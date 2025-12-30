(Photo by 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection. The Poseidon Adventure)

20 Movies to Watch on New Year’s Eve

It may be a new year but we’ve still got the same love for movies, and we’re ringing in 2026 by looking back at some of our favorite films and scenes that took place on New Year’s Eve. Whether you’re looking for a movie centered on the holiday itself (Four Rooms, New Year’s Eve, Y2K) or you just want to watch an iconic NYE scene (Forrest Gump, When Harry Met Sally, Ocean’s 11), we’ve compiled this list of 20 movies to watch as we close out 2025, and we’re ranking them by Tomatometer.

The list below contains a solid mix of films, including beloved sequels (The Godfather Part II, Ghostbusters II), light-hearted romcoms (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Holidate), Oscar nominees (Phantom Thread, Sleepless in Seattle), and Fresh classics (Sunset Boulevard, The Poseidon Adventure).

When Ronald Neame’s The Poseidon Adventure hit theaters back in 1972, critics praised it as “the best disaster flick of the ’70s” with “compelling characters and extraordinary special effects.” The mystery/thriller follows the surviving passengers of the S.S. Poseidon as it’s overtaken by a tidal wave on New Year’s Eve. “[It] remains one of the gold standards in the disaster genre,” a critic wrote. The film is currently available to stream on Fandango at Home and holds an 82% on the Tomatometer.

Also included in this list is Rob Reiner‘s BAFTA-winning romcom When Harry Met Sally…. Who could forget that New Year’s Eve scene with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal? Reiner’s critically-acclaimed Sleepless In Seattle, starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, is also listed below, due to its pretty memorable NYE ending.

So, before you press play on 2026, be sure to explore the list of movies below. And if you don’t have time to watch them all, keep scrolling for some throwback trailers and movie clips.











