Diane Keaton Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Oscar-winning actress and Hollywood icon Diane Keaton has passed away at 79.
Stars rise and fall with some regularity in Hollywood, but few rise as high or as quickly and shine as bright or as long as Diane Keaton did. Even before she appeared on screen, she had earned a Tony nomination for her work in Woody Allen’s Broadway comedy Play It Again, Sam, kick-starting a fruitful partnership that would carry over onto the big screen.
Still, Keaton’s breakout film role came early in her career. After making her screen debut in 1970’s Lovers and Other Strangers — itself a multiple Oscar-nominated film — Keaton put the industry on notice when she starred opposite Al Pacino’s Michael Corleone as Kay Adams in The Godfather, a role she would reprise across the trilogy.
At the same time she was establishing her dramatic bona fides, though, she also began her on-screen collaboration with Woody Allen, which began with films like Sleeper and Love and Death and ultimately yielded two of the most celebrated comedies of our time: Manhattan and Annie Hall. The latter not only earned Keaton an Academy Award, but also established her as an unlikely fashion icon, cementing her status as a generational talent.
Keaton spent the ensuing years similarly balancing dramatic roles with comedic ones, earning a second Best Actress nomination for the historical drama Reds before starring in Nancy Meyers’ 1987 comedy Baby Boom. The latter also led to a pair of 1990s fan favorites, Father of the Bride and its sequel, both of which Meyers wrote, and Keaton scored yet another Oscar nod for her work in Meyers’ 2003 comedy Something’s Gotta Give.
Keaton chose to spend most of her late career having fun, foregoing the heavier dramatic work to focus on making people laugh in movies like Morning Glory, Book Club, and Mack & Rita. With the news of her passing, we’re looking back at all of Diane Keaton’s movies, sorting them by Tomatometer. What is your favorite of the bunch, and where does it rank? Read on for the full list.
Critics Consensus: One of Hollywood's greatest critical and commercial successes, The Godfather gets everything right; not only did the movie transcend expectations, it established new benchmarks for American cinema.
Synopsis: Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of [More]
Critics Consensus: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.
Synopsis: The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone [More]
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen plunks his neurotic persona into a Tolstoy pastiche and yields one of his funniest films, brimming with slapstick ingenuity and a literary inquiry into subjects as momentous as Love and Death.
Synopsis: In Woody Allen's comic take on 19th-century Russian philosophical novels and the Soviet-era epic films made from them, Boris (Woody [More]
Critics Consensus: Though it occasionally stumbles into sitcom territory, Something's Gotta Give is mostly a smart, funny romantic comedy, with sharp performances from Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and Keanu Reeves.
Synopsis: When aging womanizer Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend, Marin (Amanda Peet), arrive at her family's beach house [More]
Critics Consensus: While it doesn't quite hit the heights of the original, this remake of the 1950 classic is pleasantly enjoyable, thanks in large part to winning performances from Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Synopsis: George Banks (Steve Martin) and his wife, Nina (Diane Keaton), are the proud parents of Annie (Kimberly Williams), but when [More]
Critics Consensus: The final installment of The Godfather saga recalls its predecessors' power when it's strictly business, but underwhelming performances and confused tonality brings less closure to the Corleone story.
Synopsis: As Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) ages, he finds that being the head of the Corleone crime family isn't getting any [More]
Critics Consensus:Love the Coopers has a talented cast and a uniquely bittersweet blend of holiday cheer in its better moments, but they're all let down by a script content to settle for cloying smarm.
Synopsis: For their annual Christmas Eve celebration, Sam Cooper (John Goodman) and his wife Charlotte (Diane Keaton) welcome four generations of [More]
Critics Consensus: Afflicted with extensive re-editing and re-writing, this sex comedy feels confusingly choppy. Also, the main characters are so wealthy and privileged that it's difficult to feel sympathy for their problems.
Synopsis: Porter Stoddard (Warren Beatty) is a well-known New York architect who is at a crossroads; a nexus where twists and [More]
Critics Consensus: Though the screenplay and the novel it's based on were both written by the same person, critics say Hanging Up is an unsuccessful adaptation. The acting is praised as solid, but is ultimately unable to save the film.
Synopsis: Three sisters (Diane Keaton, Meg Ryan, Lisa Kudrow) do what they do best with life, love, and lunacy on the [More]
Critics Consensus: A romantic comedy only in the loosest sense, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters offers a sobering reminder that even stars like Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons occasionally do unpleasant things to pay the bills.
Synopsis: A fussy celebrity caterer, a blind woman, a tour-bus guide and an inexperienced wedding planner search for love. [More]