25 Essential High School Movies of the Last 25 Years

Rotten Tomatoes celebrates its birthday every year right around the same time students/parents and dreading/celebrating the dawn of a new school year. And with Rotten Tomatoes having no kids to send off (being a review aggregation site and not a living sentient organism capable of reproduction — though who knows what the future holds?) RT instead is getting into the school spirit with 25 essential high school movies of the last 25 years, ever since its inception in 1998.

Come gather as we relive the young glory days of peak accomplishments, including attending epic ragers, throwing a football over them mountains, definitely making fetch happen, and occasionally breaking down the social heirachy of locker room hallways.

The movies include Certified Fresh classics like 21 Jump Street, Juno, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Easy A, and Mean Girls. Then there’s enduring Fresh favorites (Remember the Titans, 10 Things I Hate About You, American Pie), and even Cruel Intentions. Sometimes you gotta throw the ugly outcast a bone, ya know?

Going by release order, see our selections of the 25 essential high school movies since 1998!

#9 Brick (2005) 80% #9 Adjusted Score: 84986% Critics Consensus: This entertaining homage to noirs past has been slickly and compellingly updated to a contemporary high school setting. Synopsis: After receiving a frantic phone call from his ex-girlfriend, teenage loner Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) learns that her dead body... After receiving a frantic phone call from his ex-girlfriend, teenage loner Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) learns that her dead body... [More] Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Lukas Haas, Nora Zehetner, Noah Fleiss Directed By: Rian Johnson

#11 Juno (2007) 94% #11 Adjusted Score: 102194% Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist. Synopsis: When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... [More] Starring: Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Directed By: Jason Reitman

#12 Superbad (2007) 88% #12 Adjusted Score: 95812% Critics Consensus: Deftly balancing vulgarity and sincerity while placing its protagonists in excessive situations, Superbad is an authentic take on friendship and the overarching awkwardness of the high school experience. Synopsis: High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... High school seniors Seth and Evan have high hopes for a graduation party. The co-dependent teens plan to score booze... [More] Starring: Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader Directed By: Greg Mottola