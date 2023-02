(Photo by Bachrach / Getty Images. Thumbnail: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images.)

John Williams Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

There’s an old industry saying about how a movie is actually created three times: When it’s written, when it’s shot, and when it’s edited. But there is the fourth factor, that last line of effort and creation that unites the movie in a way unseen but is felt stirring the soul: When the music is composed.

For well over half a century, the musical scores of John Williams has ensured that our memories of the greatest moments in American cinema include sight and sound. Immediately, we can collectively recall the menace of a stubborn and malfunctioning shark, the uplift of an airborne moonlit bike ride with our favorite alien friend, and the trampling force of an evil marching empire. Or from the inspiring awe and terror on an island getaway where once-extinct beasts have returned to life, to children coming of age at a hidden school for wizards, and then the theme to all adventures, whether exploring the neighborhood woods or seeking treasure buried deep in a sun-scorched desert.

In our guide to movies scored by Williams with Certified Fresh films featured first, take a look at all his collaborations with directors and within franchises, including Steven Spielberg (Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), George Lucas (Star Wars), Richard Donner (Superman), Robert Altman (The Long Goodbye, Images), Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter), Oliver Stone (Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, Nixon), and even Alfred Hitchcock (Family Plot).

#1 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 99% #1 Adjusted Score: 110772% Critics Consensus: Playing as both an exciting sci-fi adventure and a remarkable portrait of childhood, Steven Spielberg's touching tale of a homesick alien remains a piece of movie magic for young and old. Synopsis: After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... [More] Starring: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Drew Barrymore Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#3 Jaws (1975) 97% #3 Adjusted Score: 104687% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#13 The Fabelmans (2022) 92% #13 Adjusted Score: 106101% Critics Consensus: Part memoir, part ode to the power of the movies, The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg digging at the family roots that helped make him a beloved filmmaker -- and proves he hasn't lost his magic touch. Synopsis: Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... [More] Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#18 Lincoln (2012) 89% #18 Adjusted Score: 100258% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#19 The Post (2017) 88% #19 Adjusted Score: 116343% Critics Consensus: The Post's period setting belies its bitingly timely themes, brought compellingly to life by director Steven Spielberg and an outstanding ensemble cast. Synopsis: Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor... [More] Starring: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#21 Rosewood (1997) 87% #21 Adjusted Score: 89568% Critics Consensus: In some respects, Rosewood struggles to present a full picture of the real-life tragedy it dramatizes, but it remains a harrowing depiction of racial violence. Synopsis: Rosewood, Florida, is a small, peaceful town with an almost entirely African-American population of middle-class homeowners, until New Year's Day... Rosewood, Florida, is a small, peaceful town with an almost entirely African-American population of middle-class homeowners, until New Year's Day... [More] Starring: Jon Voight, Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle, Bruce McGill Directed By: John Singleton

#24 JFK (1991) 84% #24 Adjusted Score: 88328% Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast. Synopsis: This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek, Joe Pesci, Tommy Lee Jones Directed By: Oliver Stone

#28 Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 83% #28 Adjusted Score: 86543% Critics Consensus: A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version. Synopsis: A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... [More] Starring: Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon Directed By: Norman Jewison

#33 Munich (2005) 78% #33 Adjusted Score: 85591% Critics Consensus: Munich can't quite achieve its lofty goals, but this thrilling, politically even-handed look at the fallout from an intractable political conflict is still well worth watching. Synopsis: After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... [More] Starring: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Geoffrey Rush, Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#34 Amistad (1997) 78% #34 Adjusted Score: 81476% Critics Consensus: Heartfelt without resorting to preachiness, Amistad tells an important story with engaging sensitivity and absorbing skill. Synopsis: In 1839, the slave ship Amistad set sail from Cuba to America. During the long trip, Cinque (Djimon Hounsou) leads... In 1839, the slave ship Amistad set sail from Cuba to America. During the long trip, Cinque (Djimon Hounsou) leads... [More] Starring: Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey, Nigel Hawthorne Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#39 Nixon (1995) 75% #39 Adjusted Score: 76693% Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure. Synopsis: This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Joan Allen, Powers Boothe, Ed Harris Directed By: Oliver Stone

#40 The BFG (2016) 74% #40 Adjusted Score: 91087% Critics Consensus: The BFG minimizes the darker elements of Roald Dahl's classic in favor of a resolutely good-natured, visually stunning, and largely successful family-friendly adventure. Synopsis: Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally... Ten-year-old Sophie is in for the adventure of a lifetime when she meets the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). Naturally... [More] Starring: Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill, Penelope Wilton, Jemaine Clement Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#42 Sleepers (1996) 73% #42 Adjusted Score: 75586% Critics Consensus: Old friendships are awakened by the need for revenge, making Sleepers a haunting nightmare burdened by voiceover yet terrifically captured by Barry Levinson. Synopsis: Four teenage friends from Hell's Kitchen end up being sent to reform school after almost killing a man. There they... Four teenage friends from Hell's Kitchen end up being sent to reform school after almost killing a man. There they... [More] Starring: Kevin Bacon, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman, Jason Patric Directed By: Barry Levinson

#51 The Killers (1964) 80% #51 Adjusted Score: 74538% Critics Consensus: Though it can't best Robert Siodmak's classic 1946 version, Don Siegel's take on the Ernest Hemingway story stakes out its own violent territory, and offers a terrifically tough turn from Lee Marvin. Synopsis: A hit man (Lee Marvin) and his partner (Clu Gulager) try to find out why their latest victim, a former... A hit man (Lee Marvin) and his partner (Clu Gulager) try to find out why their latest victim, a former... [More] Starring: Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, John Cassavetes, Ronald Reagan Directed By: Don Siegel

#56 Black Sunday (1977) 71% #56 Adjusted Score: 71044% Critics Consensus: A smart, tense thriller from director John Frankenheimer, Black Sunday succeeds on a technical level, even if it fails to bring its characters to vivid life. Synopsis: Blimp pilot Michael Lander (Bruce Dern), who has endured the horrors of the Vietnam War, is now psychotic. Hoping to... Blimp pilot Michael Lander (Bruce Dern), who has endured the horrors of the Vietnam War, is now psychotic. Hoping to... [More] Starring: Robert Shaw, Bruce Dern, Marthe Keller, Fritz Weaver Directed By: John Frankenheimer

#64 Always (1989) 65% #64 Adjusted Score: 66255% Critics Consensus: Its central romance takes occasional dives into excessive sentimentality, but Always otherwise flies high thanks to director Steven Spielberg's rousing feel for adventure. Synopsis: Aerial firefighter Pete (Richard Dreyfuss) risks himself and his vintage World War II airplane in a constant and death-defying quest... Aerial firefighter Pete (Richard Dreyfuss) risks himself and his vintage World War II airplane in a constant and death-defying quest... [More] Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, Brad Johnson, John Goodman Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#65 Sabrina (1995) 63% #65 Adjusted Score: 65337% Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion. Synopsis: Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... [More] Starring: Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond, Greg Kinnear, Nancy Marchand Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#67 The Patriot (2000) 62% #67 Adjusted Score: 66541% Critics Consensus: The Patriot can be entertaining to watch, but it relies too much on formula and melodrama. Synopsis: Mel Gibson portrays Benjamin Martin, an unassuming man who is forced to join the American Revolution when the British threaten... Mel Gibson portrays Benjamin Martin, an unassuming man who is forced to join the American Revolution when the British threaten... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson, Jason Isaacs Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#68 The Terminal (2004) 61% #68 Adjusted Score: 68116% Critics Consensus: The Terminal transcends its flaws through the sheer virtue of its crowd-pleasing message and a typically solid star turn from Tom Hanks. Synopsis: When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), an Eastern European tourist, arrives at JFK in New York, war breaks out in his... When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), an Eastern European tourist, arrives at JFK in New York, war breaks out in his... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#69 Jaws 2 (1978) 61% #69 Adjusted Score: 61380% Critics Consensus: Jaws 2 never approaches the lingering thrills of its classic predecessor, but it's reasonably entertaining for a sequel that has no reason to exist. Synopsis: Years after the shark attacks that left Amity Island reeling, Sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) finds new trouble lurking in... Years after the shark attacks that left Amity Island reeling, Sheriff Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) finds new trouble lurking in... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary, Murray Hamilton, Joseph Mascolo Directed By: Jeannot Szwarc

#74 Angela's Ashes (1999) 52% #74 Adjusted Score: 55056% Critics Consensus: In spite of its attempts to accurately record Frank McCourt's memoirs, the onscreen adaptation fails to capture any of the drama or humor of his life. Synopsis: In 1935 when it is more common for Irish families to leave their famine-stricken country for America, the impoverished McCourt... In 1935 when it is more common for Irish families to leave their famine-stricken country for America, the impoverished McCourt... [More] Starring: Emily Watson, Robert Carlyle, Joe Breen, Ciaran Owens Directed By: Alan Parker

#78 Earthquake (1974) 47% #78 Adjusted Score: 49049% Critics Consensus: The destruction of Los Angeles is always a welcome sight, but Earthquake offers little besides big actors slumming through crumbling sets. Synopsis: When a major earthquake hits Los Angeles, the various residents of the city cope with the chaos and destruction. Successful... When a major earthquake hits Los Angeles, the various residents of the city cope with the chaos and destruction. Successful... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner, George Kennedy, Geneviève Bujold Directed By: Mark Robson

#81 Stepmom (1998) 44% #81 Adjusted Score: 46741% Critics Consensus: Solid work from Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon isn't enough to save Stepmom from a story whose manipulations dilute the effectiveness of a potentially affecting drama. Synopsis: Three years after divorcing Jackie (Susan Sarandon), the mother of his children, Luke Harrison (Ed Harris) decides to take the... Three years after divorcing Jackie (Susan Sarandon), the mother of his children, Luke Harrison (Ed Harris) decides to take the... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris, Jena Malone Directed By: Chris Columbus

#82 1941 (1979) 44% #82 Adjusted Score: 45326% Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's attempt at screwball comedy collapses under a glut of ideas, confusing an unwieldy scope for a commensurate amount of guffaws. Synopsis: After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, residents of California descend into a wild panic, afraid that they might be the... After Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor, residents of California descend into a wild panic, afraid that they might be the... [More] Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Lorraine Gary, Ned Beatty Directed By: Steven Spielberg