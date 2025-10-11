TAGGED AS: , ,

Diane Keaton in Mack & Rita (2022)
Diane Keaton Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Oscar-winning actress and Hollywood icon Diane Keaton has passed away at 79.

Stars rise and fall with some regularity in Hollywood, but few rise as high or as quickly and shine as bright or as long as Diane Keaton did. Even before she appeared on screen, she had earned a Tony nomination for her work in Woody Allen’s Broadway comedy Play It Again, Sam, kick-starting a fruitful partnership that would carry over onto the big screen.

Still, Keaton’s breakout film role came early in her career. After making her screen debut in 1970’s Lovers and Other Strangers — itself a multiple Oscar-nominated film — Keaton put the industry on notice when she starred opposite Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone as Kay Adams in The Godfather, a role she would reprise across the trilogy.

At the same time she was establishing her dramatic bona fides, though, she also began her on-screen collaboration with Woody Allen, which began with films like Sleeper and Love and Death and ultimately yielded two of the most celebrated comedies of our time: Manhattan and Annie Hall. The latter not only earned Keaton an Academy Award, but also established her as an unlikely fashion icon, cementing her status as a generational talent.

Keaton spent the ensuing years similarly balancing dramatic roles with comedic ones, earning a second Best Actress nomination for the historical drama Reds before starring in Nancy Meyers’ 1987 comedy Baby Boom. The latter also led to a pair of 1990s fan favorites, Father of the Bride and its sequel, both of which Meyers wrote, and Keaton scored yet another Oscar nod for her work in Meyers’ 2003 comedy Something’s Gotta Give.

Keaton chose to spend most of her late career having fun, foregoing the heavier dramatic work to focus on making people laugh in movies like Morning Glory, Book Club, and Mack & Rita. With the news of her passing, we’re looking back at all of Diane Keaton’s movies, sorting them by Tomatometer. What is your favorite of the bunch, and where does it rank? Read on for the full list.

#1

The Godfather (1972)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: One of Hollywood's greatest critical and commercial successes, The Godfather gets everything right; not only did the movie transcend expectations, it established new benchmarks for American cinema.
Synopsis: Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard S. Castellano
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#2

Annie Hall (1977)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#2
Critics Consensus: Filled with poignant performances and devastating humor, Annie Hall represents a quantum leap for Woody Allen and remains an American classic.
Synopsis: Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane
Directed By: Woody Allen

#3

The Godfather, Part II (1974)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#3
Critics Consensus: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.
Synopsis: The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#4

Finding Dory (2016)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#4
Critics Consensus: Funny, poignant, and thought-provoking, Finding Dory delivers a beautifully animated adventure that adds another entertaining chapter to its predecessor's classic story.
Synopsis: Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is a wide-eyed, blue tang fish who suffers from memory loss every 10 seconds or so. The [More]
Starring: Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Ed O'Neill, Kaitlin Olson
Directed By: Andrew Stanton

#5

Manhattan (1979)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#5
Critics Consensus: One of Woody Allen's early classics, Manhattan combines modern, bittersweet humor and timeless romanticism with unerring grace.
Synopsis: Director Woody Allen's love letter to New York City stars Allen as frustrated television writer Isaac Davis, a twice-divorced malcontent [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Mariel Hemingway, Michael Murphy
Directed By: Woody Allen

#6

Reds (1981)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#6
Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it.
Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor [More]
Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton
Directed By: Warren Beatty

#7

Marvin's Room (1996)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#7
Critics Consensus: Marvin's Room rises above the pack of dysfunctional family dramas thanks to an impeccable cast that includes Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Synopsis: Bessie (Diane Keaton) and Lee (Meryl Streep) are sisters who have remained apart for nearly 20 years due to radically [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro
Directed By: Jerry Zaks

#8

Sleeper (1973)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#8
Critics Consensus: In Sleeper, Woody Allen's madcap futurist comedy, practically each joke and one-liner hits it target.
Synopsis: After health-store owner Miles Monroe (Woody Allen) dies during a routine surgery, his family has him cryogenically frozen. He awakens [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, John Beck, Mews Small
Directed By: Woody Allen

#9

Love and Death (1975)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#9
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen plunks his neurotic persona into a Tolstoy pastiche and yields one of his funniest films, brimming with slapstick ingenuity and a literary inquiry into subjects as momentous as Love and Death.
Synopsis: In Woody Allen's comic take on 19th-century Russian philosophical novels and the Soviet-era epic films made from them, Boris (Woody [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Georges Adet, Frank Adu
Directed By: Woody Allen

#10

Lovers and Other Strangers (1970)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As Mike (Michael Brandon) and Susan (Bonnie Bedelia) prepare to wed, the couple's families bring their own relationship troubles to [More]
Starring: Gig Young, Bea Arthur, Bonnie Bedelia, Anne Jackson
Directed By: Cy Howard

#11

Play It Again, Sam (1972)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#11
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Overanxious film critic Allan (Woody Allen) sinks into a depression after his wife leaves him. Concerned, his married friends Dick [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Jerry Lacy
Directed By: Herbert Ross

#12

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#12
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Larry Lipton (Woody Allen) and his wife, Carol (Diane Keaton), are adjusting to life with their son away at college [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Alan Alda, Anjelica Huston
Directed By: Woody Allen

#13

Shoot the Moon (1982)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#13
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After years of marriage, the seemingly perfect relationship between accomplished writer George Dunlap (Albert Finney) and his wife, Faith (Diane [More]
Starring: Albert Finney, Diane Keaton, Dana Hill, Peter Weller
Directed By: Alan Parker

#14

Crimes of the Heart (1986)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#14
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In this tearjerker based on a successful stage drama, an untimely death haunts a trio of sisters, yet their love [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange, Sissy Spacek, Sam Shepard
Directed By: Bruce Beresford

#15

Arthur's Whisky (2024)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Arthur's Whisky is a charming, feel-good comedy about living in the moment. When Joan's (Patricia Hodge) husband dies, she discovers [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Hayley Mills, David Harewood, Patricia Hodge
Directed By: Stephen Cookson

#16

Interiors (1978)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#16
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When dominating interior designer Eve (Geraldine Page) and her husband, Arthur (E.G. Marshall), split after decades of marriage, it comes [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Geraldine Page, E.G. Marshall, Kristin Griffith
Directed By: Woody Allen

#17

Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#17
Critics Consensus: Though it occasionally stumbles into sitcom territory, Something's Gotta Give is mostly a smart, funny romantic comedy, with sharp performances from Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and Keanu Reeves.
Synopsis: When aging womanizer Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend, Marin (Amanda Peet), arrive at her family's beach house [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand
Directed By: Nancy Meyers

#18

Father of the Bride (1991)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#18
Critics Consensus: While it doesn't quite hit the heights of the original, this remake of the 1950 classic is pleasantly enjoyable, thanks in large part to winning performances from Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Synopsis: George Banks (Steve Martin) and his wife, Nina (Diane Keaton), are the proud parents of Annie (Kimberly Williams), but when [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin
Directed By: Charles Shyer

#19

Baby Boom (1987)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#19
Critics Consensus: Baby Boom struggles to impart its feminist ideals, but Diane Keaton's winsome leading work helps keep things breezily entertaining.
Synopsis: J.C. Wiatt (Diane Keaton) is a New York City businesswoman who is married to her job and has a relationship [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Harold Ramis, Sam Shepard, Sam Wanamaker
Directed By: Charles Shyer

#20

The Godfather, Part III (1990)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#20
Critics Consensus: The final installment of The Godfather saga recalls its predecessors' power when it's strictly business, but underwhelming performances and confused tonality brings less closure to the Corleone story.
Synopsis: As Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) ages, he finds that being the head of the Corleone crime family isn't getting any [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, Andy Garcia
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#21

Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977)
Tomatometer icon 61%

#21
Critics Consensus: Diane Keaton gives an absolutely fearless performance in a sexual thriller whose ending will leave audiences trembling.
Synopsis: Raised in a strict Catholic family, Theresa (Diane Keaton) teaches deaf children during the day and cruises singles bars and [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Tom Berenger, Tuesday Weld
Directed By: Richard Brooks

#22

Morning Glory (2010)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#22
Critics Consensus: It's lifted by affable performances from its impeccable cast, and it's often charming -- but Morning Glory is also inconsistent and derivative.
Synopsis: Newly hired as a producer on a national morning-news program called "Daybreak," Becky Fuller (Rachel McAdams) decides to revitalize the [More]
Starring: Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Roger Michell

#23

The Little Drummer Girl (1984)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An Israeli agent (Klaus Kinski) uses a pro-Palestinian U.S. actress (Diane Keaton) as a spy to catch a terrorist bomber. [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Yorgo Voyagis, Klaus Kinski, Sami Frey
Directed By: George Roy Hill

#24

Book Club (2018)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#24
Critics Consensus: Book Club only intermittently rises to the level of its impressive veteran cast; fortunately, they're more than enough to bring pedestrian material entertainingly to life.
Synopsis: Four friends' lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous "50 Shades of Grey." From discovering [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen
Directed By: Bill Holderman

#25

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Just when George Banks (Steve Martin) has gotten used to his daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams), being married, she announces that [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Directed By: Charles Shyer

#26

The Good Mother (1988)
Tomatometer icon 54%

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Boston woman's (Diane Keaton) ex-husband sues for custody of their daughter after an incident over her live-in lover (Liam [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Liam Neeson, Jason Robards, Ralph Bellamy
Directed By: Leonard Nimoy

#27

The Family Stone (2005)
Tomatometer icon 52%

#27
Critics Consensus: This family holiday dramedy features fine performances but awkward shifts of tone.
Synopsis: Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) wants to bring his girlfriend, Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker), to meet his bohemian Connecticut family [More]
Starring: Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton, Luke Wilson
Directed By: Thomas Bezucha

#28

Harry and Walter Go to New York (1976)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#28
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two vaudevillians (James Caan, Elliott Gould) join a master safecracker (Michael Caine) on a bank caper in 1890s New York. [More]
Starring: James Caan, Elliott Gould, Michael Caine, Diane Keaton
Directed By: Mark Rydell

#29

The First Wives Club (1996)
Tomatometer icon 49%

#29
Critics Consensus: First Wives Club is headlined by a trio of comedic dynamos, but the script lets them down with tepid plotting and a fatal lack of satirical bite.
Synopsis: Despondent over the marriage of her ex-husband to a younger woman, a middle-aged divorcée plunges to her death from her [More]
Starring: Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, Maggie Smith
Directed By: Hugh Wilson

#30

5 Flights Up (2014)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#30
Critics Consensus: 5 Flights Up is a bit of a narrative fixer-upper, but when it comes to watching Diane Keaton and Morgan Freeman share screen time, you really can't beat the view.
Synopsis: A husband (Morgan Freeman) and wife (Diane Keaton) spend a hectic weekend pondering the sale of the apartment they've shared [More]
Starring: Morgan Freeman, Diane Keaton, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Preston
Directed By: Richard Loncraine

#31

Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#31
Critics Consensus: Book Club: The Next Chapter's leading quartet remains eminently watchable, but they're underserved by its corny jokes and somewhat patronizing tone.
Synopsis: The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen
Directed By: Bill Holderman

#32

Mrs. Soffel (1984)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Kate Soffel (Diane Keaton) is married to a prison warden in Pittsburgh, and is the mother of their four children. [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Mel Gibson, Matthew Modine, Edward Herrmann
Directed By: Gillian Armstrong

#33

Hampstead (2017)
Tomatometer icon 43%

#33
Critics Consensus: Hampstead plays matchmaker with a pair of talented veterans, but the sum of their efforts isn't enough to overcome a deeply mediocre story.
Synopsis: Though Emily and Donald live in the same London neighborhood of Hampstead, the worlds they inhabit could not be more [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson, Lesley Manville, Jason Watkins
Directed By: Joel Hopkins

#34

I Will, I Will... for Now (1975)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#34
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A New Yorker (Elliott Gould) and his ex-wife (Diane Keaton) try marriage with a contract written by his lawyer (Paul [More]
Starring: Elliott Gould, Diane Keaton, Paul Sorvino, Victoria Principal
Directed By: Norman Panama

#35

Smother (2007)
Tomatometer icon 38%

#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An unemployed man (Dax Shepard) deals with his overbearing mother (Diane Keaton) and a wife (Liv Tyler) who desperately wants [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Dax Shepard, Liv Tyler, Mike White
Directed By: Vince Di Meglio

#36

Poms (2019)
Tomatometer icon 36%

#36
Critics Consensus: While the cast is something to cheer about, Poms squanders its talented stars on a clichéd comedy that disrespects the demographic it's trying to celebrate.
Synopsis: Martha is an introverted woman who moves to a retirement community that has shuffleboard, golf, bowling and other activities. Hoping [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Celia Weston, Alisha Boe
Directed By: Zara Hayes

#37

Maybe I Do (2023)
Tomatometer icon 31%

#37
Critics Consensus: Its title leaves plenty of room for doubt, but don't be fooled: Despite its impressive cast, Maybe I Do is a definitively subpar rom-com.
Synopsis: With an award-winning ensemble cast, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and [More]
Starring: Emma Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, Luke Bracey
Directed By: Michael Jacobs

#38

The Other Sister (1999)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#38
Critics Consensus: Made-for-tv drama evokes anything but real emotion.
Synopsis: Carla Tate (Juliette Lewis) has never been like her sisters. Sent at a young age to a school for children [More]
Starring: Juliette Lewis, Diane Keaton, Tom Skerritt, Giovanni Ribisi
Directed By: Garry Marshall

#39

Mack & Rita (2022)
Tomatometer icon 24%

#39
Critics Consensus: Diane Keaton gives Mack & Rita her all, but this cloying comedy lets her down at nearly every turn.
Synopsis: When 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail) reluctantly joins a Palm Springs bachelorette trip for her best friend Carla [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Taylour Paige, Elizabeth Lail, Loretta Devine
Directed By: Katie Aselton

#40

Mad Money (2008)
Tomatometer icon 22%

#40
Critics Consensus: A laborious, unfunny and implausible heist film.
Synopsis: After her husband loses his job, upper-crust housewife Bridget Cardigan (Diane Keaton) is forced to take a job as a [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Queen Latifah, Katie Holmes, Ted Danson
Directed By: Callie Khouri

#41

Darling Companion (2012)
Tomatometer icon 21%

#41
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Beth Winter (Diane Keaton), wife of a self-absorbed surgeon named Joseph (Kevin Kline), is decidedly lonely. One day while out [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Kevin Kline, Dianne Wiest, Richard Jenkins
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#42

Love the Coopers (2015)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#42
Critics Consensus: Love the Coopers has a talented cast and a uniquely bittersweet blend of holiday cheer in its better moments, but they're all let down by a script content to settle for cloying smarm.
Synopsis: For their annual Christmas Eve celebration, Sam Cooper (John Goodman) and his wife Charlotte (Diane Keaton) welcome four generations of [More]
Starring: Alan Arkin, John Goodman, Ed Helms, Diane Keaton
Directed By: Jessie Nelson

#43

And So It Goes (2014)
Tomatometer icon 16%

#43
Critics Consensus: And So It Goes aims for comedy, but with two talented stars stuck in a half-hearted effort from a once-mighty filmmaker, it ends in unintentional tragedy.
Synopsis: Nobody likes real-estate agent Oren Little (Michael Douglas), and he prefers it that way. He's deliberately mean to anyone who [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Sterling Jerins, Frances Sternhagen
Directed By: Rob Reiner

#44

Town & Country (2001)
Tomatometer icon 13%

#44
Critics Consensus: Afflicted with extensive re-editing and re-writing, this sex comedy feels confusingly choppy. Also, the main characters are so wealthy and privileged that it's difficult to feel sympathy for their problems.
Synopsis: Porter Stoddard (Warren Beatty) is a well-known New York architect who is at a crossroads; a nexus where twists and [More]
Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Andie MacDowell, Garry Shandling
Directed By: Peter Chelsom

#45

Hanging Up (2000)
Tomatometer icon 13%

#45
Critics Consensus: Though the screenplay and the novel it's based on were both written by the same person, critics say Hanging Up is an unsuccessful adaptation. The acting is praised as solid, but is ultimately unable to save the film.
Synopsis: Three sisters (Diane Keaton, Meg Ryan, Lisa Kudrow) do what they do best with life, love, and lunacy on the [More]
Starring: Meg Ryan, Diane Keaton, Lisa Kudrow, Walter Matthau
Directed By: Diane Keaton

#46

The Lemon Sisters (1989)
Tomatometer icon 11%

#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three women (Diane Keaton, Carol Kane, Kathryn Grody) get on with their lives and boyfriends after breaking up their Atlantic [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Carol Kane, Kathryn Grody, Elliott Gould
Directed By: Joyce Chopra

#47

Mama's Boy (2007)
Tomatometer icon 9%

#47
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A 29-year-old slacker (Jon Heder) who still lives with his mother (Diane Keaton) takes action when a self-help guru (Jeff [More]
Starring: Jon Heder, Diane Keaton, Jeff Daniels, Anna Faris
Directed By: Tim Hamilton

#48

Summer Camp (2024)
Tomatometer icon 8%

#48
Critics Consensus: Pack it in -- this lame comedy is about as fun as summer school.
Synopsis: Summer Camp tells the story of Nora (Diane Keaton), Ginny (Kathy Bates), and Mary (Alfre Woodard), who have been best [More]
Starring: Kathy Bates, Diane Keaton, Alfre Woodard, Dennis Haysbert
Directed By: Castille Landon

#49

The Big Wedding (2013)
Tomatometer icon 7%

#49
Critics Consensus: The Big Wedding's all-star cast is stranded in a contrived, strained plot that features broad stabs at humor but few laughs.
Synopsis: Don (Robert De Niro) and Ellie Griffin (Diane Keaton) are long-divorced, but when their adopted son's ultraconservative biological mother unexpectedly [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Katherine Heigl
Directed By: Justin Zackham

#50

Because I Said So (2007)
Tomatometer icon 3%

#50
Critics Consensus: Overly reliant on caricatures and lacking any human insight, Because I Said So is an unfunny, cliche-ridden mess.
Synopsis: Daphne Wilder (Diane Keaton) is the proud mother of three women: Milly (Mandy Moore), Maggie (Lauren Graham) and Mae (Piper [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore, Lauren Graham, Piper Perabo
Directed By: Michael Lehmann

#51

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters (2020)
Tomatometer icon 3%

#51
Critics Consensus: A romantic comedy only in the loosest sense, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters offers a sobering reminder that even stars like Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons occasionally do unpleasant things to pay the bills.
Synopsis: A fussy celebrity caterer, a blind woman, a tour-bus guide and an inexperienced wedding planner search for love. [More]
Starring: Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, King Bach
Directed By: Dennis Dugan

#52

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)
Tomatometer icon 0%

#52
Critics Consensus: Look Who's Talking Now: Look away.
Synopsis: James (John Travolta) and Mollie Ubriacco (Kirstie Alley) are expanding the family again, this time with Rocks the mutt (Danny [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, David Gallagher, Tabitha Lupien
Directed By: Tom Ropelewski

