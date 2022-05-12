(Photo by Fox/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Rami Malek Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows of Rami Malek! We’re starting with his Certified Fresh work, including every season of his breakthrough series Mr. Robot, and his James Bond villain turn in No Turn to Die. And, of course, we’re featuring Bohemian Rhapsody, which won a basked of Oscars, including the Best Actor in a Leading Role for Malek as Queen’s Freddie Mercury.

#8 Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 60% #8 Adjusted Score: 85980% Critics Consensus: Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection. Synopsis: Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved... Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved... [More] Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy Directed By: Bryan Singer

#9 Papillon (2017) 52% #9 Adjusted Score: 57279% Critics Consensus: Papillon puts its own well-acted, solidly produced spin on a previously adapted tale, although it suffers in comparison to the 1973 version. Synopsis: The epic story of Henri "Papillon" Charrière, a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned... The epic story of Henri "Papillon" Charrière, a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned... [More] Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Roland Møller, Nina Senicar Directed By: Michael Noer