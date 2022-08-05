(Photo by Focus Features)

All Charlize Theron Movies Ranked

Charlize Theron launched a career turning heads in 1996’s Two Days in the Valley as one of the quirky neo-noir’s femme fatales. The big breakthrough for the South African actress came but a year later, playing the satanic bait in The Devil’s Advocate. Thanks, Keanu! Theron suddenly became inescapable, working with some big name directors (Woody Allen, John Frankenheimer, Robert Redford) on their worst movies (The Curse of the Jade Scorpion, Reindeer Games, The Legend of Bagger Vance). Then 2003 brought her international recognition (The Italian Job) and a significant Oscar win (Monster). Ever since, she’s fluctuated between catnip for fanboys (AEon Flux, Hancock, Prometheus) and dramatic art (North Country and the Jason Reitman collaborations Young Adult and Tully), and sometimes she’s found that rarefied sweet spot in-between (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Recently, she launched another potential action franchise with The Old Guard, and continued apace in another (F9). And now we’re ranking all Charlize Theron movies by Tomatometer!

#4 Tully (2018) 87% #4 Adjusted Score: 103660% Critics Consensus: Tully delves into the modern parenthood experience with an admirably deft blend of humor and raw honesty, brought to life by an outstanding performance by Charlize Theron. Synopsis: A new comedy from Academy Award®-nominated director Jason Reitman ("Up in the Air") and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody ("Juno").... A new comedy from Academy Award®-nominated director Jason Reitman ("Up in the Air") and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody ("Juno").... [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Mark Duplass, Ron Livingston Directed By: Jason Reitman

#6 Monster (2003) 81% #6 Adjusted Score: 87985% Critics Consensus: Charlize Theron gives a searing, deglamorized performance as real life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, an intense, disquieting portrait of a profoundly damaged soul. Synopsis: Shortly after moving to Florida, longtime prostitute Aileen Wuornos (Charlize Theron) meets young and reserved Selby Wall (Christina Ricci) and... Shortly after moving to Florida, longtime prostitute Aileen Wuornos (Charlize Theron) meets young and reserved Selby Wall (Christina Ricci) and... [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, Christina Ricci, Bruce Dern, Scott Wilson Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#8 Young Adult (2011) 80% #8 Adjusted Score: 88000% Critics Consensus: Despite its somewhat dour approach, Young Adult is a funny and ultimately powerful no-holds-barred examination of prolonged adolescence, thanks largely to a convincing performance by Charlize Theron. Synopsis: Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron) is a successful writer of teen literature who returns to her hometown with a dual mission:... Mavis Gary (Charlize Theron) is a successful writer of teen literature who returns to her hometown with a dual mission:... [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt, Patrick Wilson, Elizabeth Reaser Directed By: Jason Reitman

#10 Prometheus (2012) 73% #10 Adjusted Score: 87209% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android. Synopsis: The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... [More] Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba Directed By: Ridley Scott

#17 Bombshell (2019) 68% #17 Adjusted Score: 88721% Critics Consensus: Bombshell benefits from a terrific cast and a worthy subject, but its impact is muffled by a frustrating inability to go deeper than the sensationalistic surface. Synopsis: The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks --... The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks --... [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow Directed By: Jay Roach