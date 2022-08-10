(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)

All 13 Marx Brothers Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of legendary comedy troupe the Marx Brothers!

Groucho (the wisecracker), Chico (the schemer), Harpo (the musical mute), and Zeppo (the straight man) honed their vaudeville comedy and musical routine on stage in the 1910s and 1920s, before singing with Paramount to adapt their act just as the talkies were overtaking silent pictures. The five Paramount films (The Cocoanuts, Animal Crackers, Monkey Business, Horse Feathers, and Duck Soup) are their most anarchic films, with Soup still a deft political satire with non-stop jokes.

After Paramount (and with Zeppo gone), the rest of the three brothers signed with MGM and produced two of their biggest box office draws: 1935’s A Night at the Opera (arguably their masterpiece) and A Day at the Races. The Marx Brothers continued making films into the 1940s, ending with Love Happy. —Alex Vo