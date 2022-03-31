(Photo by Sony/ courtesy Everett Collection)
Jared Leto Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking all the movies and series starring Jared Leto, including his career-launching cult ’90s show My So Called Life, beloved indies (Requiem for a Dream and Dallas Buyers Club, the latter which got him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar), sci-fi efforts (Blade Runner 2049, Mr. Nobody), and superhero forays (Suicide Squad, Morbius)!
Synopsis:
"My So-Called Life" is a bastion of teen angst. Angela is a high schooler in constant turmoil over her exposure... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 103656%
Critics Consensus: Dallas Buyers Club rests squarely on Matthew McConaughey's scrawny shoulders, and he carries the burden gracefully with what might be a career-best performance.
Synopsis:
In mid-1980s Texas, electrician Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey) is stunned to learn that he has AIDS. Though told that he... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 121671%
Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and narratively satisfying, Blade Runner 2049 deepens and expands its predecessor's story while standing as an impressive filmmaking achievement in its own right.
Synopsis:
Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 85385%
Critics Consensus: The Thin Red Line is a daringly philosophical World War II film with an enormous cast of eager stars.
Synopsis:
In 1942, Private Witt (Jim Caviezel) is a U.S. Army absconder living peacefully with the locals of a small South... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 87084%
Critics Consensus: Solid acting, amazing direction, and elaborate production design make Fight Club a wild ride.
Synopsis:
A depressed man (Edward Norton) suffering from insomnia meets a strange soap salesman named Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and soon... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 82871%
Critics Consensus: Though the movie may be too intense for some to stomach, the wonderful performances and the bleak imagery are hard to forget.
Synopsis:
Imaginatively evoking the inner landscape of human beings longing to connect, to love and feel loved, the film is a... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 81306%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by David Fincher's directorial talent and Jodie Foster's performance, Panic Room is a well-crafted, above-average thriller.
Synopsis:
Trapped in their New York brownstone's panic room, a hidden chamber built as a sanctuary in the event of break-ins,... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 87936%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis:
In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 74429%
Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale.
Synopsis:
In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 67408%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Nobody's narrative tangles may bedevil as much as they entertain, but its big ambitions and absorbing visuals make for an intriguing addition to director Jaco Van Dormael's filmography.
Synopsis:
In 2092 the last mortal human (Jared Leto) on Earth reflects on his long past and thinks about the lives... [More]
Synopsis:
Inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 81767%
Critics Consensus: House of Gucci vacillates between inspired camp and dour drama too often to pull off a confident runway strut, but Lady Gaga's note-perfect performance has a timeless style all its own.
Synopsis:
House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 62610%
Critics Consensus: How to Make an American Quilt is a bit of a patchwork from a storytelling standpoint, but a strong ensemble cast led by Winona Ryder helps hold it all together.
Synopsis:
Soon-to-be-wed graduate student Finn Dodd (Winona Ryder) develops cold feet when she suspects her fiancé is cheating on her. In... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 67094%
Critics Consensus: While Lord of War is an intelligent examination of the gun trade, it is too scattershot in its plotting to connect.
Synopsis:
The 20-year arms dealing career of Queens, N.Y., outcast Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage) serves as a window onto the end... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 56546%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Olympic defeat matures a selfish distance runner (Jared Leto) into a sports activist before his 1975 death in a car... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 57772%
Critics Consensus: Angelina Jolie gives an intense performance, but overall Girl, Interrupted suffers from thin, predictable plotting that fails to capture the power of its source material.
Synopsis:
Set in the changing world of the late 1960s, "Girl, Interrupted" is the searing true story of Susanna Kaysen (Winona... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 50190%
Critics Consensus: The Outsider may satisfy Western fans, but despite a winning performance from Country music legend Trace Adkins it's too predictable to really leave a mark.
Synopsis:
A railroad worker unwittingly finds himself on the wrong side of a group of corrupt lawmen in the Old West.... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 47135%
Critics Consensus: Several genres and plotlines intertwine in Lonely Hearts but don't connect, creating an uneven and unsatisfying film.
Synopsis:
Det. Elmer Robinson (John Travolta), still grieving the loss of his suicidal wife, pursues two notorious murderers in 1940s New... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 58409%
Critics Consensus: An exceptionally well-cast throwback thriller, The Little Things will feel deeply familiar to genre fans -- for better and for worse.
Synopsis:
Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter to search for a serial killer who's terrorizing Los... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 40115%
Critics Consensus: The atmosphere is affecting, and the story, at times, is compelling, but with a lean script and limp direction, Black and White doesn't add up to much.
Synopsis:
Rich Bower (Power) is an up-and-coming star in the hip-hop world. Everyone wants to be around him, including Raven (Gaby... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 51579%
Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.
Synopsis:
Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 24710%
Critics Consensus: Elements of Scream reappear in a vastly inferior vehicle.
Synopsis:
A university is beset by a rash of gruesome murders that resemble old urban legends. When her friend Michelle (Natasha... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 19355%
Critics Consensus: Despite Jared Leto's committed performance, Chapter 27 fails to penetrate to mind of Mark David Chapman, John Lennon's killer.
Synopsis:
In this dramatization, mentally disturbed Mark David Chapman (Jared Leto) arrives in 1980 New York City to stalk his idol,... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 23525%
Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life.
Synopsis:
The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 21798%
Critics Consensus: Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this Spidey-adjacent mess is a vein attempt to make Morbius happen.
Synopsis:
One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen... [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A wealthy young man pursues a beautiful woman and ignores the restraints of aristocracy and his overbearing, disapproving father.... [More]