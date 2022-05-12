(Photo by Fox/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Rami Malek Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows of Rami Malek! We’re starting with his Certified Fresh work, including every season of his breakthrough series Mr. Robot, and his James Bond villain turn in No Turn to Die. And, of course, we’re featuring Bohemian Rhapsody, which won a basked of Oscars, including the Best Actor in a Leading Role for Malek as Queen’s Freddie Mercury.

#1

Short Term 12 (2013)
98%

#1
Adjusted Score: 105342%
Critics Consensus: Short Term 12 is an emphatic, revealing drama that pulls audiences into the perspective of neglected youths.
Synopsis: A supervisor (Brie Larson) at a group home for at-risk teens connects with a new resident (Kaitlyn Dever) while facing... [More]
Starring: Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Kaitlyn Dever, Stephanie Beatriz
Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

Mr. Robot: Season 1 (2015)
98%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Robot is a suspenseful cyber-thriller with timely stories and an intriguing, provocative premise.
Starring: Christian Slater, Rami Malek, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin
Directed By: Sam Esmail, Steve Golin, Chad Hamilton

Mr. Robot: Season 4 (2019)
97%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Robot returns with a thrilling final season that is sure to surprise and satisfy its audience.
Starring: Christian Slater, Rami Malek, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin
Directed By: Sam Esmail, Steve Golin, Chad Hamilton

Mr. Robot: Season 3 (2017)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Robot's striking visuals and bold narrative fuel its seductive blend of reality and fantasy.
Starring: Christian Slater, Rami Malek, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin
Directed By: Sam Esmail, Steve Golin, Chad Hamilton

Mr. Robot: Season 2 (2016)
89%

#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Unique storytelling, a darker tone, and challenging opportunities for its tight cast push Mr. Robot even further into uncharted television territory.
Starring: Christian Slater, Rami Malek, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin
Directed By: Sam Esmail, Steve Golin, Chad Hamilton

#6

No Time to Die (2021)
83%

#6
Adjusted Score: 105196%
Critics Consensus: It isn't the sleekest or most daring 007 adventure, but No Time to Die concludes Daniel Craig's franchise tenure in satisfying style.
Synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace... [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch
Directed By: Cary Joji Fukunaga

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 73016%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An eccentric mountain man is on the run from the authorities, surviving the winter by breaking into empty vacation homes... [More]
Starring: Rami Malek, DJ Qualls, Kate Lyn Sheil, Lin Shaye
Directed By: Sarah Adina Smith

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 85980%
Critics Consensus: Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection.
Synopsis: Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved... [More]
Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#9

Papillon (2017)
52%

#9
Adjusted Score: 57279%
Critics Consensus: Papillon puts its own well-acted, solidly produced spin on a previously adapted tale, although it suffers in comparison to the 1973 version.
Synopsis: The epic story of Henri "Papillon" Charrière, a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned... [More]
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Roland Møller, Nina Senicar
Directed By: Michael Noer

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 57733%
Critics Consensus: It's the most entertaining Twilight, but that's not enough to make Breaking Dawn Part 2 worth watching for filmgoers who don't already count themselves among the franchise converts.
Synopsis: Bella (Kristen Stewart) awakes -- as a vampire -- from her life-threatening labor, and her newborn daughter, Renesmee, proves to... [More]
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Billy Burke
Directed By: Bill Condon

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 51466%
Critics Consensus: While not without its moments, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb is a less-than-inspired sendoff for the trilogy.
Synopsis: When the exhibits at New York's Natural History Museum start behaving strangely, Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) -- now the director... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Owen Wilson, Dan Stevens
Directed By: Shawn Levy

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 46016%
Critics Consensus: Da Sweet Blood of Jesus has no shortage of style, but it isn't enough to make this horror-tinged Spike Lee joint one of his best -- or worth recommending.
Synopsis: An anthropologist (Stephen Tyrone Williams) awakes with a thirst for blood after an assistant stabs him with a cursed dagger.... [More]
Starring: Stephen Tyrone Williams, Zaraah Abrahams, Rami Malek, Elvis Nolasco
Directed By: Spike Lee

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 58272%
Critics Consensus: An exceptionally well-cast throwback thriller, The Little Things will feel deeply familiar to genre fans -- for better and for worse.
Synopsis: Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who's terrorizing Los... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales
Directed By: John Lee Hancock

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 50979%
Critics Consensus: Night at the Museum: Battle at the Smithsonian is busy enough to keep the kids interested but the slapstick goes overboard and the special effects (however well executed) throw the production into mania.
Synopsis: Once the night guard at the Museum of Natural History, Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) is now a successful purveyor of... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Amy Adams, Owen Wilson
Directed By: Shawn Levy

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 48792%
Critics Consensus: Parents might call this either a spectacle-filled adventure or a shallow and vapid CG-fest, depending on whether they choose to embrace this on the same level as their kids.
Synopsis: A night watchman (Ben Stiller) at a museum of natural history makes a startling discovery: Thanks to the unleashing of... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino, Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney
Directed By: Shawn Levy

#16

Oldboy (2013)
39%

#16
Adjusted Score: 45003%
Critics Consensus: Suitably grim and bloody yet disappointingly safe and shallow, Spike Lee's Oldboy remake neither surpasses the original nor adds anything new to its impressive legacy.
Synopsis: Although his life is already in a downward spiral, things get much worse for advertising executive Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin)... [More]
Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Michael Imperioli
Directed By: Spike Lee

#17

Larry Crowne (2011)
37%

#17
Adjusted Score: 44145%
Critics Consensus: Despite the relaxed, easy chemistry of stars Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts, Larry Crowne is surprisingly bland and conventional.
Synopsis: Once well-respected at his company, Larry Crowne (Tom Hanks) finds himself on the unemployment line after a wave of corporate... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Bryan Cranston, Cedric the Entertainer
Directed By: Tom Hanks

#18

Need for Speed (2014)
22%

#18
Adjusted Score: 29965%
Critics Consensus: With stock characters and a preposterous plot, this noisily diverting video game adaptation fulfills a Need for Speed and little else.
Synopsis: Tobey Marshall (Aaron Paul), a mechanic, races muscle cars in an underground circuit. Struggling to keep his business afloat, he... [More]
Starring: Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper, Imogen Poots, Scott Mescudi
Directed By: Scott Waugh

#19

Dolittle (2020)
15%

#19
Adjusted Score: 31041%
Critics Consensus: Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humor.
Synopsis: Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Stephen Gaghan

