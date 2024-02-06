(Photo by Laika/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Laika Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Ever since its founding in 2005, Laika has become synonymous with high-quality American stop-motion animation. The studio’s first order of business was pulling Henry Selick out of post-Monkeybone director hell to create Coraline, the dark fantasy in the vein of Selick’s first feature, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Coraline would prove to be Laika’s best mix of critical acclaim and box office, though every movie they’ve released — including ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link — have all been Certified Fresh and nominated for the Best Animated Picture Oscar. Their next film, Wildwood (adapted from the children’s fantasy novel by The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy), will release in 2025 and star Carey Mulligan and Mahershala Ali.