Ray Liotta Movies Ranked

After exiting soap opera Another World where he had appeared from 1978 to 1981, Ray Liotta got his big break at the movies in 1986’s Something Wild, pursuing Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels all the way to a Golden Globe nomination. Major roles lined up quick for the actor, as he took the lead in family drama Dominick and Eugene and put in the footwork as Field of Dream‘s Shoeless Joe Jackson.

In 1990, Liotta as Henry Hill became the lynchpin of Martin Scorsese’s opus Goodfellas, delivering lines like ‘As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster’ with laconic cool. Liotta became associated with these quietly explosive characters possessing a gift for slippery gab, and he would reliably bring it in a eclectic pool of ensemble and crime movies. Among these include 1997’s underseen Cop Land, the gritty Narc, stylish Smokin’ Aces, Guy Ritchie’s mystical Revolver, darkly comic Killing Them Softly, Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move from 2021. Cameos in Muppets Most Wanted and Muppets in Space made sure we didn’t take him too seriously.

Liotta’s close association with Vegas through Goodfellas meant obviously you had to cast him in a Rat Pack biopic someday. Sure enough, he became Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV-movie biopic, co-starring with Joe Mantegna and Don Cheadle. Other popular Liotta movies include John Q, Blow, Identity, and Hannibal. Liotta’s final major role was as Uncle Sal in the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, referring to the New Jersey city where Liotta was born in 1954.

#1 Goodfellas (1990) 96% #1 Adjusted Score: 103564% Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career. Synopsis: A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#2 Marriage Story (2019) 94% #2 Adjusted Score: 119129% Critics Consensus: Observing a splintering union with compassion and expansive grace, the powerfully acted Marriage Story ranks among writer-director Noah Baumbach's best works. Synopsis: A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits.... A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits.... [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Azhy Robertson, Laura Dern Directed By: Noah Baumbach

#4 Something Wild (1986) 91% #4 Adjusted Score: 94893% Critics Consensus: Boasting loads of quirky charm, a pair of likable leads, and confident direction from Jonathan Demme, Something Wild navigates its unpredictable tonal twists with room to spare. Synopsis: Free-spirited Lulu (Melanie Griffith) sets her sights on uptight banker Charles (Jeff Daniels) for a little bit of fun. Their... Free-spirited Lulu (Melanie Griffith) sets her sights on uptight banker Charles (Jeff Daniels) for a little bit of fun. Their... [More] Starring: Jeff Daniels, Melanie Griffith, Ray Liotta, Margaret Colin Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#6 Narc (2002) 83% #6 Adjusted Score: 88196% Critics Consensus: Jason Patric and Ray Liotta are electrifying in this gritty, if a little too familiar, cop drama. Synopsis: Tells the dark story of suspended undercover narcotics officer, Nick Tellis (Jason Patric), who is reluctantly drawn back onto the... Tells the dark story of suspended undercover narcotics officer, Nick Tellis (Jason Patric), who is reluctantly drawn back onto the... [More] Starring: Ray Liotta, Jason Patric, Chi McBride, Busta Rhymes Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#15 Date Night (2010) 66% #15 Adjusted Score: 75427% Critics Consensus: An uneasy blend of action and comedy, Date Night doesn't quite live up to the talents of its two leads, but Steve Carell and Tina Fey still manage to shine through most of the movie's flaws. Synopsis: Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by... Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by... [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Mark Wahlberg, Taraji P. Henson Directed By: Shawn Levy

#16 The Iceman (2012) 66% #16 Adjusted Score: 70934% Critics Consensus: While it deserved stronger direction and a more fully realized script, Michael Shannon's riveting performance in the title role is more than enough to make The Iceman recommended viewing. Synopsis: Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... [More] Starring: Michael Shannon, Winona Ryder, James Franco, Ray Liotta Directed By: Ariel Vromen

#17 Identity (2003) 63% #17 Adjusted Score: 68184% Critics Consensus: Identity is a film that will divide audiences -- the twists of its plot will either impress or exasperate you. Synopsis: When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the... When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the... [More] Starring: John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet, John Hawkes Directed By: James Mangold

#21 Blow (2001) 55% #21 Adjusted Score: 59465% Critics Consensus: With elements that seem borrowed from movies like Goodfellas and Boogie Nights, Blow is pretty much been-there-done-that despite another excellent performance from Johnny Depp. It, also, becomes too sentimental at the end. Synopsis: In the turbulence of the 1970s, the international drug trade underwent a fast, violent and lucrative revolution - and one... In the turbulence of the 1970s, the international drug trade underwent a fast, violent and lucrative revolution - and one... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths Directed By: Ted Demme

#22 Heartbreakers (2001) 54% #22 Adjusted Score: 58688% Critics Consensus: Though the actors pour a lot of energy into their roles, Heartbreakers is too drawn out, and the romantic subplot doesn't blend well. Also, the con women aren't particularly sympathetic. Synopsis: Max (Sigourney Weaver) and Page (Jennifer Love Hewitt) are a brilliant mother/daughter con team who have their grift down to... Max (Sigourney Weaver) and Page (Jennifer Love Hewitt) are a brilliant mother/daughter con team who have their grift down to... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ray Liotta, Jason Lee Directed By: David Mirkin

#31 Hannibal (2001) 40% #31 Adjusted Score: 45841% Critics Consensus: While superbly acted and stylishly filmed, Hannibal lacks the character interaction between the two leads which made the first movie so engrossing. Synopsis: Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta Directed By: Ridley Scott

#41 Even Money (2006) 24% #41 Adjusted Score: 23691% Critics Consensus: Even Money is so obsessed with portraying the ills of gambling it forgets to develop compelling or likable characters. Synopsis: Gambling destroys the lives of various people who are either addicted to it or involved in its promotion. Carol (Kim... Gambling destroys the lives of various people who are either addicted to it or involved in its promotion. Carol (Kim... [More] Starring: Kim Basinger, Forest Whitaker, Danny DeVito, Kelsey Grammer Directed By: Mark Rydell

#48 Crossing Over (2009) 15% #48 Adjusted Score: 19222% Critics Consensus: Crossing Over is flagrant and heavy-handed about a situation that deserves more deliberate treatment, and joins its characters with coincidences that strain believability. Synopsis: As an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles, Max Brogan (Harrison Ford) is a daily witness to... As an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles, Max Brogan (Harrison Ford) is a daily witness to... [More] Starring: Harrison Ford, Ray Liotta, Ashley Judd, Cliff Curtis Directed By: Wayne Kramer

#49 Revolver (2005) 15% #49 Adjusted Score: 16156% Critics Consensus: In attempting to meld his successful previous formulas with philosophical musings, Guy Ritchie has produced an incoherent misfire. Synopsis: Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... [More] Starring: Jason Statham, Ray Liotta, Vincent Pastore, André Benjamin Directed By: Guy Ritchie