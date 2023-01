(Photo by Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection)

All Gerard Butler Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking Gerard Butler movies by Tomatometer! We start with his Certified Fresh, including the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, the sentimental tearjerker Dear Frankie, and 2020’s Greenland. That sci-fi family thriller was his first Certified Fresh non-animated movie since Frankie 16 years earlier, and that led the way to 2021’s equally praised Copshop. Of course, much of Butler’s bread and butter are movies that don’t necessarily hit with critics but have built an enduring, action-focused audience over his career, including 2006’s 300, Rocknrolla, the Fallen series, Law Abiding Citizen, and now Plane. —Alex Vo

#3 Coriolanus (2011) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 97604% Critics Consensus: Visceral and visually striking, Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus proves Shakespeare can still be both electrifying and relevant in a modern context. Synopsis: Caius Martius, aka Coriolanus (Ralph Fiennes), is an arrogant and fearsome general who has built a career on protecting Rome... Caius Martius, aka Coriolanus (Ralph Fiennes), is an arrogant and fearsome general who has built a career on protecting Rome... [More] Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gerard Butler, Brian Cox, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Ralph Fiennes

#6 Copshop (2021) 82% #6 Adjusted Score: 85986% Critics Consensus: It doesn't add many new ingredients to the genre, but action fans in the mood for an old-school thriller will be happy to buy what Copshop is selling. Synopsis: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#10 Plane (2023) 73% #10 Adjusted Score: 78609% Critics Consensus: Plane charts a standard action-adventure course with its cruising altitude just a few miles above Direct-to-Video -- but with Gerard Butler in the cockpit, thriller enthusiasts will still find this a fun flight. Synopsis: In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making... In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda Directed By: Jean-François Richet

#12 RocknRolla (2008) 60% #12 Adjusted Score: 65277% Critics Consensus: Mixed reviews for Guy Ritchie's return to his London-based cockney wideboy gangster movie roots, but most agree, it's a step in the right direction following two major turkeys. Synopsis: Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandie Newton, Mark Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#15 Olympus Has Fallen (2013) 50% #15 Adjusted Score: 57109% Critics Consensus: It's far from original, but Olympus Has Fallen benefits from Antoine Fuqua's tense direction and a strong performance from Gerard Butler -- which might just be enough for action junkies. Synopsis: The unthinkable happens when heavily armed and highly trained terrorists launch a bold daytime attack on the White House. The... The unthinkable happens when heavily armed and highly trained terrorists launch a bold daytime attack on the White House. The... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

#21 Hunter Killer (2018) 37% #21 Adjusted Score: 41832% Critics Consensus: Much like the submarine in its story, Hunter Killer cruises the murky action depths, following a perfunctory course into territory that's been charted many times before. Synopsis: American submarine Capt. Joe Glass is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress in the Arctic Ocean. He... American submarine Capt. Joe Glass is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress in the Arctic Ocean. He... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common, Michael Nyqvist Directed By: Donovan Marsh

#26 London Has Fallen (2016) 27% #26 Adjusted Score: 38030% Critics Consensus: London Has Fallen traps a talented cast -- and all who dare to see it -- in a mid-1990s basic-cable nightmare of a film loaded with xenophobia and threadbare action-thriller clichés. Synopsis: After the death of the British prime minister, the world's most powerful leaders gather in London to pay their respects.... After the death of the British prime minister, the world's most powerful leaders gather in London to pay their respects.... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart, Morgan Freeman, Angela Bassett Directed By: Babak Najafi

#31 Geostorm (2017) 17% #31 Adjusted Score: 23169% Critics Consensus: Lacking impressive visuals, well-written characters, or involving drama, Geostorm aims for epic disaster-movie spectacle but ends up simply being a disaster of a movie. Synopsis: After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world's leaders came together to create an intricate network... After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world's leaders came together to create an intricate network... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara Directed By: Dean Devlin