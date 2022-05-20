(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Cannes 2022 Movie Scorecard

Discover every movie playing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer. This year’s major highlights include Top Gun: Maverick, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, Claire Denis’ The Stars at Noon, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, and James Gray’s Armageddon Time. We’ll update the scorecard daily as movies premiere and reviews come in, up until the close of the fest on May 28!

#1 All That Breathes (2022) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 100425% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... [More] Starring: Directed By: Shaunak Sen

#7 Tchaikovsky's Wife (2022) 78% #7 Adjusted Score: 77070% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Tumultuous relationship between Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the most famous Russian composer of all time, and his wife Antonina Miliukova.... Tumultuous relationship between Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the most famous Russian composer of all time, and his wife Antonina Miliukova.... [More] Starring: Alyona Mikhailova, Nikita Elenev Directed By: Kirill Serebrennikov