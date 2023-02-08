(Photo by Bachrach / Getty Images. Thumbnail: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images.)

John Williams Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

There’s an old industry saying about how a movie is actually created three times: When it’s written, when it’s shot, and when it’s edited. But there is the fourth factor, that last line of effort and creation that unites the movie in a way unseen but is felt stirring the soul: When the music is composed.

For well over half a century, the musical scores of John Williams has ensured that our memories of the greatest moments in American cinema include sight and sound. Immediately, we can collectively recall the menace of a stubborn and malfunctioning shark, the uplift of an airborne moonlit bike ride with our favorite alien friend, and the trampling force of an evil marching empire. Or from the inspiring awe and terror on an island getaway where once-extinct beasts have returned to life, to children coming of age at a hidden school for wizards, and then the theme to all adventures, whether exploring the neighborhood woods or seeking treasure buried deep in a sun-scorched desert.

In our guide to movies scored by Williams with Certified Fresh films featured first, take a look at all his collaborations with directors and within franchises, including Steven Spielberg (Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), George Lucas (Star Wars), Richard Donner (Superman), Robert Altman (The Long Goodbye, Images), Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter), Oliver Stone (Born on the Fourth of July, JFK, Nixon), and even Alfred Hitchcock (Family Plot).

#3 Jaws (1975) 97% #3 Adjusted Score: 104687% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#13 The Fabelmans (2022) 92% #13 Adjusted Score: 106101% Critics Consensus: Part memoir, part ode to the power of the movies, The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg digging at the family roots that helped make him a beloved filmmaker -- and proves he hasn't lost his magic touch. Synopsis: Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies after his parents take him to see "The Greatest Show on Earth."... [More] Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#18 Lincoln (2012) 89% #18 Adjusted Score: 100258% Critics Consensus: Daniel Day-Lewis characteristically delivers in this witty, dignified portrait that immerses the audience in its world and entertains even as it informs. Synopsis: With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... With the nation embroiled in still another year with the high death count of Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln brings... [More] Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#24 JFK (1991) 84% #24 Adjusted Score: 88328% Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast. Synopsis: This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek, Joe Pesci, Tommy Lee Jones Directed By: Oliver Stone

#33 Munich (2005) 78% #33 Adjusted Score: 85591% Critics Consensus: Munich can't quite achieve its lofty goals, but this thrilling, politically even-handed look at the fallout from an intractable political conflict is still well worth watching. Synopsis: After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... After the murder of 11 Israeli athletes and their coach at the 1972 Olympics, the Israeli government secretly assigns Avner... [More] Starring: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Geoffrey Rush, Ciarán Hinds Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#39 Nixon (1995) 75% #39 Adjusted Score: 76693% Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure. Synopsis: This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Joan Allen, Powers Boothe, Ed Harris Directed By: Oliver Stone

#64 Always (1989) 65% #64 Adjusted Score: 66255% Critics Consensus: Its central romance takes occasional dives into excessive sentimentality, but Always otherwise flies high thanks to director Steven Spielberg's rousing feel for adventure. Synopsis: Aerial firefighter Pete (Richard Dreyfuss) risks himself and his vintage World War II airplane in a constant and death-defying quest... Aerial firefighter Pete (Richard Dreyfuss) risks himself and his vintage World War II airplane in a constant and death-defying quest... [More] Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Holly Hunter, Brad Johnson, John Goodman Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#65 Sabrina (1995) 63% #65 Adjusted Score: 65337% Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion. Synopsis: Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... [More] Starring: Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond, Greg Kinnear, Nancy Marchand Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#74 Angela's Ashes (1999) 52% #74 Adjusted Score: 55056% Critics Consensus: In spite of its attempts to accurately record Frank McCourt's memoirs, the onscreen adaptation fails to capture any of the drama or humor of his life. Synopsis: In 1935 when it is more common for Irish families to leave their famine-stricken country for America, the impoverished McCourt... In 1935 when it is more common for Irish families to leave their famine-stricken country for America, the impoverished McCourt... [More] Starring: Emily Watson, Robert Carlyle, Joe Breen, Ciaran Owens Directed By: Alan Parker

#78 Earthquake (1974) 47% #78 Adjusted Score: 49049% Critics Consensus: The destruction of Los Angeles is always a welcome sight, but Earthquake offers little besides big actors slumming through crumbling sets. Synopsis: When a major earthquake hits Los Angeles, the various residents of the city cope with the chaos and destruction. Successful... When a major earthquake hits Los Angeles, the various residents of the city cope with the chaos and destruction. Successful... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner, George Kennedy, Geneviève Bujold Directed By: Mark Robson

#81 Stepmom (1998) 44% #81 Adjusted Score: 46741% Critics Consensus: Solid work from Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon isn't enough to save Stepmom from a story whose manipulations dilute the effectiveness of a potentially affecting drama. Synopsis: Three years after divorcing Jackie (Susan Sarandon), the mother of his children, Luke Harrison (Ed Harris) decides to take the... Three years after divorcing Jackie (Susan Sarandon), the mother of his children, Luke Harrison (Ed Harris) decides to take the... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris, Jena Malone Directed By: Chris Columbus