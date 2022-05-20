(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Cannes 2022 Movie Scorecard

Discover every movie playing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer. This year’s major highlights include Top Gun: Maverick, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, Claire Denis’ The Stars at Noon, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, and James Gray’s Armageddon Time. We’ll update the scorecard daily as movies premiere and reviews come in, up until the close of the fest on May 28!

Recommended:


#1

All That Breathes (2022)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 100425%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In one of the world's most populated cities, cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people. Here, two... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Shaunak Sen

#2

EO (2022)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 59634%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kościukiewicz
Directed By: Jerzy Skolimowski

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 102727%
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#4

Armageddon Time (2022)
93%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Armageddon Time finds writer-director James Gray excavating his own past and returning with a well-acted drama refreshingly free of nostalgia.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, Michael Banks Repeta
Directed By: James Gray

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Luca Marinelli, Alessandro Borghi, Filippo Timi, Elena Lietti
Directed By: Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch

#6

One Fine Morning (2022)
90%

#6
Adjusted Score: 53920%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sandra, a young mother who raises her daughter alone, pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her... [More]
Starring: Léa Seydoux, Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud, Nicole Garcia
Directed By: Mia Hansen-Løve

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 77070%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tumultuous relationship between Pyotr Tchaikovsky, the most famous Russian composer of all time, and his wife Antonina Miliukova.... [More]
Starring: Alyona Mikhailova, Nikita Elenev
Directed By: Kirill Serebrennikov

#8

Scarlet (2022)
75%

#8
Adjusted Score: 53524%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Normandy, 1919. Primo, a former soldier who survived the First World War, and his eight year old child, Juliette, live... [More]
Starring: Raphaël Thiéry, Juliette Jouan, Louis Garrel, Noémie Lvovsky
Directed By: Pietro Marcello

#9

Men (2022)
76%

#9
Adjusted Score: 82626%
Critics Consensus: If its narrative and thematic reach sometimes exceeds its grasp, magnetic performances from a stellar cast help Men make the most of its horror provocations.
Synopsis: In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have... [More]
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu, Gayle Rankin
Directed By: Alex Garland

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 69172%
Critics Consensus: Its characters may be hard to take, but When You Finish Saving the World makes some cogent sociopolitical points.
Synopsis: A mother and her teenage son can't seem to connect, yet they try to find that bond in other people.... [More]
Starring: Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk, Alisha Boe
Directed By: Jesse Eisenberg

#11

Final Cut (2022)
64%

#11
Adjusted Score: 64488%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a disused factory, a Z-grade horror film shoot is in full swing. Jaded technicians, uninvolved actors... only the director... [More]
Starring: Romain Duris, Bérénice Bejo, Grégory Gadebois, Finnegan Oldfield
Directed By: Michel Hazanavicius

#12

Hunt (2022)
67%

#12
Adjusted Score: 23685%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Agents of the Korean National Intelligence Service (KNIS), Pyung-ho (LEE Jung-jae) at Int'l Dept. and Jung-do (JUNG Woo-sung) at Domestic... [More]
Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Jeon Hye-jin, Heo Sung-tae
Directed By: Lee Jung-jae

