(Photo by Sony/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Jared Leto Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking all the movies and series starring Jared Leto, including his career-launching cult ’90s show My So Called Life, beloved indies (Requiem for a Dream and Dallas Buyers Club, the latter which got him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar), sci-fi efforts (Blade Runner 2049, Mr. Nobody), and superhero forays (Suicide Squad, Morbius)!

My So-Called Life (1994)
95%

#1
Synopsis: "My So-Called Life" is a bastion of teen angst. Angela is a high schooler in constant turmoil over her exposure... [More]
Starring: Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz, Claire Danes, Devon Gummersall
Directed By: Marshall Herskovitz, Edward Zwick

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 103656%
Critics Consensus: Dallas Buyers Club rests squarely on Matthew McConaughey's scrawny shoulders, and he carries the burden gracefully with what might be a career-best performance.
Synopsis: In mid-1980s Texas, electrician Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey) is stunned to learn that he has AIDS. Though told that he... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Jared Leto, Denis O'Hare
Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 121671%
Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and narratively satisfying, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor's story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right.
Synopsis: Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has... [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 85385%
Critics Consensus: The Thin Red Line is a daringly philosophical World War II film with an enormous cast of eager stars.
Synopsis: In 1942, Private Witt (Jim Caviezel) is a U.S. Army absconder living peacefully with the locals of a small South... [More]
Starring: Sean Penn, Adrien Brody, Jim Caviezel, Ben Chaplin
Directed By: Terrence Malick

#5

Fight Club (1999)
79%

#5
Adjusted Score: 87084%
Critics Consensus: Solid acting, amazing direction, and elaborate production design make Fight Club a wild ride.
Synopsis: A depressed man (Edward Norton) suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and soon... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf
Directed By: David Fincher

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 82871%
Critics Consensus: Though the movie may be too intense for some to stomach, the wonderful performances and the bleak imagery are hard to forget.
Synopsis: Imaginatively evoking the inner landscape of human beings longing to connect, to love and feel loved, the film is a... [More]
Starring: Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, Marlon Wayans
Directed By: Darren Aronofsky

#7

Panic Room (2002)
76%

#7
Adjusted Score: 81306%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by David Fincher's directorial talent and Jodie Foster's performance, Panic Room is a well-crafted, above-average thriller.
Synopsis: Trapped in their New York brownstone's panic room, a hidden chamber built as a sanctuary in the event of break-ins,... [More]
Starring: Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker, Dwight Yoakam, Jared Leto
Directed By: David Fincher

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 87936%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis: In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#9

American Psycho (2000)
69%

#9
Adjusted Score: 74429%
Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale.
Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon
Directed By: Mary Harron

#10

Mr. Nobody (2009)
68%

#10
Adjusted Score: 67408%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Nobody's narrative tangles may bedevil as much as they entertain, but its big ambitions and absorbing visuals make for an intriguing addition to director Jaco Van Dormael's filmography.
Synopsis: In 2092 the last mortal human (Jared Leto) on Earth reflects on his long past and thinks about the lives... [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Sarah Polley, Diane Kruger, Linh Dan Pham
Directed By: Jaco Van Dormael

WeCrashed (2022)
65%

#11
Synopsis: Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single... [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin
Directed By: Lee Eisenberg, Drew Crevello, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook

#12

House of Gucci (2021)
63%

#12
Adjusted Score: 81767%
Critics Consensus: House of Gucci vacillates between inspired camp and dour drama too often to pull off a confident runway strut, but Lady Gaga's note-perfect performance has a timeless style all its own.
Synopsis: House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia... [More]
Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 62610%
Critics Consensus: How to Make an American Quilt is a bit of a patchwork from a storytelling standpoint, but a strong ensemble cast led by Winona Ryder helps hold it all together.
Synopsis: Soon-to-be-wed graduate student Finn Dodd (Winona Ryder) develops cold feet when she suspects her fiancé is cheating on her. In... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, Maya Angelou, Anne Bancroft, Ellen Burstyn
Directed By: Jocelyn Moorhouse

#14

Lord of War (2005)
61%

#14
Adjusted Score: 67094%
Critics Consensus: While Lord of War is an intelligent examination of the gun trade, it is too scattershot in its plotting to connect.
Synopsis: The 20-year arms dealing career of Queens, N.Y., outcast Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage) serves as a window onto the end... [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Jared Leto, Bridget Moynahan, Ian Holm
Directed By: Andrew Niccol

#15

Prefontaine (1997)
56%

#15
Adjusted Score: 56546%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Olympic defeat matures a selfish distance runner (Jared Leto) into a sports activist before his 1975 death in a car... [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, R. Lee Ermey, Ed O'Neill, Amy Locane
Directed By: Steve James

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 57772%
Critics Consensus: Angelina Jolie gives an intense performance, but overall Girl, Interrupted suffers from thin, predictable plotting that fails to capture the power of its source material.
Synopsis: Set in the changing world of the late 1960s, "Girl, Interrupted" is the searing true story of Susanna Kaysen (Winona... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Clea DuVall, Brittany Murphy
Directed By: James Mangold

#17

The Outsider (2019)
50%

#17
Adjusted Score: 50190%
Critics Consensus: The Outsider may satisfy Western fans, but despite a winning performance from Country music legend Trace Adkins it's too predictable to really leave a mark.
Synopsis: A railroad worker unwittingly finds himself on the wrong side of a group of corrupt lawmen in the Old West.... [More]
Starring: Trace Adkins, Sean Patrick Flanery, Jon Foo, Danny Trejo
Directed By: Timothy Woodward Jr.

#18

Lonely Hearts (2006)
47%

#18
Adjusted Score: 47135%
Critics Consensus: Several genres and plotlines intertwine in Lonely Hearts but don't connect, creating an uneven and unsatisfying film.
Synopsis: Det. Elmer Robinson (John Travolta), still grieving the loss of his suicidal wife, pursues two notorious murderers in 1940s New... [More]
Starring: John Travolta, James Gandolfini, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto
Directed By: Todd Robinson

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 58409%
Critics Consensus: An exceptionally well-cast throwback thriller, The Little Things will feel deeply familiar to genre fans -- for better and for worse.
Synopsis: Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who's terrorizing Los... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales
Directed By: John Lee Hancock

#20

Black and White (1999)
38%

#20
Adjusted Score: 40115%
Critics Consensus: The atmosphere is affecting, and the story, at times, is compelling, but with a lean script and limp direction, Black and White doesn't add up to much.
Synopsis: Rich Bower (Power) is an up-and-coming star in the hip-hop world. Everyone wants to be around him, including Raven (Gaby... [More]
Starring: Scott Caan, Robert Downey Jr., Stacy Edwards, Allan Houston
Directed By: James Toback

#21

Suicide Squad (2016)
26%

#21
Adjusted Score: 51579%
Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.
Synopsis: Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman
Directed By: David Ayer

#22

Urban Legend (1998)
23%

#22
Adjusted Score: 24710%
Critics Consensus: Elements of Scream reappear in a vastly inferior vehicle.
Synopsis: A university is beset by a rash of gruesome murders that resemble old urban legends. When her friend Michelle (Natasha... [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Michael Rosenbaum
Directed By: Jamie Blanks

#23

Chapter 27 (2007)
18%

#23
Adjusted Score: 19355%
Critics Consensus: Despite Jared Leto's committed performance, Chapter 27 fails to penetrate to mind of Mark David Chapman, John Lennon's killer.
Synopsis: In this dramatization, mentally disturbed Mark David Chapman (Jared Leto) arrives in 1980 New York City to stalk his idol,... [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Lindsay Lohan, Judah Friedlander, Ursula Abbott
Directed By: Jarrett Schaefer

#24

Alexander (2004)
16%

#24
Adjusted Score: 23525%
Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life.
Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Oliver Stone

#25

Morbius (2022)
17%

#25
Adjusted Score: 21798%
Critics Consensus: Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this Spidey-adjacent mess is a vein attempt to make Morbius happen.
Synopsis: One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen... [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris
Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#26

Basil (1998)
0%

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A wealthy young man pursues a beautiful woman and ignores the restraints of aristocracy and his overbearing, disapproving father.... [More]
Starring: Christian Slater, Jared Leto, Jack Wild, Claire Forlani
Directed By: Radha Bharadwaj

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Superheroes Western hispanic 2017 cancelled YouTube Premium Calendar Neflix Freeform women police drama Disney+ Disney Plus zombie 20th Century Fox dceu political drama facebook saw Britbox marvel comics Reality Competition jamie lee curtis scene in color japanese Binge Guide Nat Geo Nickelodeon live action Action Tomatazos posters indiana jones medical drama basketball book 94th Oscars films A24 Certified Fresh Fall TV TCA 2017 Winners The Walt Disney Company Endgame based on movie USA HBO Max Opinion Box Office Image Comics scorecard Best Actor batman nfl VH1 scary movies Chernobyl parents The CW Disney Channel die hard Black History Month scary The Arrangement Stephen King IMDb TV streaming NBC pirates of the caribbean black foreign thriller archives hollywood The Purge fresh Universal Pictures deadpool Infographic sopranos Holidays Syfy Schedule indie Countdown CMT sag awards directors festival FXX french Adult Swim MSNBC Legendary disaster Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Black Mirror Music robots Marvel Studios doctor who Masterpiece Rocky Academy Awards streaming movies A&E independent Elton John Exclusive Video Esquire dc National Geographic 24 frames 2021 golden globe awards target canceled APB Christmas Tags: Comedy Grammys canceled TV shows remakes FX Ghostbusters cats Marvel talk show rt labs know your critic finale E! new york Dark Horse Comics San Diego Comic-Con twilight movie IFC aliens ViacomCBS Sundance Now 99% cooking rotten movies we love PlayStation DC Universe trophy Martial Arts Apple TV Plus Comics on TV Horror legend television revenge South by Southwest Film Festival YA green book tv talk ABC Lionsgate DC Comics live event docudrama 79th Golden Globes Awards justice league suspense Showtime MCU gangster Apple TV+ olympics casting cancelled TV series Hallmark Christmas movies documentary adventure SXSW 2022 new zealand australia italian Sundance TV harry potter spanish language ratings LGBT 21st Century Fox dogs spider-man AMC zombies art house biography travel 2018 Pop Kids & Family sports king kong Valentine's Day Amazon true crime Character Guide children's TV Brie Larson high school action-comedy comic TruTV Disney anime telelvision USA Network young adult ID Sneak Peek First Look war Drama 93rd Oscars documentaries rotten GoT toronto YouTube worst binge feel good Creative Arts Emmys HBO Go Lucasfilm biopic cinemax mission: impossible RT21 RT History Star Wars Quiz genre cults Mystery criterion 1990s TV One Netflix video on demand 45 chucky game show First Reviews Best Actress Star Trek award winner Animation 72 Emmy Awards Trivia BBC black comedy series rt labs critics edition BET Awards Sci-Fi superhero HFPA boxing BET AMC Plus comedies adaptation superman latino romantic comedy Mary Poppins Returns TV Land Extras lord of the rings blockbusters Paramount Network space screen actors guild Baby Yoda Classic Film comiccon richard e. Grant Epix Trailer marvel cinematic universe Walt Disney Pictures BBC One CNN Women's History Month Turner Disney Plus halloween Comedy Central CW Seed supernatural Broadway quibi trailers reboot Tumblr TIFF Cannes Super Bowl Mary poppins king arthur Acorn TV zero dark thirty hispanic heritage month Alien Lifetime TCA Awards Bravo Cartoon Network cars Oscar movies docuseries Disney streaming service Writers Guild of America MGM Avengers theme song OWN VOD golden globes all-time Comic-Con@Home 2021 razzies godzilla james bond teaser anthology Peacock See It Skip It science fiction Logo Watching Series breaking bad Crunchyroll singing competition rom-coms Premiere Dates Pixar Hulu dreamworks Discovery Channel Country Thanksgiving spain Sony Pictures MTV game of thrones nbcuniversal crime drama kaiju universal monsters discovery The Witch Teen Red Carpet Amazon Prime Video festivals FOX historical drama a nightmare on elm street mutant Rom-Com Shondaland CBS All Access Tarantino Turner Classic Movies comic book movies Pacific Islander President sitcom Ellie Kemper Paramount Plus news Awards X-Men natural history blockbuster Fantasy jurassic park Emmys Instagram Live Shudder slashers slasher critic resources stoner History debate animated TV movies Anna Paquin south america Hollywood Foreign Press Association Fox Searchlight CBS toy story aapi 2016 4/20 American Society of Cinematographers politics best Set visit comic book movie 2020 Apple transformers leaderboard Election YouTube Red concert BAFTA popular FX on Hulu TCA Podcast DGA Marathons Family 90s nature video Universal dramedy Funimation Columbia Pictures hidden camera Amazon Studios asian-american franchise TLC Lifetime Christmas movies TNT mob stop motion TV renewals Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt New York Comic Con serial killer DirecTV Arrowverse diversity new star wars movies Trophy Talk Song of Ice and Fire Hear Us Out satire book adaptation SundanceTV Tokyo Olympics prank child's play TCA Winter 2020 Best Director unscripted classics ABC Signature miniseries Prime Video sequels Nominations Paramount dragons Mudbound critics HBO cops WGN composers Spring TV witnail Rock technology 2015 rt archives Television Critics Association crossover free movies GLAAD Musical The Academy renewed TV shows mockumentary Fargo El Rey The Walking Dead Pet Sematary Heroines Superheroe heist movie obituary Cosplay football vampires kids Vudu Tubi joker ghosts comic books Biopics NYCC crime Pirates Fox News NBA E3 ITV LGBTQ worst movies Toys Best Picture 2019 Year in Review Travel Channel Film Festival Best and Worst dark hist Spectrum Originals cartoon venice 71st Emmy Awards mcc GIFs Rocketman VICE werewolf Wes Anderson psycho name the review fast and furious vs. WarnerMedia ABC Family IFC Films social media sequel christmas movies spinoff laika screenings Spike adenture Food Network Hallmark Television Academy TBS Captain marvel Holiday ESPN Polls and Games boxoffice Sundance kong Summer Awards Tour japan spider-verse Starz Comedy TV PBS Film versus Reality Mindy Kaling elevated horror cancelled television Winter TV Comic Book TCM 007 what to watch Video Games DC streaming service emmy awards Photos Interview Musicals Emmy Nominations SXSW reviews comics monster movies Crackle 73rd Emmy Awards Ovation stand-up comedy Mary Tyler Moore OneApp Netflix Christmas movies PaleyFest spy thriller halloween tv dexter Pop TV crime thriller Marvel Television spanish BBC America international royal family 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards SDCC wonder woman period drama Warner Bros. Amazon Prime Pride Month Oscars cancelled TV shows psychological thriller blaxploitation romance strong female leads
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy