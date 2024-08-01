(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. Deadpool & Wolverine.)

Every Certified Fresh Movie & Show in July 2024

If you want just the cream of the July crop, here’s every movie and show that went Certified Fresh during the month!

In movies, four wide releases: the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine, long-awaited disaster sequel Twisters, and another strong month for horror with Longlegs, MaXXXine, and Oddity.

With limited movies, we saw Asian-American teenage anthem Didi, and Indian action/thriller Kill, which is already in the works to be remade by Lionsgate.

With TV, Natalie Portman premiered Lady in the Lake for AppleTV+, Cobra Kai returned for a successful sixth season, and Rashida Jones explores AI with Sunny.

And for films and TV that took the longer route to Certified Fresh status, we have The Monk and the Gun (which released in February of this year), the light French comedy/drama Alice from 2019, and Charli XCX’s lockdown doc Alone Together for full brat summer supremacy.

#2 I Am: Celine Dion (2024) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 101973% Critics Consensus: Cutting through cliché with an earnest and open closet of vulnerability, I Am is a moving portrait of resilience, proving that Celine Dion will go on. Synopsis: Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at... Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at... [More] Starring: Céline Dion Directed By: Irene Taylor

#3 The First Wave (2021) 98% #3 Adjusted Score: 99162% Critics Consensus: The First Wave presents a starkly gripping snapshot of a crisis unfolding -- and its grim toll on those who put their lives on the line to fight it. Synopsis: With exclusive access inside one of New York's hardest hit hospital systems during the terrifying first four months of the... With exclusive access inside one of New York's hardest hit hospital systems during the terrifying first four months of the... [More] Starring: Nathalie Dougé Directed By: Matthew Heineman

#4 Oddity (2024) 96% #4 Adjusted Score: 101889% Critics Consensus: An elegant and spooky ghost story punctuated with clever jolts, Oddity hews to the fundamentals of fright and achieves shout-inducing results. Synopsis: When Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house that she and her husband Ted are renovating, everyone suspects... When Dani is brutally murdered at the remote country house that she and her husband Ted are renovating, everyone suspects... [More] Starring: Gwilym Lee, Carolyn Bracken, Tadhg Murphy, Caroline Menton Directed By: Damian McCarthy

#6 Crossing (2024) 96% #6 Adjusted Score: 98260% Critics Consensus: A tender odyssey with Mzia Arabuli's wonderful performance as the audience's guide, Crossing marks another humanist triumph for writer-director Levan Akin. Synopsis: From acclaimed director Levan Akin (And Then We Danced), CROSSING is a moving and tender tale of identity, acceptance and... From acclaimed director Levan Akin (And Then We Danced), CROSSING is a moving and tender tale of identity, acceptance and... [More] Starring: Mzia Arabuli, Lucas Kankava, Deniz Dumanli, Deniz Dumanli Directed By: Levan Akin

#11 Orlando, My Political Biography (2023) 94% #11 Adjusted Score: 95897% Critics Consensus: A playful documentary with a poetic spirit, Orlando, My Political Biography uses a seminal novel as the framework for an exploration of personal identity. Synopsis: "Come, come! I'm sick to death of this particular self. I want another." Taking Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando: A Biography... "Come, come! I'm sick to death of this particular self. I want another." Taking Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando: A Biography... [More] Starring: Directed By: Paul B. Preciado

#14 The Contestant (2023) 93% #14 Adjusted Score: 94474% Critics Consensus: A transfixing depiction of abject cruelty, The Contestant raises a series of thought-provoking questions about human behavior, even if it leaves most of them largely unexplored. Synopsis: The incredible true story of a man who lived for 15 months trapped inside a small room, naked, starving and... The incredible true story of a man who lived for 15 months trapped inside a small room, naked, starving and... [More] Starring: Fred Armisen, Takehiro Hira, Tomoaki Hamatsu, Toshio Tsuchiya Directed By: Clair Titley

#15 Touch (2024) 92% #15 Adjusted Score: 94481% Critics Consensus: Tracing through the passage of time with a light touch, director Baltasar Kormákur's moving drama is a wistful reverie on life itself. Synopsis: A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents; TOUCH follows one widower's emotional journey to find his... A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents; TOUCH follows one widower's emotional journey to find his... [More] Starring: Egill Ólafsson, Kōki, Pálmi Kormákur, Masahiro Motoki Directed By: Baltasar Kormákur

#18 Alice (2019) 90% #18 Adjusted Score: 91226% Critics Consensus: If its message is somewhat undercut by an unrealistic perspective, Alice has interesting things to say about societal mores and gender roles. Synopsis: Alice is the perfect wife and mother, living happily with her husband, Francois, and their son. When her credit cards... Alice is the perfect wife and mother, living happily with her husband, Francois, and their son. When her credit cards... [More] Starring: Emilie Piponnier, Martin Swabey, Chloe Boreham, Juliette Tresanini Directed By: Josephine Mackerras

#21 Longlegs (2024) 85% #21 Adjusted Score: 103000% Critics Consensus: Saturated in disquieting mood while leveraging a nightmarishly gonzo performance by Nicolas Cage, Longlegs is a satanic horror that effectively instills panic. Synopsis: In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to... In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to... [More] Starring: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt Directed By: Oz Perkins

#22 Remembering Gene Wilder (2023) 85% #22 Adjusted Score: 86475% Critics Consensus: Remembering Gene Wilder presents an affectionate portrait of a brilliant artist that entertains even as it hews to standard documentary conventions. Synopsis: This loving tribute to Gene Wilder celebrates his life and legacy as the comic genius behind an extraordinary string of... This loving tribute to Gene Wilder celebrates his life and legacy as the comic genius behind an extraordinary string of... [More] Starring: Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Carol Kane Directed By: Ron Frank

#27 Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) 79% #27 Adjusted Score: 102651% Critics Consensus: Ryan Reynolds makes himself at home in the MCU with acerbic wit while Hugh Jackman provides an Adamantium backbone to proceedings in Deadpool & Wolverine, an irreverent romp with a surprising soft spot for a bygone era of superhero movies. Synopsis: Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon... Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse. He soon... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin Directed By: Shawn Levy