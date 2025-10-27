(Photo by Universal, Avco Embassy, Cannon Films, Summit Entertainment, Unapix Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 30 Essential Werewolf Movies To Watch Right Now

Werewolves haven’t had the same pop cultural penetration as their fright-night brethren like zombies, vampires, and the assortment of slasher villains, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have movies worth howling for. As with most movie monsters, the earliest efforts in the genre are among the best, as they open audience eyes to previously unseen worlds of terror, and illuminate a future of sequels, ripoffs, and remakes. 1941’s The Wolf Man, with Lon Chaney Jr., remains the fast and furriest, though we also pay tribute to its 1935 progenitor Werewolf of London.

Since ol’ Wolfy got a late start compared to other Universal Classic Monsters, at a time when their influence was beginning to wane, the studio was quick to put him in crossover sequels that were the style at the time. 1940s movies like Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man and The House of Frankenstein saw Chaney doing his best in a crowded cast.

Things frankly got quiet for a few decades, until in 1981 no less than three influential werewolf movies came out: Wolfen, The Howling, and An American Werewolf in London. Being back in the spotlight, and this being the ’80s, of course werewolves also got a teen comedy (Teen Wolf) and a kid-friendly romp (The Monster Squad).

Highlights since that ’80s heyday include the feminist deconstruction Ginger Snaps, action-packed Dog Soldiers, and getting the sexy treatment in both Underworld and Twilight.

If it’s a bright night out with a full moon, then you know what that means: Barricade the door, smelt all the silver in the house down into bullets, and get ready for a fur-flyin’ fight. That, or just check out our guide to the 30 Essential Werewolf Movies and settle in for a howling good time. —Alex Vo

#6 Werewolves Within (2021)

86% #6 Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#7 Dog Soldiers (2002)

82% #7 Critics Consensus: Frightening, funny, and packed with action, Dog Soldiers is well worth checking out for genre fans -- and marks writer-director Neil Marshall as a talent to keep an eye on. Synopsis: During a routine nighttime training mission in the Scottish Highlands, a small squad of British soldiers expected to rendezvous with During a routine nighttime training mission in the Scottish Highlands, a small squad of British soldiers expected to rendezvous with [More] Starring: Sean Pertwee, Kevin McKidd, Emma Cleasby, Liam Cunningham Directed By: Neil Marshall

#8 Blackout (2023)

75% #8 Critics Consensus: Werewolf horror with some extra socially conscious bite, Blackout reaffirms Larry Fessenden as a smart genre filmmaker who prioritizes character-building over kills. Synopsis: A fine arts painter is convinced that he is a werewolf wreaking havoc on a small American town under the A fine arts painter is convinced that he is a werewolf wreaking havoc on a small American town under the [More] Starring: Marshall Bell, Michael Buscemi, Alex Hurt, Addison Timlin Directed By: Larry Fessenden

#18 Wolf (1994)

61% #18 Critics Consensus: Wolf misses the jugular after showing flashes of killer instinct early on, but engaging stars and deft direction make this a unique horror-romance worth watching. Synopsis: After being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, aging book editor Will Randall (Jack Nicholson) finds himself full of After being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, aging book editor Will Randall (Jack Nicholson) finds himself full of [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Spader, Kate Nelligan Directed By: Mike Nichols