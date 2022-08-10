TAGGED AS:

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)

All 13 Marx Brothers Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of legendary comedy troupe the Marx Brothers!

Groucho (the wisecracker), Chico (the schemer), Harpo (the musical mute), and Zeppo (the straight man) honed their vaudeville comedy and musical routine on stage in the 1910s and 1920s, before singing with Paramount to adapt their act just as the talkies were overtaking silent pictures. The five Paramount films (The Cocoanuts, Animal Crackers, Monkey Business, Horse Feathers, and Duck Soup) are their most anarchic films, with Soup still a deft political satire with non-stop jokes.

After Paramount (and with Zeppo gone), the rest of the three brothers signed with MGM and produced two of their biggest box office draws: 1935’s A Night at the Opera (arguably their masterpiece) and A Day at the Races. The Marx Brothers continued making films into the 1940s, ending with Love Happy. Alex Vo

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 110132%
Critics Consensus: Watermelons may go out of season, but in A Night at the Opera, the Marx Brothers' daffy laughs are never anything less than uproariously fresh.
Synopsis: The Marx Brothers run amuck in the world of opera when Otis B. Driftwood (Groucho Marx) meets aspiring singer Ricardo... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Kitty Carlisle, Chico Marx
Directed By: Sam Wood

#2

Duck Soup (1933)
91%

#2
Adjusted Score: 98205%
Critics Consensus: Fueled by inspired silliness and blessed with some of the Marx brothers' most brilliant work, Duck Soup is one of its -- or any -- era's finest comedies.
Synopsis: When the tiny nation of Freedonia goes bankrupt, its wealthy benefactor, Mrs. Teasdale (Margaret Dumont), insists that the wacky Rufus... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Zeppo Marx
Directed By: Leo McCarey

#3

At the Circus (1939)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 41336%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: "At the Circus" features the Marx Brothers (Groucho, Harpo, Chico) working together to save a circus from closing. Circus owner... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Margaret Dumont
Directed By: Edward Buzzell

#4

Horse Feathers (1932)
97%

#4
Adjusted Score: 100179%
Critics Consensus: Horse Feathers finds the Marx Brothers in fine madcap form, taking aim at an array of timely targets while serving up classic set pieces.
Synopsis: The Marx Brothers take on higher education and football in this riotous comedy. The newly minted president of Huxley University,... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Zeppo Marx
Directed By: Norman Z. McLeod

#5

Animal Crackers (1930)
96%

#5
Adjusted Score: 99442%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The well-known explorer and hunter Captain Spaulding has just returned from Africa, and is being welcomed home with a lavish... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Zeppo Marx
Directed By: Victor Heerman

#6

The Cocoanuts (1929)
95%

#6
Adjusted Score: 91620%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by the Marx Brothers' charming anarchy, The Cocoanuts is a groundbreaking musical romp.
Synopsis: In an effort to keep his business, Hotel de Cocoanuts, from bankruptcy, owner Hammer (Groucho Marx) flatters and cajoles the... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Zeppo Marx
Directed By: Joseph Santley, Robert Florey

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 97020%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hugo Hackenbush (Groucho Marx) is a veterinarian who masquerades as a lead doctor at Standish Sanitarium to aid the wealthy... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx, Allan Jones
Directed By: Sam Wood

#8

Monkey Business (1931)
89%

#8
Adjusted Score: 90781%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The four Marx Brothers star in their first film written specifically for the screen as stowaways on an ocean liner... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Zeppo Marx
Directed By: Norman Z. McLeod

#9

Go West (1940)
89%

#9
Adjusted Score: 36388%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: New Yorkers "Rusty" Panello (Harpo Marx) and his brother, Joe (Chico Marx), cheat S. Quentin Quale (Groucho Marx) out of... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx, John Carroll
Directed By: Edward Buzzell

#10

Room Service (1938)
69%

#10
Adjusted Score: 41213%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Broadway producer Gordon Miller (Groucho Marx) has sunk every dime into his latest project but still lacks the money to... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Chico Marx, Harpo Marx, Lucille Ball
Directed By: William A. Seiter

#11

The Big Store (1941)
67%

#11
Adjusted Score: 27288%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Private detectives Wolf J. Flywheel, Wacky and Ravelli (The Marx Brothers) are hired by the officious Martha Phelps (Margaret Dumont),... [More]
Starring: The Marx Brothers, Tony Martin, Margaret Dumont, Virginia Grey
Directed By: Charles Riesner

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 18322%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this Marx Brothers film, Ronald Kornblow (Groucho Marx) takes over as the manager of a luxurious hotel in Casablanca,... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Lisette Verea
Directed By: Archie Mayo

#13

Love Happy (1949)

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A detective (Groucho Marx) and a shoplifter (Harpo Marx) race a dangerous blonde (Ilona Massey) to recover the stolen Romanoff... [More]
Starring: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx, Ilona Massey
Directed By: David Miller

Movie & TV News

Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Info Accessibility