The 100 Best Movies 3 Hours or Longer, Ranked by Tomatometer

Suddenly finding yourself with lots of free time? In possession of a murder of minutes, a bounty of hours, a gaggle of extra days, wondering how to fill them all up? Sounds like you could go for a movie – a really loooong movie. Well, we’ve sifted through the backend of cinema history, from the silent era all the way up to the present, and collected and ranked the 100 best-reviewed movies that run three hours or longer (Certified Fresh movies listed first) to vanquish those pesky waking moments.

The director who takes the most advantage of your attention span? No surprise: It’s Martin Scorsese, with six films on this list, including 2019’s The Irishman. Other directors with multiple entries are legends known for their predilection for epic storytelling: Akira Kurosawa (Seven Samurai, Red Beard); David Lean (Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago); Oliver Stone (JFK, Malcom X); and Stanley Kubrick (Spartacus, Barry Lyndon). Of course, Francis Ford Coppola gets a couple in there: There’s The Godfather, Part II (though not The Godfather, which is three minutes shy of three hours), and Apocalypse Now Redux over regular ol’ vanilla Apocalypse Now, which runs a swift 2.5 hours.

Now Redux underscores an interesting point. It’s included because the film had a national theatrical release, and got its own separate Tomatometer score from the original movie. Other director’s cuts that clear the 3-hour mark, like Watchmen or Kingdom of Heaven, or extended editions like Lord of the Rings, are excluded because they don’t have their own Tomatometers, and never saw major release.

Meanwhile, Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 were cut from the list: You had to buy two tickets, meaning two separate movies. (But Grindhouse is in because one ticket at the box office got you the whole sleazy shebang.) This Kill Bill rule applies in excluding other potential candidates like the Nymphomaniac volumes, or Steven Soderbergh’s Che: Though it screened at Cannes as a single release, in America it was split in two, requiring two purchases, making them two movies.

Then we arrive at European films like Scenes From a Marriage or The Best of Youth, which were originally presented as TV miniseries before being edited into singular entities. Those count. Again, it’s all about how the movie was packaged and exhibited for consumption in North America. And finally, we put in a minimum requirement of 10 Tomatometer-approved critic reviews and ratings for each movie to keep this guide from trending too obscure.

Are longer movies better? We wrote an article exploring the notion. Something must be keeping these filmmakers in the edit bay, piling on the celluloid. With a movie like Avengers: Endgame, the appeal of a long runtime is apparent: It’s got dozens and dozens of colorful characters eager to pummel each other, and had to wrap up a 22-movie story arc. Titanic‘s got a sinking boat. King Kong has a big ape.

But some of the other movies’ hooks aren’t as obvious. Films like Andrei Tarkovsky’s Andrei Rublev or Bela Tarr’s Satantango use their generous runtimes to explore new dimensions in cinema, to build something mystical and mysterious within viewers, culminating close to a rapturous experience. And a few of the documentaries, such as Shoah or O.J.: Made in America (which had an awards-qualifying theatrical run), need the space to do right by their topics.

Recently, we’ve added the 1980s tribute horror doc In Search of Darkness, and Indian action epic that’s been a hit on Netflix, RRR.

With all that said, it’s time to get real comfy on that couch: Check out the 100 best movies 3 hours or longer! – Alex Vo

#1 Seven Samurai (1954) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 109403% Critics Consensus: Arguably Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece, The Seven Samurai is an epic adventure classic with an engrossing story, memorable characters, and stunning action sequences that make it one of the most influential films ever made. Synopsis: A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... A samurai answers a village's request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits,... [More] Starring: Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba, Seiji Miyaguchi Directed By: Akira Kurosawa

#10 The Last of the Unjust (2013) 96% #10 Adjusted Score: 96302% Critics Consensus: Documentarian Claude Lanzmann brings the ghosts of the Holocaust back to vivid life once again The Last of the Unjust, a dense and haunting investigation into complicity and moral quandary. Synopsis: Benjamin Murmelstein, the only Jewish elder to survive World War II, fought with Adolf Eichmann week after week for seven... Benjamin Murmelstein, the only Jewish elder to survive World War II, fought with Adolf Eichmann week after week for seven... [More] Starring: Benjamin Murmelstein, Claude Lanzmann Directed By: Claude Lanzmann

#14 Hamlet (1996) 95% #14 Adjusted Score: 97041% Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes. Synopsis: In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More] Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Julie Christie, Billy Crystal, Gérard Depardieu Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#24 Kwaidan (1964) 91% #24 Adjusted Score: 94717% Critics Consensus: Exquisitely designed and fastidiously ornate, Masaki Kobayashi's ambitious anthology operates less as a frightening example of horror and more as a meditative tribute to Japanese folklore. Synopsis: Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai... [More] Starring: Rentarô Mikuni, Michiyo Aratama, Tetsuro Tamba, Katsuo Nakamura Directed By: Masaki Kobayashi

#25 Eureka (2000) 91% #25 Adjusted Score: 90972% Critics Consensus: With its subtitles and a running time nearing four hours, Eureka certainly places demands upon its viewers. For those with the patience, however, this visually lovely film builds to an emotionally resonant vision of transcendence. Synopsis: This 3 hour and 40 minute, beautifully composed black and white film explores a transcendent story of redemption. On what... This 3 hour and 40 minute, beautifully composed black and white film explores a transcendent story of redemption. On what... [More] Starring: Koji Yakusho, Aoi Miyazaki, Masaru Miyazaki, Yoichiro Saito Directed By: Shinji Aoyama

#27 Reds (1981) 90% #27 Adjusted Score: 92380% Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it. Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton Directed By: Warren Beatty

#34 Giant (1956) 88% #34 Adjusted Score: 91552% Critics Consensus: Giant earns its imposing name with a towering narrative supported by striking cinematography, big ideas, and powerful work from a trio of legendary Hollywood leads. Synopsis: Wealthy Texas rancher Bick Benedict (Rock Hudson) shakes things up at home when he returns from a trip to the... Wealthy Texas rancher Bick Benedict (Rock Hudson) shakes things up at home when he returns from a trip to the... [More] Starring: Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean, Carroll Baker Directed By: George Stevens

#35 Napoleon (1927) 88% #35 Adjusted Score: 92955% Critics Consensus: Monumental in scale and distinguished by innovative technique, Napoléon is an expressive epic that maintains a singular intimacy with its subject. Synopsis: This ambitious silent film, renowned for its groundbreaking camerawork and editing, portrays the early life of French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte... This ambitious silent film, renowned for its groundbreaking camerawork and editing, portrays the early life of French ruler Napoleon Bonaparte... [More] Starring: Albert Dieudonne, Antonin Artaud, Pierre Batcheff, Wladimir Roudenko Directed By: Abel Gance

#41 JFK (1991) 85% #41 Adjusted Score: 88635% Critics Consensus: As history, Oliver Stone's JFK is dubious, but as filmmaking it's electric, cramming a ton of information and excitement into its three-hour runtime and making great use of its outstanding cast. Synopsis: This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... This acclaimed Oliver Stone drama presents the investigation into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy led by New Orleans... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Sissy Spacek, Joe Pesci, Tommy Lee Jones Directed By: Oliver Stone

#42 Gandhi (1982) 85% #42 Adjusted Score: 89910% Critics Consensus: Director Richard Attenborough is typically sympathetic and sure-handed, but it's Ben Kingsley's magnetic performance that acts as the linchpin for this sprawling, lengthy biopic. Synopsis: This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... This acclaimed biographical drama presents major events in the life of Mohandas Gandhi (Ben Kingsley), the beloved Indian leader who... [More] Starring: Ben Kingsley, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, John Gielgud Directed By: Richard Attenborough

#43 Ben-Hur (1959) 85% #43 Adjusted Score: 88600% Critics Consensus: Uneven, but in terms of epic scope and grand spectacle, Ben-Hur still ranks among Hollywood's finest examples of pure entertainment. Synopsis: Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... Charlton Heston plays a Palestinian Jew who is battling the Roman empire at the time of Christ. His actions send... [More] Starring: Charlton Heston, Jack Hawkins, Stephen Boyd, Haya Harareet Directed By: William Wyler

#44 King Kong (2005) 84% #44 Adjusted Score: 94835% Critics Consensus: Featuring state-of-the-art special effects, terrific performances, and a majestic sense of spectacle, Peter Jackson's remake of King Kong is a potent epic that's faithful to the spirit of the 1933 original. Synopsis: Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... Peter Jackson's expansive remake of the 1933 classic follows director Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his crew on a journey... [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody, Andy Serkis Directed By: Peter Jackson

#52 Nixon (1995) 75% #52 Adjusted Score: 77016% Critics Consensus: Much like its subject's time in office, Nixon might have ended sooner -- but what remains is an engrossing, well-acted look at the rise and fall of a fascinating political figure. Synopsis: This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... This film is a biographical examination of former U.S. President Richard Nixon (Anthony Hopkins). The non-chronological narrative explores Nixon's personal... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Joan Allen, Powers Boothe, Ed Harris Directed By: Oliver Stone

#53 Shoah (1985) 100% #53 Adjusted Score: 100662% Critics Consensus: Expansive in its beauty as well as its mind-numbing horror, Shoah is a towering -- and utterly singular -- achievement in cinema. Synopsis: Director Claude Lanzmann spent 11 years on this sprawling documentary about the Holocaust, conducting his own interviews and refusing to... Director Claude Lanzmann spent 11 years on this sprawling documentary about the Holocaust, conducting his own interviews and refusing to... [More] Starring: Simon Srebnik, Michael Podchlebnik, Richard Glazar, Rudolf Vrba Directed By: Claude Lanzmann

#55 The Sorrow and the Pity (1969) 100% #55 Adjusted Score: 102843% Critics Consensus: The Sorrow and the Pity narrates a painful chapter in France's history through an impressively rich mosaic of testimonies and historical archives, giving a complex texture to the struggles of a people amid tragedy. Synopsis: In the aftermath of World War II, the French clung vehemently to a belief that they--and their Vichy government--had resisted... In the aftermath of World War II, the French clung vehemently to a belief that they--and their Vichy government--had resisted... [More] Starring: Directed By: Marcel Ophüls

#57 Woodstock (1970) 100% #57 Adjusted Score: 101877% Critics Consensus: By documenting arguably the most renowned music festival in history, Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace & Music achieves the rare feat of capturing the unique spirit of its time. Synopsis: In 1969, 500,000 people descended on a small patch of field in a little-known town in upstate New York called... In 1969, 500,000 people descended on a small patch of field in a little-known town in upstate New York called... [More] Starring: Richie Havens, Joan Baez, Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle Directed By: Michael Wadleigh

#61 My Voyage to Italy (1999) 100% #61 Adjusted Score: 91718% Critics Consensus: Martin Scorsese invites audiences to follow him through the movies that shaped him, offering both a highly informative dissertation on Italian cinema history and an intimate glimpse into the director's upbringing. Synopsis: This highly personal documentary follows revered Italian-American director Martin Scorsese as he revisits his childhood on the Lower East Side... This highly personal documentary follows revered Italian-American director Martin Scorsese as he revisits his childhood on the Lower East Side... [More] Starring: Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#69 The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl (1993) 96% #69 Adjusted Score: 96275% Critics Consensus: Leni Riefenstahl reflects on her own Wonderful, Horrible Life in this absorbing documentary, which contends with the contradiction of the awful power that great art can hold. Synopsis: Ray Müller directs this extensive documentary on the life of Nazi propaganda filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl. Created at the behest of... Ray Müller directs this extensive documentary on the life of Nazi propaganda filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl. Created at the behest of... [More] Starring: Leni Riefenstahl Directed By: Ray Müller