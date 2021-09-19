 Share on Facebook
Gallery: Grammys Red Carpet & More

See the stars arrive and some select images from the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

by | February 6, 2023 | Comments

Over 12.4 million viewers watched Beyoncé make history on Sunday at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. The music superstar now has 32 wins, the most of all time. See our gallery of arrivals and a few special images from inside the awards program. (See the list of winners at Grammys.com.)

