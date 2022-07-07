(Photo by New Line/courtesy Everett Collection)

25 Fresh James Caan Movies

James Caan rose to prominence with the 1971 gridiron tearjerker Brian’s Song, portraying cancer-afflicted Chicago Bears halfback Gale Sayers. Song was the most-watched TV-movie ever at the time, and earned Caan a Leading Role Emmy nomination. He matched that a year later with an Oscar nom for his performance as the reckless Sonny Corleone in The Godfather. Though those were the only major movie and TV nominations of his career, Caan would impact and shape the industry for decades, including starring in Michael Mann’s directorial debut (the stone-cold Thief) and Wes Anderson’s first (Bottle Rocket), putting a page in the book of great Stephen King adaptations (Misery), and appearing in Jon Faverau’s critical and commercial breakthrough, Elf. Caan appeared in almost every season of Las Vegas, and his final released project was 2021’s retirement community-set romantic comedy Queen Bees.

We look back and celebrate on Caan’s seven-decade career with his best Fresh films.

#2 Misery (1990) 90% #2 Adjusted Score: 95022% Critics Consensus: Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date. Synopsis: After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... After a serious car crash, novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is rescued by former nurse Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates), who... [More] Starring: James Caan, Kathy Bates, Frances Sternhagen, Richard Farnsworth Directed By: Rob Reiner

#3 Elf (2003) 85% #3 Adjusted Score: 91226% Critics Consensus: A movie full of Yuletide cheer, Elf is a spirited, good-natured family comedy, and it benefits greatly from Will Ferrell's funny and charming performance as one of Santa's biggest helpers. Synopsis: Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Edward Asner Directed By: Jon Favreau

#6 Thief (1981) 81% #6 Adjusted Score: 85085% Critics Consensus: Thief is an invigorating cut of neon noir - proudly pulpy, steeped in authenticity, and powered by a swaggering James Caan at the peak of his charisma. Synopsis: A highly skilled jewel thief, Frank (James Caan) longs to leave his dangerous trade and settle down with his girlfriend,... A highly skilled jewel thief, Frank (James Caan) longs to leave his dangerous trade and settle down with his girlfriend,... [More] Starring: James Caan, Tuesday Weld, Willie Nelson, James Belushi Directed By: Michael Mann