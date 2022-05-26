(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)

Ray Liotta Movies Ranked

After exiting soap opera Another World where he had appeared from 1978 to 1981, Ray Liotta got his big break at the movies in 1986’s Something Wild, pursuing Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels all the way to a Golden Globe nomination. Major roles lined up quick for the actor, as he took the lead in family drama Dominick and Eugene and put in the footwork as Field of Dream‘s Shoeless Joe Jackson.

In 1990, Liotta as Henry Hill became the lynchpin of Martin Scorsese’s opus Goodfellas, delivering lines like ‘As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster’ with laconic cool. Liotta became associated with these quietly explosive characters possessing a gift for slippery gab, and he would reliably bring it in a eclectic pool of ensemble and crime movies. Among these include 1997’s underseen Cop Land, the gritty Narc, stylish Smokin’ Aces, Guy Ritchie’s mystical Revolver, darkly comic Killing Them Softly, Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move from 2021. Cameos in Muppets Most Wanted and Muppets in Space made sure we didn’t take him too seriously.

Liotta’s close association with Vegas through Goodfellas meant obviously you had to cast him in a Rat Pack biopic someday. Sure enough, he became Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV-movie biopic, co-starring with Joe Mantegna and Don Cheadle. Other popular Liotta movies include John Q, Blow, Identity, and Hannibal. Liotta’s final major role was as Uncle Sal in the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, referring to the New Jersey city where Liotta was born in 1954.

#1

Goodfellas (1990)
96%

#1
Adjusted Score: 103564%
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career.
Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#2

Marriage Story (2019)
94%

#2
Adjusted Score: 119129%
Critics Consensus: Observing a splintering union with compassion and expansive grace, the powerfully acted Marriage Story ranks among writer-director Noah Baumbach's best works.
Synopsis: A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits.... [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Azhy Robertson, Laura Dern
Directed By: Noah Baumbach

#3

No Sudden Move (2021)
92%

#3
Adjusted Score: 99038%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be on par with his best crime capers, No Sudden Move finds Soderbergh on entertainingly familiar ground -- and making the most of an excellent cast.
Synopsis: Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what... [More]
Starring: Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#4

Something Wild (1986)
91%

#4
Adjusted Score: 94893%
Critics Consensus: Boasting loads of quirky charm, a pair of likable leads, and confident direction from Jonathan Demme, Something Wild navigates its unpredictable tonal twists with room to spare.
Synopsis: Free-spirited Lulu (Melanie Griffith) sets her sights on uptight banker Charles (Jeff Daniels) for a little bit of fun. Their... [More]
Starring: Jeff Daniels, Melanie Griffith, Ray Liotta, Margaret Colin
Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#5

Field of Dreams (1989)
87%

#5
Adjusted Score: 91872%
Critics Consensus: Field of Dreams is sentimental, but in the best way; it's a mix of fairy tale, baseball, and family togetherness.
Synopsis: When Iowa farmer Ray (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice one night in his cornfield saying "If you build it,... [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Gaby Hoffman
Directed By: Phil Alden Robinson

#6

Narc (2002)
83%

#6
Adjusted Score: 88196%
Critics Consensus: Jason Patric and Ray Liotta are electrifying in this gritty, if a little too familiar, cop drama.
Synopsis: Tells the dark story of suspended undercover narcotics officer, Nick Tellis (Jason Patric), who is reluctantly drawn back onto the... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, Jason Patric, Chi McBride, Busta Rhymes
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 86434%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious to a fault, The Place Beyond the Pines finds writer/director Derek Cianfrance reaching for -- and often grasping -- thorny themes of family, fatherhood, and fate.
Synopsis: In upstate New York, two men (Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper), and later, their sons (Dane DeHaan, Emory Cohen) must deal... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Rose Byrne
Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 82000%
Critics Consensus: Kill the Messenger's potent fury over the tale of its real-life subject overrides its factual inaccuracies and occasional narrative stumbles.
Synopsis: Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner) happens upon a story that not only leads to the origins of America's crack epidemic... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Renner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ray Liotta, Tim Blake Nelson
Directed By: Michael Cuesta

#9

Cop Land (1997)
75%

#9
Adjusted Score: 78586%
Critics Consensus: Cop Land matches its star-studded cast with richly imagined characters while throttling the audience with carefully ratcheted suspense, although it lacks the moral complexity of classic crime thrillers.
Synopsis: When hotheaded Superboy (Michael Rapaport) accidentally gets involved in an ugly racially-motivated incident, his uncle Ray Donlan (Harvey Keitel), a... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro
Directed By: James Mangold

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 83395%
Critics Consensus: Killing Them Softly is a darkly comic, visceral thriller that doubles as a cautionary tale on capitalism, whose message is delivered with sledgehammer force.
Synopsis: When rival crook Johnny Amato (Vincent Curatola) hatches a plan to rob a card game run by mob lackey Markie... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Scoot McNairy, Ben Mendelsohn, Richard Jenkins
Directed By: Andrew Dominik

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 76013%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to strong performances and a steady directorial hand, Dominick and Eugene successfully navigates potentially tricky themes in thoughtful, compelling fashion without resorting to trite sentimentality.
Synopsis: Two brothers -- Eugene (Ray Liotta), an ambitious medical student, and Nicky (Tom Hulce), a mentally challenged garbage worker --... [More]
Starring: Tom Hulce, Ray Liotta, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Graff
Directed By: Robert M. Young

#12

Unlawful Entry (1992)
74%

#12
Adjusted Score: 75313%
Critics Consensus: Unlawful Entry may not depict a particularly novel or believable situation, but tense direction and a roundly committed cast make it easy to get caught up in the moment.
Synopsis: Happily married Michael (Kurt Russell) and Karen Carr (Madeleine Stowe) call the police after a failed robbery. Officer Pete Davis... [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta, Madeleine Stowe, Roger E. Mosley
Directed By: Jonathan Kaplan

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 82758%
Critics Consensus: Even as its storytelling chafes at the edges of its cinematic constraints, The Many Saints of Newark proves The Sopranos' allure is still powerful.
Synopsis: Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just... [More]
Starring: Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal
Directed By: Alan Taylor

#14

Snowmen (2010)
67%

#14
Adjusted Score: 27031%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A 10-year-old boy and his friends perform perilous stunts as they try to set a new world record.... [More]
Starring: Bobby Coleman, Josh Flitter, Ray Liotta, Christopher Lloyd
Directed By: Robert Kirbyson

#15

Date Night (2010)
66%

#15
Adjusted Score: 75427%
Critics Consensus: An uneasy blend of action and comedy, Date Night doesn't quite live up to the talents of its two leads, but Steve Carell and Tina Fey still manage to shine through most of the movie's flaws.
Synopsis: Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by... [More]
Starring: Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Mark Wahlberg, Taraji P. Henson
Directed By: Shawn Levy

#16

The Iceman (2012)
66%

#16
Adjusted Score: 70934%
Critics Consensus: While it deserved stronger direction and a more fully realized script, Michael Shannon's riveting performance in the title role is more than enough to make The Iceman recommended viewing.
Synopsis: Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... [More]
Starring: Michael Shannon, Winona Ryder, James Franco, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Ariel Vromen

#17

Identity (2003)
63%

#17
Adjusted Score: 68184%
Critics Consensus: Identity is a film that will divide audiences -- the twists of its plot will either impress or exasperate you.
Synopsis: When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the... [More]
Starring: John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet, John Hawkes
Directed By: James Mangold

#18

The Last Shot (2004)
62%

#18
Adjusted Score: 63128%
Critics Consensus: Wildly uneven comedy.
Synopsis: In pursuit of a crime kingpin, government operative Joe Devine (Alec Baldwin) poses as an entertainment industry big shot in... [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Alec Baldwin, Toni Collette, Tony Shalhoub
Directed By: Jeff Nathanson

#19

The Rat Pack (1998)
57%

#19
Adjusted Score: 56448%
Critics Consensus: While it evokes its time period with a keen sense of swagger, The Rat Pack is troubled by uneven lead performances and fairly routine biopic trappings.
Synopsis: The public and private lives of Frank Sinatra (Ray Liotta), Dean Martin (Joe Mantegna), Sammy Davis Jr. (Don Cheadle) and... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, Joe Mantegna, Don Cheadle, Angus Macfadyen
Directed By: Rob Cohen

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 57943%
Critics Consensus: Well intentioned and passionate, this docu-drama about the 1999 WTO protests is heavier on politics than character development.
Synopsis: In 1999, members of the World Trade Organization arrive in Seattle for negotiations that are closed to the public. Concerned... [More]
Starring: André Benjamin, Woody Harrelson, Martin Henderson, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Stuart Townsend

#21

Blow (2001)
55%

#21
Adjusted Score: 59465%
Critics Consensus: With elements that seem borrowed from movies like Goodfellas and Boogie Nights, Blow is pretty much been-there-done-that despite another excellent performance from Johnny Depp. It, also, becomes too sentimental at the end.
Synopsis: In the turbulence of the 1970s, the international drug trade underwent a fast, violent and lucrative revolution - and one... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths
Directed By: Ted Demme

#22

Heartbreakers (2001)
54%

#22
Adjusted Score: 58688%
Critics Consensus: Though the actors pour a lot of energy into their roles, Heartbreakers is too drawn out, and the romantic subplot doesn't blend well. Also, the con women aren't particularly sympathetic.
Synopsis: Max (Sigourney Weaver) and Page (Jennifer Love Hewitt) are a brilliant mother/daughter con team who have their grift down to... [More]
Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ray Liotta, Jason Lee
Directed By: David Mirkin

#23

No Escape (1994)
53%

#23
Adjusted Score: 52275%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The warden of a 2022 prison sends an ex-Marine (Ray Liotta) to a jungle island where inmates are left to... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, Lance Henriksen, Stuart Wilson, Kevin Dillon
Directed By: Martin Campbell

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 59017%
Critics Consensus: Though it has a mean streak, and does not cater to all tastes, Observe and Report has gut-busting laughs and a fully committed Seth Rogen in irresistible form.
Synopsis: As head of security at the Forest Ridge Mall, Ronnie Barnhardt (Seth Rogen) takes his job very seriously, enforcing mall... [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta, Michael Peña, Anna Faris
Directed By: Jody Hill

#25

Phoenix (1998)
50%

#25
Adjusted Score: 18261%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After superstitious cop Harry Collins (Ray Liotta) racks up significant gambling debts, he is given the option of killing an... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, Anthony LaPaglia, Anjelica Huston, Daniel Baldwin
Directed By: Danny Cannon

#26

Bee Movie (2007)
49%

#26
Adjusted Score: 56655%
Critics Consensus: Bee Movie has humorous moments, but its awkward premise and tame delivery render it mostly forgettable.
Synopsis: Fresh out of college, Barry the Bee finds the prospect of working with honey uninspiring. He flies outside the hive... [More]
Starring: Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, John Goodman
Directed By: Simon J. Smith, Steve Hickner

#27

The Details (2011)
46%

#27
Adjusted Score: 45623%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Seemingly blind to the actual cracks in his marriage, a doctor (Tobey Maguire) blames a family of destructive raccoons for... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Elizabeth Banks, Laura Linney, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Jacob Aaron Estes

#28

Take the Lead (2006)
44%

#28
Adjusted Score: 48967%
Critics Consensus: Banderas is charismatic in the lead, and the dance sequences are captivating, but the story is too familiar and predictable.
Synopsis: When internationally renowned dancer Pierre Dulaine (Antonio Banderas) takes a teaching job in a New York City public school, he... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Rob Brown, Alfre Woodard, Yaya DaCosta
Directed By: Liz Friedlander

#29

Article 99 (1992)
43%

#29
Adjusted Score: 27697%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dr. Richard Sturgess (Ray Liotta) leads a team of compassionate doctors at a veteran's hospital. Along with Drs. Morgan (Kiefer... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, Kiefer Sutherland, Forest Whitaker, Lea Thompson
Directed By: Howard Deutch

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 50250%
Critics Consensus: A Dame to Kill For boasts the same stylish violence and striking visual palette as the original Sin City, but lacks its predecessor's brutal impact.
Synopsis: The damaged denizens of Sin City return for another round of stories from the mind of Frank Miller. In "Just... [More]
Starring: Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Josh Brolin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller

#31

Hannibal (2001)
40%

#31
Adjusted Score: 45841%
Critics Consensus: While superbly acted and stylishly filmed, Hannibal lacks the character interaction between the two leads which made the first movie so engrossing.
Synopsis: Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#32

Local Color (2006)
39%

#32
Adjusted Score: 32498%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1974, 18-year-old John (Trevor Morgan) discovers that once-famous landscape painter Nicholi Seroff (Armin Mueller-Stahl) lives in his small town... [More]
Starring: Armin Mueller-Stahl, Trevor Morgan, Ray Liotta, Charles Durning
Directed By: George Gallo

#33

Corrina, Corrina (1994)
37%

#33
Adjusted Score: 34285%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Businessman Manny Singer (Ray Liotta) needs a reliable nanny to watch his daughter, Molly (Tina Majorino), in the absence of... [More]
Starring: Whoopi Goldberg, Ray Liotta, Tina Majorino, Wendy Crewson
Directed By: Jessie Nelson

#34

Flock of Dudes (2016)
36%

#34
Adjusted Score: 31806%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A group of slacker friends enjoys doing the bare minimum to get by until one guy's younger brother becomes engaged,... [More]
Starring: Chris D'Elia, Hannah Simone, Skylar Astin, Bryan Greenberg
Directed By: Bob Castrone

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 34145%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Twelve-year-old James Neubauer (Trevor Morgan) is spending the summer in Maine. He's emotionally estranged from his father (Ray Liotta), resentful... [More]
Starring: Vanessa Redgrave, Ray Liotta, Catherine McCormack, Trevor Morgan
Directed By: Peter O'Fallon

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 30196%
Critics Consensus: The Vietnam War would seem an unlikely backdrop for a family-friendly comedy involving an airlifted elephant, and Operation Dumbo Drop lands with a thud.
Synopsis: Soon-to-retire Captain Sam Cahill (Danny Glover) and his unit labor to build a secret relationship with a local Vietnamese village... [More]
Starring: Danny Glover, Ray Liotta, Denis Leary, Doug E. Doug
Directed By: Simon Wincer

#37

Smokin' Aces (2007)
30%

#37
Adjusted Score: 36859%
Critics Consensus: A violent mess of a movie, Smokin' Aces has some Quentin Tarantino's style but not much of his wit or humor.
Synopsis: Sleazy entertainer Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) incurs the wrath of crime boss Primo Sparazza when he agrees to testify... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia, Alicia Keys, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#38

Forever Mine (1999)
29%

#38
Adjusted Score: 13383%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ella (Gretchen Mol) and Mark Brice (Ray Liotta) are on their honeymoon at a resort in Miami. When Ella meets... [More]
Starring: Joseph Fiennes, Ray Liotta, Gretchen Mol, Vincent Laresca
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 32618%
Critics Consensus: Zac Efron gives it his all, but Charlie St. Cloud is too shallow and cloying to offer much more than eye candy for his fans.
Synopsis: Adored by his single mother and his little brother Sam, Charlie St. Cloud (Zac Efron) is an accomplished sailor and... [More]
Starring: Zac Efron, Amanda Crew, Donal Logue, Charlie Tahan
Directed By: Burr Steers

#40

Powder Blue (2009)
25%

#40
Adjusted Score: 9496%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After serving 25 years in prison, a former hit man (Ray Liotta) tries to track down his daughter (Jessica Biel).... [More]
Starring: Jessica Biel, Forest Whitaker, Ray Liotta, Patrick Swayze
Directed By: Timothy Linh Bui

#41

Even Money (2006)
24%

#41
Adjusted Score: 23691%
Critics Consensus: Even Money is so obsessed with portraying the ills of gambling it forgets to develop compelling or likable characters.
Synopsis: Gambling destroys the lives of various people who are either addicted to it or involved in its promotion. Carol (Kim... [More]
Starring: Kim Basinger, Forest Whitaker, Danny DeVito, Kelsey Grammer
Directed By: Mark Rydell

#42

John Q (2002)
23%

#42
Adjusted Score: 27208%
Critics Consensus: Washington's performance rises above the material, but John Q pounds the audience over the head with its message.
Synopsis: Story centers on a man whose nine-year-old son is in desperate need of a life-saving transplant. When he discovers that... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall, James Woods, Anne Heche
Directed By: Nick Cassavetes

#43
#43
Adjusted Score: 22726%
Critics Consensus: Better Living Through Chemistry proves suburban satire and a talented cast can be mixed together to produce a disappointingly tepid blend.
Synopsis: A pharmacist's uneventful life spirals out of control when he has an affair with a trophy wife who enjoys sex,... [More]
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, Michelle Monaghan, Ben Schwartz
Directed By: Geoff Moore, David Posamentier

#44

Unforgettable (1996)
21%

#44
Adjusted Score: 21105%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, Dr. David Krane (Ray Liotta) is luckily acquitted through a technicality. As a free... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, Linda Fiorentino, Peter Coyote, Christopher McDonald
Directed By: John Dahl

#45

Inferno (1999)
20%

#45
Adjusted Score: 4288%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Finding himself stranded in the New Mexico desert, Jack (Ray Liotta) has a fresh collection of bruises but no idea... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, Gloria Reuben, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Julian Busio
Directed By: Harley Cokeliss

#46

Go With Me (2015)
20%

#46
Adjusted Score: 6828%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A vengeful young woman (Julia Stiles) recruits two men (Anthony Hopkins, Alexander Ludwig) to help her track down a former... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julia Stiles, Alexander Ludwig, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Daniel Alfredson

#47

Turbulence (1997)
17%

#47
Adjusted Score: 16446%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a flight transporting dangerous convicts, murderer Ryan Weaver (Ray Liotta) manages to break free and cause complete chaos throughout... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, Lauren Holly, Brendan Gleeson, Héctor Elizondo
Directed By: Robert Butler

#48

Crossing Over (2009)
15%

#48
Adjusted Score: 19222%
Critics Consensus: Crossing Over is flagrant and heavy-handed about a situation that deserves more deliberate treatment, and joins its characters with coincidences that strain believability.
Synopsis: As an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles, Max Brogan (Harrison Ford) is a daily witness to... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Ray Liotta, Ashley Judd, Cliff Curtis
Directed By: Wayne Kramer

#49

Revolver (2005)
15%

#49
Adjusted Score: 16156%
Critics Consensus: In attempting to meld his successful previous formulas with philosophical musings, Guy Ritchie has produced an incoherent misfire.
Synopsis: Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, Ray Liotta, Vincent Pastore, André Benjamin
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 15907%
Critics Consensus: Needless stylistic flourishes and wholly illogical storytelling make The Son of No One a grisly, repugnant journey.
Synopsis: When he was a youth in the Queensborough projects, Jonathan White (Channing Tatum) -- then known as Milk -- killed... [More]
Starring: Channing Tatum, Al Pacino, Juliette Binoche, Tracy Morgan
Directed By: Dito Montiel

#51
#51
Adjusted Score: 15191%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Chinese emigrant (Justin Chon) and his best friend (Kevin Wu) rise through the ranks of one of New York's... [More]
Starring: Justin Chon, Kevin Wu, Harry Shum Jr., Shuya Chang
Directed By: Andrew Lau, Andrew Loo

#52

Wild Hogs (2007)
14%

#52
Adjusted Score: 19213%
Critics Consensus: Wild Hogs is a dreadful combination of fish-out-of-water jokes, slapstick, and lazy stereotypes.
Synopsis: Tired of their humdrum lives, some middle-aged friends (Tim Allen, John Travolta, Martin Lawrence) decide to temporarily ditch their responsibilities... [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, John Travolta, Martin Lawrence, William H. Macy
Directed By: Walt Becker

#53

Slow Burn (2005)
12%

#53
Adjusted Score: 11691%
Critics Consensus: With wooden acting and hammy, overheated dialogue, Slow Burn isn't so much a noir as it is a mediocre parody of one.
Synopsis: As ambitious District Attorney Ford Cole (Ray Liotta) prepares for his mayoral bid, he faces conflicting stories surrounding a man's... [More]
Starring: Ray Liotta, LL Cool J, Jolene Blalock, Mekhi Phifer
Directed By: Wayne Beach

#54
#54
Adjusted Score: 4313%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Just out of prison, ex-con Tommy (Tim Allen) is ready for a fresh start in life. He moves in with... [More]
Starring: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Ray Liotta, Jeanne Tripplehorn
Directed By: Tim Allen

#55

The Identical (2014)
6%

#55
Adjusted Score: 7355%
Critics Consensus: With nearly every element ringing as hollow as the ersatz Elvis at the story's core, The Identical looks destined for a bright future on the ironic viewing circuit.
Synopsis: During the Great Depression, identical twins are separated at birth. One, Drexel Hemsley (Blake Rayne) becomes a wildly successful '50s... [More]
Starring: Blake Rayne, Ashley Judd, Ray Liotta, Erin Cottrell
Directed By: Dustin Marcellino

#56
#56
Adjusted Score: 4402%
Critics Consensus: Featuring mostly wooden performances, laughable dialogue, and shoddy production values, In the Name of the King fulfills all expectations of an Uwe Boll film.
Synopsis: As war looms in an idyllic kingdom, a man named Farmer (Jason Statham) begins a heroic quest to find his... [More]
Starring: Jason Statham, John Rhys-Davies, Ray Liotta, Matthew Lillard
Directed By: Uwe Boll

#57

The Lonely Lady (1983)
0%

#57
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A successful screenwriter shocks everyone by telling exactly how she reached the top during a televised award ceremony.... [More]
Starring: Pia Zadora, Lloyd Bochner, Bibi Besch, Joseph Cali
Directed By: Peter Sasdy

