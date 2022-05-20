Cannes 2022 Movie Scorecard

(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)
Discover every movie playing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival that got enough reviews for a Tomatometer. This year’s major highlights include Top Gun: Maverick, Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, Claire Denis’ The Stars at Noon, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, and James Gray’s Armageddon Time. We’ll update the scorecard daily as movies premiere and reviews come in, up until the close of the fest on May 28!
