(Photo by MGM/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Mel Brooks Movies Ranked

Mel Brooks career as a director started in the late 1960s, after he and Carl Reiner worked up the live comedy circuit with their famous and malleable 2000-year-old man routine. Brooks directorial debut was as audacious as it gets: a musical comedy about Adolf Hitler. As these things usually go, The Producers would win an Oscar, and 12 Tonys as a Broadway play three decades later.

After an adaptation of Ilf and Petrov’s The Twelve Chairs, Brooks went on to modernize comedy with two of the funniest movies out there: the blistering, foul-mouthed Blazing Saddles and horror-inflected Young Frankenstein, both released in 1974 and forever linking Brooks’ career also with star Gene Wilder.

Spoof comedy would mark the rest of Brooks’ directing career, from anti-talkie Silent Movie, Hitchcock tribute High Anxiety, the Star Wars and moichandising send-up Spaceballs, and outlaw myth parody Robin Hood: Men In Tights.

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 100946%
Critics Consensus: Made with obvious affection for the original, Young Frankenstein is a riotously silly spoof featuring a fantastic performance by Gene Wilder.
Synopsis: Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder) learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather's estate in Transylvania. Arriving... [More]
Starring: Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Cloris Leachman, Marty Feldman
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#2

The Producers (1968)
90%

#2
Adjusted Score: 98113%
Critics Consensus: A hilarious satire of the business side of Hollywood, The Producers is one of Mel Brooks' finest, as well as funniest films, featuring standout performances by Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel.
Synopsis: Down and out producer Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel), who was once the toast of Broadway, trades sexual favors with old... [More]
Starring: Zero Mostel, Gene Wilder, Dick Shawn, Kenneth Mars
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#3

Blazing Saddles (1974)
89%

#3
Adjusted Score: 93924%
Critics Consensus: Daring, provocative, and laugh-out-loud funny, Blazing Saddles is a gleefully vulgar spoof of Westerns that marks a high point in Mel Brooks' storied career.
Synopsis: In this satirical take on Westerns, crafty railroad worker Bart (Cleavon Little) becomes the first black sheriff of Rock Ridge,... [More]
Starring: Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Slim Pickens
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 92626%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the wake of the Bolshevik Revolution, erstwhile count Ippolit Vorobyaninov (Ron Moody) has been reduced to being a simple... [More]
Starring: Ron Moody, Frank Langella, Dom DeLuise, Mel Brooks
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#5

Silent Movie (1976)
81%

#5
Adjusted Score: 81824%
Critics Consensus: Stylistically audacious and infectiously nostalgic for the dawn of cinema, Silent Movie is another comedic triumph for Mel Brooks... now shush.
Synopsis: In this dialogue-free slapstick comedy, film director Mel Funn (Mel Brooks) travels to the ailing Big Picture Studios to pitch... [More]
Starring: Mel Brooks, Marty Feldman, Dom DeLuise, Bernadette Peters
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#6

High Anxiety (1977)
73%

#6
Adjusted Score: 75391%
Critics Consensus: Uneven but hilarious when it hits, this spoof of Hitchcock movies is a minor classic in the Mel Brooks canon.
Synopsis: Just after becoming the director of the Psychoneurotic Institute for the Very, Very Nervous, Dr. Richard H. Thorndyke (Mel Brooks)... [More]
Starring: Mel Brooks, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman, Harvey Korman
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 60613%
Critics Consensus: History of the World: Part I may not have enough comedic inspiration to merit a Part II, but the sporadic cleverness of these anachronistic skits are still a testament to Mel Brooks' gift for farce.
Synopsis: Human history is traced through a series of vignettes, beginning with cavemen awestruck by their own magnificence. Then Moses (Mel... [More]
Starring: Mel Brooks, Dom DeLuise, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#8

Spaceballs (1987)
56%

#8
Adjusted Score: 57994%
Critics Consensus: There's fine spoofery and amusing characters in Spaceballs, though it's a far cry from Mel Brooks' peak era.
Synopsis: In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air."... [More]
Starring: Mel Brooks, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 43165%
Critics Consensus: Undisciplined, scatological, profoundly silly, and often utterly groan-worthy, Robin Hood: Men in Tights still has an amiable, anything-goes goofiness that has made it a cult favorite.
Synopsis: Crusading nobleman Robin of Loxley (Cary Elwes) escapes from prison in Jerusalem and returns home to find that the evil... [More]
Starring: Cary Elwes, Richard Lewis, Roger Rees, Amy Yasbeck
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#10

Life Stinks (1991)
22%

#10
Adjusted Score: 18201%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Affluent and arrogant businessman Goddard Bolt (Mel Brooks), feuding with rival Vance Crasswell (Jeffrey Tambor) over a land deal, makes... [More]
Starring: Mel Brooks, Lesley Ann Warren, Jeffrey Tambor, Stuart Pankin
Directed By: Mel Brooks

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 11858%
Critics Consensus: Lacking any of the comedic bite that audiences have come to expect from a Mel Brooks farce, this vampire parody just plain ol' sucks.
Synopsis: Dapper Count Dracula (Leslie Nielsen) relocates from his Transylvanian castle to Victorian London with his slavish assistant, Renfield (Peter MacNicol),... [More]
Starring: Leslie Nielsen, Peter MacNicol, Steven Weber, Amy Yasbeck
Directed By: Mel Brooks

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

new york Trophy Talk godzilla CMT Britbox TV renewals jurassic park kids OWN Disney+ Disney Plus USA Network anime 79th Golden Globes Awards Dark Horse Comics Character Guide die hard name the review Hallmark foreign summer TV preview Fall TV spider-verse video canceled sopranos book adaptation YouTube ABC Signature RT21 james bond Acorn TV Photos Best and Worst cancelled Binge Guide WarnerMedia disaster Valentine's Day canceled TV shows werewolf Elton John LGBTQ 2019 spy thriller DGA cults Creative Arts Emmys NBC strong female leads franchise streamig Chernobyl politics Stephen King TV One comics robots Apple TV Plus scary 4/20 boxing Comedy Central Ghostbusters biopic Food Network science fiction Holiday talk show 90s medical drama 71st Emmy Awards news technology TCA Winter 2020 halloween tv Pet Sematary First Look VICE transformers TBS serial killer rt labs OneApp nfl Tags: Comedy Television Critics Association asian-american Nominations wonder woman Ellie Kemper FXX classics History Sneak Peek Emmys Star Trek Year in Review Television Academy South by Southwest Film Festival SXSW Extras criterion spider-man singing competition thriller cartoon 24 frames japanese streaming monster movies Paramount Network a nightmare on elm street cancelled TV series Rom-Com king kong new zealand Mindy Kaling IFC Comic Book Spike Cannes TV Land mission: impossible marvel comics Film Festival BBC America TIFF Quiz ITV Classic Film PlayStation Tumblr scary movies Emmy Nominations Hulu Thanksgiving Fargo heist movie satire Universal Pictures The Witch sitcom Broadway DirecTV screenings Exclusive Video elevated horror 45 Sundance TV award winner Christmas Oscars Best Picture Superheroe Baby Yoda scorecard Academy Awards Tubi 21st Century Fox Epix critic resources spain TV 2015 comic book movies vampires Disney Wes Anderson Captain marvel Biopics Native binge stop motion feel good indie travel green book TCA San Diego Comic-Con hollywood Showtime Awards VOD Vudu cooking Esquire Star Wars royal family Syfy italian crime drama comic high school diversity Mary Poppins Returns kong nature Disney Plus Peacock Polls and Games toronto 72 Emmy Awards BET razzies Warner Bros. rt archives animated political drama based on movie action-comedy new star wars movies international MGM Music Winter TV Chilling Adventures of Sabrina saw anthology golden globe awards movie FX 99% cats jamie lee curtis Star Wars Celebration Sony blockbuster Mudbound summer preview dogs adenture stand-up comedy Comedy sag awards ID what to watch game of thrones spanish language Walt Disney Pictures popular X-Men olympics Hollywood Foreign Press Association reviews Fox Searchlight Black History Month YouTube Premium universal monsters Mary poppins ABC Amazon Prime Video gangster basketball VH1 teaser halloween Best Actor Awards Tour emmy awards TNT Crackle best HBO Go Endgame Film 94th Oscars 2016 crime thriller broadcast all-time book child's play NBA Lifetime harry potter Sci-Fi 2017 versus Paramount Plus scene in color series mockumentary aapi know your critic scene in color film series Animation HBO Max latino cops fast and furious Fantasy GoT posters Adult Swim cancelled TV shows discovery prank Sundance Heroines WGN concert richard e. Grant SundanceTV APB Rocky sequels trophy natural history women golden globes rom-coms Interview Apple 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards japan deadpool HFPA ABC Family Freeform docudrama adventure Cosplay TCA Awards CBS All Access lord of the rings aliens superman casting Holidays rotten Summer Watching Series Marathons historical drama SXSW 2022 christmas movies BET Awards 2018 period drama American Society of Cinematographers revenge The Walking Dead Arrowverse dreamworks Pop obituary TCA 2017 venice cancelled television chucky Super Bowl spinoff television Brie Larson spanish hist Family Drama GLAAD archives Comic-Con@Home 2021 zero dark thirty Infographic Paramount Amazon Trivia Apple TV+ Netflix Christmas movies Musicals mutant Shudder live action cinemax docuseries renewed TV shows stoner Pop TV Women's History Month BAFTA DC streaming service comedies australia hispanic heritage month kaiju Mystery The Arrangement BBC Focus Features Winners Pixar black Lucasfilm Countdown directors LGBT The CW obi wan Anna Paquin social media 20th Century Fox TruTV Ovation superhero comic books Cartoon Network comic book movie Video Games streaming movies rotten movies we love Calendar Tarantino TV movies TCM Martial Arts Pirates dark unscripted Oscar Country theme song scene in color Alien dramedy Spring TV Tomatazos Avengers Pride Month quibi AMC Plus Mary Tyler Moore Netflix USA movies SDCC mob joker FX on Hulu war Travel Channel Set visit TLC The Purge sports true crime series YA Bravo Turner Classic Movies NYCC films ESPN remakes The Walt Disney Company Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Starz Crunchyroll Funimation slasher ratings festivals dragons young adult documentaries Prime Video Superheroes crime Spectrum Originals crossover psycho MSNBC The Academy Hear Us Out pirates of the caribbean reboot GIFs Grammys zombie laika Red Carpet leaderboard independent Fox News miniseries MCU DC Universe Rock 1990s DC Comics zombies Musical 73rd Emmy Awards Western adaptation critics A&E football king arthur children's TV 2021 free movies Black Mirror Kids & Family dc Logo tv talk target President PBS marvel cinematic universe Best Director Marvel Television New York Comic Con See It Skip It Disney Channel Reality Discovery Channel AMC Schedule police drama IFC Films game show Hallmark Christmas movies festival Box Office batman Premiere Dates PaleyFest hidden camera Masterpiece slashers live event biography genre Disney streaming service dceu black comedy CBS Song of Ice and Fire supernatural E! Columbia Pictures trailers psychological thriller toy story Lionsgate Geeked Week suspense art house HBO worst movies facebook Action BBC One Best Actress nbcuniversal YouTube Red MTV rt labs critics edition blockbusters romance CW Seed Certified Fresh interviews justice league Sony Pictures twilight doctor who Rocketman debate screen actors guild comiccon hispanic Podcast breaking bad sequel indiana jones mcc south america 2020 Amazon Studios IMDb TV dexter Trailer Legendary A24 Comics on TV romantic comedy Indigenous Tokyo Olympics Horror Shondaland Writers Guild of America FOX summer TV target scene in color Neflix Election 007 Marvel french Nat Geo 93rd Oscars Lifetime Christmas movies El Rey Amazon Prime Reality Competition Turner Image Comics vs. video on demand Sundance Now parents boxoffice blaxploitation Toys worst ghosts legend telelvision witnail RT History ViacomCBS Pacific Islander Teen E3 fresh documentary cars Opinion finale Universal Paramount Pictures Instagram Live Marvel Studios composers Nickelodeon First Reviews National Geographic space CNN
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy