The Cannes Ketchup: Top Gun: Maverick Wows on the French Riviera

In the south of France, Rotten Tomatoes breaks down the most significant news, acquisitions, early reactions, and other happenings from the 75th Cannes Film Festival every day. Check back here for ongoing updates, including the premieres of Top Gun Maverick, Baz Lurhman’s Elvis, and the Jerry Lee Lewis documentary from Ethan Coen, as well as new efforts from Claire Denis, George Miller, James Gray, and Riley Kelough and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae making their directorial debuts.

Day One: Coupez! Cuts Up Opening Night and a Surprise Address from Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

(Photo by Lisa Ritaine/©Getaway Films)

Tuesday, May 16: The Cannes Film festival has begun, and the opening night film, Michel Hazanavicius’s Coupez! (aka Final Cut) arrived with slightly mixed reviews — a standard response for Cannes opening night. A remake of the Japanese director Shinichirô Ueda’s 2017 film One Cut of the Dead, a jaw-dropping genre mash-up featuring equal parts horror, action, and comedy, this French remake has many of the original’s beats, albeit employed less successfully. Currently at 64% on the Tomatometer, the film inspired Jordan Farley of Total Film to write,”Ueda’s film did it better – a fact that Hazanavicius is aware of but, to his credit, he’s smart enough to know that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

You might not expect Michel Hazanavicius (who collected two Oscars for Best Picture winner The Artist after its Cannes debut in 2011) to be upstaged on opening night at Cannes, but it was a live address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that ultimately moved the crowd. Many delegations drew parallels to the famous 1968 protests that closed the festival because, to quote the protest organizers, the “revolution was starting.” This year, Russian delegates have been banned from attending, and even the working title of the opening night film Z was scraped for its Russian propaganda ties. Still, the festival and many in attendance continue to raise awareness of continued hostilities against Ukraine whenever possible, with many events here on the ground benefiting the Ukrainian people.

This is all to say the shadow of war and unrest has been felt among everyone in attendance, but after a cancellation and a significantly pared down festival in 2021, many are happy to be in a theater and at a film festival for the first time in years.

Day Two: Top Gun takes flight, and Tom Cruise is feted

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Wednesday, May 18: The second day of Cannes is when the festival accelerated and “headed into overdrive” (yeah, we said it) with Tom Cruise and much of the cast assembled for arguably the most anticipated film of the summer, Top Gun: Maverick. The film dazzled on the Riviera, and even here on the glitzy beaches of the South of France, we found more than a little bit of Top Gun fever creeping in, for good reason. In addition to the joys of watching the cast smile and wave on the red carpet, shortly before start time, four planes performed an unexpected fly-over that delighted onlookers and frightened others, like New York Times writer Kyle Buchannan, who reported:

I was minding my own business in Cannes and planes just flew low and loudly overhead, spewing red, white, and blue smoke for the TOP GUN: MAVERICK premiere. Will we get this kind of pomp and circumstance for the Kelly Reichardt??? I look forward to being terrorized — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 18, 2022

Overall, however, nothing could dim the shine on Maverick here at a Cannes, as Tom Cruise was also honored by the festival. The Mission Impossible star also participated in an hourlong conversation beforehand, during which he noted that keeping the film under wraps amid the pandemic was difficult, but there was never any chance that it would not hit theaters. This, like much of the conversation, was not news to those assembled, but it was interesting to see the star speak that long in any setting, as he has avoided extended interviews for decades. Tomorrow will see James Gray’s semi-autobiographical tale starring Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time. Check back here for more updates and much more from the Cannes Film Festival.

