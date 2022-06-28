(Photo by MGM/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Mel Brooks Movies Ranked

Mel Brooks career as a director started in the late 1960s, after he and Carl Reiner worked up the live comedy circuit with their famous and malleable 2000-year-old man routine. Brooks directorial debut was as audacious as it gets: a musical comedy about Adolf Hitler. As these things usually go, The Producers would win an Oscar, and 12 Tonys as a Broadway play three decades later.

After an adaptation of Ilf and Petrov’s The Twelve Chairs, Brooks went on to modernize comedy with two of the funniest movies out there: the blistering, foul-mouthed Blazing Saddles and horror-inflected Young Frankenstein, both released in 1974 and forever linking Brooks’ career also with star Gene Wilder.

Spoof comedy would mark the rest of Brooks’ directing career, from anti-talkie Silent Movie, Hitchcock tribute High Anxiety, the Star Wars and moichandising send-up Spaceballs, and outlaw myth parody Robin Hood: Men In Tights.

#2 The Producers (1968) 90% #2 Adjusted Score: 98113% Critics Consensus: A hilarious satire of the business side of Hollywood, The Producers is one of Mel Brooks' finest, as well as funniest films, featuring standout performances by Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel. Synopsis: Down and out producer Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel), who was once the toast of Broadway, trades sexual favors with old... Down and out producer Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel), who was once the toast of Broadway, trades sexual favors with old... [More] Starring: Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder, Dick Shawn, Kenneth Mars Directed By: Mel Brooks