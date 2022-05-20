News

The Cannes Ketchup: Top Gun: Maverick Wows on the French Riviera

All the news and reviews from the 75th Cannes Film Festival, updated daily.

by | May 19, 2022 | Comments

Join us daily as Rotten Tomatoes reports on all the goings-on at the Cannes Film Festival. We will break it all down from promising releases by new voices to experimental efforts from storied filmmakers to festival favorites for jury recognition– or perhaps the darling of “The Croisette” destined to go the distance for end-of-year accolades for you here.

In the south of France, Rotten Tomatoes breaks down the most significant news, acquisitions, early reactions, and other happenings from the 75th Cannes Film Festival every day. Check back here for ongoing updates, including the premieres of Top Gun Maverick, Baz Lurhman’s Elvis, and the Jerry Lee Lewis documentary from Ethan Coen, as well as new efforts from Claire Denis, George Miller, James Gray, and Riley Kelough and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae making their directorial debuts.

Recommended:

Day One: Coupez! Cuts Up Opening Night and a Surprise Address from Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

Romain Duris in Final Cut (2022)

(Photo by Lisa Ritaine/©Getaway Films)

Tuesday, May 16: The Cannes Film festival has begun, and the opening night film, Michel Hazanavicius’s Coupez! (aka Final Cut) arrived with slightly mixed reviews — a standard response for Cannes opening night. A remake of the Japanese director Shinichirô Ueda’s 2017 film One Cut of the Dead, a jaw-dropping genre mash-up featuring equal parts horror, action, and comedy, this French remake has many of the original’s beats, albeit employed less successfully. Currently at 64% on the Tomatometer, the film inspired Jordan Farley of Total Film to write,”Ueda’s film did it better – a fact that Hazanavicius is aware of but, to his credit, he’s smart enough to know that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

You might not expect Michel Hazanavicius (who collected two Oscars for Best Picture winner The Artist after its Cannes debut in 2011) to be upstaged on opening night at Cannes, but it was a live address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that ultimately moved the crowd. Many delegations drew parallels to the famous 1968 protests that closed the festival because, to quote the protest organizers, the “revolution was starting.” This year, Russian delegates have been banned from attending, and even the working title of the opening night film Z was scraped for its Russian propaganda ties. Still, the festival and many in attendance continue to raise awareness of continued hostilities against Ukraine whenever possible, with many events here on the ground benefiting the Ukrainian people.

This is all to say the shadow of war and unrest has been felt among everyone in attendance, but after a cancellation and a significantly pared down festival in 2021, many are happy to be in a theater and at a film festival for the first time in years.

Day Two: Top Gun takes flight, and Tom Cruise is feted

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Wednesday, May 18: The second day of Cannes is when the festival accelerated and “headed into overdrive” (yeah, we said it) with Tom Cruise and much of the cast assembled for arguably the most anticipated film of the summer, Top Gun: MaverickThe film dazzled on the Riviera, and even here on the glitzy beaches of the South of France, we found more than a little bit of Top Gun fever creeping in, for good reason. In addition to the joys of watching the cast smile and wave on the red carpet, shortly before start time, four planes performed an unexpected fly-over that delighted onlookers and frightened others, like New York Times writer Kyle Buchannan, who reported:

Overall, however, nothing could dim the shine on Maverick here at a Cannes, as Tom Cruise was also honored by the festival. The Mission Impossible star also participated in an hourlong conversation beforehand, during which he noted that keeping the film under wraps amid the pandemic was difficult, but there was never any chance that it would not hit theaters. This, like much of the conversation, was not news to those assembled, but it was interesting to see the star speak that long in any setting, as he has avoided extended interviews for decades. Tomorrow will see James Gray’s semi-autobiographical tale starring Anthony Hopkins, Armageddon Time. Check back here for more updates and much more from the Cannes Film Festival.

Check in daily for more updates from the Cannes Film Festival.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

E! Best and Worst slashers hist hispanic feel good Summer Mudbound mockumentary archives critic resources Rock action-comedy Music dceu Image Comics marvel comics Awards award winner Horror films Paramount Marvel Black History Month Best Actor diversity Vudu justice league cars Hallmark Christmas movies rotten Cannes Apple TV+ toy story Hulu twilight nbcuniversal stop motion 99% golden globe awards Nominations Peacock Extras dragons Sci-Fi YA X-Men TV One blockbuster anime south america sopranos YouTube Tumblr franchise SundanceTV cancelled FXX science fiction VICE deadpool Film Pop medical drama cults animated scene in color heist movie universal monsters Box Office sports Western ITV dogs Ghostbusters facebook comiccon critics Tomatazos telelvision TV Land Funimation Exclusive Video tv talk dramedy spider-man cartoon anthology Set visit 4/20 legend Stephen King jamie lee curtis toronto PaleyFest spider-verse 71st Emmy Awards documentaries 72 Emmy Awards biography Musicals dreamworks concert cinemax CW Seed art house scorecard 24 frames Columbia Pictures Red Carpet werewolf ESPN scary movies 2018 The Walking Dead green book South by Southwest Film Festival Brie Larson historical drama Paramount Plus worst A&E 2016 A24 Interview reviews DC Universe james bond Binge Guide DC streaming service discovery Pirates joker french adventure GIFs The Walt Disney Company Endgame what to watch prank Awards Tour worst movies revenge 45 women El Rey Crackle The Witch adenture halloween christmas movies First Look comic Holidays Fargo RT History Thanksgiving natural history live action elevated horror pirates of the caribbean ID Hallmark Comic Book 2019 Spring TV AMC Best Picture Mary Poppins Returns VOD PBS Election fast and furious HBO Max spy thriller IFC Star Wars SXSW 2020 Lionsgate marvel cinematic universe USA Network black comedy a nightmare on elm street San Diego Comic-Con crime thriller Opinion jurassic park First Reviews stand-up comedy Marathons Comics on TV mutant game show FOX new star wars movies Amazon Prime Video australia classics Superheroes Travel Channel GoT Animation rotten movies we love breaking bad ratings olympics television Disney+ Disney Plus BAFTA gangster zero dark thirty Instagram Live witnail all-time 2021 FX on Hulu canceled Prime Video video Spike CBS All Access Television Academy boxoffice technology news YouTube Premium HBO Go OWN streamig Arrowverse PlayStation book comedies 73rd Emmy Awards Trophy Talk TNT The Purge BBC America zombies History Country Schedule BET Awards serial killer asian-american MSNBC RT21 Amazon Calendar finale free movies rt archives Heroines king kong Lifetime political drama Television Critics Association Infographic President Discovery Channel Podcast TV renewals documentary New York Comic Con HBO Epix Legendary Oscars BBC Alien HFPA The CW USA Reality Oscar 20th Century Fox popular Acorn TV TV movies directors mission: impossible black book adaptation kong CNN Comic-Con@Home 2021 hidden camera Pop TV cats docudrama singing competition TruTV trophy posters adaptation Turner Classic Movies halloween tv TCA NBA king arthur The Arrangement robots spinoff batman Amazon Studios Character Guide comics CBS boxing social media foreign live event renewed TV shows Martial Arts Starz Dark Horse Comics Cosplay Mindy Kaling superhero CMT Apple TV Plus Syfy Tags: Comedy sequel Disney Channel Spectrum Originals series MCU Premiere Dates disaster rom-coms scary die hard comic book movie Warner Bros. YouTube Red chucky docuseries Cartoon Network FX biopic italian Bravo Paramount Network TIFF stoner venice ABC Signature E3 2017 TLC Emmys NYCC composers MGM comic books children's TV sequels streaming movies Kids & Family Apple Mary Tyler Moore game of thrones 2015 dark know your critic spanish aapi Film Festival indiana jones IFC Films romance SDCC Universal Pictures miniseries Pet Sematary nature TCA Awards Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt American Society of Cinematographers canceled TV shows cops laika Fantasy lord of the rings TCM Universal GLAAD target hispanic heritage month Pacific Islander Trivia ABC Family japan Fox News mcc indie based on movie high school vampires vs. Masterpiece talk show sag awards IMDb TV psycho space NBC Drama Sundance TV Elton John Toys Broadway Christmas Pixar dc VH1 Esquire crossover BBC One LGBTQ Chilling Adventures of Sabrina blaxploitation teaser blockbusters 90s Family Year in Review TBS transformers Sneak Peek screenings young adult Netflix Christmas movies TV Sundance Now Disney streaming service Trailer Avengers Pride Month TCA Winter 2020 Tarantino Creative Arts Emmys trailers Countdown police drama WGN criterion war basketball wonder woman crime obituary 007 genre japanese monster movies Photos Freeform kaiju crime drama quibi Shondaland cooking Netflix unscripted streaming Grammys thriller 1990s harry potter Certified Fresh Mystery Tubi Holiday See It Skip It binge ABC Black Mirror casting doctor who nfl 93rd Oscars kids Shudder romantic comedy 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Amazon Prime ViacomCBS theme song Walt Disney Pictures BET Women's History Month spanish language Disney Plus OneApp Turner MTV 94th Oscars Rocky Star Trek independent Showtime golden globes period drama new zealand comic book movies Superheroe cancelled TV series festivals festival WarnerMedia Valentine's Day Winter TV cancelled television DGA Teen debate new york Biopics movies Wes Anderson travel name the review Sundance Polls and Games Logo psychological thriller politics cancelled TV shows Adult Swim Lucasfilm Marvel Television video on demand Comedy Central fresh international 21st Century Fox Reality Competition Emmy Nominations Academy Awards Rom-Com child's play Watching Series Neflix Fall TV Lifetime Christmas movies Disney obi wan versus Chernobyl Action Hear Us Out Nat Geo Tokyo Olympics Ellie Kemper dexter screen actors guild razzies Classic Film royal family parents Nickelodeon Best Actress saw APB Fox Searchlight Mary poppins remakes Video Games emmy awards Crunchyroll Ovation DirecTV spain Marvel Studios Song of Ice and Fire SXSW 2022 football aliens mob suspense Food Network Quiz latino Writers Guild of America AMC Plus Musical slasher ghosts Captain marvel godzilla sitcom Sony Pictures Rocketman reboot rt labs rt labs critics edition satire hollywood DC Comics Comedy richard e. Grant superman Super Bowl strong female leads LGBT Britbox Winners Best Director The Academy zombie leaderboard Hollywood Foreign Press Association true crime supernatural Anna Paquin Baby Yoda movie 79th Golden Globes Awards National Geographic TCA 2017 best
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy