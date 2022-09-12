(Photo by MGM/courtesy Everett Collection)

Ice Cube Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking every movie starring Ice Cube! We start with his Certified Fresh films, including his early, high-impact debut Boyz N the Hood, both Jump Streets, and comedy Barbershop. The next two Barbershop sequels didn’t do as well with critics, but the franchise made a clean comeback with Next Cut in 2016. The stoner opus Friday is Fresh on the Tomatometer, and though Next and After Next are Rotten, they both acclaimed via the Audience Score.

#9 Rampart (2011) 74% #9 Adjusted Score: 79253% Critics Consensus: Rampart sends viewers plummeting into a nihilistic hell of its protagonist's creation, yet Woody Harrelson's performance in the central role is too magnetic to dismiss. Synopsis: In 1999, Officer Dave Brown (Woody Harrelson), a 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, tends to follow his... In 1999, Officer Dave Brown (Woody Harrelson), a 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, tends to follow his... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Ben Foster, Anne Heche, Ice Cube Directed By: Oren Moverman

#12 Trespass (1992) 71% #12 Adjusted Score: 71388% Critics Consensus: Trespass pits public servants against gangsters in a race for stolen loot -- and thanks to a killer cast and Walter Hill's assured direction, the audience wins. Synopsis: Firefighters Vince (Bill Paxton) and Don (William Sadler) venture into gang-infested territory to find gold that's been hidden inside an... Firefighters Vince (Bill Paxton) and Don (William Sadler) venture into gang-infested territory to find gold that's been hidden inside an... [More] Starring: Bill Paxton, Ice-T, William Sadler, Ice Cube Directed By: Walter Hill

#18 Anaconda (1997) 40% #18 Adjusted Score: 40435% Critics Consensus: Anaconda's pulpy pleasures are constricted by its own absurdity, but creature feature fans may enjoy its brazen silliness. Synopsis: Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her... Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz Directed By: Luis Llosa