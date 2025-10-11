(Photo by ©Gravitas Ventures)

Diane Keaton Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Oscar-winning actress and Hollywood icon Diane Keaton has passed away at 79.

Stars rise and fall with some regularity in Hollywood, but few rise as high or as quickly and shine as bright or as long as Diane Keaton did. Even before she appeared on screen, she had earned a Tony nomination for her work in Woody Allen’s Broadway comedy Play It Again, Sam, kick-starting a fruitful partnership that would carry over onto the big screen.

Still, Keaton’s breakout film role came early in her career. After making her screen debut in 1970’s Lovers and Other Strangers — itself a multiple Oscar-nominated film — Keaton put the industry on notice when she starred opposite Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone as Kay Adams in The Godfather, a role she would reprise across the trilogy.

At the same time she was establishing her dramatic bona fides, though, she also began her on-screen collaboration with Woody Allen, which began with films like Sleeper and Love and Death and ultimately yielded two of the most celebrated comedies of our time: Manhattan and Annie Hall. The latter not only earned Keaton an Academy Award, but also established her as an unlikely fashion icon, cementing her status as a generational talent.

Keaton spent the ensuing years similarly balancing dramatic roles with comedic ones, earning a second Best Actress nomination for the historical drama Reds before starring in Nancy Meyers’ 1987 comedy Baby Boom. The latter also led to a pair of 1990s fan favorites, Father of the Bride and its sequel, both of which Meyers wrote, and Keaton scored yet another Oscar nod for her work in Meyers’ 2003 comedy Something’s Gotta Give.

Keaton chose to spend most of her late career having fun, foregoing the heavier dramatic work to focus on making people laugh in movies like Morning Glory, Book Club, and Mack & Rita. With the news of her passing, we’re looking back at all of Diane Keaton’s movies, sorting them by Tomatometer. What is your favorite of the bunch, and where does it rank? Read on for the full list.

#6 Reds (1981)

90% #6 Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it. Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton Directed By: Warren Beatty

#33 Hampstead (2017)

43% #33 Critics Consensus: Hampstead plays matchmaker with a pair of talented veterans, but the sum of their efforts isn't enough to overcome a deeply mediocre story. Synopsis: Though Emily and Donald live in the same London neighborhood of Hampstead, the worlds they inhabit could not be more Though Emily and Donald live in the same London neighborhood of Hampstead, the worlds they inhabit could not be more [More] Starring: Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson, Lesley Manville, Jason Watkins Directed By: Joel Hopkins

#36 Poms (2019)

36% #36 Critics Consensus: While the cast is something to cheer about, Poms squanders its talented stars on a clichéd comedy that disrespects the demographic it's trying to celebrate. Synopsis: Martha is an introverted woman who moves to a retirement community that has shuffleboard, golf, bowling and other activities. Hoping Martha is an introverted woman who moves to a retirement community that has shuffleboard, golf, bowling and other activities. Hoping [More] Starring: Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Celia Weston, Alisha Boe Directed By: Zara Hayes