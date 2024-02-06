(Photo by Laika/courtesy Everett Collection)
All Laika Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Ever since its founding in 2005, Laika has become synonymous with high-quality American stop-motion animation. The studio’s first order of business was pulling Henry Selick out of post-Monkeybone director hell to create Coraline, the dark fantasy in the vein of Selick’s first feature, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Coraline would prove to be Laika’s best mix of critical acclaim and box office, though every movie they’ve released — including ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link — have all been Certified Fresh and nominated for the Best Animated Picture Oscar. Their next film, Wildwood (adapted from the children’s fantasy novel by The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy), will release in 2025 and star Carey Mulligan and Mahershala Ali.
#1
Adjusted Score: 107612%
Critics Consensus: Kubo and the Two Strings matches its incredible animation with an absorbing -- and bravely melancholy -- story that has something to offer audiences of all ages.
Synopsis:
Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past. Now... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 101968%
Critics Consensus: With its vivid stop-motion animation combined with Neil Gaiman's imaginative story, Coraline is a film that's both visually stunning and wondrously entertaining.
Synopsis:
While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 97791%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and solidly scripted, ParaNorman will entertain (and frighten) older children while providing surprisingly thoughtful fare for their parents.
Synopsis:
Young Norman Babcock (Kodi Smit-McPhee) has the ability to speak with the dead -- and he often prefers their company... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 96526%
Critics Consensus: Another beautifully animated triumph for Laika, Missing Link is a visual treat with lots of humor, plenty of heart, and even a little food for thought.
Synopsis:
Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link -- 8 feet tall and covered in fur... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 85999%
Critics Consensus: While it's far from Laika's best offering, The Boxtrolls is still packed with enough offbeat wit and visual splendor to offer a healthy dose of all-ages entertainment.
Synopsis:
Eggs (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), an orphan, lives with the Boxtrolls -- a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who inhabit a cavern... [More]