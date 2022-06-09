(Photo by Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / courtesy Everett Collection; New Line Cinema / courtesy Everett Collection.)
The 100 Best Movies 3 Hours or Longer, Ranked by Tomatometer
Suddenly finding yourself with lots of free time? In possession of a murder of minutes, a bounty of hours, a gaggle of extra days, wondering how to fill them all up? Sounds like you could go for a movie – a really loooong movie. Well, we’ve sifted through the backend of cinema history, from the silent era all the way up to the present, and collected and ranked the 100 best-reviewed movies that run three hours or longer (Certified Fresh movies listed first) to vanquish those pesky waking moments.
The director who takes the most advantage of your attention span? No surprise: It’s Martin Scorsese, with six films on this list, including 2019’s The Irishman. Other directors with multiple entries are legends known for their predilection for epic storytelling: Akira Kurosawa (Seven Samurai, Red Beard); David Lean (Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago); Oliver Stone (JFK, Malcom X); and Stanley Kubrick (Spartacus, Barry Lyndon). Of course, Francis Ford Coppola gets a couple in there: There’s The Godfather, Part II (though not The Godfather, which is three minutes shy of three hours), and Apocalypse Now Redux over regular ol’ vanilla Apocalypse Now, which runs a swift 2.5 hours.
Now Redux underscores an interesting point. It’s included because the film had a national theatrical release, and got its own separate Tomatometer score from the original movie. Other director’s cuts that clear the 3-hour mark, like Watchmen or Kingdom of Heaven, or extended editions like Lord of the Rings, are excluded because they don’t have their own Tomatometers, and never saw major release.
Meanwhile, Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 were cut from the list: You had to buy two tickets, meaning two separate movies. (But Grindhouse is in because one ticket at the box office got you the whole sleazy shebang.) This Kill Bill rule applies in excluding other potential candidates like the Nymphomaniac volumes, or Steven Soderbergh’s Che: Though it screened at Cannes as a single release, in America it was split in two, requiring two purchases, making them two movies.
Then we arrive at European films like Scenes From a Marriage or The Best of Youth, which were originally presented as TV miniseries before being edited into singular entities. Those count. Again, it’s all about how the movie was packaged and exhibited for consumption in North America. And finally, we put in a minimum requirement of 10 Tomatometer-approved critic reviews and ratings for each movie to keep this guide from trending too obscure.
Are longer movies better? We wrote an article exploring the notion. Something must be keeping these filmmakers in the edit bay, piling on the celluloid. With a movie like Avengers: Endgame, the appeal of a long runtime is apparent: It’s got dozens and dozens of colorful characters eager to pummel each other, and had to wrap up a 22-movie story arc. Titanic‘s got a sinking boat. King Kong has a big ape.
But some of the other movies’ hooks aren’t as obvious. Films like Andrei Tarkovsky’s Andrei Rublev or Bela Tarr’s Satantango use their generous runtimes to explore new dimensions in cinema, to build something mystical and mysterious within viewers, culminating close to a rapturous experience. And a few of the documentaries, such as Shoah or O.J.: Made in America (which had an awards-qualifying theatrical run), need the space to do right by their topics.
Recently, we’ve added the 1980s tribute horror doc In Search of Darkness, and Indian action epic that’s been a hit on Netflix, RRR.
With all that said, it’s time to get real comfy on that couch: Check out the 100 best movies 3 hours or longer! – Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 109403%
Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made.
Synopsis:
A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 102687%
Critics Consensus: O.J.: Made in America paints a balanced and thorough portrait of the American dream juxtaposed with tragedy and executed with power and skill.
#3
Adjusted Score: 103100%
Critics Consensus: Ingmar Bergman conveys the sweep of childhood with a fastidious attention to detail and sumptuous insight into human frailty in Fanny & Alexander, a masterwork that crystalizes many of the directors' preoccupations into a familial epic.
Synopsis:
As children in the loving Ekdahl family, Fanny (Pernilla Allwin) and Alexander (Bertil Guve) enjoy a happy life with their... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 108234%
Critics Consensus: Schindler's List blends the abject horror of the Holocaust with Steven Spielberg's signature tender humanism to create the director's dramatic masterpiece.
Synopsis:
Businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) arrives in Krakow in 1939, ready to make his fortune from World War II, which... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 101432%
Critics Consensus: Lavish and wistful, The Leopard features epic battles, sumptuous costumes, and a ballroom waltz that competes for most beautiful sequence committed to film.
Synopsis:
As Garibaldi's troops begin the unification of Italy in the 1860s, an aristocratic Sicilian family grudgingly adapts to the sweeping... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 101311%
Critics Consensus: Strong performances abound, and Carne's wit and grace are evident in this masterful (if long) French epic.
Synopsis:
In this expansive drama, the lovely and enigmatic Parisian actress Garance (Arletty) draws the attention of various men in her... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 107969%
Critics Consensus: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.
Synopsis:
The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 98376%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable debut that sadly serves as its creator's epitaph, An Elephant Sitting Still offers an uncompromisingly grim yet poignant portrait of life in modern China.
Synopsis:
A teenager injures a school bully by accident.... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 100102%
Critics Consensus: The Right Stuff packs a lot of movie into its hefty running time, spinning a colorful, fact-based story out of consistently engaging characters in the midst of epochal events.
Synopsis:
This adaptation of the non-fiction novel by Tom Wolfe chronicles the first 15 years of America's space program. By focusing... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 96302%
Critics Consensus: Documentarian Claude Lanzmann brings the ghosts of the Holocaust back to vivid life once again The Last of the Unjust, a dense and haunting investigation into complicity and moral quandary.
Synopsis:
Benjamin Murmelstein, the only Jewish elder to survive World War II, fought with Adolf Eichmann week after week for seven... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 124313%
Critics Consensus: An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, The Irishman finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.
Synopsis:
In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 96408%
Critics Consensus: Lagaan is lavish, rousing entertainment in the old-fashioned tradition of Hollywood musicals.
Synopsis:
The year is 1893 and India is under British occupation. In a small village, the tyrannical Captain Russell (Paul Blackthorne)... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 98608%
Critics Consensus: Robert Altman's ensemble drama deftly integrates its disparate characters and episodes into a funny, poignant, emotionally satisfying whole.
Synopsis:
Many loosely connected characters cross paths in this film, based on the stories of Raymond Carver. Waitress Doreen Piggot (Lily... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 97041%
Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes.
Synopsis:
In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 99072%
Critics Consensus: Andrei Rublev is a cerebral epic that filters challenging ideas through a grand scope -- forming a moving thesis on art, faith, and the sweep of history.
Synopsis:
An expansive Russian drama, this film focuses on the life of revered religious icon painter Andrei Rublev (Anatoliy Solonitsyn). Drifting... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 128404%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis:
Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 105821%
Critics Consensus: The epic of all epics, Lawrence of Arabia cements director David Lean's status in the filmmaking pantheon with nearly four hours of grand scope, brilliant performances, and beautiful cinematography.
Synopsis:
Due to his knowledge of the native Bedouin tribes, British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole) is sent to Arabia to... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 94646%
Critics Consensus: Earns its 6 hours running time by telling an engrossing story with compelling characters.
Synopsis:
Two close-knit brothers, Nicola (Luigi Lo Cascio) and Matteo (Alessio Boni), are buffeted by the social and political upheavals that... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 103507%
Critics Consensus: Visually breathtaking and emotionally powerful, The Lord of the Rings - The Return of the King is a moving and satisfying conclusion to a great trilogy.
Synopsis:
The culmination of nearly 10 years' work and conclusion to Peter Jackson's epic trilogy based on the timeless J.R.R. Tolkien... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 94852%
Critics Consensus: The additional footage slows down the movie somewhat (some say the new cut is inferior to the original), but Apocalypse Now Redux is still a great piece of cinema.
Synopsis:
Secret ops assassin Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is sent on a mission up a river during the Vietnam War to... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 94138%
Critics Consensus: Despite its hefty running time, Carlos moves along briskly, thanks to an engaging story, exotic locales, and a breakout performance by Edgar Ramirez.
Synopsis:
Young Venezuelan Marxist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez (Edgar Ramírez) is recruited by the leader of a Palestinian terrorist organization (Ahmad Kaabour)... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 99578%
Critics Consensus: Featuring terrific performances and epic action, Kubrick's restored swords-and-sandals epic is a true classic.
Synopsis:
The rebellious Thracian Spartacus, born and raised a slave, is sold to Gladiator trainer Batiatus. After weeks of being trained... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 92918%
Critics Consensus: Its four-hour length is undeniably imposing, but Norte, the End of History rewards patient viewers with an absorbing, visually expansive viewing experience.
Synopsis:
An innocent man (Archie Alemania) goes to prison for murder while the real killer (Sid Lucero) goes free.... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 94717%
Critics Consensus: Exquisitely designed and fastidiously ornate, Masaki Kobayashi's ambitious anthology operates less as a frightening example of horror and more as a meditative tribute to Japanese folklore.
Synopsis:
Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 90972%
Critics Consensus: With its subtitles and a running time nearing four hours, Eureka certainly places demands upon its viewers. For those with the patience, however, this visually lovely film builds to an emotionally resonant vision of transcendence.
Synopsis:
This 3 hour and 40 minute, beautifully composed black and white film explores a transcendent story of redemption. On what... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 100207%
Critics Consensus: Gone with the Wind's epic grandeur and romantic allure encapsulate an era of Hollywood filmmaking -- but that can't excuse a blinkered perspective that stands on the wrong side of history.
Synopsis:
Presented as originally released in 1939. Includes themes and character depictions which may be offensive and problematic to contemporary audiences.... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 92380%
Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it.
Synopsis:
American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 91492%
Critics Consensus: Intoxicatingly over the top, RRR pulls out all the stops to make the absolute most of its 187-minute runtime.
Synopsis:
The story of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 96462%
Critics Consensus: Raw, honest, powerfully acted, and deliciously intense, Blue Is the Warmest Color offers some of modern cinema's most elegantly composed, emotionally absorbing drama.
Synopsis:
A French teen (Adèle Exarchopoulos) forms a deep emotional and sexual connection with an older art student (Léa Seydoux) she... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 97593%
Critics Consensus: Its greatness is blunted by its length and one-sided point of view, but the film's weaknesses are overpowered by Michael Cimino's sympathetic direction and a series of heartbreaking performances from Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, and Christopher Walken.
Synopsis:
In 1968, Michael (Robert De Niro), Nick (Christopher Walken) and Steven (John Savage), lifelong friends from a working-class Pennsylvania steel... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 94507%
Critics Consensus: While decidedly imperfect, Bernardo Bertolucci's epic is still a feast for the eyes.
Synopsis:
This sweeping account of the life of Pu Yi (John Lone), the last emperor of China, follows the leader's tumultuous... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 94238%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by a powerful performance from Denzel Washington, Spike Lee's biopic of legendary civil rights leader Malcolm X brings his autobiography to life with an epic sweep and a nuanced message.
Synopsis:
A tribute to the controversial black activist and leader of the struggle for black liberation. He hit bottom during his... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 94937%
Critics Consensus: Cynical, ironic, and suffused with seductive natural lighting, Barry Lyndon is a complex character piece of a hapless man doomed by Georgian society.
Synopsis:
How does an Irish lad without prospects become part of 18th-century English nobility? For Barry Lyndon (Ryan O'Neal) the answer... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 91552%
Critics Consensus: Giant earns its imposing name with a towering narrative supported by striking cinematography, big ideas, and powerful work from a trio of legendary Hollywood leads.
Synopsis:
Wealthy Texas rancher Bick Benedict (Rock Hudson) shakes things up at home when he returns from a trip to the... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 92955%
Critics Consensus: Monumental in scale and distinguished by innovative technique, Napoléon is an expressive epic that maintains a singular intimacy with its subject.
Synopsis:
This ambitious silent film, renowned for its groundbreaking camerawork and editing, portrays the early life of French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 102548%
Critics Consensus: A mostly unqualified triumph for James Cameron, who offers a dizzying blend of spectacular visuals and old-fashioned melodrama.
Synopsis:
James Cameron's "Titanic" is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the R.M.S. Titanic; the pride... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 88800%
Critics Consensus: Epic in length, thrilling to behold, and utterly absorbing, Winter Sleep demands -- and rewards -- viewers' patient attention.
Synopsis:
Aydin, his wife and his recently divorced sister spend the winter in their hotel.... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 90747%
Critics Consensus: Sergio Leone's epic crime drama is visually stunning, stylistically bold, and emotionally haunting, and filled with great performances from the likes of Robert De Niro and James Woods.
Synopsis:
In 1968, the elderly David "Noodles" Aaronson (Robert De Niro) returns to New York, where he had a career in... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 86592%
Critics Consensus: Mysteries of Lisbon achieves an epic heft through an unhurried pace and lush photography, its beguiling episodes culminating in an impressive whole that justifies a lengthy runtime.
Synopsis:
A 19th-century Portuguese man recalls his youth in a church-run orphanage.... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 89973%
Critics Consensus: Bombastic and occasionally silly but extravagantly entertaining, Cecil B. DeMille's all-star spectacular is a muscular retelling of the great Bible story.
Synopsis:
Enjoying a life of ease in the court of Egypt's pharaoh, Moses (Charlton Heston) discovers his Hebrew heritage and, later,... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 88635%
Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 89910%
Critics Consensus: Director Richard Attenborough is typically sympathetic and sure-handed, but it's Ben Kingsley's magnetic performance that acts as the linchpin for this sprawling, lengthy biopic.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 88600%
Critics Consensus: Uneven, but in terms of epic scope and grand spectacle, Ben-Hur still ranks among Hollywood's finest examples of pure entertainment.
Synopsis:
Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 94835%
Critics Consensus: Featuring state-of-the-art special effects, terrific performances, and a majestic sense of spectacle, Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong is a potent epic that's faithful to the spirit of the 1933 original.
Synopsis:
Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 91657%
Critics Consensus: Grindhouse delivers exhilarating exploitation fare with wit and panache, improving upon its source material with feral intelligence.
Synopsis:
Filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez pay tribute to exploitation films of the 1970s with two features in one. Tarantino... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 89603%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the best of David Lean's epics, but Dr. Zhivago is still brilliantly photographed and sweepingly romantic.
Synopsis:
During the Russian Revolution, Yuri Zhivago (Omar Sharif), is a young doctor who has been raised by his aunt and... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 89462%
Critics Consensus: Magnolia is an ambitious, lengthy work that ultimately succeeds due to interesting stories and excellent ensemble performances.
Synopsis:
On one random day in the San Fernando Valley, a dying father, a young wife, a male caretaker, a famous... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 87276%
Critics Consensus: Dances with Wolves suffers from a simplistic view of the culture it attempts to honor, but the end result remains a stirring western whose noble intentions are often matched by its epic grandeur.
Synopsis:
A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle,... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 85808%
Critics Consensus: A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version.
Synopsis:
A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 91311%
Critics Consensus: Funny, self-referential, and irreverent to a fault, The Wolf of Wall Street finds Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio at their most infectiously dynamic.
Synopsis:
In 1987, Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) takes an entry-level job at a Wall Street brokerage firm. By the early 1990s,... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 83862%
Critics Consensus: Though The Green Mile is long, critics say it's an absorbing, emotionally powerful experience.
Synopsis:
Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) walked the mile with a variety of cons. He had never encountered someone like John Coffey... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 77016%
Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure.
Synopsis:
This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 100662%
Critics Consensus: Expansive in its beauty as well as its mind-numbing horror, Shoah is a towering -- and utterly singular -- achievement in cinema.
Synopsis:
Director Claude Lanzmann spent 11 years on this sprawling documentary about the Holocaust, conducting his own interviews and refusing to... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 101571%
Critics Consensus: Like the Grateful Dead's best music, this documentary justifies its expansive running time -- and offers audiences a Long Strange Trip that's well worth taking.
Synopsis:
Emerging from the Bay Area's vibrant 1960s counterculture, the Grateful Dead were a motley crew whose unique sound sprang from... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 102843%
Critics Consensus: The Sorrow and the Pity narrates a painful chapter in France's history through an impressively rich mosaic of testimonies and historical archives, giving a complex texture to the struggles of a people amid tragedy.
Synopsis:
In the aftermath of World War II, the French clung vehemently to a belief that they--and their Vichy government--had resisted... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 101250%
Critics Consensus: A sensual and hypnotic masterpiece, La Belle Noiseuse luxuriates in its four-hour run time while holding audience attention.
Synopsis:
A young model (Jane Birkin) replacing his wife (Emmanuelle Béart) inspires a tired painter (Michel Piccoli) to pick up a... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 101877%
Critics Consensus: By documenting arguably the most renowned music festival in history, Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music achieves the rare feat of capturing the unique spirit of its time.
Synopsis:
In 1969, 500,000 people descended on a small patch of field in a little-known town in upstate New York called... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 100430%
Critics Consensus: Dead Souls excavates a government's sins with personal accounts that preserve the past while illuminating the problems of the present.
#59
Adjusted Score: 100434%
Critics Consensus: A fantastic cinematic and artistic achievement, Edward Yang's A Brighter Summer Day depicts youth, ideals, violence and politics in a melancholic, tender light, culminating in a complex portrait of Taiwanese identity.
Synopsis:
A boy experiences first love, friendships and injustices growing up in 1960s Taiwan.... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 98972%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In Bela Tarr's seven-hour episodic film, inhabitants of a small village in Hungary deal with the effects of the fall... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 91718%
Critics Consensus: Martin Scorsese invites audiences to follow him through the movies that shaped him, offering both a highly informative dissertation on Italian cinema history and an intimate glimpse into the director's upbringing.
Synopsis:
This highly personal documentary follows revered Italian-American director Martin Scorsese as he revisits his childhood on the Lower East Side... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 101407%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Soviet director Sergei Bondarchuk's retelling of Leo Tolstoy's epic novel of Napoleon's invasion of Russia is widely considered one of... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 64079%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Three women search for their friend after she goes missing.... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 55684%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This lauded documentary by revered director Martin Scorsese explores the history of American cinema by focusing on the work of... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 55657%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed Czech epic, set during the transition from paganism to Christianity during the 13th century, focuses on the Kozlik... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 98390%
Critics Consensus: A brilliantly directed feast for the eyes with an epic story to match, A Touch of Zen marks a groundbreaking achievement in the wuxia genre.
Synopsis:
Ku Shen Chai (Chun Shih), an unmotivated artist in his early 30s, still lives with his mother, but he is... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 96419%
Critics Consensus: More than five hours go by in a blink in this frantic Indian crime epic that spans generations and encompasses hundreds of characters in a bloody spiral of brutality, all masterly filmed by Anurag Kashyap.
Synopsis:
A gangster (Manoj Bajpayee) clashes with the ruthless, coal-mining kingpin (Tigmanshu Dhulia) who killed his father (Jaideep Ahlawat).... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 96377%
Critics Consensus: Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles offers a lingering, unvarnished, and ultimately mesmerizing look at one woman's existence.
Synopsis:
Jeanne Dielman (Delphine Seyrig), the widowed mother of a teenage son, Sylvain (Jan Decorte), ekes out a drab, repetitive existence... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 96275%
Critics Consensus: Leni Riefenstahl reflects on her own Wonderful, Horrible Life in this absorbing documentary, which contends with the contradiction of the awful power that great art can hold.
Synopsis:
Ray Müller directs this extensive documentary on the life of Nazi propaganda filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl. Created at the behest of... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 96549%
Critics Consensus: The Mother and the Whore (La Maman et la putain) finds writer-director Jean Eustache working at peak form to deliver a gripping statement on late 1960s French society.
Synopsis:
In this sexually frank French drama, the aimless young Alexandre (Jean-Pierre Léaud) juggles his relationships with his girlfriend, Marie (Bernadette... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 96815%
Critics Consensus: Time is an essential character in Jacques Rivette's Out 1, Noli Me Tangere, a brilliant 13-hour study of human relationships and an exploration of how a generation's dreams and ideals slowly fade as life goes ruthlessly by.
#72
Adjusted Score: 98879%
Critics Consensus: Energetically paced and visually wondrous, Les Vampires is a raucous epic that depicts criminal mayhem with pioneering style.
#73
Adjusted Score: 95365%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#74
Adjusted Score: 73482%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On a northern Italian farm in the late 19th century, a group of sharecroppers eke out a threadbare existence. A... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 93213%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An exploration of '80s horror movies through the perspective of the actors, directors, producers and SFX craftspeople who made them,... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 101333%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two families, abolitionist Northerners the Stonemans and Southern landowners the Camerons, intertwine in director D.W. Griffith's controversial Civil War epic.... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 94335%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
As the Napoleonic Wars rage across Europe, two officers from opposing armies meet by chance in Saragossa, Spain, where they're... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 94015%
Critics Consensus: Judgment at Nuremberg dramatizes historical atrocity with thoughtfulness and vitality, interrogating complicity and genocide with an all-star cast at the peak of their respective powers.
Synopsis:
In 1947, four German judges who served on the bench during the Nazi regime face a military tribunal to answer... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 92510%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Spain is overrun by the Moors and the country's only hope rests in a heroic knight known as El Cid... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 91258%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Toward the end of his reign, Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Alec Guinness) intends to hand over his throne to the... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 90007%
Critics Consensus: An engagingly funny melodrama as well as an ambitious exploration of sexual behavior, Sion Sono's Love Exposure provides nearly four hours of extremely strange and entertaining cinema.
Synopsis:
Raised by an extremely strict Roman Catholic, a young man, who sneaks snapshots of women's panties, meets a gal who... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 90166%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on the play by Eugene O'Neill, this drama begins as the sad-sack patrons of a New York City bar... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 90027%
Critics Consensus: Driving aside the most polemical aspects of the director's biography, Woody Allen: A Documentary draws an interesting picture of the filmmaker's opus while allowing some glimpses of his intense personal life.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Robert B. Weide chronicles the life of the actor, comedian and director and his creative processes.... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 89524%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1926, the USS San Pablo patrols the Yangtze River during the clashes between Chiang Kai-shek's communists and Chinese warlords.... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 72184%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This documentary film traces musician Bob Dylan's evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 86637%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This expansive Greek drama follows a troupe of theater actors as they perform around their country during World War II.... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 86809%
Critics Consensus: Clocking in at nearly three and a half hours, George Harrison: Living in the Material World is a moving portrait of the so-called Quiet Beatle's spirituality and troubled existence that highlights the best of Scorsese's sensibilities.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Martin Scorsese examines the life of musician George Harrison, weaving together interviews, concert footage, home movies and photographs.... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 64481%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Amidst the chaos of student and union protests, 20-year-old Parisian poet François (Louis Garrel) finds himself in legal hot water... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 81092%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this film about Ingmar Bergman's parents, young Henrik Bergman (Samuel Fröler) is studying for the priesthood and trying to... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 77037%
Critics Consensus: Gettysburg's reverent approach to history is balanced with the committed work of a talented cast - and the hard-hitting dramatization of a bloody turning point in the Civil War.
Synopsis:
This war drama depicts one of the biggest events of the American Civil War, the Battle of Gettysburg. The massive... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 74335%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Aspiring to an easy job as personal physician to a wealthy family, Noboru Yasumoto (Yûzô Kayama) is disappointed when his... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 75574%
Critics Consensus: Typical David Lynch fare: fans of the director will find Inland Empire seductive and deep. All others will consider the heady surrealism impenetrable and pointless.
Synopsis:
Nikki (Laura Dern), an actress, takes on a role in a new film, and because her husband (Peter J. Lucas)... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 71508%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Although war has broken out, conscientious objector Kaji (Tatsuya Nakadai) hopes his job as manager for a mining company will... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 65112%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on Leon Uris' novel, this historical epic provides a dramatic backstory to the creation of the state of Israel... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 36362%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Prison, drugs and gang war touch three young men (Damian Chapa, Jesse Borrego, Benjamin Bratt) in East Los Angeles from... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 63564%
Critics Consensus: Cleopatra is a lush, ostentatious, endlessly eye-popping epic that sags collapses from a (and how could it not?) four-hour runtime.
Synopsis:
"Cleopatra" is a lengthy, sprawling, spectacular love story, helmed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, depicting Cleopatra's manipulation of Julius Caesar and... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 61668%
Critics Consensus: Heaven's Gate contains too many ideas and striking spectacle to be a disaster, but this western buckles under the weight of its own sprawl.
Synopsis:
Harvard graduate James Averill (Kris Kristofferson) is the sheriff of prosperous Jackson County, Wyo., when a battle erupts between the... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 56182%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This expansive period drama follows two childhood friends in northern Italy during the early 20th century. Alfredo Berlinghieri (Robert De... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 51066%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A teacher's (Robert Mitchum) wife (Sarah Miles) has an affair with a British soldier (Christopher Jones) in 1916 Northern Ireland.... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 27305%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Tales of women (Sophia Loren, Anita Ekberg, Romy Schneider) by Italy's leading filmmakers. Stories include "The Raffle," "The Job" and... [More]