Ray Liotta Movies Ranked
After exiting soap opera Another World where he had appeared from 1978 to 1981, Ray Liotta got his big break at the movies in 1986’s Something Wild, pursuing Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels all the way to a Golden Globe nomination. Major roles lined up quick for the actor, as he took the lead in family drama Dominick and Eugene and put in the footwork as Field of Dream‘s Shoeless Joe Jackson.
In 1990, Liotta as Henry Hill became the lynchpin of Martin Scorsese’s opus Goodfellas, delivering lines like ‘As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster’ with laconic cool. Liotta became associated with these quietly explosive characters possessing a gift for slippery gab, and he would reliably bring it in a eclectic pool of ensemble and crime movies. Among these include 1997’s underseen Cop Land, the gritty Narc, stylish Smokin’ Aces, Guy Ritchie’s mystical Revolver, darkly comic Killing Them Softly, Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move from 2021. Cameos in Muppets Most Wanted and Muppets in Space made sure we didn’t take him too seriously.
Liotta’s close association with Vegas through Goodfellas meant obviously you had to cast him in a Rat Pack biopic someday. Sure enough, he became Frank Sinatra in the 1998 TV-movie biopic, co-starring with Joe Mantegna and Don Cheadle. Other popular Liotta movies include John Q, Blow, Identity, and Hannibal. Liotta’s final major role was as Uncle Sal in the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, referring to the New Jersey city where Liotta was born in 1954.
#1
Adjusted Score: 103564%
Critics Consensus: Hard-hitting and stylish, GoodFellas is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career.
Synopsis:
A young man grows up in the mob and works very hard to advance himself through the ranks. He enjoys... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 119129%
Critics Consensus: Observing a splintering union with compassion and expansive grace, the powerfully acted Marriage Story ranks among writer-director Noah Baumbach's best works.
Synopsis:
A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling divorce that pushes them to their limits.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 99038%
Critics Consensus: While it may not be on par with his best crime capers, No Sudden Move finds Soderbergh on entertainingly familiar ground -- and making the most of an excellent cast.
Synopsis:
Set in 1954 Detroit, NO SUDDEN MOVE centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 94893%
Critics Consensus: Boasting loads of quirky charm, a pair of likable leads, and confident direction from Jonathan Demme, Something Wild navigates its unpredictable tonal twists with room to spare.
Synopsis:
Free-spirited Lulu (Melanie Griffith) sets her sights on uptight banker Charles (Jeff Daniels) for a little bit of fun. Their... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 91872%
Critics Consensus: Field of Dreams is sentimental, but in the best way; it's a mix of fairy tale, baseball, and family togetherness.
Synopsis:
When Iowa farmer Ray (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice one night in his cornfield saying "If you build it,... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 88196%
Critics Consensus: Jason Patric and Ray Liotta are electrifying in this gritty, if a little too familiar, cop drama.
Synopsis:
Tells the dark story of suspended undercover narcotics officer, Nick Tellis (Jason Patric), who is reluctantly drawn back onto the... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 86434%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious to a fault, The Place Beyond the Pines finds writer/director Derek Cianfrance reaching for -- and often grasping -- thorny themes of family, fatherhood, and fate.
Synopsis:
In upstate New York, two men (Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper), and later, their sons (Dane DeHaan, Emory Cohen) must deal... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 82000%
Critics Consensus: Kill the Messenger's potent fury over the tale of its real-life subject overrides its factual inaccuracies and occasional narrative stumbles.
Synopsis:
Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner) happens upon a story that not only leads to the origins of America's crack epidemic... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 78586%
Critics Consensus: Cop Land matches its star-studded cast with richly imagined characters while throttling the audience with carefully ratcheted suspense, although it lacks the moral complexity of classic crime thrillers.
Synopsis:
When hotheaded Superboy (Michael Rapaport) accidentally gets involved in an ugly racially-motivated incident, his uncle Ray Donlan (Harvey Keitel), a... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 83395%
Critics Consensus: Killing Them Softly is a darkly comic, visceral thriller that doubles as a cautionary tale on capitalism, whose message is delivered with sledgehammer force.
Synopsis:
When rival crook Johnny Amato (Vincent Curatola) hatches a plan to rob a card game run by mob lackey Markie... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 76013%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to strong performances and a steady directorial hand, Dominick and Eugene successfully navigates potentially tricky themes in thoughtful, compelling fashion without resorting to trite sentimentality.
Synopsis:
Two brothers -- Eugene (Ray Liotta), an ambitious medical student, and Nicky (Tom Hulce), a mentally challenged garbage worker --... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 75313%
Critics Consensus: Unlawful Entry may not depict a particularly novel or believable situation, but tense direction and a roundly committed cast make it easy to get caught up in the moment.
Synopsis:
Happily married Michael (Kurt Russell) and Karen Carr (Madeleine Stowe) call the police after a failed robbery. Officer Pete Davis... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 82758%
Critics Consensus: Even as its storytelling chafes at the edges of its cinematic constraints, The Many Saints of Newark proves The Sopranos' allure is still powerful.
Synopsis:
Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 27031%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A 10-year-old boy and his friends perform perilous stunts as they try to set a new world record.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 75427%
Critics Consensus: An uneasy blend of action and comedy, Date Night doesn't quite live up to the talents of its two leads, but Steve Carell and Tina Fey still manage to shine through most of the movie's flaws.
Synopsis:
Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 70934%
Critics Consensus: While it deserved stronger direction and a more fully realized script, Michael Shannon's riveting performance in the title role is more than enough to make The Iceman recommended viewing.
Synopsis:
Hit man Richard Kuklinski (Michael Shannon) earns a well-deserved reputation as a cold-blooded killer but manages to keep his violent... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 68184%
Critics Consensus: Identity is a film that will divide audiences -- the twists of its plot will either impress or exasperate you.
Synopsis:
When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 63128%
Critics Consensus: Wildly uneven comedy.
Synopsis:
In pursuit of a crime kingpin, government operative Joe Devine (Alec Baldwin) poses as an entertainment industry big shot in... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 56448%
Critics Consensus: While it evokes its time period with a keen sense of swagger, The Rat Pack is troubled by uneven lead performances and fairly routine biopic trappings.
Synopsis:
The public and private lives of Frank Sinatra (Ray Liotta), Dean Martin (Joe Mantegna), Sammy Davis Jr. (Don Cheadle) and... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 57943%
Critics Consensus: Well intentioned and passionate, this docu-drama about the 1999 WTO protests is heavier on politics than character development.
Synopsis:
In 1999, members of the World Trade Organization arrive in Seattle for negotiations that are closed to the public. Concerned... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 59465%
Critics Consensus: With elements that seem borrowed from movies like Goodfellas and Boogie Nights, Blow is pretty much been-there-done-that despite another excellent performance from Johnny Depp. It, also, becomes too sentimental at the end.
Synopsis:
In the turbulence of the 1970s, the international drug trade underwent a fast, violent and lucrative revolution - and one... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 58688%
Critics Consensus: Though the actors pour a lot of energy into their roles, Heartbreakers is too drawn out, and the romantic subplot doesn't blend well. Also, the con women aren't particularly sympathetic.
Synopsis:
Max (Sigourney Weaver) and Page (Jennifer Love Hewitt) are a brilliant mother/daughter con team who have their grift down to... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 52275%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The warden of a 2022 prison sends an ex-Marine (Ray Liotta) to a jungle island where inmates are left to... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 59017%
Critics Consensus: Though it has a mean streak, and does not cater to all tastes, Observe and Report has gut-busting laughs and a fully committed Seth Rogen in irresistible form.
Synopsis:
As head of security at the Forest Ridge Mall, Ronnie Barnhardt (Seth Rogen) takes his job very seriously, enforcing mall... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 18261%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After superstitious cop Harry Collins (Ray Liotta) racks up significant gambling debts, he is given the option of killing an... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 56655%
Critics Consensus: Bee Movie has humorous moments, but its awkward premise and tame delivery render it mostly forgettable.
Synopsis:
Fresh out of college, Barry the Bee finds the prospect of working with honey uninspiring. He flies outside the hive... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 45623%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Seemingly blind to the actual cracks in his marriage, a doctor (Tobey Maguire) blames a family of destructive raccoons for... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 48967%
Critics Consensus: Banderas is charismatic in the lead, and the dance sequences are captivating, but the story is too familiar and predictable.
Synopsis:
When internationally renowned dancer Pierre Dulaine (Antonio Banderas) takes a teaching job in a New York City public school, he... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 27697%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Dr. Richard Sturgess (Ray Liotta) leads a team of compassionate doctors at a veteran's hospital. Along with Drs. Morgan (Kiefer... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 50250%
Critics Consensus: A Dame to Kill For boasts the same stylish violence and striking visual palette as the original Sin City, but lacks its predecessor's brutal impact.
Synopsis:
The damaged denizens of Sin City return for another round of stories from the mind of Frank Miller. In "Just... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 45841%
Critics Consensus: While superbly acted and stylishly filmed, Hannibal lacks the character interaction between the two leads which made the first movie so engrossing.
Synopsis:
Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 32498%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1974, 18-year-old John (Trevor Morgan) discovers that once-famous landscape painter Nicholi Seroff (Armin Mueller-Stahl) lives in his small town... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 34285%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Businessman Manny Singer (Ray Liotta) needs a reliable nanny to watch his daughter, Molly (Tina Majorino), in the absence of... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 31806%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A group of slacker friends enjoys doing the bare minimum to get by until one guy's younger brother becomes engaged,... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 34145%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Twelve-year-old James Neubauer (Trevor Morgan) is spending the summer in Maine. He's emotionally estranged from his father (Ray Liotta), resentful... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 30196%
Critics Consensus: The Vietnam War would seem an unlikely backdrop for a family-friendly comedy involving an airlifted elephant, and Operation Dumbo Drop lands with a thud.
Synopsis:
Soon-to-retire Captain Sam Cahill (Danny Glover) and his unit labor to build a secret relationship with a local Vietnamese village... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 36859%
Critics Consensus: A violent mess of a movie, Smokin' Aces has some Quentin Tarantino's style but not much of his wit or humor.
Synopsis:
Sleazy entertainer Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) incurs the wrath of crime boss Primo Sparazza when he agrees to testify... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 13383%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ella (Gretchen Mol) and Mark Brice (Ray Liotta) are on their honeymoon at a resort in Miami. When Ella meets... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 32618%
Critics Consensus: Zac Efron gives it his all, but Charlie St. Cloud is too shallow and cloying to offer much more than eye candy for his fans.
Synopsis:
Adored by his single mother and his little brother Sam, Charlie St. Cloud (Zac Efron) is an accomplished sailor and... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 9496%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After serving 25 years in prison, a former hit man (Ray Liotta) tries to track down his daughter (Jessica Biel).... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 23691%
Critics Consensus: Even Money is so obsessed with portraying the ills of gambling it forgets to develop compelling or likable characters.
Synopsis:
Gambling destroys the lives of various people who are either addicted to it or involved in its promotion. Carol (Kim... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 27208%
Critics Consensus: Washington's performance rises above the material, but John Q pounds the audience over the head with its message.
Synopsis:
Story centers on a man whose nine-year-old son is in desperate need of a life-saving transplant. When he discovers that... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 22726%
Critics Consensus: Better Living Through Chemistry proves suburban satire and a talented cast can be mixed together to produce a disappointingly tepid blend.
Synopsis:
A pharmacist's uneventful life spirals out of control when he has an affair with a trophy wife who enjoys sex,... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 21105%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, Dr. David Krane (Ray Liotta) is luckily acquitted through a technicality. As a free... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 4288%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Finding himself stranded in the New Mexico desert, Jack (Ray Liotta) has a fresh collection of bruises but no idea... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 6828%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A vengeful young woman (Julia Stiles) recruits two men (Anthony Hopkins, Alexander Ludwig) to help her track down a former... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 16446%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On a flight transporting dangerous convicts, murderer Ryan Weaver (Ray Liotta) manages to break free and cause complete chaos throughout... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 19222%
Critics Consensus: Crossing Over is flagrant and heavy-handed about a situation that deserves more deliberate treatment, and joins its characters with coincidences that strain believability.
Synopsis:
As an agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles, Max Brogan (Harrison Ford) is a daily witness to... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 16156%
Critics Consensus: In attempting to meld his successful previous formulas with philosophical musings, Guy Ritchie has produced an incoherent misfire.
Synopsis:
Jake Green is a hotshot gambler, long on audacity and short on common sense. Jake served seven years in jail... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 15907%
Critics Consensus: Needless stylistic flourishes and wholly illogical storytelling make The Son of No One a grisly, repugnant journey.
Synopsis:
When he was a youth in the Queensborough projects, Jonathan White (Channing Tatum) -- then known as Milk -- killed... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 15191%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Chinese emigrant (Justin Chon) and his best friend (Kevin Wu) rise through the ranks of one of New York's... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 19213%
Critics Consensus: Wild Hogs is a dreadful combination of fish-out-of-water jokes, slapstick, and lazy stereotypes.
Synopsis:
Tired of their humdrum lives, some middle-aged friends (Tim Allen, John Travolta, Martin Lawrence) decide to temporarily ditch their responsibilities... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 11691%
Critics Consensus: With wooden acting and hammy, overheated dialogue, Slow Burn isn't so much a noir as it is a mediocre parody of one.
Synopsis:
As ambitious District Attorney Ford Cole (Ray Liotta) prepares for his mayoral bid, he faces conflicting stories surrounding a man's... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 4313%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Just out of prison, ex-con Tommy (Tim Allen) is ready for a fresh start in life. He moves in with... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 7355%
Critics Consensus: With nearly every element ringing as hollow as the ersatz Elvis at the story's core, The Identical looks destined for a bright future on the ironic viewing circuit.
Synopsis:
During the Great Depression, identical twins are separated at birth. One, Drexel Hemsley (Blake Rayne) becomes a wildly successful '50s... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 4402%
Critics Consensus: Featuring mostly wooden performances, laughable dialogue, and shoddy production values, In the Name of the King fulfills all expectations of an Uwe Boll film.
Synopsis:
As war looms in an idyllic kingdom, a man named Farmer (Jason Statham) begins a heroic quest to find his... [More]
#57
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A successful screenwriter shocks everyone by telling exactly how she reached the top during a televised award ceremony.... [More]