All Gerard Butler Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking Gerard Butler movies by Tomatometer! We start with his Certified Fresh, including the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, the sentimental tearjerker Dear Frankie, and 2020’s Greenland. That sci-fi family thriller was his first Certified Fresh non-animated movie since Frankie 16 years earlier, and that led the way to 2021’s equally praised Copshop. Of course, much of Butler’s bread and butter are movies that don’t necessarily hit with critics but have built an enduring, action-focused audience over his career, including 2006’s 300, Rocknrolla, the Fallen series, Law Abiding Citizen, and now Plane. —Alex Vo

#3 Coriolanus (2011) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 97604% Critics Consensus: Visceral and visually striking, Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus proves Shakespeare can still be both electrifying and relevant in a modern context. Synopsis: Caius Martius, aka Coriolanus (Ralph Fiennes), is an arrogant and fearsome general who has built a career on protecting Rome... Caius Martius, aka Coriolanus (Ralph Fiennes), is an arrogant and fearsome general who has built a career on protecting Rome... [More] Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gerard Butler, Brian Cox, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Ralph Fiennes

#6 Copshop (2021) 82% #6 Adjusted Score: 85986% Critics Consensus: It doesn't add many new ingredients to the genre, but action fans in the mood for an old-school thriller will be happy to buy what Copshop is selling. Synopsis: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#10 Plane (2023) 73% #10 Adjusted Score: 78609% Critics Consensus: Plane charts a standard action-adventure course with its cruising altitude just a few miles above Direct-to-Video -- but with Gerard Butler in the cockpit, thriller enthusiasts will still find this a fun flight. Synopsis: In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making... In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda Directed By: Jean-François Richet

#12 RocknRolla (2008) 60% #12 Adjusted Score: 65277% Critics Consensus: Mixed reviews for Guy Ritchie's return to his London-based cockney wideboy gangster movie roots, but most agree, it's a step in the right direction following two major turkeys. Synopsis: Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... Old-school mobster Lenny Cole (Tom Wilkinson) rules London's underworld with an iron fist and a score of well-greased palms. As... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandie Newton, Mark Strong Directed By: Guy Ritchie