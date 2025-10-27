(Photo by Universal, Avco Embassy, Cannon Films, Summit Entertainment, Unapix Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection)
The 30 Essential Werewolf Movies To Watch Right Now
Werewolves haven’t had the same pop cultural penetration as their fright-night brethren like zombies, vampires, and the assortment of slasher villains, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have movies worth howling for. As with most movie monsters, the earliest efforts in the genre are among the best, as they open audience eyes to previously unseen worlds of terror, and illuminate a future of sequels, ripoffs, and remakes. 1941’s The Wolf Man, with Lon Chaney Jr., remains the fast and furriest, though we also pay tribute to its 1935 progenitor Werewolf of London.
Since ol’ Wolfy got a late start compared to other Universal Classic Monsters, at a time when their influence was beginning to wane, the studio was quick to put him in crossover sequels that were the style at the time. 1940s movies like Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man and The House of Frankenstein saw Chaney doing his best in a crowded cast.
Things frankly got quiet for a few decades, until in 1981 no less than three influential werewolf movies came out: Wolfen, The Howling, and An American Werewolf in London. Being back in the spotlight, and this being the ’80s, of course werewolves also got a teen comedy (Teen Wolf) and a kid-friendly romp (The Monster Squad).
Highlights since that ’80s heyday include the feminist deconstruction Ginger Snaps, action-packed Dog Soldiers, and getting the sexy treatment in both Underworld and Twilight.
If it’s a bright night out with a full moon, then you know what that means: Barricade the door, smelt all the silver in the house down into bullets, and get ready for a fur-flyin’ fight. That, or just check out our guide to the 30 Essential Werewolf Movies and settle in for a howling good time. —Alex Vo
#1
Critics Consensus: Good Manners adroitly juggles disparate tonal shifts while taking a uniquely smart and sensitive look at female relationships.
Synopsis:
A mysterious and wealthy woman hires a lonely nurse named Clara to be the nanny of her soon-to-be born child.
#2
Critics Consensus: A handsomely told tale with an affecting performance from Lon Chaney, Jr., The Wolf Man remains one of the classics of the Universal horror stable.
Synopsis:
When his brother dies, Larry Talbot (Lon Chaney) returns to Wales and reconciles with his father (Claude Rains). While there,
#3
Critics Consensus: The Wolf of Snow Hollow treads somewhat unsteadily between horror and comedy, but writer-director-star Jim Cummings' unique sensibilities make for an oddly haunting hybrid.
Synopsis:
A stressed-out police officer struggles not to give in to the paranoia that grips his small mountain town as bodies
#4
Critics Consensus: The strong female cast and biting satire of teenage life makes Ginger Snaps far more memorable than your average werewolf movie -- or teen flick.
Synopsis:
The story of two outcast sisters, Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins), in the mindless suburban town of Bailey
#5
Critics Consensus: Terrifying and funny in almost equal measure, John Landis' horror-comedy crosses genres while introducing Rick Baker's astounding make-up effects.
Synopsis:
David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne), two American college students, are backpacking through Britain when a large wolf attacks
#6
Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain.
Synopsis:
After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside
#7
Critics Consensus: Frightening, funny, and packed with action, Dog Soldiers is well worth checking out for genre fans -- and marks writer-director Neil Marshall as a talent to keep an eye on.
Synopsis:
During a routine nighttime training mission in the Scottish Highlands, a small squad of British soldiers expected to rendezvous with
#8
Critics Consensus: Werewolf horror with some extra socially conscious bite, Blackout reaffirms Larry Fessenden as a smart genre filmmaker who prioritizes character-building over kills.
Synopsis:
A fine arts painter is convinced that he is a werewolf wreaking havoc on a small American town under the
#9
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A patient (Tatiana Maslany) at a rehabilitation center tries to prevent a young woman (Emily Perkins) from transforming into a
#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Wolves and werewolves lurk throughout the dreams of young Rosaleen (Sarah Patterson), who imagines that she must journey through a
#11
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While in Tibet researching a mysterious flower that purportedly takes its strength from the moon, botanist Wilfred Glendon (Henry Hull)
#12
Critics Consensus: Police procedural meets werewolf flick in Wolfen, a creepy creature feature with a surprisingly profound side.
Synopsis:
New York City police investigator Dewey Wilson (Albert Finney) is trying to solve a series of grisly deaths in which
#13
Critics Consensus: The Howling packs enough laughs into its lycanthropic carnage to distinguish it from other werewolf entries, with impressive visual effects adding some bite.
Synopsis:
In Los Angeles, television journalist Karen White (Dee Wallace) is traumatized in the course of aiding the police in their
#14
Critics Consensus: Jacqueline Castel's feature debut is an arresting queer and lycanthropic coming of age story that longs for more, but delivers just enough panache to satisfy.
Synopsis:
Heather, an outcast teenage goalie, longs to play on the hockey team of her small northern town. She meets and
#15
Critics Consensus: This Danish feast may leave you wanting more, but When Animals Dream remains a solid attempt to redefine female adolescence through a lycanthropic lens.
Synopsis:
Teenage Marie lives on a small island with her father and catatonic mother. Virtually friendless and sullen, Marie begins to
#16
Critics Consensus: For a werewolf movie, The Cursed is frustratingly lacking in killer instinct -- but its intriguing additions to well-worn mythology add some necessary bite.
Synopsis:
In the late 1800s, a once-peaceful remote country village is under attack--but by who or what, no one knows. Villagers
#17
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An alcoholic cop experiences blackouts and starts turning into a werewolf when the full moon appears in the sky.
#18
Critics Consensus: Wolf misses the jugular after showing flashes of killer instinct early on, but engaging stars and deft direction make this a unique horror-romance worth watching.
Synopsis:
After being bitten by a wolf in rural Vermont, aging book editor Will Randall (Jack Nicholson) finds himself full of
#19
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man with brutal and macabre origins, Leon Corledo (Oliver Reed) was raised in the home of Don Alfredo Corledo
#20
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A secluded retirement community is plagued by mysterious and deadly attacks until a grizzled war veteran moves in, rallies the
#21
Critics Consensus: A fun '80s adventure with a slightly scary twist, The Monster Squad offers tween-friendly horror with just enough of a kick.
Synopsis:
Members (Andre Gower, Robby Kiger) of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man.
#22
Critics Consensus: Director Leigh Whannell's attempt at bringing a fresh psychological dimension to the Wolf Man comes at the expense of proper scares, although fans of body horror will still find some tasty morsels to chew on.
Synopsis:
From Blumhouse and visionary writer-director Leigh Whannell, the creators of the chilling modern monster tale The Invisible Man, comes a
#23
Critics Consensus: Though Michael J. Fox is as charismatic as ever, Teen Wolf's coming-of-age themes can't help but feel a little stale and formulaic.
Synopsis:
When high school nerd Scott Howard (Michael J. Fox) learns from his father, Harold (James Hampton), that being a werewolf
#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When big-game hunter Tom Newcliffe (Calvin Lockhart) invites a group of people to stay at his estate, they expect a
#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a series of unexplained murders occurs in the normally quiet town of Tarker's Mill, the residents decide to hunt
#26
Critics Consensus: Suitably grand and special effects-laden, The Wolfman suffers from a suspense-deficient script and a surprising lack of genuine chills.
Synopsis:
Though absent from his ancestral home of Blackmoor for many years, aristocrat Lawrence Talbot (Anthony Hopkins) returns to find his
#27
Critics Consensus: Though stylish to look at, Underworld is tedious and derivative.
Synopsis:
Under cover of night, vampires engage in an age-old battle with their sworn enemies, the Lycans, a clan of violent
#28
Critics Consensus: The Twilight Saga's second installment may satisfy hardcore fans of the series, but outsiders are likely to be turned off by its slow pace, relentlessly downcast tone, and excessive length.
Synopsis:
After the abrupt departure of Edward, her vampire love, Bella finds comfort in her deepening friendship with Jacob Black. However
#29
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Lawrence Stewart Talbot (Lon Chaney Jr.) is plagued by a physical oddity that turns him into a crazed werewolf after
#30
Critics Consensus: A hollow creature feature that suffers from CGI overload.
Synopsis:
Famed monster slayer Gabriel Van Helsing (Hugh Jackman) is dispatched to Transylvania to assist the last of the Valerious bloodline