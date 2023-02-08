(Photo by Bachrach / Getty Images. Thumbnail: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images.)
John Williams Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
There’s an old industry saying about how a movie is actually created three times: When it’s written, when it’s shot, and when it’s edited. But there is the fourth factor, that last line of effort and creation that unites the movie in a way unseen but is felt stirring the soul: When the music is composed.
For well over half a century, the musical scores of John Williams has ensured that our memories of the greatest moments in American cinema include sight and sound. Immediately, we can collectively recall the menace of a stubborn and malfunctioning shark, the uplift of an airborne moonlit bike ride with our favorite alien friend, and the trampling force of an evil marching empire. Or from the inspiring awe and terror on an island getaway where once-extinct beasts have returned to life, to children coming of age at a hidden school for wizards, and then the theme to all adventures, whether exploring the neighborhood woods or seeking treasure buried deep in a sun-scorched desert.
In our guide to movies scored by Williams with Certified Fresh films featured first, take a look at all his collaborations with directors and within franchises, including Steven Spielberg (Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), George Lucas (Star Wars), Richard Donner (Superman), Robert Altman (The Long Goodbye, Images), Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter), Oliver Stone (Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, Nixon), and even Alfred Hitchcock (Family Plot).
#1
Adjusted Score: 110772%
Critics Consensus: Playing as both an exciting sci-fi adventure and a remarkable portrait of childhood, Steven Spielberg's touching tale of a homesick alien remains a piece of movie magic for young and old.
Synopsis:
After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 108607%
Critics Consensus: Schindler's List blends the abject horror of the Holocaust with Steven Spielberg's signature tender humanism to create the director's dramatic masterpiece.
Synopsis:
Businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) arrives in Krakow in 1939, ready to make his fortune from World War II, which... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 104687%
Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills.
Synopsis:
When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 102267%
Critics Consensus: With help from a strong performance by Leonardo DiCaprio as real-life wunderkind con artist Frank Abagnale, Steven Spielberg crafts a film that's stylish, breezily entertaining, and surprisingly sweet.
Synopsis:
Frank Abagnale, Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) worked as a doctor, a lawyer, and as a co-pilot for a major airline --... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 102203%
Critics Consensus: Featuring bravura set pieces, sly humor, and white-knuckle action, Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the most consummately entertaining adventure pictures of all time.
Synopsis:
Dr. Indiana Jones, a renowned archeologist and expert in the occult, is hired by the U.S. Government to find the... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 99300%
Critics Consensus: An ice-cold noir that retains Robert Altman's idiosyncratic sensibilities, The Long Goodbye ranks among the smartest and most satisfying Marlowe mysteries.
Synopsis:
Private detective Philip Marlowe (Elliott Gould) is asked by his old buddy Terry Lennox (Jim Bouton) for a ride to... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 101299%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by another winning performance from Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg's unflinchingly realistic war film virtually redefines the genre.
Synopsis:
Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) takes his men behind enemy lines to find Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 103082%
Critics Consensus: Dark, sinister, but ultimately even more involving than A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back defies viewer expectations and takes the series to heightened emotional levels.
Synopsis:
The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher)... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 99333%
Critics Consensus: Close Encounters of the Third Kind is deeply humane sci-fi exploring male obsession, cosmic mysticism, and music.
Synopsis:
Science fiction adventure about a group of people who attempt to contact alien intelligence. Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) witnesses an... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 110020%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis:
Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 105044%
Critics Consensus: A legendarily expansive and ambitious start to the sci-fi saga, George Lucas opened our eyes to the possibilities of blockbuster filmmaking and things have never been the same.
Synopsis:
The Imperial Forces -- under orders from cruel Darth Vader (David Prowse) -- hold Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) hostage, in... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 99766%
Critics Consensus: Superman deftly blends humor and gravitas, taking advantage of the perfectly cast Christopher Reeve to craft a loving, nostalgic tribute to an American pop culture icon.
Synopsis:
Just before the destruction of the planet Krypton, scientist Jor-El (Marlon Brando) sends his infant son Kal-El on a spaceship... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 106101%
Critics Consensus: Part memoir, part ode to the power of the movies, The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg digging at the family roots that helped make him a beloved filmmaker -- and proves he hasn't lost his magic touch.
Synopsis:
Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 124908%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga's rich legacy while adding some surprising twists -- and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.
Synopsis:
Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 101956%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic Park is a spectacle of special effects and life-like animatronics, with some of Spielberg's best sequences of sustained awe and sheer terror since Jaws.
Synopsis:
In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 98331%
Critics Consensus: Thought-provoking and visceral, Steven Spielberg successfully combines high concept ideas and high octane action in this fast and febrile sci-fi thriller.
Synopsis:
Based on a story by famed science fiction writer Philip K. Dick, "Minority Report" is an action-detective thriller set in... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 99155%
Critics Consensus: Under the assured direction of Alfonso Cuaron, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban triumphantly strikes a delicate balance between technical wizardry and complex storytelling.
Synopsis:
Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) third year at Hogwarts starts off badly when he learns deranged killer Sirius Black (Gary Oldman)... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 100258%
Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs.
Synopsis:
With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 116343%
Critics Consensus: The Post's period setting belies its bitingly timely themes, brought compellingly to life by director Steven Spielberg and an outstanding ensemble cast.
Synopsis:
Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 93627%
Critics Consensus: Lighter and more comedic than its predecessor, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade returns the series to the brisk serial adventure of Raiders, while adding a dynamite double act between Harrison Ford and Sean Connery.
Synopsis:
An art collector appeals to Jones to embark on a search for the Holy Grail. He learns that another archaeologist... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 89568%
Critics Consensus: In some respects, Rosewood struggles to present a full picture of the real-life tragedy it dramatizes, but it remains a harrowing depiction of racial violence.
Synopsis:
Rosewood, Florida, is a small, peaceful town with an almost entirely African-American population of middle-class homeowners, until New Year's Day... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 88271%
Critics Consensus: Its plot may ape the countercultural road movies of its era, but Steven Spielberg's feature debut displays many of the crowd-pleasing elements he'd refine in subsequent films.
Synopsis:
Married small-time crooks Lou-Jean (Goldie Hawn) and Clovis Poplin (William Atherton) lose their baby to the state of Texas and... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 88697%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to an outstanding script, focused direction by Alan Pakula, and a riveting performance from Harrison Ford, Presumed Innocent is the kind of effective courtroom thriller most others aspire to be.
Synopsis:
Prosecuting attorney Raymond Horgan (Brian Dennehy) assigns his chief deputy, the taciturn Rusty Sabitch (Harrison Ford), to investigate the rape... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 88328%
Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 87375%
Critics Consensus: Led by an unforgettable performance from Tom Cruise, Born on the Fourth of July finds director Oliver Stone tackling thought-provoking subject matter with ambitious élan.
Synopsis:
In the mid 1960s, suburban New York teenager Ron Kovic (Tom Cruise) enlists in the Marines, fulfilling what he sees... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 91029%
Critics Consensus: Though failing to reach the cinematic heights of its predecessors, Return of the Jedi remains an entertaining sci-fi adventure and a fitting end to the classic trilogy.
Synopsis:
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) battles horrible Jabba the Hut and cruel Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 87424%
Critics Consensus: It may be too "dark" for some, but Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom remains an ingenious adventure spectacle that showcases one of Hollywood's finest filmmaking teams in vintage form.
Synopsis:
The second of the Lucas/Spielberg Indiana Jones epics is set a year or so before the events in Raiders of... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 86543%
Critics Consensus: A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version.
Synopsis:
A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 89452%
Critics Consensus: Though perhaps more enchanting for younger audiences, Chamber of Secrets is nevertheless both darker and livelier than its predecessor, expanding and improving upon the first film's universe.
Synopsis:
The follow-up to "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" finds young wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends, Ron... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 88545%
Critics Consensus: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone adapts its source material faithfully while condensing the novel's overstuffed narrative into an involving -- and often downright exciting -- big-screen magical caper.
Synopsis:
Adaptation of the first of J.K. Rowling's popular children's novels about Harry Potter, a boy who learns on his eleventh... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 90440%
Critics Consensus: With Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, George Lucas brings his second Star Wars trilogy to a suitably thrilling and often poignant -- if still a bit uneven -- conclusion.
Synopsis:
It has been three years since the Clone Wars began. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Jedi Knight Anakin... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 88448%
Critics Consensus: Though the plot elements are certainly familiar, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull still delivers the thrills and Harrison Ford's return in the title role is more than welcome.
Synopsis:
It's the height of the Cold War, and famous archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), returning from his latest adventure, finds... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 85591%
Critics Consensus: Munich can't quite achieve its lofty goals, but this thrilling, politically even-handed look at the fallout from an intractable political conflict is still well worth watching.
Synopsis:
After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 81476%
Critics Consensus: Heartfelt without resorting to preachiness, Amistad tells an important story with engaging sensitivity and absorbing skill.
Synopsis:
In 1839, the slave ship Amistad set sail from Cuba to America. During the long trip, Cinque (Djimon Hounsou) leads... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 80013%
Critics Consensus: One of Steven Spielberg's most ambitious efforts of the 1980s, Empire of the Sun remains an underrated gem in the director's distinguished filmography.
Synopsis:
Jamie Graham (Christian Bale), a privileged English boy, is living in Shanghai when the Japanese invade and force all foreigners... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 84975%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's adaptation of War of the Worlds delivers on the thrill and paranoia of H.G. Wells' classic novel while impressively updating the action and effects for modern audiences.
Synopsis:
Dockworker Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) struggles to build a positive relationship with his two children, Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 83539%
Critics Consensus: Technically superb, proudly sentimental, and unabashedly old-fashioned, War Horse is an emotional drama that tugs the heartstrings with Spielberg's customary flair.
Synopsis:
Albert (Jeremy Irvine) and his beloved horse, Joey, live on a farm in the British countryside. At the outbreak of... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 82417%
Critics Consensus: A curious, not always seamless, amalgamation of Kubrick's chilly bleakness and Spielberg's warm-hearted optimism, A.I. is, in a word, fascinating.
Synopsis:
A robotic boy, the first programmed to love, David (Haley Joel Osment) is adopted as a test case by a... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 76693%
Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure.
Synopsis:
This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 91087%
Critics Consensus: The BFG minimizes the darker elements of Roald Dahl's classic in favor of a resolutely good-natured, visually stunning, and largely successful family-friendly adventure.
Synopsis:
Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 82293%
Critics Consensus: Drawing deep from the classic Raiders of the Lost Ark playbook, Steven Spielberg has crafted another spirited, thrilling adventure in the form of Tintin.
Synopsis:
While shopping at an outdoor market, young reporter Tintin (Jamie Bell), accompanied by his faithful dog, Snowy, buys a model... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 75586%
Critics Consensus: Old friendships are awakened by the need for revenge, making Sleepers a haunting nightmare burdened by voiceover yet terrifically captured by Barry Levinson.
Synopsis:
Four teenage friends from Hell's Kitchen end up being sent to reform school after almost killing a man. There they... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 100394%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charles Bonnet (Hugh Griffith) expresses his passion for art by forging masterpieces -- and selling them at a hefty profit.... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 69308%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Stuffy young Latin instructor Arthur Chipping (Peter O'Toole) is widely disliked by his young charges at a small public school... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 94925%
Critics Consensus: The Master of Suspense's swan song finds him aiming for pulpy thrills and hitting the target, delivering a twisty crime story with pleasurable bite.
Synopsis:
Blanche (Barbara Harris), a less than reputable psychic, and her equally shady boyfriend, George (Bruce Dern), are hired by an... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 84891%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
As a first-year law student at Harvard, James Hart (Timothy Bottoms) knows he's got his work cut out for him.... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 62002%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Mississippi at the turn of the 20th century, 11-year-old Lucius McCaslin (Mitch Vogel) embarks on a journey he will... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 83914%
Critics Consensus: Generous with its characters' foibles and virtues, The Accidental Tourist is a thoughtful drama vested with insight into the complications of relationships.
Synopsis:
After the murder of their young son, the marriage between Macon (William Hurt) and his wife Sarah (Kathleen Turner) disintegrates,... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 82864%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When vigilante land baron David Braxton (John McLiam) hangs one of the best friends of cattle rustler Tom Logan (Jack... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 82963%
Critics Consensus: The Poseidon Adventure exemplifies the disaster film done right, going down smoothly with ratcheting tension and a terrific ensemble to give the peril a distressingly human dimension.
Synopsis:
En route from New York City to Greece on New Year's Eve, majestic passenger ship the S.S. Poseidon is overtaken... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 74538%
Critics Consensus: Though it can't best Robert Siodmak's classic 1946 version, Don Siegel's take on the Ernest Hemingway story stakes out its own violent territory, and offers a terrifically tough turn from Lee Marvin.
Synopsis:
A hit man (Lee Marvin) and his partner (Clu Gulager) try to find out why their latest victim, a former... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 80656%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A grizzled veteran rancher, Wil Andersen (John Wayne) is almost ready to embark on a big cattle drive when his... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 44151%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Pete (Walter Matthau) and Tillie (Carol Burnett) are middle-aged and meet at a time in their lives when both have... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 79155%
Critics Consensus: Brian De Palma reins in his stylistic flamboyance to eerie effect in The Fury, a telekinetic slow burn that rewards patient viewers with its startling set pieces.
Synopsis:
When a devious plot separates CIA agent Peter Sandza (Kirk Douglas) from his son, Robin (Andrew Stevens), the distraught father... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 73647%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A schizophrenic (Susannah York) confuses her husband (Rene Auberjonois) with her lovers and her self.... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 71044%
Critics Consensus: A smart, tense thriller from director John Frankenheimer, Black Sunday succeeds on a technical level, even if it fails to bring its characters to vivid life.
Synopsis:
Blimp pilot Michael Lander (Bruce Dern), who has endured the horrors of the Vietnam War, is now psychotic. Hoping to... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 52030%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Former government assassin Jonathan Hemlock (Clint Eastwood) now devotes his time to teaching and collecting paintings, but his quiet life... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 92759%
Critics Consensus: A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story should satisfy newcomers to the saga as well as longtime fans who check their expectations at the theater door.
Synopsis:
Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins forces with a gang of galactic smugglers and a 190-year-old Wookie named... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 67221%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this uplifting drama based on the memoir "The Water is Wide," Pat Conroy (Jon Voight) accepts a teaching position... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 72815%
Critics Consensus: While devotees of John Updike's novel may want to put a hex on George Miller's cartoonish and effects-laden adaptation, Jack Nicholson lends enough decadent devilry to make this high-concept comedy sizzle.
Synopsis:
Three small-town friends, Alexandra (Cher), Jane (Susan Sarandon) and Sukie (Michelle Pfeiffer), each having lost the man in their lives,... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 69739%
Critics Consensus: Home Alone's uneven but frequently funny premise stretched unreasonably thin is buoyed by Macaulay Culkin's cute performance and strong supporting stars.
Synopsis:
When bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) acts out the night before a family trip to Paris, his mother (Catherine... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 68561%
Critics Consensus: Although it is not consistently engaging enough to fully justify its towering runtime, The Towering Inferno is a blustery spectacle that executes its disaster premise with flair.
Synopsis:
Classic 1970s disaster movie about a fire that breaks out in a state-of-the-art San Francisco high-rise building during the opening... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 73183%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones benefits from an increased emphasis on thrilling action, although it's undercut by ponderous plot points and underdeveloped characters.
Synopsis:
Set ten years after the events of "The Phantom Menace," the Republic continues to be mired in strife and chaos.... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 66255%
Critics Consensus: Its central romance takes occasional dives into excessive sentimentality, but Always otherwise flies high thanks to director Steven Spielberg's rousing feel for adventure.
Synopsis:
Aerial firefighter Pete (Richard Dreyfuss) risks himself and his vintage World War II airplane in a constant and death-defying quest... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 65337%
Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion.
Synopsis:
Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 48567%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A sailor falls in love with a prostitute but finds it difficult to cope when she resumes her former lifestyle... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 66541%
Critics Consensus: The Patriot can be entertaining to watch, but it relies too much on formula and melodrama.
Synopsis:
Mel Gibson portrays Benjamin Martin, an unassuming man who is forced to join the American Revolution when the British threaten... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 68116%
Critics Consensus: The Terminal transcends its flaws through the sheer virtue of its crowd-pleasing message and a typically solid star turn from Tom Hanks.
Synopsis:
When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), an Eastern European tourist, arrives at JFK in New York, war breaks out in his... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 61380%
Critics Consensus: Jaws 2 never approaches the lingering thrills of its classic predecessor, but it's reasonably entertaining for a sequel that has no reason to exist.
Synopsis:
Years after the shark attacks that left Amity Island reeling, Sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) finds new trouble lurking in... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 41727%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man washes ashore in England after a shipwreck and is found by Mina Van Helsing (Jan Francis). The man... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 59335%
Critics Consensus: Seven Years in Tibet tells its fascinating true-life story with a certain stolid grace, even if it never quite comes to life the way it could.
Synopsis:
An egocentric Austrian mountaineer (Brad Pitt) gradually learns selflessness from the young Dalai Lama.... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 58319%
Critics Consensus: The Lost World demonstrates how far CG effects have come in the four years since Jurassic Park; unfortunately, it also proves how difficult it can be to put together a truly compelling sequel.
Synopsis:
John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) summons chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to his home with some startling information -- while... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 80882%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.
Synopsis:
When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 55056%
Critics Consensus: In spite of its attempts to accurately record Frank McCourt's memoirs, the onscreen adaptation fails to capture any of the drama or humor of his life.
Synopsis:
In 1935 when it is more common for Irish families to leave their famine-stricken country for America, the impoverished McCourt... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 61041%
Critics Consensus: Burdened by exposition and populated with stock characters, The Phantom Menace gets the Star Wars prequels off to a bumpy -- albeit visually dazzling -- start.
Synopsis:
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is a young apprentice Jedi knight under the tutelage of Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) ; Anakin... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 50492%
Critics Consensus: Handsome and simplistic, Far and Away has the beauty of an American epic without the breadth.
Synopsis:
Joseph (Tom Cruise) and his landlord's daughter, Shannon (Nicole Kidman), travel from Ireland to America in hopes of claiming free... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 53160%
Critics Consensus: A bit too safe in its handling of its Nazi Germany setting, The Book Thief counters its constraints with a respectful tone and strong performances.
Synopsis:
In 1938, young orphan Liesel (Sophie Nélisse) arrives at the home of her new foster parents, Hans (Geoffrey Rush) and... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 49049%
Critics Consensus: The destruction of Los Angeles is always a welcome sight, but Earthquake offers little besides big actors slumming through crumbling sets.
Synopsis:
When a major earthquake hits Los Angeles, the various residents of the city cope with the chaos and destruction. Successful... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 47592%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this dramatization of the Battle of Midway during World War II, U.S. Navy Adm. Chester Nimitz (Henry Fonda) leads... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 46242%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Andie Bergstrom (Kate Capshaw), an astronaut eagerly awaiting her first trip to space, runs a summer camp for teenagers with... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 46741%
Critics Consensus: Solid work from Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon isn't enough to save Stepmom from a story whose manipulations dilute the effectiveness of a potentially affecting drama.
Synopsis:
Three years after divorcing Jackie (Susan Sarandon), the mother of his children, Luke Harrison (Ed Harris) decides to take the... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 45326%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's attempt at screwball comedy collapses under a glut of ideas, confusing an unwieldy scope for a commensurate amount of guffaws.
Synopsis:
After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, residents of California descend into a wild panic, afraid that they might be the... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 16204%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this playful comedy, Paul Manning (Walter Matthau) is happily married to his beautiful wife, Ruth (Inger Stevens), but he... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 40783%
Critics Consensus: Less nuanced than its source material, Memoirs of a Geisha may be a lavish production, but it still carries the simplistic air of a soap opera.
Synopsis:
In the 1920s, 9-year-old Chiyo (Suzuka Ohgo) gets sold to a geisha house. There, she is forced into servitude, receiving... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 38944%
Critics Consensus: A change of venue -- and more sentimentality and violence -- can't obscure the fact that Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a less inspired facsimile of its predecessor.
Synopsis:
After snarky youth Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Cul
#86
Adjusted Score: 35822%
Critics Consensus: Trashy, campy, soapy, and melodramatic, Valley of the Dolls may be a dud as a Hollywood expose, but has nonetheless endured as a kitsch classic.
Synopsis:
In New York City, bright but naive New Englander Anne Welles (Barbara Parkins) becomes a secretary at a theatrical law... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 17762%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Italian opera star Giorgio Fini (Luciano Pavarotti) is on tour in the U.S. when he discovers that he has lost... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 31147%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Iris (Jane Fonda) has a rough go of it after the death of her husband. Though still grieving, she needs... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 33097%
Critics Consensus: The look of Hook is lively indeed but Steven Spielberg directs on autopilot here, giving in too quickly to his sentimental, syrupy qualities.
Synopsis:
When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman), middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning (Robin Williams)... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 25731%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During the 1880s, Martha Price (Maureen O'Hara), a widowed cattle breeder, travels from England to St. Louis with her daughter,... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 24607%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Tom and Mae Garvey (Mel Gibson, Sissy Spacek) are a Tennessee farming couple battling violent floods to save their land.... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 10964%
Critics Consensus: The Superman series bottoms out here: the action is boring, the special effects look cheaper, and none of the actors appear interested in where the plot's going.
Synopsis:
Seeing the United States and the Soviet Union engaged in a nuclear arms race that could lead to Earth's destruction,... [More]
#93
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While at the repair factory, Val (Andy Kaufman), a robot valet, meets Aqua (Bernadette Peters), a fellow automaton who functions... [More]