(Photo by Sony/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Jared Leto Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking all the movies and series starring Jared Leto, including his career-launching cult ’90s show My So Called Life, beloved indies (Requiem for a Dream and Dallas Buyers Club, the latter which got him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar), sci-fi efforts (Blade Runner 2049, Mr. Nobody), and superhero forays (Suicide Squad, Morbius)!

#9 American Psycho (2000) 69% #9 Adjusted Score: 74429% Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale. Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Mary Harron

#21 Suicide Squad (2016) 26% #21 Adjusted Score: 51579% Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing. Synopsis: Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More] Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman Directed By: David Ayer

#24 Alexander (2004) 16% #24 Adjusted Score: 23525% Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life. Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Christopher Plummer Directed By: Oliver Stone