tales, Sherlock Holmes (Nicol Williamson) finds himself experiencing vivid [More]
Starring: Nicol Williamson, Alan Arkin, Robert Duvall, Vanessa Redgrave
Directed By: Herbert Ross

Colors (1988)
Tomatometer icon 75%

Critics Consensus: Colors takes a hard-hitting yet nuanced look at urban gang violence, further elevated by strong performances from a pair of well-matched leads.
Synopsis: In this gritty police drama from director Dennis Hopper, street-wise cop Bob Hodges (Robert Duvall) and hotheaded rookie Danny McGavin [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Robert Duvall, Maria Conchita Alonso, Randy Brooks
Directed By: Dennis Hopper

A Family Thing (1996)
Tomatometer icon 73%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Following the death of the white woman he thought was his mother, a shocked Earl Pilcher Jr. learns he is [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, James Earl Jones, Michael Beach, Irma P. Hall
Directed By: Richard Pearce

The Chase (1966)
Tomatometer icon 73%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When "Bubber" Reeves (Robert Redford) escapes from prison, it upsets the folks in the nearby town of Tarl, Texas. Sheriff [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, E.G. Marshall
Directed By: Arthur Penn

The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid (1972)
Tomatometer icon 73%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1877, Frank and Jesse James were expecting to receive amnesty from the state of Missouri for all their previous [More]
Starring: Cliff Robertson, Robert Duvall, Luke Askew, R. G. Armstrong
Directed By: Philip Kaufman

Lawman (1971)
Tomatometer icon 73%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During a drunken spree in the small Wild West town of Bannock, one of a half-dozen workers from a nearby [More]
Starring: Burt Lancaster, Robert Ryan, Lee J. Cobb, Sheree North
Directed By: Michael Winner

True Confessions (1981)
Tomatometer icon 71%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the 1940s Los Angeles, Detective Tom Spellacy probes into the savage murder of a woman found dumped in an [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Charles Durning, Ed Flanders
Directed By: Ulu Grosbard

The Eagle Has Landed (1976)
Tomatometer icon 71%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During World War II, Nazi officer Max Radl devises a plan to kidnap or kill the British prime minister. Approved [More]
Starring: Michael Caine, Donald Sutherland, Robert Duvall, Jenny Agutter
Directed By: John Sturges

Countdown (1968)
Tomatometer icon 71%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A scientist (James Caan) replaces a military officer (Robert Duvall) as an astronaut on a space-race moonshot. [More]
Starring: James Caan, Robert Duvall, Joanna Moore, Charles Aidman
Directed By: Robert Altman

A Shot at Glory (2000)
Tomatometer icon 67%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Desperate times call for desperate measures, so losing soccer coach Gordon McCloud (Robert Duvall) accepts the signing of Jackie McQuillan [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Michael Keaton, Ally McCoist, Brian Cox
Directed By: Michael Corrente

The Stone Boy (1984)
Tomatometer icon 67%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While hunting one morning, farm boy Arnold (Jason Presson) accidentally shoots and kills his brother after his gun becomes stuck [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Jason Presson, Glenn Close, Frederic Forrest
Directed By: Christopher Cain

A Civil Action (1998)
Tomatometer icon 65%

Critics Consensus: Intelligent and unconventional.
Synopsis: In this legal thriller based on a true story, John Travolta stars as Jan Schlichtmann, a tenacious personal-injury attorney whose [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Robert Duvall, Tony Shalhoub, William H. Macy
Directed By: Steven Zaillian

Jack Reacher (2012)
Tomatometer icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Jack Reacher is an above-average crime thriller with a smoothly charismatic performance from Tom Cruise.
Synopsis: One morning in an ordinary town, five people are shot dead in a seemingly random attack; all evidence points to [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Robert Duvall, Richard Jenkins
Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

Breakout (1975)
Tomatometer icon 64%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A woman (Jill Ireland) hires a bush pilot (Charles Bronson) to free her husband (Robert Duvall), framed for a murder, [More]
Starring: Charles Bronson, Robert Duvall, Jill Ireland, John Huston
Directed By: Tom Gries

The Pale Blue Eye (2022)
Tomatometer icon 62%

Critics Consensus: The Pale Blue Eye lacks its source material's piercing gaze, but this well-cast mystery is just intriguing enough to investigate.
Synopsis: West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton
Directed By: Scott Cooper

12 Mighty Orphans (2021)
Tomatometer icon 62%

Critics Consensus: 12 Mighty Orphans will rouse faithful fans of old-fashioned inspirational sports dramas, but the target audience has seen this sort of thing done more effectively before.
Synopsis: 12 MIGHTY ORPHANS tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, [More]
Starring: Luke Wilson, Vinessa Shaw, Wayne Knight, Jake Austin Walker
Directed By: Ty Roberts

Secondhand Lions (2003)
Tomatometer icon 60%

Critics Consensus: A wholesome but schmaltzy movie.
Synopsis: A shy adolescent boy, Walter (Haley Joel Osment), is taken by his greedy mother (Kyra Sedgwick) to spend the summer [More]
Starring: Michael Caine, Robert Duvall, Haley Joel Osment, Kyra Sedgwick
Directed By: Tim McCanlies

The Gingerbread Man (1998)
Tomatometer icon 60%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rick (Kenneth Branagh), a divorced lawyer, has what he thinks is going to be a one-night stand with the troubled [More]
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Embeth Davidtz, Robert Downey Jr., Daryl Hannah
Directed By: Robert Altman

Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (1993)
Tomatometer icon 60%

Critics Consensus: Predictable but moving, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway is an understated and melancholic drama that gets plenty of mileage out of an outstanding cast that includes Robert Duvall, Richard Harris, Shirley MacLaine, and Sandra Bullock.
Synopsis: Two old men in a Florida town become friends more out of loneliness than compatibility. Ex-sea captain Frank (Richard Harris) [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Richard Harris, Shirley MacLaine, Sandra Bullock
Directed By: Randa Haines

Captain Newman, M.D. (1963)
Tomatometer icon 60%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Capt. Newman (Gregory Peck) is a kindhearted military psychiatrist who decides whether disturbed soldiers are ready to return to combat [More]
Starring: Gregory Peck, Tony Curtis, Bobby Darin, Angie Dickinson
Directed By: David Miller

We Own the Night (2007)
Tomatometer icon 57%

Critics Consensus: Bland characters, clichéd dialogue and rickety plotting ensure We Own The Night never lives up to its potential.
Synopsis: In 1988, New York's police wage an all-out war on drugs, and guilty and innocent alike become casualties. Bobby Green [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Robert Duvall
Directed By: James Gray

The Killer Elite (1975)
Tomatometer icon 56%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Friends George Hansen (Robert Duvall) and Mike Locken (James Caan) are hit men who do contract jobs for a company [More]
Starring: James Caan, Robert Duvall, Gig Young, Arthur Hill
Directed By: Sam Peckinpah

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
Tomatometer icon 52%

Critics Consensus: Geronimo: An American Legend fails to stir the soul, though its sweeping visuals and historical ambitions mark an intelligent change of pace for director Walter Hill.
Synopsis: Following the expansion of the United States into the Southwest, the Apache Indians are forced onto a reservation to live [More]
Starring: Wes Studi, Jason Patric, Robert Duvall, Gene Hackman
Directed By: Walter Hill

The Judge (2014)
Tomatometer icon 49%

Critics Consensus: Solidly cast and beautifully filmed but thoroughly clichéd, The Judge seems destined to preside over a large jurisdiction of the basic cable afternoon-viewing circuit.
Synopsis: Hank Palmer (Robert Downey Jr.), a brilliant but shady attorney, returns to his Indiana hometown after learning that his mother [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Billy Bob Thornton
Directed By: David Dobkin

Assassination Tango (2002)
Tomatometer icon 48%

Critics Consensus: Slow to start, this quirky film eventually overstays its welcome.
Synopsis: John J. (Robert Duvall) is a seasoned hit man sent on a job to Argentina. When the general he's sent [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Rubén Blades, Kathy Baker, Luciana Pedraza
Directed By: Robert Duvall

Phenomenon (1996)
Tomatometer icon 47%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On his birthday, mechanic George Malley (John Travolta) sees a flash of light and proceeds to exhibit extraordinary mental abilities. [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Kyra Sedgwick, Forest Whitaker, Jeffrey DeMunn
Directed By: Jon Turteltaub

Deep Impact (1998)
Tomatometer icon 45%

Critics Consensus: A tidal wave of melodrama sinks Deep Impact's chance at being the memorable disaster flick it aspires to be.
Synopsis: A comet is hurtling toward Earth and could mean the end of all human life. The U.S. government keeps the [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Téa Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave
Directed By: Mimi Leder

The Stars Fell on Henrietta (1995)
Tomatometer icon 45%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During the Great Depression, Mr. Cox (Robert Duvall) is a talented oil prospector who's yet to strike it rich. During [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Aidan Quinn, Frances Fisher, Brian Dennehy
Directed By: James Keach

Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Tomatometer icon 41%

Critics Consensus: The script is mediocre and fails to give Ferrell a proper comedic showcase.
Synopsis: As a child, Phil Weston (Will Ferrell) was never able to live up to the demands of his overbearing father, [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall, Mike Ditka, Kate Walsh
Directed By: Jesse Dylan

The 6th Day (2000)
Tomatometer icon 40%

Critics Consensus: This offering from Arnold Schwarzenegger contains an intriguing, disturbing premise, but the film's execution is too routine and formulaic to make good use of it.
Synopsis: A world of the very near future in which cattle, fish and even family pet can be cloned. But cloning [More]
Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn, Michael Rapaport, Michael Rooker
Directed By: Roger Spottiswoode

Newsies (1992)
Tomatometer icon 39%

Critics Consensus: Extra! Extra! Read all about Newsies instead of suffering through its underwhelming musical interludes, although Christian Bale makes for a spirited hero.
Synopsis: In this musical, homeless New York City newsboy Jack "Cowboy" Kelly (Christian Bale) befriends two newcomers to his trade, brothers [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Robert Duvall, Ann-Margret, David Moscow
Directed By: Kenny Ortega

Days of Thunder (1990)
Tomatometer icon 38%

Critics Consensus: Days of Thunder has Tom Cruise and plenty of flash going for it, but they aren't enough to compensate for the stock plot, two-dimensional characters, and poorly written dialogue.
Synopsis: In the fast-paced world of NASCAR, a rivalry brews between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise) and veteran racer Rowdy [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall, Nicole Kidman, Randy Quaid
Directed By: Tony Scott

A Night in Old Mexico (2013)
Tomatometer icon 37%

Critics Consensus: A Night in Old Mexico gives Robert Duvall a too-rare starring showcase -- then frustratingly wastes it on a contrived story that's often unworthy of his talents.
Synopsis: After traveling to Mexico with his grandson (Jeremy Irvine), a rancher (Robert Duvall) finds stolen money from a drug deal. [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Jeremy Irvine, Angie Cepeda, Luis Tosar
Directed By: Emilio Aragón

The Handmaid's Tale (1990)
Tomatometer icon 35%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a futuristic, theocratic and dystopian United States, Offred (Natasha Richardson) is forced to become a handmaid -- a sexual [More]
Starring: Natasha Richardson, Robert Duvall, Faye Dunaway, Aidan Quinn
Directed By: Volker Schlöndorff

Jayne Mansfield's Car (2012)
Tomatometer icon 33%

Critics Consensus: Jayne Mansfield's Car assembles an impressive number of talented actors, but the screenplay -- co-written by director and star Billy Bob Thornton -- never gives them much of anything to do.
Synopsis: After his ex-wife's death, a Southern patriarch (Robert Duvall) and his offspring meet the British family for whom she left [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, John Hurt, Kevin Bacon, Billy Bob Thornton
Directed By: Billy Bob Thornton

Something to Talk About (1995)
Tomatometer icon 33%

Critics Consensus: Small-town gossip and a battle of the sexes should really add up to more than Something to Talk About, especially with this much talent before the camera.
Synopsis: Grace Bichon, who is managing her father's riding-stable, discovers that her husband Eddie is deceiving her with another woman. After [More]
Starring: Julia Roberts, Dennis Quaid, Robert Duvall, Gena Rowlands
Directed By: Lasse Hallström

Lucky You (2007)
Tomatometer icon 28%

Critics Consensus: Lucky You tries to combine a romantic story with the high-stakes world of poker, but comes up with an empty hand.
Synopsis: Huck Cheever is a talented poker player who must balance an intense love affair with the feats he must accomplish [More]
Starring: Eric Bana, Drew Barrymore, Robert Duvall, Debra Messing
Directed By: Curtis Hanson

John Q (2002)
Tomatometer icon 26%

Critics Consensus: Washington's performance rises above the material, but John Q pounds the audience over the head with its message.
Synopsis: Story centers on a man whose nine-year-old son is in desperate need of a life-saving transplant. When he discovers that [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall, James Woods, Anne Heche
Directed By: Nick Cassavetes

In Dubious Battle (2016)
Tomatometer icon 26%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In California apple country, 900 migratory workers rise up against the landowners. The group takes on a life of its [More]
Starring: Nat Wolff, James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vincent D'Onofrio
Directed By: James Franco

Four Christmases (2008)
Tomatometer icon 25%

Critics Consensus: Despite a strong cast, this sour holiday comedy suffers from a hackneyed script.
Synopsis: When their plans for an exotic vacation fall apart, unmarried couple Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) must spend [More]
Starring: Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Duvall, Jon Favreau
Directed By: Seth Gordon

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)
Tomatometer icon 25%

Critics Consensus: Even though Oscar-bearers Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, and Robert Duval came aboard for this project, the quality of Gone in 60 Seconds is disappointingly low. The plot line is nonsensical, and even the promised car-chase scenes are boring.
Synopsis: Randall "Memphis" Raines long ago abandoned his life of crime, but after an ominous visit from an old friend, he [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie, Giovanni Ribisi, Delroy Lindo
Directed By: Dominic Sena

Seven Days in Utopia (2011)
Tomatometer icon 23%

Critics Consensus: Seven Days in Utopia finds a noteworthy cast struggling to engage with lackadaisical drama, overwrought themes, and a predictably staged narrative.
Synopsis: Luke Chisholm (Lucas Black) is a young golfer who's about to take a swing at the big time. Luke, however, [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, Lucas Black, Melissa Leo, Deborah Ann Woll
Directed By: Matthew Dean Russell

The Greatest (1977)
Tomatometer icon 20%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) trains with Angelo Dundee (Ernest Borgnine), becomes heavyweight champion and converts to Islam. [More]
Starring: Muhammad Ali, Ernest Borgnine, John Marley, Robert Duvall
Directed By: Tom Gries

Wild Horses (2015)
Tomatometer icon 17%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Texas Ranger puts her life in jeopardy when she tries to prove a powerful family's involvement in a young [More]
Starring: Robert Duvall, James Franco, Josh Hartnett, Luciana Pedraza
Directed By: Robert Duvall

The Betsy (1978)
Tomatometer icon 17%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An auto tycoon (Laurence Olivier) spites his corporate heir (Robert Duvall) by having a test driver (Tommy Lee Jones) build [More]
Starring: Laurence Olivier, Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Katharine Ross
Directed By: Daniel Petrie

The Scarlet Letter (1995)
Tomatometer icon 13%

Critics Consensus: The Scarlet Letter strays far from its classic source material to tell a story that strains for steamy sensuality and leaves the audience red with unintentional laughter.
Synopsis: After a young widow (Demi Moore) has a child and refuses to name the father, a Puritan community forces her [More]
Starring: Demi Moore, Gary Oldman, Robert Duvall, Robert Prosky
Directed By: Roland Joffé

Gods and Generals (2003)
Tomatometer icon 8%

Critics Consensus: Filled with two-dimensional characters and pompous self-righteousness, Gods and Generals is a long, tedious sit. Some may also take offense at the pro-Confederate slant.
Synopsis: A sweeping epic charting the early years of the Civil War and how the campaigns unfolded from Manassas I to [More]
Starring: Jeff Daniels, Stephen Lang, Robert Duvall, Mira Sorvino
Directed By: Ronald F. Maxwell

