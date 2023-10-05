Star Wars: Ahsoka great mothers character poster

The Best Witch TV Shows (And the Worst)

Double, double toil and trouble;
Fire burn and caldron bubble.

– the Weird Sisters of Macbeth

Shakespeare’s Macbeth had a witch problem — or three. Four if you also count Hecate getting in his business. But tales of witches go back much earlier than Shakespeare’s famous tragedy from the early 1600s. Belief in witchcraft practitioners is even noted in the Old Testament and Homer’s Odyssey.

Whether they’re working for the Dark Side like the Great Mothers of Peridia from Star Wars: Ahsoka, are well-meaning witches like WandaVision’s Scarlet Witch, or are completely new to the whole incantation thing like Rowan in Mayfair Witches, witches and warlocks can add an intriguing dimension to a story. Anything seems possible with magic — or “magick” if you prefer — even the possible triumph of the minions of the dark, which is what makes witches so scary.

We’ve gathered TV and streaming series where conjuration, spells, and potions take center stage and ranked them by Tomatometer. The selection also includes a few teen witches, the Charmed sisters (twice over), and even nose-twitching suburban housewives.

Not every show on this list is specifically about witches, but they all contain major characters who would be suspect in 17th century Salem, Massachusetts. The list of supporting-character witches includes the powerful wife of time-traveling Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow, Red Priestess Melisandre in Game of Thrones, and Nightcomer leader Evelyn Poole on Penny Dreadful. Nor is this list gender-specific, as it also includes the titular warlock in Constantine. And yeah, The Vampire Diaries was mainly about blood-sucking supernatural creatures, but witches played a major role on that series (and an even bigger one on spinoff, The Originals).

Before you curse us, note that this isn’t a ranking of the witches themselves, but rather a ranking of the series on which they appear by their series-level Tomatometer score. Below the scored series, shows without Tomatometer scores are listed by Audience Score (denoted by “A” and its rank; see Audience Scores on the series’ pages), then those without any scores are listed alphabetically.

The Order (2019)
100%

#1
Synopsis: When Belgrave University student Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, he is... [More]
Starring: Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer
Directed By: Shelley Eriksen, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Dennis Heaton

The Owl House (2020)
100%

#2
Synopsis: Self-assured teenager Luz stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a... [More]
Starring: Wendie Malick, Alex Hirsch, Sarah-Nicole Robles
Directed By: Dana Terrace, Spencer Wan

The Addams Family (1964)
100%

#3
Synopsis: Morticia and Gomez Addams head a perplexingly macabre family whose members include a giant named Lurch, who acts as doorman,... [More]
Starring: Carolyn Jones, John Astin, Jackie Coogan, Ted Cassidy

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015)
99%

#4
Synopsis: Ash is baaaack! Bruce Campbell reprises his "Evil Dead" film role as heroic, chainsaw-handed monster fighter Ash Williams, now an... [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo
Directed By: Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Bruce Campbell, Craig DiGregorio

Supernatural (2005)
93%

#5
Synopsis: This haunting series follows the thrilling yet terrifying journeys of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who face an increasingly... [More]
Starring: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert
Directed By: Jeremy Carver, Robert Singer, Philip Sgriccia, Adam Glass

Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (2022)
93%

#6
Synopsis: Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his... [More]
Starring: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Paul Ready, Isobel Jesper Jones
Directed By: Colm McCarthy, Debs Paterson, Rachna Suri

WandaVision (2021)
91%

#7
Synopsis: Living idealized suburban lives, super-powered beings Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn
Directed By: Jac Schaeffer, Kevin Feige

The Magicians (2015)
91%

#8
Synopsis: Quentin Coldwater, a grad student at Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy, has been fascinated by the magical fantasy world since... [More]
Starring: Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman
Directed By: Michael London, Janice Williams, John McNamara, Sera Gamble

Penny Dreadful (2014)
91%

#9
Synopsis: Many people are familiar with classic literary characters like Dr. Frankenstein and Dorian Gray. "Penny Dreadful" brings those and other... [More]
Starring: Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Reeve Carney
Directed By: John Logan, Sam Mendes

Grimm (2011)
89%

#10
Synopsis: Portland detective Nick Burkhardt, descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms, defends his city from magical creatures... [More]
Starring: David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Reggie Lee, Silas Weir Mitchell
Directed By: Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Jim Kouf, David Greenwalt

Game of Thrones (2011)
88%

#11
Synopsis: George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks... [More]
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke
Directed By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss

Star Wars: Ahsoka (2023)
87%

#12
Synopsis: Former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.... [More]
Starring: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson
Directed By: Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson

A Discovery of Witches (2018)
87%

#13
Synopsis: "A Discovery of Witches" is a fantasy series based on the similarly-named novel of the "All Souls" trilogy, written by... [More]
Starring: Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Alex Kingston, Valarie Pettiford
Directed By: Juan Carlos Medina, Alice Troughton

Archive 81 (2022)
87%

#14
Synopsis: An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into a mystery involving the missing director and a... [More]
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit, Matt McGorry
Directed By: Rebecca Thomas, Paul Harris Boardman, James Wan, Michael Clear

Angel (1999)
87%

#15
Synopsis: Leaving his true love, Buffy, behind in Sunnydale, the vampire Angel tries to get a fresh start in Los Angeles.... [More]
Starring: David Boreanaz, Alexis Denisof, J. August Richards, Amy Acker
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Gail Berman, Fran Rubel Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui

The Vampire Diaries (2009)
86%

#16
Synopsis: This supernatural drama, based on the series of novels by L.J. Smith, details the lives of two brothers, Damon and... [More]
Starring: Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham
Directed By: Kevin Williamson, Julie Plec, Leslie Morganstein, Caroline Dries

The Midnight Club (2022)
86%

#17
Synopsis: At a manor with a mysterious history, eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell... [More]
Starring: Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Shephard
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)
85%

#18
Synopsis: Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based... [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Marti Noxon, David Fury

The Adventures of Merlin (2008)
85%

#19
Synopsis: This action-packed fantasy-drama revisits the saga of King Arthur and his wizard, Merlin, by focusing on the two characters when... [More]
Starring: Colin Morgan, Bradley James, Richard Wilson, Angel Coulby

American Horror Story: Coven (2013)
85%

#20
Adjusted Score: 86504%
Critics Consensus: A noteworthy ensemble cast combined with creepy storytelling and campy, outrageous thrills make American Horror Story: Coven a potently structured fright-fest.
Starring: Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear

His Dark Materials (2019)
84%

#21
Synopsis: During her search for a kidnapped friend, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world uncovers a sinister... [More]
Starring: Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy
Directed By: Philip Pullman, Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins

The Wheel of Time (2021)
84%

#22
Synopsis: Moiraine, a member of a magical organization, takes five young people on a journey, believing that one of them might... [More]
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden
Directed By: Rafe Judkins, Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field

The Originals (2013)
84%

#23
Synopsis: Klaus, the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, returns to New Orleans -- which his family helped build -- to investigate rumors of... [More]
Starring: Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis
Directed By: Julie Plec, Leslie Morgenstein

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
82%

#24
Synopsis: This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo
Directed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Salem (2014)
82%

#25
Synopsis: As the wife of an ailing but very wealthy town selectman, Mary Sibley holds the distinction of being the most... [More]
Starring: Janet Montgomery, Shane West, Seth Gabel, Ashley Madekwe
Directed By: Adam Simon, Brannon Braga, Josh S. Barry, Jeff Kwatinetz

The Witcher (2019)
80%

#26
Synopsis: The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey
Directed By: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Tomek Baginski, Jarek Sawko, Jason F. Brown

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018)
79%

#27
Adjusted Score: 51430%
Critics Consensus: Ryan Murphy and his murderers' row of witchy performers literally save the world -- and franchise -- in Apocalypse, the series most ambitious crossover swing yet.
Starring: Sarah Paulson, Cody Fern, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, James Wong

Once Upon a Time (2011)
78%

#28
Synopsis: "Once Upon a Time" tells the story of a new world, one in which fairy-tale legends and modern life collide.... [More]
Starring: Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West
Directed By: Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Steve Pearlman

Taboo (2017)
76%

#29
Synopsis: Adventurer James Keziah Delaney, long believed to be dead, returns home to London from Africa in 1814 in order to... [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy, Leo Bill, Oona Chaplin, Richard Dixon
Directed By: Ridley Scott, Kate Crowe, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker

Shadowhunters (2016)
76%

#30
Synopsis: On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is... [More]
Starring: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia
Directed By: McG, Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, Michael Reisz

Sleepy Hollow (2013)
74%

#31
Synopsis: When Ichabod Crane wakes up 250 years in the future, he must solve a mystery dating back to the founding... [More]
Starring: Tom Mison, Janina Gavankar, Lyndie Greenwood, Jeremy Davies
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Len Wiseman, Heather Kadin

Wednesday (2022)
72%

#32
Synopsis: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the... [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci
Directed By: Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Kayla Alpert

Constantine (2014)
72%

#33
Synopsis: Demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine figured there was no longer any point in fighting the good... [More]
Starring: Matt Ryan, Harold Perrineau, Charles Halford, Angélica Celaya
Directed By: Daniel Cerone, David S. Goyer

True Blood (2008)
68%

#34
Synopsis: Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten
Directed By: Alan Ball

Cursed (2020)
65%

#35
Synopsis: In a retelling of the Arthurian legend, teenage sorceress Nimue joins forces with a young and charming mercenary named Arthur... [More]
Starring: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, Peter Mullan
Directed By: Frank Miller, Tom Wheeler, Leila Gerstein, Zetna Fuentes

Witches of East End (2013)
65%

#36
Synopsis: The mysterious Beauchamp family lives in the secluded seaside town of East End. Free-spirited artist Joanna Beauchamp is the mother... [More]
Starring: Julia Ormond, Mädchen Amick, Jenna Dewan, Rachel Boston
Directed By: Maggie Friedman, Richard Hatem, Allan Arkush

Midnight, Texas (2017)
61%

#37
Synopsis: Based on Charlaine Harris' book series by the same name, "Midnight, Texas" follows the lives of the strange inhabitants of... [More]
Starring: François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel
Directed By: Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder, David Janollari

The Gates (2010)
50%

#38
Synopsis: The Monahan family abandons Chicago to settle into a private mountain community, The Gates, where father Nick becomes the new... [More]
Starring: Frank Grillo, Marisol Nichols, Rhona Mitra, Luke Mably
Directed By: Gina Matthews, Grant Scharbo, Richard Hatem

Dark Shadows (1991)
50%

#39
Synopsis: When a modern-day groundskeeper opens the Collins family crypt during a treasure hunt, Barnabas Collins, the 200-year-old family vampire, emerges... [More]
Starring: Ben Cross, Jean Simmons, Roy Thinnes, Joanna Going
Directed By: Dan Curtis

Carnival Row (2019)
49%

#40
Synopsis: A growing population of mythological immigrant creatures struggles to coexist with humans after the creatures' exotic homelands are invaded by... [More]
Starring: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi, Karla Crome
Directed By: Marc Guggenheim, René Echevarria, Jon Amiel, Orlando Bloom

The Secret Circle (2011)
47%

#41
Synopsis: After her mother dies in a fire, Cassie Blake (Britt Robertson) goes to live with her grandmother in Chance Harbor,... [More]
Starring: Britt Robertson, Thomas Dekker, Gale Harold, Phoebe Tonkin
Directed By: Kevin Williamson, Andrew Miller, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo

Fate: The Winx Saga (2021)
45%

#42
Synopsis: Fairies attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating... [More]
Starring: Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt
Directed By: Iginio Straffi, Brian D. Young, Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier

Mayfair Witches (2023)
43%

#43
Synopsis: Rowan Fielding, an intuitive young neurosurgeon, discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches; as she... [More]
Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongai Arnold Chirisa, Harry Hamlin

Always a Witch (2019)
43%

#44
Synopsis: Carmen is a 19-year-old who is a slave and a witch. She has fallen for a white man, which is... [More]
Starring: Angely Gaviria, Sofía Bernal Araujo, Valeria Emiliani, Dylan Fuentes
Directed By: Liliana Bocanegra, Mateo Stivelberg

Emerald City (2017)
38%

#45
Synopsis: When a tornado transports Dorothy Gale from Lucas, Kan., to the faraway land of Oz, her arrival sets in motion... [More]
Starring: Adria Arjona, Vincent D'Onofrio, Joely Richardson, Oliver Jackson-Cohen
Directed By: David Schulner, Shaun Cassidy, Josh Friedman, Matthew Arnold

Eastwick (2009)
34%

#46
Synopsis: Based on the popular film "The Witches of Eastwick" and the novel of the same name by John Updike, "Eastwick"... [More]
Starring: Ashley Benson, Jon Bernthal, Veronica Cartwright, Jaime Ray Newman
Directed By: Maggie Friedman, David S. Rosenthal

The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022)
28%

#47
Synopsis: Set more than a thousand years before the world of "The Witcher," seven outcasts in the elf world unite in... [More]
Starring: Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Lenny Henry
Directed By: Declan De Barra, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Sean Daniel, Jason F. Brown

October Faction (2020)
29%

#48
Synopsis: Monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen tangle with evil -- and family drama with their teenage twins; based on the... [More]
Starring: Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku
Directed By: Damian Kindler

Dark Shadows (1966)
--

#A1
Synopsis: A vampire returns to his family mansion in Collinsport, Maine.... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Frid, Grayson Hall, Alexandra Isles, Louis Edmonds

Motherland: Fort Salem (2020)
--

#A2
Synopsis: Three young witches with basic training in combat magic prepare to defend the country against looming terrorist threats by using... [More]
Starring: Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm
Directed By: Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin J. Messick

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)
--

#A3
Synopsis: Alex Russo and her brothers Justin and Max come from a long line of wizards and now must master their... [More]
Starring: Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise
Directed By: Todd J. Greenwald, Peter Murrieta

Charmed (1998)
--

#A4
Synopsis: A group of sisters discover they are witches. Luckily for the world, they're of the good variety. Banding together in... [More]
Starring: Alyssa Milano, Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty
Directed By: Aaron Spelling, E. Duke Vincent, Constance M Burge, Brad Kern

Good Witch (2015)
--

#A5
Synopsis: Catherine Bell reprises her role of Cassie Nightingale in this series based on "The Good Witch" franchise of made-for-TV movies.... [More]
Starring: Catherine Bell, James Denton, Catherine Disher, Sarah Power
Directed By: Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Frank Siracusa, Craig Pryce

The Worst Witch (2017)
--

#A6
Synopsis: Mildred Hubble, a normal girl from a world outside of magic, finds herself at Miss Cackle's Academy for witches.... [More]
Starring: Bella Ramsey, Clare Higgins, Raquel Cassidy, Wendy Craig
Directed By: Marcus Wilson, Dirk Campbell, Lucy Martin

Legacies (2018)
--

#A7
Synopsis: The town of Mystic Falls has a new generation of protectors in this spin-off of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The... [More]
Starring: Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi
Directed By: Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo

Bitten (2014)
--

#A8
Synopsis: Elena Michaels is a loner in a world she never wanted to be part of. The only female werewolf in... [More]
Starring: Laura Vandervoort, Greg Bryk, Greyston Holt, Steve Lund
Directed By: J.B. Sugar, Patrick Banister, John Barbisan, John Morayniss

Spellbound (2023)
--

#A9
Synopsis: When Cece Parker Jones, a vivacious 15 year old relocates from a small town in the US to France to... [More]
Starring: Hailey Romain, Margi Barbieri, Abigail O'Regan, Etienne Moana
Directed By: Alexander Jacob, Annie Bradley, Robert Burke, Renaud Mathieu

Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1996)
--

#A10
Synopsis: Sabrina Spellman is a teenager with magical powers who comes from a long line of witches. Until going away to... [More]
Starring: Melissa Joan Hart, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Nick Bakay
Directed By: Paula Hart, Bruce Ferber

Charmed (2018)
--

#A11
Synopsis: Mel and Maggie Vera suffer a shock when their mother dies suddenly, but before they have time to heal from... [More]
Starring: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica
Directed By: Jessica O'Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman

Bewitched (1964)
--

#A12
Synopsis: Samantha falls in love with New York ad exec Darrin Stephens and marries him in the first episode of the... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Dick Sargent, Agnes Moorehead

Every Witch Way (2014)
--

##
Synopsis: Emma Alonso is a seemingly normal teenager who likes glitter and tulips and believes that smiles are contagious. But her... [More]
Starring: Paola Andino, Paris Smith, Nick Merico, Daniela Nieves

Hex (2004)
--

##
Synopsis: Students at a remote British boarding school face the supernatural.... [More]
Starring: Jemima Rooper, Jamie Davis, Amber Sainsbury

Passions (2017)
--

##
Synopsis: A host of famous faces take a closer look at the individuals, places and pivotal moments that ignited their passion... [More]
Starring: Alison Lapper, Julian Clary, Cathy Henderson, Harry Hill
Directed By: Pip Banyard, Russell Barnes, Len Brown, Bridget Boseley

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1970)
--

##
Synopsis: A witch who uses her powers to aide the uncertainty of adolescence.... [More]
Starring: Jane Webb, Howard Morris, Don Messick, Dal McKennon
Directed By: Hal Sutherland

Scaredy Cats (2021)
--

##
Synopsis: On her 12th birthday, Willa Ward receives a gift that unlocks a world of witchcraft, talking animals and so much... [More]
Starring: Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Ava Augustin, Daphne Hoskins, Carolyn Taylor
Directed By: アンナ・マクロバーツ

Tabitha (1977)
--

##
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Lisa Hartman, Robert Urich, Mel Stewart, David Ankrum

WITS Academy (2015)
--

##
Synopsis: Andi becomes Guardian to students at WITS Academy, the magic realm's most esteemed school for witches- and wizards-in-training, in this... [More]
Starring: Daniela Nieves, Kennedy Lea Slocum, Julia Antonelli, Jailen Bates

