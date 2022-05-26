(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)

Ray Liotta Movies Ranked

After exiting soap opera Another World where he had appeared from 1978 to 1981, Ray Liotta got his big break at the movies in 1986’s Something Wild, pursuing Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels all the way to a Golden Globe nomination. Major roles lined up quick for the actor, as he took the lead in family drama Dominick and Eugene and put in the footwork as Field of Dream‘s Shoeless Joe Jackson.

In 1990, Liotta as Henry Hill became the lynchpin of Martin Scorsese’s opus Goodfellas, delivering lines like ‘As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster’ with laconic cool. Liotta became associated with these quietly explosive characters possessing a gift for slippery gab, and he would reliably bring it in a eclectic pool of ensemble and crime movies. Among these include 1997’s underseen Cop Land, the gritty Narc, stylish Smokin’ Aces, Guy Ritchie’s mystical Revolver, darkly comic Killing Them Softly, Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move from 2021. Cameos in Muppets Most Wanted and Muppets in Space made sure we didn’t take him too seriously.

Liotta’s close association with Vegas through Goodfellas meant obviously you had to cast him in a Rat Pack biopic someday. Sure enough, he became Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV-movie biopic, co-starring with Joe Mantegna and Don Cheadle. Other popular Liotta movies include John Q, Blow, Identity, and Hannibal. Liotta’s final major role was as Uncle Sal in the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, referring to the New Jersey city where Liotta was born in 1954.

#16 The Iceman (2012) 66% #16 Adjusted Score: 70934% Critics Consensus: While it deserved stronger direction and a more fully realized script, Michael Shannon's riveting performance in the title role is more than enough to make The Iceman recommended viewing. Synopsis: Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... [More] Starring: Michael Shannon, Winona Ryder, James Franco, Ray Liotta Directed By: Ariel Vromen

#17 Identity (2003) 63% #17 Adjusted Score: 68184% Critics Consensus: Identity is a film that will divide audiences -- the twists of its plot will either impress or exasperate you. Synopsis: When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the... When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the... [More] Starring: John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet, John Hawkes Directed By: James Mangold

#21 Blow (2001) 55% #21 Adjusted Score: 59465% Critics Consensus: With elements that seem borrowed from movies like Goodfellas and Boogie Nights, Blow is pretty much been-there-done-that despite another excellent performance from Johnny Depp. It, also, becomes too sentimental at the end. Synopsis: In the turbulence of the 1970s, the international drug trade underwent a fast, violent and lucrative revolution - and one... In the turbulence of the 1970s, the international drug trade underwent a fast, violent and lucrative revolution - and one... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths Directed By: Ted Demme

#31 Hannibal (2001) 40% #31 Adjusted Score: 45841% Critics Consensus: While superbly acted and stylishly filmed, Hannibal lacks the character interaction between the two leads which made the first movie so engrossing. Synopsis: Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta Directed By: Ridley Scott